Dress Up a Galvanized Tub with Decoupage
Use decoupage and napkins to transform a plain galvanized tub and satisfy your craving for flowers.
Happy Thursday! July is always a challenging month in the garden
when the flowers (and I!) struggle in our 90+ degree temperatures.
I’m dashing out the door in the early morning to water and do a few garden chores
and back inside by mid-morning, before the mercury and humidity are in the sweltering range.
This decoupaged tub is an easy project that satisfies my craving for flowers,
and one that can be done in the comfort of the air conditioning!
I had a plain galvanized tub that I decided could benefit from some butterflies and blooms!
I loved the shape when I spied this tub at Hobby Lobby and thought
it could function as a magazine holder, planter or even a beverage tub.
In addition to a galvanized tub or bucket, you’ll need some Mod Podge,
which will act as a glue and sealer, and some pretty napkins.
I found my napkins at Tuesday Morning several months ago.
I used a Matte Mod Podge as a gloss Mod Podge tends to highlight
the wrinkles and my decoupaging imperfections.
To begin your decoupage project, separate your napkin layers, discarding the white layers.
Some napkins are 2-ply and others are 3-ply.
If you have trouble separating the plys, cut or tear your napkins first
which will make them easier to separate.
Once your napkins are separated, cut or tear your designs into pieces. To create a collage
with the torn pieces of napkin, layout your design on the surface of your project beforehand
so you have an idea where you want them to go before applying the Mod Podge.
Brush a thin layer of the Mod Podge onto the area of your tub or bucket and then
place your torn napkin pieces onto the Mod Podged area, smoothing them out gently as as you go
to avoid wrinkling your napkins. Smaller pieces are easier to work with and keep wrinkle free.
Smooth your torn pieces of napkin out from the center to help reduce wrinkles.
Allow the undercoat of the Mod Podge to dry at least 15 minutes before applying a top coat.
While I like disposable foam brushes for most craft projects,
and doesn’t ‘grab’ the napkin like the a foam brush does.
After your design is complete, apply a top coat of Mod Podge to the entire surface and allow to dry.
Brush it on using thin, even strokes and allow it to dry completely (about an hour)
before applying a second coat. For additional durability, spray your finished project
with an acrylic sealer and to reduce any tackiness.
You can use your decoupaged tub to hold your magazine stash, for a planter. . .
Or as a beverage tub for entertaining.
