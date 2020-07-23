DIY

Dress Up a Galvanized Tub with Decoupage

6 Comments

Use decoupage and napkins to transform a plain galvanized tub and satisfy your craving for flowers.

You’ll find craft inspiration and creative ideas from 16 other bloggers too.

Happy Thursday! July is always a challenging month in the garden

when the flowers (and I!) struggle in our 90+ degree temperatures.

I’m dashing out the door in the early morning to water and do a few garden chores

and back inside by mid-morning, before the mercury and humidity are in the sweltering range.

This decoupaged tub is an easy project that satisfies my craving for flowers,

and one that can be done in the comfort of the air conditioning!

I had a plain galvanized tub that I decided could benefit from some butterflies and blooms!

I loved the shape when I spied this tub at Hobby Lobby and thought

it could function as a magazine holder, planter or even a beverage tub.

In addition to a galvanized tub or bucket, you’ll need some Mod Podge,

which will act as a glue and sealer, and some pretty napkins.

I found my napkins at Tuesday Morning several months ago.

 I used a Matte Mod Podge as a gloss Mod Podge tends to highlight

the wrinkles and my decoupaging imperfections.

 To begin your decoupage project, separate your napkin layers, discarding the white layers.

Some napkins are 2-ply and others are 3-ply.

 If you have trouble separating the plys, cut or tear your napkins first

which will make them easier to separate.

Once your napkins are separated, cut or tear your designs into pieces. To create a collage

with the torn pieces of napkin, layout your design on the surface of your project beforehand

so you have an idea where you want them to go before applying the Mod Podge.

Brush a thin layer of the Mod Podge onto the area of your tub or bucket and then

place your torn napkin pieces onto the Mod Podged area, smoothing them out gently as as you go

to avoid wrinkling your napkins. Smaller pieces are easier to work with and keep wrinkle free.

Smooth your torn pieces of napkin out from the center to help reduce wrinkles.

Allow the undercoat of the Mod Podge to dry at least 15 minutes before applying a top coat.

While I like disposable foam brushes for most craft projects,

I find a flat, smooth bristle brush reduces tearing

and doesn’t ‘grab’ the napkin like the a foam brush does.

After your design is complete, apply a top coat of Mod Podge to the entire surface and allow to dry.

Brush it on using thin, even strokes and allow it to dry completely (about an hour)

before applying a second coat. For additional durability, spray your finished project

with an acrylic sealer and to reduce any tackiness.

You can use your decoupaged tub to hold your magazine stash, for a planter. . .

Or as a beverage tub for entertaining.

I’m joining my blogging friends for a Creative Craft Blog Hop today.

A special “thank you” to our hosts, Chloe at Celebrate and Decorate

 and Andrea of Design Morsels for organizing this hop!

You’ll find 16 more craft projects at the links below:

  6 comments for “Dress Up a Galvanized Tub with Decoupage

  4. Kathy Menold
    July 23, 2020 at 6:55 am

    I haven’t done decoupage in years but you ,Mary make it look so easy I may give it a try. Certainly need an inside project with this recent heat wave. The only time I am outside is early morning to water and evening to enjoy the fireflies and aerial displays of the bats while I enjoy a cold beverage. Thankyou for your lovely pictures and great ideas for entertaining , gardening and recipes.

    Reply
  5. Amy Kaminski
    July 23, 2020 at 7:02 am

    This is so pretty Mary can’t wait to try it!

    Reply
  6. Sara
    July 23, 2020 at 7:08 am

    Gorgeous! Those napkins are perfect. So many great uses too.

    Reply

