Dogs, Flowers, Garden, Potting Shed, Summer

How to Grow Fragrant Climber, Prolific Bloomer and Over Achiever: Sweet Autumn Clematis

by  • 7 Comments

Late summer garden flowers and Sweet Autumn Clematis by Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flowers #garden #clematis #hydrangeas #shed

Happy Monday!

By the end of August, most of the flowers in the garden are looking tired

and spent, but Sweet Autumn Clematis is just hitting its stride.

Sweet Autumn Clematis | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flowers #garden #clematis #shed

We planted Sweet Autumn Clematis in May, to climb one of the porch columns

of the Potting Shed.

Plastic mesh fence for clematis to climb | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flowers #garden #clematis #shed

This post contains affiliate links. For more information see my disclosure policy.

To encourage it to climb, I picked up some plastic mesh fencing from Lowe’s.

It came in a 2 foot by 25 foot roll that was easy to cut.

(It’s also available on Amazon.)

Plastic mesh fence around porch post for clematis to climb | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flowers #garden #clematis #shed

I cut sections to loosely wrap around the porch post, allowing some breathing room

for the vine as it twined its way around, and climbed up the post.

Cable tie holding plastic mesh fence around porch post for clematis to climb | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flowers #garden #clematis #shed

Cable ties hold the sections together and can be snipped off so the mesh can be removed.

The sections can be stored flat at the end of fall when the vine is cut back

and the garden is tidied up and put to bed for the winter.

Plastic mesh fence around porch post for clematis to climb | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flowers #garden #clematis #shed

The tendrils needed some coaxing and training

to help them climb their way up the mesh and post.

Sweet Autumn Clematis by Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flowers #garden #clematis #shed

To help the vine make its way  across the top of the shed porch,

I used some metal garden fencing I purchased a couple of years ago.

I bought it to keep hungry bunnies from mowing down the flowers . . .

a losing proposition!

Bunny eating sweet potato vine in garden planter | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flowers #garden #bunny #shed

The green metal fencing came in a 14-inch high x 20-foot long roll with a scalloped top.

You can find it on Amazon, HERE.

Garden wire fence hung upside down across shed porch for climbing vine | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flowers #garden #clematis #shed

 I didn’t want the fencing to be permanent, with the option to remove it later.

Hang garden fencing upside down as a trellis for a climbing vine | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flowers #garden #clematis #shed

I bent the bottom 3-inch legs of the fence and tucked them in the gap

between the fascia board  and the metal overhang of the porch roof.

Yippee. . .it felt secure enough to hold a sprawling vine!

Hanging upside down, the scallops of the fence look like a wire valance. :)

Hang garden fencing upside down as a trellis for a climbing vine | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flowers #garden #clematis #shed

The vine needed a little assistance from a garden clip

to make the leap from the post to the board across the top,

which was later removed.

Garden wire fence hung upside down across shed porch for climbing vine | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flowers #garden #clematis #shed

Growing up the left post of porch shed is an Amethyst Falls American Wisteria vine.

Hang garden fencing upside down as a trellis for a climbing vine | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flowers #garden #clematis #shed

American wisteria is better suited for smaller spaces and grows at about

 a third of the rate of Asian wisteria, which can be invasive in the Southern U.S.

Amethyst Falls American Wisteria | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flowers #garden #vine #shed #wisteria

Amethyst Falls Wisteria can reach 30 feet over time, so I’m hoping

the vines eventually grow to meet in the middle of the porch.

Summer garden flowers around the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flowers #garden #clematis #hydrangeas #shed

The above photo is how the clematis looked in mid-July. . .

Sweet Autumn Clematis by Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flowers #garden #clematis #shed

And 6 weeks later, blooming its first year, at the end of August!

Sweet Autumn Clematis by Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flowers #garden #clematis #shed

Sweet Autumn Clematis is hardy in USDA zones 4 – 9.

It grows in full sun, dappled sunlight, or partial shade and thrives

 in well-drained soil. Mulching the soil surface is recommended to

conserve moisture and shade the roots.

Water deeply and regularly the first growing season to establish the root system.

You can reduce watering frequency once established.

Sweet Autumn Clematis by Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flowers #garden #clematis #shed

The good news:

It’s a prolific grower and fragrant bloomer with the twining stems

reaching 20  –  30 feet with support of a trellis or fence.

Sweet Autumn Clematis by Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flowers #garden #clematis #shed

The creamy white blooms create a billowy fragrant mass in late summer or early fall,

attracting pollinators . . .bees, hummingbirds and butterflies.

Monarch Butterfly on Sweet Autumn Clematis by Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flowers #garden #clematis #shed #butterfly

More good news:

I spied our first Monarch last week as it stopped by to enjoy the blooms!

Sweet Autumn Clematis by Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flowers #garden #clematis #shed

The bad news:

It’s an over achiever in the reseeding-department so you have to keep it in check.

We planted this vine in our previous yard and landscape 20+ years ago,

and it came up everywhere!

Sweet Autumn Clematis by Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flowers #garden #clematis #shed

Sweet Autumn Clematis is considered invasive in some areas.

To keep it in check, snip the flowers off after blooming, before they have a chance

to go to seed. In late fall, give it a hard prune, cutting it down to about a foot in height.

Sweet Autumn Clematis by Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flowers #garden #clematis #shed

The leaves, sap and juice of Sweet Autumn Clematis are toxic if eaten, to dogs, cats and also horses,

so no nosing around the Potting Shed, unsupervised for Lola and Sophie!

National Dog Day August 26th | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise

Gardening gloves are recommended when handling and cutting Sweet Autumn Clematis,

as skin irritation and contact dermatitis may occur.

Garden glove with flowers | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flowers #garden #clematis #hydrangeas #shed

Do you have any favorite fragrant climbers, prolific bloomers

or over achievers in your garden?

Sweet Autumn Clematis by Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flowers #garden #clematis #shed

Hope you’re enjoy the last days of summer. ♥

Sweet Autumn Clematis by Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flowers #garden #clematis #shed

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

Fragrant Climber Sweet Autumn Clematis by Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flowers #garden #clematis #shed #butterfly

Thank you for your visit, sharing with:

 Between Naps on the Porch

  7 comments for “How to Grow Fragrant Climber, Prolific Bloomer and Over Achiever: Sweet Autumn Clematis

  1. Sue
    August 29, 2022 at 7:34 am

    Beautiful Mary! Hanging the section of wire fencing upside down as a trellis for your vine was brilliant! Great capture of your Monarch visitor too!

    Reply
  2. Sharon
    August 29, 2022 at 7:44 am

    Oh Mary, that clematis is so gorgeous! I have been gently coaxing mine up two posts of our trellis and it is slow but we live in northern Michigan(Traverse City) so we don’t have the climate for it to be as hardy as yours, but I’ll keep trying! It’s such a gorgeous climber. I love it!

    Reply
  3. Elaine
    August 29, 2022 at 8:52 am

    My neighbors have a SAC that is just beautiful right now! Thanks for sharing, it looks so pretty sprawling along your porch roof!

    Reply
  4. Jenna
    August 29, 2022 at 9:24 am

    So pretty Mary! So perfect for this time of year when our gardens are looking tired. That plastic fence mesh looks like handy stuff~ Happy almost September!

    Reply
  5. KathyP
    August 29, 2022 at 9:36 am

    Gorgeous Mary! Another beautiful feature to your already wonderful Potting Shed!

    Reply
  6. Kim
    August 29, 2022 at 10:47 am

    Oh I bet the fragrance is heavenly too! Thanks for sharing!

    Reply
  7. Clara
    August 29, 2022 at 10:58 am

    Mary, Your clematis is absolutely gorgeous! It’s going to climb beautifully! Thanks for the complete instructions with pics. Wishing you a wonderful week! Clara❤️

    Reply

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: