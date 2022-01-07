Dishes, DIY, Fall, Flowers, Garden, Halloween, Potting Shed, Spring, Summer, Tablescape

Around the Potting Shed: 2021 Year in Review

Blooming Window Boxes and Garden Flowers Around the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #hydrangeas #garden #flowers #windowboxes

How about some flower therapy on a cold gray or snowy day?

Endless Summer Hydrangeas | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #hydrangeas #garden #flowers

I’m sharing a look back at how I puttered, played and planted around the Potting Shed this past year,

but first a ‘thank you’ for all your visits and comments in 2021!

Blooming Window Boxes and Garden Flowers Around the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #hydrangeas #garden #flowers #windowboxes

I’m still surprised and humbled you find the time to visit my little blog and Potting Shed.

Window Boxes planted with petunias, coleus and sweet potato vine by the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #flowers #windowboxes

My Potting Shed turned 9 years old in September. . .how time flies!

Potting Shed Year in Review | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flowers #garden #shed

We built it in 2012 before I’d ever heard of the concept or term, ‘She Shed’.

You see that first post, HERE.

Earth Angel Rose and May Garden Blooms Around the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pottingshed #garden #flowers

If you’re a longtime reader, you know I don’t actually do any ‘potting’ inside my shed,

but it’s my happy place and where my creativity blooms.

Limelight Hydrangeas by the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #hydrangeas #garden #flowers

This is a photo heavy post, so grab a cup of something warm!

Click on the links below if you’d like to see the complete post for more details and / or sources.

There is a fun little giveaway for shed lovers at the bottom of the post!

Blooming Vignette for Valentine's Day | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #valentinesday #flowers

Dishing Up Flowers + Blooming Vignette for Valentine’s Day

Blooming dishes and grocery store flowers brighten a shelf by the window for of the Potting Shed for some welcome flower therapy in February and Valentine’s Day.

Pink transferware and vintage Valentine | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #valentinesday #flowers

Spring tablescape with bunnies | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #spring #easter #tablescape #rabbits

Home is Where the Bunnies Are

The Potting Shed is home to lots of bunnies, I decided it you can’t beat ’em, join ’em for some tabletop fun.

Bunny eating sweet potato vine from planter by the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bunnies #shed #spring #garden

Tabletop gardening with bunnies in the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescapes #bunnies #shed #spring

Tabletop Gardening with Bunnies in the Potting Shed

Tabletop gardening with Peter Rabbit and friends.

Tabletop gardening with bunnies in the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescapes #bunnies #shed #spring

Garden spring table with birds and Snowball Viburnum | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #spring #flowers #garden #tablescape #alfresco

Spring Snowballs and Bird Chirping Table

Snowball Viburnum and a table for two to celebrate bird chirping weather!

Watering Can Planter flower arrangement with snowball viburnum and spirea | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #spring #flowers #garden

DIY ‘Bee Happy’ Wreath on Potting Shed door | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #DIY #craft #wreath #bees #earthday

DIY ‘Bee Happy’ Wreath and Happy Earth Day

The hum of bees is the voice of the garden and this DIY Bee Happy Wreath celebrates gardening season in honor of Earth Day. Post includes tips to keep the bees and other pollinators happy.

“The hum of bees is the voice of the garden.” - Elizabeth Lawrence | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #bees #flowers #earthday

Hive Rules in the Potting Shed + World Bee Day | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bees #tablescapes

Hive Rules in the Potting Shed + World Bee Day

A table buzzing with all things *bee*, including bee skeps, honey tins and a vintage bee smoker in celebration of World Bee Day.

Vintage Bradshaw’s Clover Blossom Honey tin as vase for flowers | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bees #tablescapes

Floral watering can as a vase for flowers | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #redwhiteandblue #transferware #flowers #tablescape #memorialday

Red, White and Blooming Transferware and Flowers

A floral print watering can provides some blooms, inside and out! It’s filled with a mix of garden flowers. . .the first Endless Summer Hydrangeas, Popcorn Drift and Knock Out Roses, Japanese Privet and some red Alstroemeria from the grocery store to celebrate the red, white and blue for Memorial Day.

Red, White and Blue garden flowers for arrangemen | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #redwhiteandblue #transferware #flowers #tablescape #memorialday #patriotic

How to Make a Safe and Easy Bee Watering Station for Pollinators | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #DIY #bees #garden #flowers

How to Make a Safe and Easy Bee Watering Station for Pollinators

Provide a safe water source for the bees and other pollinators in garden with a DIY watering station. It’s easy, can serve as a focal point and decorative garden ornament or *bee* as simple as you like!

Bee in the garden and DIY Bee Watering Station | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #DIY #bees #garden #flowers

May Garden Blooms Around the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pottingshed #garden #flowers

May Garden Blooms Around the Potting Shed

May garden blooms: Salvia, Clematis, Roses, Peonies and False Indigo

Clematis ‘Diamantina’ | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pottingshed #garden #flowers

DIY Whimsical Garden Flower Stakes from Metal Wall Art | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #flowers #DIY

How to “Grow” Whimsical Garden Flower Stakes from Metal Wall Art

An easy DIY and way to add instant blooms and a whimsical addition to your garden.

How to “Grow” Whimsical Garden Flower Stakes from Metal Wall Art | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #flowers #DIY

Gardening Tips for growing hydrangeas, daylilies and plants that pollinators love | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #hydrangeas #garden #flowers #windowboxes

Blooming Window Boxes and Garden Flowers Around the Potting Shed

Gardening Tips for growing hydrangeas, daylilies and plants that pollinators love.

Blooming Window Boxes and Garden Flowers Around the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #hydrangeas #garden #flowers #windowboxes

Stop and Smell the Peonies: Ball Jar Bouquets in the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #peonies #flowers #balljars #transferware #pottingshed

Stop and Smell the Peonies: Ball Jar Bouquets in the Potting Shed

Celebrating peony season using the humble mason jar as a vase for flowers. Post includes peony growing and cutting tips!

Sarah Bernhardt Peony | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #peonies #flowers #garden

Window Boxes and Summer Garden Blooms Around the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #summer #garden #flowers #daylilies #hydrangeas #bees #butterflies

Summer Garden Blooms Around the Potting Shed

Hydrangeas and daylilies join pollinator favorites for a just-picked bucket of garden blooms.

Eastern Tiger Swallowtail butterfly and bumblebee on flowers | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #summer #garden #flowers #daylilies #hydrangeas #bees #butterflies

Bee door basket flower arrangement on Potting Shed door | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flowers #DIY #garden #bees #nationalpollinatorweek

A Prime Solution and Envelope Upcycle for a Basket Buzzing with Blooms

Upcycle an Amazon Prime Envelope and create an arrangement buzzing with blooms in honor of National Pollinator Week.

Bee door basket flower arrangement using an Amazon Prime envelope! | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flowers #DIY #garden #bees #nationalpollinatorweek

Gardening Around the Potting Shed with the Skeleton Crew | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #skeleton #halloween #garden #flowers

Halloween in July: Gardening with the Skeleton Crew

Rib-tickling fun with some gardening help from the skeleton crew and Halloween in July!

Gardening Around the Potting Shed with the Skeleton Crew | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #skeleton #halloween #garden #flowers

Halloween in August: Rod and Rowena Have a Tipple and a Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #skeleton #halloween #tablescape

Halloween in August: There Will Be No Weeding During Drinking Hours

Rod and Rowena take a break from gardening to have a tipple

Halloween in August: Rod and Rowena Have a Tipple and a Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #skeleton #halloween #tablescape

Teapot garland for Alice in Wonderland inspired table and Mad Tea Party | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #teaparty #aliceinwonderland #tablescape

We’re All Mad Here: A Wonderland-Inspired Tea Party

 10th Annual Mad Tea Party in the Potting Shed. Choose your favorite teacup from the wheelbarrow!

Wheelbarrow of teacups for Alice in Wonderland inspired table and Mad Tea Party | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #teaparty #aliceinwonderland #tablescape

Whimsical Fall Table with Woodland Friends in the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescape #owls

Whimsical Fall Table with Woodland Friends

A gathering of woodland friends in celebration of fall’s arrival.

Whimsical Fall Table with Woodland Friends in the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescape

Harvest Time and Garden Table in the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #fall #harvest #tablescape #pottingshed

Harvest Time and Garden Table in the Potting Shed

A garden-themed vignette and table for harvest season, with Harvest Time by Johnson Brothers

Harvest Time and Garden Table in the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #fall #harvest #tablescape #pottingshed

Potting Shed in She Shed Living 2021 Calendar Turner Licensing | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #shed

Hello {Miss} October

My Potting Shed is a calendar girl, aka, Miss October, featured in She Shed Living’s 2021 Calendar.

She Shed Living Calendar Turner Licensing | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #shed

To welcome a new year, I have (2) She Shed Living 2022 Calendars to give away courtesy of Erika and Sabrina at She Shed Living!

She Shed Living Calendar Turner Licensing | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #shed

Meet Miss May and Erika’s She Shed, an adorable  6’ x 6’ cottage style shed with homemade Dutch door and leftover siding found under her aunt’s deck.

She Shed Living Calendar Turner Licensing | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #shed

And another favorite Miss April. I love the corbels and all the chippy white gingerbread details!

‘George Jets On’ Daylily | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #hydrangeas #garden #flowers

🏠 To enter the giveaway and a chance to win a calendar, leave a comment telling me if you have or had a

she shed, how you would use it.

🏠 Subscribers/followers automatically get a second entry.

Subscribe by email and let me know by comment.

🏠 For a third entry, Pin a photo from this post and leave an additional comment telling me so.

(The Pin/Save button pops up on the upper left corner of each photo).

She Shed Living Calendar Turner Licensing | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #shed

This giveaway is open to those living in the continental U.S. through midnight January 14th.

Potting Shed and garden blooms | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flowers #DIY #garden #daylilies

