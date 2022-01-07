Around the Potting Shed: 2021 Year in Review

How about some flower therapy on a cold gray or snowy day?

I’m sharing a look back at how I puttered, played and planted around the Potting Shed this past year,

but first a ‘thank you’ for all your visits and comments in 2021!

I’m still surprised and humbled you find the time to visit my little blog and Potting Shed.

My Potting Shed turned 9 years old in September. . .how time flies!

We built it in 2012 before I’d ever heard of the concept or term, ‘She Shed’.

You see that first post, HERE.

If you’re a longtime reader, you know I don’t actually do any ‘potting’ inside my shed,

but it’s my happy place and where my creativity blooms.

This is a photo heavy post, so grab a cup of something warm!

Click on the links below if you’d like to see the complete post for more details and / or sources.

There is a fun little giveaway for shed lovers at the bottom of the post!

Dishing Up Flowers + Blooming Vignette for Valentine’s Day

Blooming dishes and grocery store flowers brighten a shelf by the window for of the Potting Shed for some welcome flower therapy in February and Valentine’s Day.

Home is Where the Bunnies Are

The Potting Shed is home to lots of bunnies, I decided it you can’t beat ’em, join ’em for some tabletop fun.

Tabletop Gardening with Bunnies in the Potting Shed

Tabletop gardening with Peter Rabbit and friends.

Spring Snowballs and Bird Chirping Table

Snowball Viburnum and a table for two to celebrate bird chirping weather!

DIY ‘Bee Happy’ Wreath and Happy Earth Day

The hum of bees is the voice of the garden and this DIY Bee Happy Wreath celebrates gardening season in honor of Earth Day. Post includes tips to keep the bees and other pollinators happy.

Hive Rules in the Potting Shed + World Bee Day

A table buzzing with all things *bee*, including bee skeps, honey tins and a vintage bee smoker in celebration of World Bee Day.

Red, White and Blooming Transferware and Flowers

A floral print watering can provides some blooms, inside and out! It’s filled with a mix of garden flowers. . .the first Endless Summer Hydrangeas, Popcorn Drift and Knock Out Roses, Japanese Privet and some red Alstroemeria from the grocery store to celebrate the red, white and blue for Memorial Day.

How to Make a Safe and Easy Bee Watering Station for Pollinators

Provide a safe water source for the bees and other pollinators in garden with a DIY watering station. It’s easy, can serve as a focal point and decorative garden ornament or *bee* as simple as you like!

May Garden Blooms Around the Potting Shed

May garden blooms: Salvia, Clematis, Roses, Peonies and False Indigo

How to “Grow” Whimsical Garden Flower Stakes from Metal Wall Art

An easy DIY and way to add instant blooms and a whimsical addition to your garden.

Blooming Window Boxes and Garden Flowers Around the Potting Shed

Gardening Tips for growing hydrangeas, daylilies and plants that pollinators love.

Stop and Smell the Peonies: Ball Jar Bouquets in the Potting Shed

Celebrating peony season using the humble mason jar as a vase for flowers. Post includes peony growing and cutting tips!

Summer Garden Blooms Around the Potting Shed

Hydrangeas and daylilies join pollinator favorites for a just-picked bucket of garden blooms.

A Prime Solution and Envelope Upcycle for a Basket Buzzing with Blooms

Upcycle an Amazon Prime Envelope and create an arrangement buzzing with blooms in honor of National Pollinator Week.

Halloween in July: Gardening with the Skeleton Crew

Rib-tickling fun with some gardening help from the skeleton crew and Halloween in July!

Halloween in August: There Will Be No Weeding During Drinking Hours

Rod and Rowena take a break from gardening to have a tipple

We’re All Mad Here: A Wonderland-Inspired Tea Party

10th Annual Mad Tea Party in the Potting Shed. Choose your favorite teacup from the wheelbarrow!

Whimsical Fall Table with Woodland Friends

A gathering of woodland friends in celebration of fall’s arrival.

Harvest Time and Garden Table in the Potting Shed

A garden-themed vignette and table for harvest season, with Harvest Time by Johnson Brothers

Hello {Miss} October

My Potting Shed is a calendar girl, aka, Miss October, featured in She Shed Living’s 2021 Calendar.

To welcome a new year, I have (2) She Shed Living 2022 Calendars to give away courtesy of Erika and Sabrina at She Shed Living!

Meet Miss May and Erika’s She Shed, an adorable 6’ x 6’ cottage style shed with homemade Dutch door and leftover siding found under her aunt’s deck.

And another favorite Miss April. I love the corbels and all the chippy white gingerbread details!

🏠 To enter the giveaway and a chance to win a calendar, leave a comment telling me if you have or had a

she shed, how you would use it.

🏠 Subscribers/followers automatically get a second entry.

Subscribe by email and let me know by comment.

🏠 For a third entry, Pin a photo from this post and leave an additional comment telling me so.

(The Pin/Save button pops up on the upper left corner of each photo).

This giveaway is open to those living in the continental U.S. through midnight January 14th.

