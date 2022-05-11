Flowers, Garden, Potting Shed, Spring

May Garden Flowers Around the Potting Shed

May Garden Flowers Around the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #shed #flowers #spring #roses

 Happy Wednesday!

Join me for a little stroll to see what’s in bloom around the Potting Shed. . . 

Tea Clipper Rose | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #flowers #spring #roses

I have some flowers that would like to meet you!

May Garden Flowers Around the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #shed #flowers #spring #roses

Warning: Photo heavy post ahead, so grab a drink and get comfy!

May Garden Flowers Around the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #shed #flowers #spring #peonies #wisteria

An Amethyst Falls American Wisteria vine planted a couple of years ago is reaching new heights this spring!

Amethyst Fall Wisteria and birdhouse | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #shed #flowers #spring #wisteria

 American wisteria is better suited for smaller spaces and grows at

about a third of the rate of Asian wisteria, which can be invasive in the Southern U.S.

The twining stems quickly reach 8 to 10 feet long and over time may reach 30 feet.

Amethyst Fall Wisteria by Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #shed #flowers #spring #wisteria

The lightly fragrant purple blooms are heaviest in late spring,

repeating lightly in summer in full to partial sun.

It grows in USDA zones 5 – 9 (we’re 7b here in North Carolina).

Amethyst Fall Wisteria by Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #shed #flowers #spring #wisteria

For new gardeners, a USDA Plant Hardiness Zone Map is the standard by which gardeners and growers

can determine which plants are most likely to thrive at a location.

 Salvia ‘May Night’ and Clematis | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #flowers #spring

 Salvia ‘May Night’ and ‘Caradonna’ Salvia are in the blue – violet color palette and are bee attracters.

 Bees actually see color in the blue-violet spectrum better than other hues

so growing blue flowers is an easy way to attract them.

 Salvia ‘May Night’ and bee | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #flowers #spring #bee

These easy-to-grow perennials thrive in full sun!

The deep purple flower spikes attract bees and butterflies and are deer resistant.

Deadheading and a little extra watering help ensure re-blooming.

 Salvia ‘May Night’ and bumble bee with pollen basket | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #flowers #spring #bee

You can see the pollen basket on the female bumble bee in the above photo

which are exclusive to female / worker bees.

Workers and queens have two pollen baskets, one each on the outside surface of each hind leg.

The pollen basket when empty it is a large, flat shiny area with spiky hairs around the edge,

but appears yellow, orange or red, when filled with pollen.

 Salvia ‘May Night’ and bee | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #flowers #spring #bee

There are more than 4,000 native bee species in the U.S. with over 500 species here in North Carolina.

Bees and other pollinators all need fresh water to drink.

Honey bees use water to regulate the temperature of the hive, feed young bees, and dilute stored honey.

 Salvia ‘May Night’ and Clematis | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #flowers #spring #bee

A deep water source like a creek, lake or even birdbath puts bees at risk

of drowning or they serve as a food source for predators, as they can’t swim.

DIY Safe and Easy Bee Watering Station for Pollinators | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #DIY #bees #garden #flowers

You can provide a safe water source for the bees and other pollinators

in the garden with a DIY Bee Watering Station.

It’s easy, can serve as a focal point and decorative garden ornament

 or *bee* as simple as you like!

This concludes my public service announcement on behalf of the bees :) 🐝🐝🐝

Silver Anouk Spanish Lavender | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #flowers #spring

Silver Anouk Spanish Lavender is drought tolerant and is deer and rabbit resistant.

This silver foliage lavender can take the summer heat and makes a pretty and fragrant

addition to your landscape in borders, rock gardens, or patio containers.

Clematis ‘Diamantina’ | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #flowers #spring

This is the second year for Clematis ‘Diamantina’ to bloom.

Clematis ‘Diamantina’ | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #flowers #spring

I was smitten with the purple-blue, double flowers when I spied it at the garden center!

They start out more pinkish-purple in color, with the blooms unfurling from a tight central ball

to multi-layered pom-pom, fading to a bluish-purple.

Clematis ‘Diamantina’ | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #flowers #spring

I was amazed at the number of blooms and how long they have lasted. . .easily up to a month!

Clematis ‘Diamantina’ | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #flowers #spring

Clematis ‘Diamantina’ prefers full sun to part shade.

For best results keep consistently watered, especially during blooming.

‘Diamantina’ is a Group 2B clematis and can be pruned in late winter or early spring before

new growth begins. Deadhead after the first wave of blooms to help promote new blooms.

Clematis ‘Diamantina’ | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #flowers #spring

Popcorn Drift Rose | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #flowers #spring #roses

Popcorn Drift Rose starts out yellow and fades to creamy white, reminiscent of buttery popcorn.

Popcorn Drift Rose and bee | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #flowers #spring #roses #bee

It’s comparable to the family of Knock Out Roses in disease resistance and low-maintenance,

but smaller in size so ideal for small gardens or containers.

Popcorn Drift Rose and bee | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #flowers #spring #roses #bee

Peony | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #flowers #spring #peony

Common white and pink single petal peonies are the first varieties of peonies to bloom. . .

Peony | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #flowers #spring #peony

Peony | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #flowers #spring #peony

Single peonies are more open so bees can more easily access the pollen.

Peony and bee with pollen basket | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #flowers #spring #peony #bee

Peony and bee with pollen basket | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #flowers #spring #peony #bee

‘Sarah Bernhardt’ is one of my favorite peony varieties with pink

double blooms that resemble old-fashioned roses.

‘Sarah Bernhardt’ Peony | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #flowers #spring #peonies

As well as ‘Festiva Maxima’ with white double flowers with crimson flecks.

‘Festiva Maxima’ Peony | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #flowers #spring #peonies

The first flush of blooms of Earth Angel Rose is always a sight behold!

Earth Angel Rose | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #flowers #spring #roses

Earth Angel Rose is a fragrant old-fashioned rose

with blooms varying in color from white to soft pink.

Earth Angel Rose | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #flowers #spring #roses

It takes several bloom cycles to produce peony-shaped flowers.

Earth Angel Rose | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #flowers #spring #roses

Tea Clipper Rose | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #flowers #spring #roses

This is our first bloom cycle for Tea Clipper Rose. 

Tea Clipper is a David Austin Rose that’s apricot in color and fragrant with 3 1/2″ flowers.

Tea Clipper Rose | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #flowers #spring #roses

I was thrilled to see the first blooms but they were reduced to petal confetti

with our strong winds and heavy rain last week.

Charles Darwin Rose | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #flowers #spring #roses

This is the first bloom cycle with Charles Darwin, another David Austin Rose, planted last year.

I thought it was yellow so I had to look it up to see if I remembered the color incorrectly.

 It has a reputation for being inconsistent in color, emerging as yellow, apricot,

or cream with a blush of pink, depending on the weather.

You can see the difference in color from the above photo and the one below.

Charles Darwin Rose | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #flowers #spring #roses

The first blooms were beautiful, pale cream with a hint of apricot

and then deeper apricot, but a far cry from yellow.

Bluebird on birdhouse and Earth Angel Rose | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #flowers #spring #roses #bluebird

We’ve had some beautiful spring weather recently with sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s . . .

my favorite weather. . .bird-chirping weather!

May Garden Flowers Around the Potting Shed and window boxes planted for spring | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #shed #flowers #spring #roses #windowbox

I’ve spent all my time outside gardening, planting window boxes and containers

and doing some long overdue touch up painting of the trim and stain on the shed.

Charles Darwin Rose | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #flowers #spring #roses

Hope you’re enjoying some beautiful spring

weather and blooms where you are! ♥

The kiss of the sun for pardon, the song of the birds for mirth, one is nearer God’s heart in a garden, than anywhere else on earth. | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #flowers #spring #roses

“The kiss of the sun for pardon,

The song of the birds for mirth,

One is nearer God’s heart in a garden

Than anywhere else on earth.”

~ Dorothy Frances Gurney

‘Sarah Bernhardt’ Peony | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #flowers #spring #peonies

May Garden Flowers Around the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #shed #flowers #spring #roses #peonies #bee

  13 comments for “May Garden Flowers Around the Potting Shed

  1. Barbara
    May 11, 2022 at 6:40 am

    What a outstanding spring garden

    Reply
  2. Rita C.
    May 11, 2022 at 6:49 am

    Woweek! You’ve made some beautiful choices in your garden, starting with the tamer wisteria. I am going to make a note of that Diamantina. It’s outstanding! I literally found a lonely clematis in one of my beds at this house and relocated it earlier in spring, but so far it’s just leafy. I thought I’d replace it with a jackmanni until now! 😉
    The Sarah Bernhardt is another variety I’d love to add to my peonies. If you recall, I received one from you the year before we downsized. 😔
    Your David Austin roses are beautiful! And I can imagine the fragrance from that old fashioned Earth Angel!
    It’s always a treat to read your garden posts for the details (of the bees too). I’ve been super busy in my little landscape too, and I suppose I’ll hear about this morning when I go for annual dermatology checkup!😵‍💫
    Thanks for the walkabout!

    Reply
  3. Sandi Allen
    May 11, 2022 at 7:00 am

    So Beautiful!! I have always loved seeing photos of your beautiful gardens! Thank you for sharing

    Reply
  4. Peggy Ott
    May 11, 2022 at 7:09 am

    Good Morning Mary! Wonderful walk thru your garden! I had just grabbed my morning coffee. Been doing the same and lots yet to do. The wonder of gardens, is the beauty you see differently every time, every season, with different colors and treasures found as we garden. Must look for some of those beauties you have and add one or two to my gardens. Love the Bee watering pot. Gave me a great idea for an old Gnome in my garden. Keep the colors coming Mary. With all that our world brings us every day, your post is so wonderful to read and relax with. Color the World!

    Reply
  5. Cindi
    May 11, 2022 at 7:30 am

    Absolutely gorgeous! I am so jealous with your blooming lavender. I am zone 7b (Virginia) also but no flowers on the lavender yet although my roses are doing great and the herb garden is starting to return. Last several nights of 40’s has not helped but hopefully those cold temps are gone. Thank you for sharing your beautiful garden. Peace.

    Reply
  6. Michele
    May 11, 2022 at 7:59 am

    Your garden and blog are always spectacular! I have the same clematis and absolutly love it! Keep blooming for a long long time! I can’t stop taking photos of my flowers to try and preserve them!!!

    Reply
  7. Mary
    May 11, 2022 at 8:25 am

    You are amazing person with beautiful talent. The garden bursting with color and so much beauty to see.

    Reply
  8. Susan Martin
    May 11, 2022 at 8:34 am

    Wonderful wonderful wonderful. Thank you for all the beautiful pictures. It is an inspiration for all of us to get out more and garden.

    Reply
  9. Donna
    May 11, 2022 at 9:10 am

    Beautiful, these photos are amazing. I feel like I just visited a garden center. Up close and personal, thank you so much.

    Reply
  10. Everyday Living
    May 11, 2022 at 9:13 am

    Good morning, Mary. Your blooms are amazing! I do love the wisteria and should plant it. Sarah Bernhardt is one of the prettiest of peonies. Walking through your garden this morning was just what I needed! Thank you for sharing your May garden flowers…Happy Wednesday!

    Reply
  11. Jane
    May 11, 2022 at 9:16 am

    It has been a while since I’ve seen the plantings around your shed. Everything looks spectacular!

    Reply
  12. Christie
    May 11, 2022 at 9:18 am

    Just beautiful! Your so blessed.

    Reply
  13. Debbie
    May 11, 2022 at 9:22 am

    Absolutely gorgeous!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

