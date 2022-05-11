May Garden Flowers Around the Potting Shed

Happy Wednesday!
Join me for a little stroll to see what’s in bloom around the Potting Shed. . .
I have some flowers that would like to meet you!
Warning: Photo heavy post ahead, so grab a drink and get comfy!
An Amethyst Falls American Wisteria vine planted a couple of years ago is reaching new heights this spring!
American wisteria is better suited for smaller spaces and grows at
about a third of the rate of Asian wisteria, which can be invasive in the Southern U.S.
The twining stems quickly reach 8 to 10 feet long and over time may reach 30 feet.
The lightly fragrant purple blooms are heaviest in late spring,
repeating lightly in summer in full to partial sun.
It grows in USDA zones 5 – 9 (we’re 7b here in North Carolina).
For new gardeners, a USDA Plant Hardiness Zone Map is the standard by which gardeners and growers
can determine which plants are most likely to thrive at a location.
Salvia ‘May Night’ and ‘Caradonna’ Salvia are in the blue – violet color palette and are bee attracters.
Bees actually see color in the blue-violet spectrum better than other hues
so growing blue flowers is an easy way to attract them.
These easy-to-grow perennials thrive in full sun!
The deep purple flower spikes attract bees and butterflies and are deer resistant.
Deadheading and a little extra watering help ensure re-blooming.
You can see the pollen basket on the female bumble bee in the above photo
which are exclusive to female / worker bees.
Workers and queens have two pollen baskets, one each on the outside surface of each hind leg.
The pollen basket when empty it is a large, flat shiny area with spiky hairs around the edge,
but appears yellow, orange or red, when filled with pollen.
There are more than 4,000 native bee species in the U.S. with over 500 species here in North Carolina.
Bees and other pollinators all need fresh water to drink.
Honey bees use water to regulate the temperature of the hive, feed young bees, and dilute stored honey.
A deep water source like a creek, lake or even birdbath puts bees at risk
of drowning or they serve as a food source for predators, as they can’t swim.
You can provide a safe water source for the bees and other pollinators
in the garden with a DIY Bee Watering Station.
It’s easy, can serve as a focal point and decorative garden ornament
or *bee* as simple as you like!
This concludes my public service announcement on behalf of the bees :) 🐝🐝🐝
Silver Anouk Spanish Lavender is drought tolerant and is deer and rabbit resistant.
This silver foliage lavender can take the summer heat and makes a pretty and fragrant
addition to your landscape in borders, rock gardens, or patio containers.
This is the second year for Clematis ‘Diamantina’ to bloom.
I was smitten with the purple-blue, double flowers when I spied it at the garden center!
They start out more pinkish-purple in color, with the blooms unfurling from a tight central ball
to multi-layered pom-pom, fading to a bluish-purple.
I was amazed at the number of blooms and how long they have lasted. . .easily up to a month!
Clematis ‘Diamantina’ prefers full sun to part shade.
For best results keep consistently watered, especially during blooming.
‘Diamantina’ is a Group 2B clematis and can be pruned in late winter or early spring before
new growth begins. Deadhead after the first wave of blooms to help promote new blooms.
Popcorn Drift Rose starts out yellow and fades to creamy white, reminiscent of buttery popcorn.
It’s comparable to the family of Knock Out Roses in disease resistance and low-maintenance,
but smaller in size so ideal for small gardens or containers.
Common white and pink single petal peonies are the first varieties of peonies to bloom. . .
Single peonies are more open so bees can more easily access the pollen.
‘Sarah Bernhardt’ is one of my favorite peony varieties with pink
double blooms that resemble old-fashioned roses.
As well as ‘Festiva Maxima’ with white double flowers with crimson flecks.
The first flush of blooms of Earth Angel Rose is always a sight behold!
Earth Angel Rose is a fragrant old-fashioned rose
with blooms varying in color from white to soft pink.
It takes several bloom cycles to produce peony-shaped flowers.
This is our first bloom cycle for Tea Clipper Rose.
Tea Clipper is a David Austin Rose that’s apricot in color and fragrant with 3 1/2″ flowers.
I was thrilled to see the first blooms but they were reduced to petal confetti
with our strong winds and heavy rain last week.
This is the first bloom cycle with Charles Darwin, another David Austin Rose, planted last year.
I thought it was yellow so I had to look it up to see if I remembered the color incorrectly.
It has a reputation for being inconsistent in color, emerging as yellow, apricot,
or cream with a blush of pink, depending on the weather.
You can see the difference in color from the above photo and the one below.
The first blooms were beautiful, pale cream with a hint of apricot
and then deeper apricot, but a far cry from yellow.
We’ve had some beautiful spring weather recently with sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s . . .
my favorite weather. . .bird-chirping weather!
I’ve spent all my time outside gardening, planting window boxes and containers
and doing some long overdue touch up painting of the trim and stain on the shed.
Hope you’re enjoying some beautiful spring
weather and blooms where you are! ♥
“The kiss of the sun for pardon,
The song of the birds for mirth,
One is nearer God’s heart in a garden
Than anywhere else on earth.”
~ Dorothy Frances Gurney
What a outstanding spring garden
Woweek! You’ve made some beautiful choices in your garden, starting with the tamer wisteria. I am going to make a note of that Diamantina. It’s outstanding! I literally found a lonely clematis in one of my beds at this house and relocated it earlier in spring, but so far it’s just leafy. I thought I’d replace it with a jackmanni until now! 😉
The Sarah Bernhardt is another variety I’d love to add to my peonies. If you recall, I received one from you the year before we downsized. 😔
Your David Austin roses are beautiful! And I can imagine the fragrance from that old fashioned Earth Angel!
It’s always a treat to read your garden posts for the details (of the bees too). I’ve been super busy in my little landscape too, and I suppose I’ll hear about this morning when I go for annual dermatology checkup!😵💫
Thanks for the walkabout!
So Beautiful!! I have always loved seeing photos of your beautiful gardens! Thank you for sharing
Good Morning Mary! Wonderful walk thru your garden! I had just grabbed my morning coffee. Been doing the same and lots yet to do. The wonder of gardens, is the beauty you see differently every time, every season, with different colors and treasures found as we garden. Must look for some of those beauties you have and add one or two to my gardens. Love the Bee watering pot. Gave me a great idea for an old Gnome in my garden. Keep the colors coming Mary. With all that our world brings us every day, your post is so wonderful to read and relax with. Color the World!
Absolutely gorgeous! I am so jealous with your blooming lavender. I am zone 7b (Virginia) also but no flowers on the lavender yet although my roses are doing great and the herb garden is starting to return. Last several nights of 40’s has not helped but hopefully those cold temps are gone. Thank you for sharing your beautiful garden. Peace.
Your garden and blog are always spectacular! I have the same clematis and absolutly love it! Keep blooming for a long long time! I can’t stop taking photos of my flowers to try and preserve them!!!
You are amazing person with beautiful talent. The garden bursting with color and so much beauty to see.
Wonderful wonderful wonderful. Thank you for all the beautiful pictures. It is an inspiration for all of us to get out more and garden.
Beautiful, these photos are amazing. I feel like I just visited a garden center. Up close and personal, thank you so much.
Good morning, Mary. Your blooms are amazing! I do love the wisteria and should plant it. Sarah Bernhardt is one of the prettiest of peonies. Walking through your garden this morning was just what I needed! Thank you for sharing your May garden flowers…Happy Wednesday!
It has been a while since I’ve seen the plantings around your shed. Everything looks spectacular!
Just beautiful! Your so blessed.
Absolutely gorgeous!