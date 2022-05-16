Blooming Watering Cans, Bunnies and Roses on the Potting Bench

Happy Monday!
It’s my favorite day of the week, when I join
my blogging friends for some flower therapy
and Monday Morning Blooms!
You can find my flowers friends’ links and more
floral inspiration at the bottom of this post.
We’re using watering cans as vases for our flowers as our common theme
for this week’s edition of Monday Morning Blooms.
If you’re a regular visitor, you may have noticed,
I have a ‘thing’ for watering cans. . .
And I *might* be in need of a 12-step program. :)
I love and collect all kinds. . .galvanized, painted, chippy,
old, new, big and small.
Fun watering can fact:
Did you know that the cap with holes in it at the end of the spout
is commonly referred to as the “rose”?
This Lotus Watering Can from MacKenzie-Childs was a recent birthday gift.
Some girls might want jewelry,
but give me a watering can any day. :)
I sprinkled an assortment of green watering cans on
the Potting Bench my hubby built
for some blooming fun!
And cut some garden roses to fill them . . .
Adding some greenery and privet that’s blooming right now.
Earth Angel Rose
Pink Double Knock Out Roses
Tea Clipper Rose
Popcorn Drift Rose
And Charles Darwin Rose, appropriately named,
as the color seems to evolve and change, so
you never know what color you’ll end up with. :)
See more May garden flowers around the Potting Shed, HERE.
It’s that time of year when bunnies are multiplying around the Potting Shed
as rabbits tend to do. . .
Enjoying the all-you-can-eat buffet despite my efforts to
protect the tender perennials emerging in the garden.
I decided if you can’t beat ’em, join ’em. ;)
Bunny plates and napkins hopped to the bench
for some gardening tabletop fun!
Bunny plates are blooming with roses. . .
And alight with butterflies.
Garden Tools Rabbit napkins add a little whimsy, toting garden tools
and a watering can, buzzing with the bees.
Garden gloves are also buzzing with bee flatware. . .
More butterflies flew in to alight on stemware.. . .
And on a watering can.
Details:
Bunny Plates Green and White Toile Bunny / Maxcera
Brown Bunny Plates / Hobby Lobby, several years ago
Cabbage Leaf Plates / Bordallo Pinheiro
Rattan Chargers / World Market and Pier 1, several years ago
Garden Tools Rabbit Napkins / Mary Lake Thompson
Butterfly Glasses / La Rochere
Jute Runner / Pottery Barn, several years ago
Butterfly Watering Can and Lotus Watering Can / MacKenzie-Childs
On a sad note, this is the last time for friend Shirley at Housepitality Designs.
will be joining us. . .*sniff*
Shirley has been our fearless leader, who gathered us together to share flower therapy
four years ago, starting out as Floral Fridays
before switching over to Mondays for Monday Morning Blooms.
Shirley is retiring from blogging to spend more time with her mom and she will be sorely missed!
You will still be able to stay in touch with her on Instagram.
Shirley, we will miss you! ♥
Oh Mary….you make my heart happy!…I have always admired your love for watering cans. From the watering can “rain chain” to the many, many flower arrangements that you have created with them around the beloved Potting Shed. You inspired me to search the antique shops for these wonderful garden pretties and necessities. I must say that I am in love with your MKC watering can…never knew that the en of the spout was called “the rose” … and speaking of roses…your roses are magnificent! Mary, “how does your rose garden grow?”…. The napkin of the Garden Tools Bunny is perfect…Made me smile (again). I battle growing my roses, fighting all the bad things that happen to them. It has been an honor to be a part of Monday Morning Blooms with you. I shall remain a most loyal follower of HIWTBI…you have inspired me for many, many years! I wish you a most wonderful week Mary
Mary, your new potting bench is really showing out today with some of your watering can collection filled with garden roses. All of your roses are gorgeous. but the Tea Clipper steals my heart. I have watering can envy and love the new MKC Lotus one. Oh those pesky bunnies…so cute but quite destructive in the garden. We haven’t seen as many this spring as we did last year. I love all of your bunny plates and the MLT whimsical napkins are adorable.
It is always a treat to join you for flower therapy. Happy Monday, Mary ♥️
All I can say today is Beeeutuful! Thanks so much for sharing. Peace.
Beautiful MMB Mary! Those pretty colorful napkins tick all the boxes-bees, watering cans, and gardening tools. They are adorable! Your garden was right on time for MMB. Your roses and peonies are gorgeous! Your watering can collection has such a nice variety. Your MC birthday gift is so cute! I didn’t know the sprinkler attachment was called a rose, a new fun fact I learned today thanks to your wonderful blog. Happy Monday! Clara❤️
Your knack w/roses is just beautiful!! I’m feeling better about my “6” watering cans…😘 franki
I absolutely LOVE your potting shed and bench, and your cheerful style! I confess; I’ve been envious of your many watering cans. But my sisters gave me a great start to a watering can collection, a few years ago, so I’m now enjoying some of my own. Your posts give me wonderful inspiration, so thank you, and keep ‘em coming! Please!
I love this, Mary! All the playfulness a garden inspires is right here, even the real deal (that spotted bunny is adorable and those inside the cages have to make you laugh). Love all the watering cans (I am a recovering watering canaholic, and if you need a sponsor…..). The square one with the bird (is that a birdhouse or watering can, very cleverly made!?) is my favorite! Those bunny napkins are just way too cute. And the stars – all the roses – oh my, so many, so pretty! Thanks for inspiring so much, in so many different ways. Shirley will definitely be missed by me, esp since I’m not on IG. :(
Good morning, Mary. Such a beautiful post; I too love David Austin roses and have several varieties in my yard! When I saw the design on the napkins I wondered if it could be MLT. I have some of their flour sack tea towels and gave some reusable “paper
” plates to my oldest granddaughter. They have the cutest designs. Currently I have one on my
stove with a black kitty face peeing out of a flower bouquet! Thank you for all the smiles you have brought to my face over the years!
Goodness where to start? Your watering cans are so fun an everyone is so different. Love your new MKC new Lotus can. I did not know the spout is called a rose. The roses look fabulous in each watering can. Perfect little napkins with the garden bunny. Bunnies are so cute, but I can understand your frustration. I feel the same way about all of the squirrels here. They recently starting taking the batting out of a pool cushion. Your roses are gorgeous. I adore the varieties. Happy week ahead.
Your “Watering Can Bunny Bench” is so fun! I love how you placed the bunny who is looking up and seems to be taking it all in. Your roses and garden are beautiful as always and thanks for sharing the fun fact – the spout of a watering can is called a “rose.” How appropriate!
All the watering cans are delightful. They really add wonderfully to your new/old potting bench. Love your new MKC Lotus watering can. Thank you for brightening my and others Monday morning.
Mary, I have so enjoyed my visit today! You have brought a smile to my face with all those beautiful rose blooms and sweet rabbits. Your potting bench is such a gorgeous setting with all those pretty rose bouquets. You have inspired me to collect more watering cans to display on my potting bench. Wishing you a most wonderful week!
P.S. Where did you find the wired wheelbarrow planter? It is fabulous.
Mary, your new potting bench is really showing off your watering can collection filled with your stunning garden roses to their best advantage. No 12 step program needed. All of the roses are beautiful, but like Pam, your Tea Clipper steals my heart. It is always such a treat to join you for flower therapy. Happy happy Monday dear friend. xo Lidy
Oh Mary, your new/old potting bench looks so pretty decked out in bloom filled watering cans! Your flowers are gorgeous, and they look so good in all of your well loved watering cans…the bunnies add wonderful fun. I shall forever think of you when I see a watering can, and of course I’m itching to buy one :) We will really miss Shirley and her elegant style, but I’m so happy you ladies will still be continuing with Monday Morning Blooms, it is always such a joy to see the beautiful flowers, creations, tables and vignettes that you all share 💕
Your roses are beautiful!
soooo much talent….so much beauty! Always love your blog :)