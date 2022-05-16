Blooming Watering Cans, Bunnies and Roses on the Potting Bench

Happy Monday!

It’s my favorite day of the week, when I join

my blogging friends for some flower therapy

and Monday Morning Blooms!

You can find my flowers friends’ links and more

floral inspiration at the bottom of this post.

We’re using watering cans as vases for our flowers as our common theme

for this week’s edition of Monday Morning Blooms.

If you’re a regular visitor, you may have noticed,

I have a ‘thing’ for watering cans. . .

And I *might* be in need of a 12-step program. :)

I love and collect all kinds. . .galvanized, painted, chippy,

old, new, big and small.

Fun watering can fact:

Did you know that the cap with holes in it at the end of the spout

is commonly referred to as the “rose”?

This Lotus Watering Can from MacKenzie-Childs was a recent birthday gift.

Some girls might want jewelry,

but give me a watering can any day. :)

I sprinkled an assortment of green watering cans on

the Potting Bench my hubby built

for some blooming fun!

And cut some garden roses to fill them . . .

Adding some greenery and privet that’s blooming right now.

Earth Angel Rose

Pink Double Knock Out Roses

Tea Clipper Rose

Popcorn Drift Rose

And Charles Darwin Rose, appropriately named,

as the color seems to evolve and change, so

you never know what color you’ll end up with. :)

See more May garden flowers around the Potting Shed, HERE.

It’s that time of year when bunnies are multiplying around the Potting Shed

as rabbits tend to do. . .

Enjoying the all-you-can-eat buffet despite my efforts to

protect the tender perennials emerging in the garden.

I decided if you can’t beat ’em, join ’em. ;)

Bunny plates and napkins hopped to the bench

for some gardening tabletop fun!

Bunny plates are blooming with roses. . .

And alight with butterflies.

Garden Tools Rabbit napkins add a little whimsy, toting garden tools

and a watering can, buzzing with the bees.

Garden gloves are also buzzing with bee flatware. . .

More butterflies flew in to alight on stemware.. . .

And on a watering can.

Details:

Bunny Plates Green and White Toile Bunny / Maxcera

Brown Bunny Plates / Hobby Lobby, several years ago

Cabbage Leaf Plates / Bordallo Pinheiro

Rattan Chargers / World Market and Pier 1, several years ago

Wallace Bee Napoleon Flatware

Garden Tools Rabbit Napkins / Mary Lake Thompson

Butterfly Glasses / La Rochere

Jute Runner / Pottery Barn, several years ago

Butterfly Watering Can and Lotus Watering Can / MacKenzie-Childs

On a sad note, this is the last time for friend Shirley at Housepitality Designs.

will be joining us. . .*sniff*

Shirley has been our fearless leader, who gathered us together to share flower therapy

four years ago, starting out as Floral Fridays

before switching over to Mondays for Monday Morning Blooms.

Shirley is retiring from blogging to spend more time with her mom and she will be sorely missed!

You will still be able to stay in touch with her on Instagram.

Shirley, we will miss you! ♥

