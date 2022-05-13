For the Love of Tea: Teatime Recipes and Giveaway

Calling all tea enthusiasts, I’m sharing my love of tea with a round up of teatime recipes

and inspiration, along with a giveaway!

From Victoria: The Art of Tea: Recipes and Rituals:

Readers of this beautiful book from the editors of Victoria magazine are invited to savor the pleasures

and possibilities of the cherished ritual of tea shared by people the world over.

Divided into four enticing sections, this exquisitely photographed volume offers page after page of ideas for making teatime an unforgettable experience. Begin by learning the essentials, from differentiating the various types of tea to learning the “tools of the tray” and how to brew the perfect pot.

Recipes for classic scones and the traditional accompaniments, such as lemon curd and clotted cream, are also included. The Celebrations chapter is filled with inspiration, tips, and recipes for planning special occasions, whether it’s a summertime gathering with butterfly-adorned china and a menu that includes delicate lavender cream scones or an outdoor setting to celebrate Mother’s Day, where roses–both botanical and edible–are the order of the day.

Readers will discover a treasure trove of brilliant ways for creating the perfect tea affair from start to finish. With a basic “tea primer” leading off this section, the visual journey continues with beautiful linens, china, silver, and floral arrangements.

Feast your eyes on these beautiful and mouth-watering pages!

There are plenty of sweet offerings including Pecan-Thyme Shortbread Cookies,

Orange-Tarragon Mini Bundt Cakes, Strawberry-Hazelnut Tartlets

and Lavender Cream Scones.

Along with savory tea sandwiches. . .

Almost too pretty to eat!

I pulled together some teatime treats and teatime inspiration from the archives!

Click on the links in red for the complete recipe.

Patchwork Tea Sandwiches

A patchwork of cucumber, thinly sliced radishes, and strawberries on top of a cream cheese spread.

Garnish with edible flowers and herbs.

Melt-in-your-mouth, buttery Lavender-Pecan Shortbread Cookies

are infused with lavender flavor, studded with chopped pecans,

and topped with a lavender-sprinkled sweet glaze!

“Rose” Beef Bites

A pretty way to serve a roast beef canapé for a party!

Mini Flower Tartlets

Easy and fun to make using refrigerated pie crust!

Make the flower tart shells in advance, store in an airtight container and serve

with an assortment of sweet or savory fillings at teatime.

Pound Cake Tea Sandwiches

Finger sandwiches of cake, filled with layers of chocolate buttercream and strawberry-cream cheese.

Use a pound cake from the grocery store for an easy no-bake treat and quick assembly!

Mini Lemon Curd & Cream Cheese Tarts

Luscious and lemony, these mini tarts are a sweet treat for teatime.

Serve with berries and edible flowers if desired.

Tea on the Porch and Flower Arrangement Using a Tea Tin

Create a flower arrangement using a tea tin

Join me at the table for

Teapot Bouquets + Lakeside Table by the Azaleas

Or a serving of tea and whimsy for a

Wonderland-inspired Tea Party

To share my love of tea,

I’m giving away a copy of The Art of Tea

along with this pretty teacup to one reader.

This Grace Teaware teacup and saucer has a pretty scalloped edge

with floral design with dragonfly and ladybugs.

Regular readers of my blog know my love of Portmeirion Botanic Garden!

I’m also giving away a Portmeirion Botanic Garden Tea for One,

Botanic Garden Bouquet, to one reader.

