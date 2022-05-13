For the Love of Tea: Teatime Recipes and Giveaway

Calling all tea enthusiasts, I’m sharing my love of tea with a round up of teatime recipes
and inspiration, along with a giveaway!
From Victoria: The Art of Tea: Recipes and Rituals:
Readers of this beautiful book from the editors of Victoria magazine are invited to savor the pleasures
and possibilities of the cherished ritual of tea shared by people the world over.
Divided into four enticing sections, this exquisitely photographed volume offers page after page of ideas for making teatime an unforgettable experience. Begin by learning the essentials, from differentiating the various types of tea to learning the “tools of the tray” and how to brew the perfect pot.
Recipes for classic scones and the traditional accompaniments, such as lemon curd and clotted cream, are also included. The Celebrations chapter is filled with inspiration, tips, and recipes for planning special occasions, whether it’s a summertime gathering with butterfly-adorned china and a menu that includes delicate lavender cream scones or an outdoor setting to celebrate Mother’s Day, where roses–both botanical and edible–are the order of the day.
Readers will discover a treasure trove of brilliant ways for creating the perfect tea affair from start to finish. With a basic “tea primer” leading off this section, the visual journey continues with beautiful linens, china, silver, and floral arrangements.
Feast your eyes on these beautiful and mouth-watering pages!
There are plenty of sweet offerings including Pecan-Thyme Shortbread Cookies,
Orange-Tarragon Mini Bundt Cakes, Strawberry-Hazelnut Tartlets
and Lavender Cream Scones.
Along with savory tea sandwiches. . .
Almost too pretty to eat!
I pulled together some teatime treats and teatime inspiration from the archives!
Click on the links in red for the complete recipe.
A patchwork of cucumber, thinly sliced radishes, and strawberries on top of a cream cheese spread.
Garnish with edible flowers and herbs.
Melt-in-your-mouth, buttery Lavender-Pecan Shortbread Cookies
are infused with lavender flavor, studded with chopped pecans,
and topped with a lavender-sprinkled sweet glaze!
A pretty way to serve a roast beef canapé for a party!
Easy and fun to make using refrigerated pie crust!
Make the flower tart shells in advance, store in an airtight container and serve
with an assortment of sweet or savory fillings at teatime.
Finger sandwiches of cake, filled with layers of chocolate buttercream and strawberry-cream cheese.
Use a pound cake from the grocery store for an easy no-bake treat and quick assembly!
Mini Lemon Curd & Cream Cheese Tarts
Luscious and lemony, these mini tarts are a sweet treat for teatime.
Serve with berries and edible flowers if desired.
Tea on the Porch and Flower Arrangement Using a Tea Tin
Create a flower arrangement using a tea tin
Join me at the table for
Teapot Bouquets + Lakeside Table by the Azaleas
Or a serving of tea and whimsy for a
To share my love of tea,
I’m giving away a copy of The Art of Tea
along with this pretty teacup to one reader.
This Grace Teaware teacup and saucer has a pretty scalloped edge
with floral design with dragonfly and ladybugs.
Regular readers of my blog know my love of Portmeirion Botanic Garden!
I’m also giving away a Portmeirion Botanic Garden Tea for One,
Botanic Garden Bouquet, to one reader.
🫖 To enter the giveaway and for a chance to win either a book and teacup
or Portmeirion Botanic Garden Tea for One,
leave a comment telling me your favorite tea or teatime treat!
🫖 Subscribers/followers automatically get a second entry.
Subscribe by email and let me know by comment.
(Subscription box can be found at the top right hand corner if visiting by laptop
or half way down if viewing on your mobile device or tablet.)
🫖 For a third entry, Pin a photo from this post
and leave a comment telling me so.
The Pin/Save button pops up on the upper left corner of each photo.
This giveaway is open to those living in the continental U.S. through midnight May 21st.
As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.
Thank you for your visit, sharing with:
I love having a tea time with my mother. We both love teacups and teapots. My favorite tea time treat is a chicken salad croissant and cream cheese mints. They are both delicious!
I have pinned from this post! https://www.pinterest.com/pin/118993615144727184
I am also a subscriber!
My grand girls and I have loved having tea time together ever since they were old enough to hold a tiny teacup in their hands. They have their own child sized tea sets that they adore. Thank you for such a lovely post!
My daughter and I always loved a tea break, but since March 2020 and working from home we started everyday at 3:00 making a pot of Earl Grey and have a passion fruit thumbprint or my 3x ginger cookies it is our favorite time of day now. Love hearing the kettles on💗
Everything you do is exceptional. I pinned the Tea on the Porch and the stack of cups. I loved looking at those cups stacked up or some reason. I guess it was the variety. And such a variety of treats to eat while sipping on tea! I have a clear teapot which I can brew flowering tea and watch the flowers open while it is brewing.
I love a simple peppermint tea every day and when we have guests I make a pound cake with lemon icing, so delicious!!
Thank you for this beautiful post a and to participate in your give away. The book & teacups are just lovely. Having a cup of tea in the early morning is my favorite part of my day. Sharing the moment with my neighbor across the street, or when at the beach with my sister, or with a gardening friend at a favorite tea cafe, I’m at my happiest. Ginger and green teas are among my favorite. I also pinned several of your gorgeous images.
My favorite tea is Paris tea by Harney and Sons. A close second is their Bangkok Green with a hint of coconut.
What a beautiful book and beautiful post! I pinned it to my “Tea” board. My little social group gets together frequently to go out to lunch and socialize. I have been hoping to organize a tea in lieu of one of those gatherings. I get tired of the same restaurants, not to mention the rising costs of eating out. I started saving tea sandwich recipes hoping to assign one to each person to make and bring and a friend and I would host and fill in the rest of the menu. Scones, of course, would be a necessity. I also saved a pin on how to make your own hat using a hairband as a base so I would love to see the creativity that inspires. Much more fun than lunch at the same boring restaurants all the time.
Such a lovely post, Mary. Lemon scones are a favorite teatime tree at my house. Serve them with a pot of Earl Grey and daily cares just float away. I pinned the picture of the basket full of tea things.
What a lovely post this morning! I’ve been waiting for my granddaughters to be old enough to have a tea party and this inspires me to have one soon! This book looks like it’s filled with so many wonderful ideas and recipes. My favorite tea treats are scones with lemon curd. Thank you for the generous giveaway!
What a lovely post! I pinned the picture with the tiered tray and flower arrangement in a tea tin. I have that same tin and now can’t wait to finish the tea inside. As a child, if I was not feeling well, my mother always made me a cup of tea and toast. A tradition I carried on with my daughter and she has continued with her daughters. Something so comforting in sharing that teatime together. 🥰
Oh Mary…so delightful! I am having my Book Club’s end of year gathering at my home in two weeks and it is going to be a tea! So the timing is perfect for some more recipes to try. I even bought a hat and gloves and I have been collecting tea cups for years. I am so excited! My favorite tea treat is tarts ( the little ones made in the phylo cups with fruit on top) and I have too many favorite teas to pick one. I pinned the Wonderland scene…I adore everything you do in your gardening shed. As always thank you for bringing a smile to my heart. Peace.
I’ve pinned several photos but love the Pound cake tea sandwiches and the Mini Lemon Curd and Cream Cheese tarts. I’m also a long time subscriber.
Love your blog! It always brighten my days and gives me such great ideas! My husband and I have tea everyday around 3. It’s our “tea time” . My favorite tea is Maple Bourbon Nutmeg ( Rooibos blend) by Tea Guys.
I really enjoy a tasty biscotti with tea!. Looking forward to trying the scone recipe, I have been enjoying subscribing to your fun blog for a while.
My favorite tea time treats are scones – with Ginger Scones being my absolute favorite!
Oh Mary! You, teatime, Victoria, flowers , portmeirion-botanic–all my fav things. Im a pinner, follower and subscriber and would love as many chances as possible to win one of these lovelies!!!! One must have scones with her tea! My fav is cranberry-orange!!!
My favorite special time tea is Harney & Sons PARIS blend os black teas and black currant.
My favorite tea is Earl Grey Creme tea and favorite tea treat is a scone of any kind.Very much enjoy your blog. Thank you
Good Morning Mary:
Just read your post and was so happy to see that it involved tea and the beautiful book from Victoria, one of my all time favorite magazines. Is there anything nicer than a cup of tea, whether in a quiet setting alone or a shared cup with a friend or friends. I pinned the photo “Wonderland – inspired Tea Party”. Will Alice be joining us for tea???? I would serve her a cup of pomegranate green tea. “Lovely stuff “as they say. I love this tea in the spring summer cooled down and poured over ice with a few prigs of mint however in the autumn I love Harney and Sons cinnamon tea. It’s a hug in a cup.
Happy Friday. Have a beautiful spring-time weekend. Finally warming up here in Wisconsin.
I pinned a photo to my pinterest board. https://www.pinterest.com/pin/573857177534534475/
Afternoon Tea! What an elegant way to refresh and relax with friends (even better when served in the garden)! For me, no tea experience is complete without lemon bars. Thank you for this beautiful post!
My grand girls and I have loved having tea time together ever since they were old enough to hold a tiny teacup in their hands. They have their own child sized tea sets that they adore. Our favorite teatime treat is lemon scones with whipped cream and jam. Thank you for such a lovely post!
I pinned the photo of the stacked teacups to my picnics Pinterest page! Xo
I love having a lavender lemon scone with my afternoon tea break. Thank you so much for always sharing your beautiful table settings and your adorable dogs. I have followed you for a long time and enjoy all the delightful ideas you share. I, too, have pinned several photos from todays tea time.
I start every day with a cup of gunpowder green tea. I’m also a big fan of English breakfast tea.
I am strictly a tea drinker! This post was a feast for the eyes!! Just beautiful. My favorite teatime treat would be shortbread.
Delicious!!!!!!