Nesting Season and Nest Feathering on the Potting Bench

Welcome Bird plaque and birdhouse on Potting Bench | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pottingbench #birdhouse

Happy Monday!

It’s officially nesting season and every bird is welcome!

Carolina wren at birdhouse | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #birdhouse

I took my cue from the birds to feather my nest . . .

Eastern bluebirds at birdhouse | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bluebird #birdhouse

Following the birds’ lead to bring my nesting instincts to the Potting Bench.

Nest feathering on the Potting Bench | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pottingbench #birdhouse

Long time readers know I love birds. . .

Nest feathering on the Potting Bench | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pottingbench #birdhouse

Feeding and watching the birds is a favorite winter pastime.

Birdbath with seed and birdhouse on Potting Bench | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pottingbench #birdhouse

In addition to winter, we keep our feeders filled in the spring and summer months

when the birds are busy nesting and feeding their broods.

Garden and Farm Seeds Sign with birds and bird book | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pottingbench

Song and Garden Birds of North America is a favorite vintage volume,

filled with colorful pages and field notes for bird watching and identification.

Bird nest in bowl with nest placemat | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pottingbench #bird

The Bird Book, by Neltje Blanchan | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pottingbench #bird

And The Bird Book, by Neltje Blanchan, flew home with me

from an antique mall several years ago.

Nesting with birdhouses | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pottingbench #bird

Eastern bluebirds at birdhouse | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bluebird #birdhouse

Bluebirds have 2 – 3 broods a season.

Both parents bring food to the nestlings and young bluebirds

from a previous brood will often help to feed the nestlings.

Birdhouse with bird plates | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pottingbench #bird

A collection of birdhouses, some decorative and some functional,

line the shelves of the Potting Bench.

Nesting with birdhouses on Potting Bench | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pottingbench #bird

Birdhouse | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pottingbench #birdhouse

A birdhouse I picked up for a song needed some rehab and lacked curb appeal.

It got a makeover HERE with the addition of some salvaged junk finds.

From Chippy Birdhouse to Garden Art with Salvaged Junk | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #diy #repurpose #craft #birdhouse #vintage

This is a fun project for a birdhouse you already have, whether you use it

decoratively or want to add some curb appeal for your feathered friends.

Eastern bluebird at birdhouse by lake | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bluebird #birdhouse

Bluebirds are a gardener’s best friend with their voracious appetite

for insects, naturally ridding the garden of pests.

Nesting with birdhouses on Potting Bench | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pottingbench #bird

This faux watering can is designed as a planter.

It also serves as birdhouse ~ triple the fun for me!

Watering can planter birdhouse | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pottingbench #birdhouse

It’s served as a Blooming Spring Wreath and

 as a centerpiece for a Bird Chirping Table.

Nesting on the potting bench | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pottingbench #birdhouse

A favorite bird urn from my retail days has served as vase for a

Delicious Autumn Lakeside Table.

Nesting on the potting bench | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pottingbench #birdhouse

Nest placemat with bird nest in bowl on potting bench | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pottingbench #birdhouse

Eastern bluebirds at dovecote by lake | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bluebird #birdhouse

'Nest' and 'Chirp' Birdhouse, mug and bird finial | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pottingbench #birdhouse

Details:

Ceramic birdhouses, plates, mugs / Rae Dunn Artisan Collection & M Studios, several years ago

Garden and Farm Seeds Sign / Antique Farm House, several years ago

Watering can / planter with bird / HomeGoods, several years ago

Bird Finials / World Market, several years ago

Birdhouses / collected over the years

Bird Welcome Plaque / Carruth Studios

Nest Paper Placemat / Hester & Cook

Bird Garden Gloves / Target, many years ago

Twig Flatware / Pier1, several years ago

'Chirp' Birdhouse and bird finial | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pottingbench #birdhouse

*chirp*

'Nest' Birdhouse | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pottingbench #birdhouse

Hope you are enjoying some spring nesting where you are! ♥

Eastern bluebird at birdhouse | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bluebird #birdhouse

Nesting with birdhouses on Potting Bench | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #pottingbench #bird

  8 comments for “Nesting Season and Nest Feathering on the Potting Bench

  1. Gail
    May 9, 2022 at 6:07 am

    What a terrific collection of unique birdhouses, especially the from-salvage the blue one

    Reply
  2. Cindi
    May 9, 2022 at 7:13 am

    Wonderful pictures! I love the redo of the birdhouse. We have blue birds in our yard (as well as many others) which I so enjoy watching. You capture Mother Nature so magically. Thanks for starting my week with a smile! Peace.

    Reply
  3. Jane
    May 9, 2022 at 7:16 am

    Such a lovely post! Thank you for sharing the joy!

    Reply
  4. Sandra Brown
    May 9, 2022 at 7:30 am

    Love love! That urn on the left, 2nd shelf…oh my! Make a flower arrangement in that please!

    Reply
  5. Jan M
    May 9, 2022 at 7:52 am

    You always make such fun little groupings! Love it! We’ve still been a bit chilly and rainy in the Midwest, but that will change soon. Then we can get out, work in the garden and make them too! Great inspiration, thank you.

    Reply
  6. Kathy Menold
    May 9, 2022 at 8:01 am

    Good Morning Mary from chilly Greensboro.
    This is one of my favorite blogs you have done. Just when I think you can’t top yourself you surprise me with a new creative collection of beautiful photos and wonderful ideas. I have an old unused table I hope would make a great potting table. Going to give it a try.
    I think my Bluebirds have fledged their first brood and are thinking about a second. The Wrens, Chickadees, Phoebe and many other bird couples are very busy with nesting and feeding their young. We too feed the birds all year and love when they bring the youngsters to our feeders.
    Supposed to be great outdoor weather this week. Enjoy the beauty of our natural world and your lovely home.

    Reply
  7. Ellen
    May 9, 2022 at 8:02 am

    I couldn’t pick a favorite! They are all cute/creative/adorable! My fav was not shown which is a hummingbird feeder (I know it’s not a nest) but they are one of my favorite birds! I put my feeder up Saturday & a hummer showed up immediately! Happy bird watching!! 🕊

    Reply
  8. Everyday Living
    May 9, 2022 at 8:28 am

    Mary, I knew you would have great fun with your potting bench. I love that you styled it with your feathered friends in mind. The blue bird photos are beautiful, they are hard workers and fun to watch! Happy Monday!

    Reply

