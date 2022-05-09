Nesting Season and Nest Feathering on the Potting Bench

Happy Monday!

It’s officially nesting season and every bird is welcome!

I took my cue from the birds to feather my nest . . .

Following the birds’ lead to bring my nesting instincts to the Potting Bench.

Long time readers know I love birds. . .

Feeding and watching the birds is a favorite winter pastime.

In addition to winter, we keep our feeders filled in the spring and summer months

when the birds are busy nesting and feeding their broods.

Song and Garden Birds of North America is a favorite vintage volume,

filled with colorful pages and field notes for bird watching and identification.

And The Bird Book, by Neltje Blanchan, flew home with me

from an antique mall several years ago.

Bluebirds have 2 – 3 broods a season.

Both parents bring food to the nestlings and young bluebirds

from a previous brood will often help to feed the nestlings.

A collection of birdhouses, some decorative and some functional,

line the shelves of the Potting Bench.

A birdhouse I picked up for a song needed some rehab and lacked curb appeal.

It got a makeover HERE with the addition of some salvaged junk finds.

This is a fun project for a birdhouse you already have, whether you use it

decoratively or want to add some curb appeal for your feathered friends.

Bluebirds are a gardener’s best friend with their voracious appetite

for insects, naturally ridding the garden of pests.

This faux watering can is designed as a planter.

It also serves as birdhouse ~ triple the fun for me!

It’s served as a Blooming Spring Wreath and

as a centerpiece for a Bird Chirping Table.

A favorite bird urn from my retail days has served as vase for a

Delicious Autumn Lakeside Table.

*chirp*

Hope you are enjoying some spring nesting where you are! ♥

