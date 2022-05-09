Nesting Season and Nest Feathering on the Potting Bench

Happy Monday!
It’s officially nesting season and every bird is welcome!
I took my cue from the birds to feather my nest . . .
Following the birds’ lead to bring my nesting instincts to the Potting Bench.
Long time readers know I love birds. . .
Feeding and watching the birds is a favorite winter pastime.
In addition to winter, we keep our feeders filled in the spring and summer months
when the birds are busy nesting and feeding their broods.
Song and Garden Birds of North America is a favorite vintage volume,
filled with colorful pages and field notes for bird watching and identification.
And The Bird Book, by Neltje Blanchan, flew home with me
from an antique mall several years ago.
Bluebirds have 2 – 3 broods a season.
Both parents bring food to the nestlings and young bluebirds
from a previous brood will often help to feed the nestlings.
A collection of birdhouses, some decorative and some functional,
line the shelves of the Potting Bench.
A birdhouse I picked up for a song needed some rehab and lacked curb appeal.
It got a makeover HERE with the addition of some salvaged junk finds.
This is a fun project for a birdhouse you already have, whether you use it
decoratively or want to add some curb appeal for your feathered friends.
Bluebirds are a gardener’s best friend with their voracious appetite
for insects, naturally ridding the garden of pests.
This faux watering can is designed as a planter.
It also serves as birdhouse ~ triple the fun for me!
It’s served as a Blooming Spring Wreath and
as a centerpiece for a Bird Chirping Table.
A favorite bird urn from my retail days has served as vase for a
Delicious Autumn Lakeside Table.
Details:
Ceramic birdhouses, plates, mugs / Rae Dunn Artisan Collection & M Studios, several years ago
Garden and Farm Seeds Sign / Antique Farm House, several years ago
Watering can / planter with bird / HomeGoods, several years ago
Bird Finials / World Market, several years ago
Birdhouses / collected over the years
Bird Welcome Plaque / Carruth Studios
Nest Paper Placemat / Hester & Cook
Bird Garden Gloves / Target, many years ago
Twig Flatware / Pier1, several years ago
*chirp*
Hope you are enjoying some spring nesting where you are! ♥
As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.
What a terrific collection of unique birdhouses, especially the from-salvage the blue one
Wonderful pictures! I love the redo of the birdhouse. We have blue birds in our yard (as well as many others) which I so enjoy watching. You capture Mother Nature so magically. Thanks for starting my week with a smile! Peace.
Such a lovely post! Thank you for sharing the joy!
Love love! That urn on the left, 2nd shelf…oh my! Make a flower arrangement in that please!
You always make such fun little groupings! Love it! We’ve still been a bit chilly and rainy in the Midwest, but that will change soon. Then we can get out, work in the garden and make them too! Great inspiration, thank you.
Good Morning Mary from chilly Greensboro.
This is one of my favorite blogs you have done. Just when I think you can’t top yourself you surprise me with a new creative collection of beautiful photos and wonderful ideas. I have an old unused table I hope would make a great potting table. Going to give it a try.
I think my Bluebirds have fledged their first brood and are thinking about a second. The Wrens, Chickadees, Phoebe and many other bird couples are very busy with nesting and feeding their young. We too feed the birds all year and love when they bring the youngsters to our feeders.
Supposed to be great outdoor weather this week. Enjoy the beauty of our natural world and your lovely home.
I couldn’t pick a favorite! They are all cute/creative/adorable! My fav was not shown which is a hummingbird feeder (I know it’s not a nest) but they are one of my favorite birds! I put my feeder up Saturday & a hummer showed up immediately! Happy bird watching!! 🕊
Mary, I knew you would have great fun with your potting bench. I love that you styled it with your feathered friends in mind. The blue bird photos are beautiful, they are hard workers and fun to watch! Happy Monday!