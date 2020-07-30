How To Add Curb Appeal & Vintage Charm To A Birdhouse
Adding some vintage charm to this birdhouse has been on my ‘to do’ list
since I brought it home several years ago. It was in need of a little love as the
tin roof had come untacked and it lacked general curb appeal!
I collected rusty pieces of bits and bobs . . . hinges, door knobs, finials,
keys, etc., picked up for a few dollars or in small odd lots for
$5 a bag from flea markets and antique malls, with this project in mind
hoping to add a little vintage charm and curb appeal to this birdhouse.
This post may contain affiliate links. For more information see my disclosure policy.
To do some repair and attach my rusty pieces I used some Liquid Nails,
a construction adhesive, also used for my Mosaic Flower Pots. . .
with metal roof and vintage details of the birdhouse.
First, rehab and repair to the roof with Liquid Nails and the panel nails, tacking it back in place.
My hubby volunteered to help so I could photograph the steps.
I pulled out the pieces I thought I might use . . . door knobs and plates, hinges and old lock,
and some metal rings and then added a few more pieces from my stash as I went.
Note: In this day and age of fewer flea markets and shopping opportunities, check Etsy
or eBay for sellers with an assortment of vintage metal pieces you can buy in a ‘lot’.
My dad was a bit of a hoarder and the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. ;)
I recently brought home a few pieces from his stash, including this rusty metal sconce.
It’s ready to be repurposed with the help of a bolt cutter.
A 14-inch bolt cutter makes it easy to cut the metal bands and leafy vines on the sconce,
no hand strength required!
It also makes it easy to to make your own DIY Flower Supports .🌼
I cut the little curlicues off the end of the sconce for a porch railing of sorts. . .
And applied Liquid Nails to the back of the metal so to adhere it to the wood rails and roof.
A little curlicue and strip of metal band from the sconce was added as a ‘ridge vent’
and decorative detail to the birdhouse roof.
The leafy vines were tucked in between the metal roof pieces and tacked on with panel nails.
A hole was drilled in the wood base to secure the vine climbing the side of the birdhouse.
Rings were added to the openings of the birdhouse for decoration
and can also serve as predator guards.
And a steeple was fashioned and cobbled together using rusty finial,
a thingamajig and a whatchamacallit. :)
I’m not sure where my bird abode will ultimately end up, but I placed her on a
small wood ladder on the porch of the Potting Shed to photograph.
This is a fun project you can do with a birdhouse you already have,
giving it a makeover to use decoratively or adding
some curb appeal for your feathered friends!
As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.
As a birdhouse collector (have sixty-four displayed on my deck rails), you've inspired me to do some needed repairs to my yard sale treasures!!!
I am going outside right now to our little scrap pile of wood behind the shed to put my order in and have hubby make me one. The hunt will be on to find the cute thing-a-ma-jigs, to dress her up. Also love that soft blue, hope you don't change the color. It is so adorable as it is, love all the "iron work" and the beautiful door knobs. Our antique stores charge $26.00 for door knobs like that.
I'm relieved to know that I am not the only one with a rusty junk pile of small, odd items! The birdhouse is totally my style. I love the look of repurposed items like that. Cutting up that sconce was a brilliant idea and gives me a lot more ideas! We have terrible wasps here and pretty much can't have bird houses unless they are only for decoration. I shove a big cork in the hole and seal every seam with caulk to keep out wasps. I have a couple mounted on old garden tools that stay out in the garden as "art". Old hoes make a perfect platform for a small birdhouse, then stick the handle in the ground.
