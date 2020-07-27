Incredibly Fudgy Zucchini Brownies
Sneak in some veggies in a batch of incredibly Fudgy Zucchini Brownies.
So good and no one will ever suspect there is zucchini hiding inside!
Happy Monday!
Let’s start the week with a sweet treat for your morning coffee or afternoon tea.
If you’re a fan of fudgy-style brownies, these Zucchini Brownies will not disappoint!
These brownies come together in less than 10 minutes using your food processor.
They’re moist, rich, fudgy and a great way to use summer’s most prolific veggie, zucchini.
Best of all, picky eaters will never suspect these brownies have zucchini in them!
The zucchini in these brownies is puréed in the food processor, making them
incredibly moist without the stringy texture that sometimes comes with shredding it.
With the moisture from the zucchini, this recipe calls for just 3 tablespoons of butter,
making them healthy-ish.
To frost or not to frost:
I don’t typically frost brownies but this ganache-style frosting is super easy to make,
heating up your cream and stirring in the chocolate chips until melted.
I like the frosting on these brownies as it allows for a sprinkle of flaky sea salt,
The little bite of salt along with the chocolate equals brownie perfection!
Makes 16 brownies
Brownie Ingredients
(1) 8″ zucchini, washed, trimmed, cut into chunks, no need to peel (1 1/2 cups)
3 tablespoons butter, melted
3 large eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
3/4 cup sugar
2/3 cup unsweetened cocoa, Dutch-process or natural
1/2 teaspoon espresso powder, for enhanced chocolate flavor
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup unbleached all-purpose flour
3/4 cup semisweet or bittersweet chocolate chips (I used dark chocolate chips)
Frosting Ingredients
3/4 cup semisweet or bittersweet chocolate chips (I used dark)
1/4 cup heavy cream or 3 tablespoons milk (I used 3 tablespoons Half and Half)
Optional: Flaky sea salt like Maldon or Fleur de Sel, for sprinkling on top of frosting
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350°F. Lightly grease a 9″ square pan or line pan with parchment paper.
For easy removal when baking bars or brownies, line the pan with parchment, which is nonstick.
The ends of the paper provide ‘handles’ making it easy to lift the brownies
out of the pan to cut on a flat surface. Parchment also helps regulate the oven temperature
and can neutralize hot spots as a barrier between the pan and your batter.
To make the brownies:
Whisk together sugar, cocoa powder, espresso powder, baking powder, salt, and flour; set aside.
Combine the zucchini, melted butter, eggs, and vanilla in work bowl of a food processor; process until smooth.
Add dry ingredients to zucchini / egg mixture and process briefly, just until combined.
Add chocolate chips and pulse several times to break up chips.
Pour the batter into the prepared pan.
Bake brownies for 25 to 30 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean,
or with a few moist crumbs clinging to it; you shouldn’t see any sign of wet batter.
Remove the brownies from the oven, and allow them to cool completely before frosting.
To make frosting:
Combine the chocolate chips and milk or cream in a microwave-safe bowl or small saucepan.
Heat until the milk is steaming, and the chips are soft. Remove from the heat, and stir until smooth.
Spread the frosting on brownies, sprinkle with flaky sea salt if desired.
Place brownies in the refrigerator for an hour or so, to set.
Store at room temperature, covered, for several days.
Notes:
If you don’t have a food processor, use a blender to purée the zucchini, melted butter, eggs,
and vanilla until smooth; transfer the mixture to a mixing bowl before proceeding with the recipe.
Espresso powder enhances the chocolate flavor when baking and makes chocolate
taste richer and more intense without adding any coffee flavor on its own.
Oh my goodness, your brownies look amazing. We will make them this very morning.
I’m drooling Mary! Zucchini makes baked goods so moist and using the food processor to puree it is so smart…the frosting and the fleur de sel, oh la la!
Jenna
Looks sooooo yummy!!!
Thanks for sharing……
Happy Monday!
They look delicious! Thanks for sharing. Clara♥️
Funny you have zucchini right after my neighbor offered me some, my response was no, it reminds me of polyester, it’s everywhere! Never thought of it in chocolate though! It’s a nice way to get one and or ten servings of your vegetables 😉
Mary, I am traveling but I know when I get home there will be zucchini in the garden. This recipe looks delicious! And your pictures are phenomenal~wow, to see the salt sprinkled on top! Thank you for sharing. If you have ever grown zucchini, it’s hard not to have a bumper crop and I’m always looking for new recipes. Happy Monday!
These brownies look so rich and decadent Mary! Thanks for sharing! ❤️
Now that’s how I prefer to eat my zucchini! 😀Thanks for sharing another yummy recipe.
P.S. I made your Peach Dumplings this weekend and shared them with my neighbors. They were a hit! 🍑 Teresa
How timely Mary! My neighbor just left me a bag of zucchini on my porch this past weekend. I can’t wait to try your brownie recipe!
Oh my! How delicious do these brownies look?!! I must order some espresso powder and can’t wait to try these!!!!
Pass the brownies please :)
Well now there you did it! I have to make these. These look incredible!
Mary, these look so moist and delicious. Adding the frosting and a sprinkling of Fleur de Sel equals bliss!