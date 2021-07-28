A Delicious Way to Sneak in Some Veggies: Chocoholic’s Zucchini Bread

Calling all Chocoholics, this Chocolate Zucchini Bread is a delicious way to sneak in some veggies! It’s moist, rich and so chocolaty, no one would ever suspect there’s zucchini hiding inside.

Happy Wednesday!

How about a treat to enjoy with your morning coffee or afternoon tea

that’s super chocolaty? If that appeals to you, you’ve come to the right place!

It’s also a delicious way to use summer’s most prolific veggie, the zucchini!

Picky eaters won’t even know it’s there if you don’t tell them so it can be our secret.

This post contains affiliate links. For more information see my disclosure policy.

You’ll need 2 cups shredded zucchini for this recipe; one large zucchini will be plenty.

No need to peel your zucchini, just give it a wash and cut the end off

before shredding it with a box grater.

If you’re in the market for new box grater, this one has a handy-dandy

detachable container that measures and catches ingredients.

You can use Dutch-process cocoa or natural cocoa in this recipe.

In addition to the cocoa, there is a cup of chocolate chips

in this zucchini bread. I used bittersweet chocolate chips, but

feel free to use semisweet or milk chocolate chips if you prefer.

I used an additional 1/2 cup of chocolate chips to drizzle on top of the bread once cooled.

The melted chocolate chip drizzle is optional but ideal to satisfy your inner chocoholic. :)

For easy removal when baking, I line my pan with parchment paper.

Spray your pan with nonstick spray, then line your pan with parchment paper

that hangs over the edge of your pan.

The spray will keep your paper in place and from slipping so no batter gets underneath the paper.

Parchment paper also helps regulate the oven temperature and can

neutralize hot spots as a barrier between the pan and your batter.

A toothpick or cake tester inserted into the center should come out clean except for a light smear

of chocolate from the melted chips when your bread is done.

Allow it to cool 10 – 15 minutes in the pan, then

use the ends of the paper to lift it out of the pan to transfer it to a cooling rack.

This recipe is adapted from King Arthur and has a wonderful moist texture,

like a rich chocolate cake! We liked that while rich and moist, it’s not overly sweet.

A favorite baking tip for measuring flour:

For accurate measuring of flour, fluff your flour from the canister or bag and then spoon into your measuring cup so it’s overflowing, then level off with the edge of a knife. Scooping flour directly from the bag or canister will yield a heavier cup and larger amount that can negatively affect your recipes. –> see this video.

Oven temperatures vary, depending on brand, age, whether electric or gas, so it’s not unusual for an oven to run 5 or 10 degrees hotter or colder. Using an oven thermometer is the best way to insure your oven temperature is accurate. Also, make sure you preheat your oven long enough, at least 20 minutes.

Err on the side of caution when trying a new recipe and test for doneness on the early side using a During last 10 – 15 minute of baking time, loosely cover the loaf pan with aluminum foil to shield the top and prevent overbrowning before the center bakes through.

Print Recipe Chocoholic’s Zucchini Bread Calling all Chocoholics, this Chocolate Zucchini Bread is a delicious way to sneak in some veggies! It’s moist, rich and so chocolaty, no one would ever suspect there’s zucchini hiding inside. Prep Time 15 mins Cook Time 1 hr 5 mins Servings: 12 servings Equipment 9 x 5-inch or 8 1/2" x 4 1/2" loaf pan

box grater Ingredients 2 large eggs

1/3 cup honey

1/2 cup canola or vegetable oil

1/2 cup brown sugar packed

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa Dutch-process or natural

1 2/3 cups all-purpose flour unbleached

2 cups unpeeled zucchini, shredded (about 1 large zuke) gently pressed into cup

1 cup chocolate chips + 1/2 cup for optional drizzle Instructions Preheat the oven to 350°F; spray 9 x 5-inch pan with nonstick spray or line with parchment paper.

In a large mixing bowl, beat the eggs, honey, oil, sugar, and vanilla until smooth.

In medium mixing bowl, whisk together salt, baking soda, baking powder, cocoa, and flour. Add to egg mixture, mixing until well combined.

Stir in the zucchini and chocolate chips.

Pour the batter into the prepared pan.

Bake the bread for 65 to 75 minutes, until the loaf tests done (a toothpick or cake tester inserted into the center will come out clean except for a light smear of chocolate from the melted chips). Shield top of bread with aluminum foil to prevent over browning during last 10 minutes of baking time if needed.

Remove the bread from the oven, and let it cool for 10 to 15 minutes before turning it out of the pan onto a rack.

Cool completely before slicing; store well-wrapped, at room temperature.

To make the optional drizzle: Melt 1/2 cup of chocolate chips at medium power in the microwave; drizzle over the top of the cooled bread. Notes May use a 8 1/2" x 4 1/2" pan instead of 9 x 5 inch.

For accurate measuring of flour, fluff your flour from the canister or bag and then spoon into your measuring cup so it’s overflowing, then level off with the edge of a knife. Scooping flour directly from the bag or canister will yield a heavier cup and larger amount that can negatively affect your recipes

For easy removal when baking, line your pan with parchment paper. Spray your pan and then line your pan with parchment paper that hangs over the edge of your pan. The spray will keep your paper in place and from slipping so no batter gets underneath the paper. Parchment is nonstick and you can lift the bread out of the pan using the ends of the paper. Parchment paper also helps regulate the oven temperature and can neutralize hot spots as a barrier between the pan and your batter.

Another sweet way to use your extra zucchini:

Incredibly Fudgy Zucchini Brownies

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

<br /> <br /> <br /> <br /> <br />

<br /> <br /> <br /> <br /> <br />

Thank you for your visit, sharing with: