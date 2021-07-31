Weekend Waterview: The Dog Days of Summer

Happy Weekend!
Can you believe tomorrow is August 1st?
The heat and humidity have collided and moved into the sweltering range this week
in North Carolina. . .it definitely feels like August and Dog Days of Summer!
The Dog Days are considered the hottest, most uncomfortable part of summer
in the Northern Hemisphere. Historically the Dog Days are the period following
the heliacal rising of the star system Sirius, the Dog Star.
Sirius is part of the constellation Canis Majoris—the “Greater Dog”—which is where Sirius
gets its canine nickname, as well as its official name, Alpha Canis Majoris.
The name “Sirius” even stems from Ancient Greek seírios, meaning “scorching.”
Greek and Roman astrology associated the Dog Days with heat, drought,
sudden thunderstorms, lethargy, fever, mad dogs, and bad luck.
At 97 degrees and with the humidity pushing the heat index into
the triple digits, we were all a little lethargic this week. 🐾🐾
We enjoyed an early morning boat ride to beat the heat and generate some breeze to stay cool.
Breakfast kibble tastes better on the boat. :)
We checked out some favorite sights including an Osprey nest. . .
As well as some homes by the water. . .
Our favorite spot on the pontoon is sitting in the Captain’s chair and lap. . .
Unfortunately it’s not big enough for both of us. 🐾🐾
Lola and Sophie hope you’re staying cool
and surviving the Dog Days of summer!
Happy Weekend ♥
Thank you for your visit, sharing with:
Thanks for the boat ride!!! Just what I needed on this hot summers day.
Precious and beautiful! Great way to start the day! Thank you!
Love the puppy pictures but especially the one with the pup smacking her lips.
I love weekend water views Mary! The girls are so cute. Their fur is spotless and so fluffy. The ospreys are interesting to watch. The hawk pic is great. Those girls love their pop and he loves them! Great pics! Enjoy your weekend. We’re hoping to get relief next week. It’s been soooo hot. Take care my friend. Clara ❤️
Your two dogs are adorable. I have two as well. Two Golden Retrivers. I was wondering do you ever trim the fur around those cute little eyes ? Can they see with those furry twinkling eyes ?
Hi Linda, Double trouble for you too! 🐾 🐾 Lola has a very thick and fluffy coat, even with regular trimming her eyes are hard to see but she seems to be able to see fine. :)
It has been terribly hot this past week, and being able to have water views really helps make it bearable! Your fluffy little boaters always steal the show and our hearts…Keep calm and keep the AC on!! Happy weekend Mary!
Jenna
Beautiful post! I love your pups and your pictures. I am in East TX and ugh its so hot here too, have to garden in early am hours. Can you please tell me what you do to discourage the deer from eating your flowers and plants? We are overrun in our area and not allowed to hunt or anything, all of us gardeners are so disgusted with the deer. Thank you in advance.
Thank you Dianne. We’re fortunate not to have a deer problem. I’ve read good things about Deer Out, it has good reviews and it doesn’t have the horrible odor that Liquid Fence does. Good luck!
What a ride! Always enjoy the furry girls!! Yes, we are enjoying our summer. We are on a reprieve from the heat & humidity for a few days! Thanks for sharing!! Which of those beautiful homes is yours??
Nothing like August and summer thunderstorms on the East coast! Do the dogs ever swim in the lake? I can’t imagine living in fur in the South and not taking a cooling off dip in the water, but I can’t recall any of your postings showing the dogs bobbing around the lake.
We’re booking a last minute trip to the Outer Banks in early September. Can you, or any readers, recommend a particular beach? It will be my husband and I and our college age (not yet 21 years) daughter. We’ll be at the beach for 4 days then head to Charlotte/Lake Norman for some art and boating time, respectively. Any tips would be greatly appreciated – seeing the wild horses is a must! Thanks!
Hi Betsy, Our girls haven’t gone for a swim. Chloe got swimming lessons once. :)
What a fun getaway! I haven’t been to OBX in a number of years. OBX or the Crystal Coast is a 6 hour drive for us and we can get to the SC coast in 3 hours in comparison. I would think you want to be in Duck or Corolla, with Corolla the best chance of seeing the horses. Happy Weekend ♥
So interesting, thank you Mary!
Oh Mary! I sincerely enjoyed boating with the girls! I bet they are REALLY enjoying being on the boat in that heat! LOVE seeing these two! Hope all is well!
Great pictures. I especially love the last one. Thank you for sharing.
Early morning boat rides are the best! Tell the girls they need to make a road trip to Atlanta!
Love, LL
Your boating companions are just precious!
I wish I was on your boat with Lola and Sophie!! Whew! The heat has amped up here in Texas, Mary. Thank you for explaining the “dog days of summer”. Stay cool 😎
Well your little snowballs, Lola and Sophie, make the heat bearable I am sure. Enjoy.
Who could refuse those sweet pups jumping up on their lap?! Goodness, they are adorable. This heat exhausts me. We’ve been walking at 7am on the boulevard. Like your timing, we’ve seen a few boaters that early – one was water skiing with the river pretty much to themselves. Another day we caught a guy on his stand up paddle board on the river – not so easy to do with normal river traffic other times of the day. Enjoying a few days of cooler temps starting today – a welcome change! Have a good weekend, Mary.
I always enjoy seeing your girls! Hello Lola and Sophie!
Thanks so much for the boat ride. So beautiful!
Fun pics Mary, and some amazing homes! Believe it or not we’re having spectacular weather here in Philly! Upper 80’s and very little humidity-gotta love it:@) Happy Weekend!
Those osprey nests are something to admire, messy though they are. What fun your group has on the boat!!!