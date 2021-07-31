Weekend Waterview: The Dog Days of Summer

Happy Weekend!

Can you believe tomorrow is August 1st?

The heat and humidity have collided and moved into the sweltering range this week

in North Carolina. . .it definitely feels like August and Dog Days of Summer!

The Dog Days are considered the hottest, most uncomfortable part of summer

in the Northern Hemisphere. Historically the Dog Days are the period following

the heliacal rising of the star system Sirius, the Dog Star.

Sirius is part of the constellation Canis Majoris—the “Greater Dog”—which is where Sirius

gets its canine nickname, as well as its official name, Alpha Canis Majoris.

The name “Sirius” even stems from Ancient Greek seírios, meaning “scorching.”

Greek and Roman astrology associated the Dog Days with heat, drought,

sudden thunderstorms, lethargy, fever, mad dogs, and bad luck.

At 97 degrees and with the humidity pushing the heat index into

the triple digits, we were all a little lethargic this week. 🐾🐾

We enjoyed an early morning boat ride to beat the heat and generate some breeze to stay cool.

Breakfast kibble tastes better on the boat. :)

We checked out some favorite sights including an Osprey nest. . .

As well as some homes by the water. . .

Our favorite spot on the pontoon is sitting in the Captain’s chair and lap. . .

Unfortunately it’s not big enough for both of us. 🐾🐾

Lola and Sophie hope you’re staying cool

and surviving the Dog Days of summer!

Happy Weekend ♥

