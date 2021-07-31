Boats, Dogs, Lake Life, Summer, Water, Weekend Waterview

Weekend Waterview: The Dog Days of Summer

by  • 23 Comments

Weekend Waterview: The Dog Days of Summer | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #boat #lake #pontoon #LKN

Happy Weekend!

Can you believe tomorrow is August 1st?

Weekend Waterview: The Dog Days of Summer | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #LKN

The heat and humidity have collided and moved into the sweltering range this week

in North Carolina. . .it definitely feels like August and Dog Days of Summer!

Weekend Waterview: The Dog Days of Summer | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #boatingwithdogs #dogs #boat #lake #pontoon #LKN

The Dog Days are considered the hottest, most uncomfortable part of summer

in the Northern Hemisphere. Historically the Dog Days are the period following

the heliacal rising of the star system Sirius, the Dog Star.

Weekend Waterview: The Dog Days of Summer | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #boatingwithdogs #dogs #boat #lake #pontoon #LKN

Sirius is part of the constellation Canis Majoris—the “Greater Dog”—which is where Sirius

gets its canine nickname, as well as its official name, Alpha Canis Majoris.

Weekend Waterview: The Dog Days of Summer | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #LKN

The name “Sirius” even stems from Ancient Greek seírios, meaning “scorching.”

Greek and Roman astrology associated the Dog Days with heat, drought,

sudden thunderstorms, lethargy, fever, mad dogs, and bad luck.

Weekend Waterview: The Dog Days of Summer | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #boatingwithdogs #dogs #boat #lake #pontoon #LKN

At 97 degrees and with the humidity pushing the heat index into

 the triple digits, we were all a little lethargic this week. 🐾🐾

Weekend Waterview: The Dog Days of Summer | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake

We enjoyed an early morning boat ride to beat the heat and generate some breeze to stay cool.

Weekend Waterview: The Dog Days of Summer | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #boatingwithdogs #dogs #boat #lake #pontoon #LKN

Breakfast kibble tastes better on the boat. :)

Weekend Waterview: The Dog Days of Summer | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #boatingwithdogs #dogs #boat #lake #pontoon #LKN

Weekend Waterview: The Dog Days of Summer | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #boatingwithdogs #dogs #boat #lake #pontoon #LKN

We checked out some favorite sights including an Osprey nest. . .

Weekend Waterview | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #osprey

Weekend Waterview | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #osprey #nest

Weekend Waterview | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #osprey #nest

Weekend Waterview | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #osprey #nest

Weekend Waterview | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #osprey #nest

Weekend Waterview | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #osprey #nest

As well as some homes by the water. . .

Weekend Waterview: The Dog Days of Summer | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #boatingwithdogs #dogs #boat #lake #pontoon #LKN

Weekend Waterview: The Dog Days of Summer | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake

Weekend Waterview: The Dog Days of Summer | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #boatingwithdogs #dogs #boat #lake #pontoon #LKN

Weekend Waterview: The Dog Days of Summer | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #boatingwithdogs #dogs #boat #lake #pontoon #LKN

Our favorite spot on the pontoon is sitting in the Captain’s chair and lap. . .

Weekend Waterview: The Dog Days of Summer | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #boatingwithdogs #dogs #boat #lake #pontoon #LKN

Unfortunately it’s not big enough for both of us. 🐾🐾

Weekend Waterview: The Dog Days of Summer | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #boatingwithdogs #dogs #boat #lake #pontoon #LKN

Weekend Waterview: The Dog Days of Summer | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #boatingwithdogs #dogs #boat #lake #pontoon #LKN

American flag on boat | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #pontoon #flag

Lola and Sophie hope you’re staying cool

and surviving the Dog Days of summer!

Weekend Waterview: The Dog Days of Summer | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #boatingwithdogs #dogs #boat #lake #pontoon #LKN

Happy Weekend ♥

Weekend Waterview: The Dog Days of Summer | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #boatingwithdogs #dogs #boat #lake #pontoon #LKN

  23 comments for “Weekend Waterview: The Dog Days of Summer

  1. Joyce
    July 31, 2021 at 7:18 am

    Thanks for the boat ride!!! Just what I needed on this hot summers day.

    Reply
  2. Kellee Kennett
    July 31, 2021 at 7:26 am

    Precious and beautiful! Great way to start the day! Thank you!

    Reply
  3. Cindi
    July 31, 2021 at 8:18 am

    Love the puppy pictures but especially the one with the pup smacking her lips.

    Reply
    • Clara
      July 31, 2021 at 9:10 am

      I love weekend water views Mary! The girls are so cute. Their fur is spotless and so fluffy. The ospreys are interesting to watch. The hawk pic is great. Those girls love their pop and he loves them! Great pics! Enjoy your weekend. We’re hoping to get relief next week. It’s been soooo hot. Take care my friend. Clara ❤️

      Reply
  4. Linda
    July 31, 2021 at 8:24 am

    Your two dogs are adorable. I have two as well. Two Golden Retrivers. I was wondering do you ever trim the fur around those cute little eyes ? Can they see with those furry twinkling eyes ?

    Reply
    • Mary
      July 31, 2021 at 11:14 am

      Hi Linda, Double trouble for you too! 🐾 🐾 Lola has a very thick and fluffy coat, even with regular trimming her eyes are hard to see but she seems to be able to see fine. :)

      Reply
  5. the Painted Apron
    July 31, 2021 at 9:22 am

    It has been terribly hot this past week, and being able to have water views really helps make it bearable! Your fluffy little boaters always steal the show and our hearts…Keep calm and keep the AC on!! Happy weekend Mary!
    Jenna

    Reply
  6. Dianne C.
    July 31, 2021 at 9:30 am

    Beautiful post! I love your pups and your pictures. I am in East TX and ugh its so hot here too, have to garden in early am hours. Can you please tell me what you do to discourage the deer from eating your flowers and plants? We are overrun in our area and not allowed to hunt or anything, all of us gardeners are so disgusted with the deer. Thank you in advance.

    Reply
    • Mary
      July 31, 2021 at 11:21 am

      Thank you Dianne. We’re fortunate not to have a deer problem. I’ve read good things about Deer Out, it has good reviews and it doesn’t have the horrible odor that Liquid Fence does. Good luck!

      Reply
  7. Ellen
    July 31, 2021 at 10:15 am

    What a ride! Always enjoy the furry girls!! Yes, we are enjoying our summer. We are on a reprieve from the heat & humidity for a few days! Thanks for sharing!! Which of those beautiful homes is yours??

    Reply
  8. Betsy
    July 31, 2021 at 10:33 am

    Nothing like August and summer thunderstorms on the East coast! Do the dogs ever swim in the lake? I can’t imagine living in fur in the South and not taking a cooling off dip in the water, but I can’t recall any of your postings showing the dogs bobbing around the lake.

    We’re booking a last minute trip to the Outer Banks in early September. Can you, or any readers, recommend a particular beach? It will be my husband and I and our college age (not yet 21 years) daughter. We’ll be at the beach for 4 days then head to Charlotte/Lake Norman for some art and boating time, respectively. Any tips would be greatly appreciated – seeing the wild horses is a must! Thanks!

    Reply
    • Mary
      July 31, 2021 at 11:46 am

      Hi Betsy, Our girls haven’t gone for a swim. Chloe got swimming lessons once. :)

      What a fun getaway! I haven’t been to OBX in a number of years. OBX or the Crystal Coast is a 6 hour drive for us and we can get to the SC coast in 3 hours in comparison. I would think you want to be in Duck or Corolla, with Corolla the best chance of seeing the horses. Happy Weekend ♥

      Reply
  9. Sue
    July 31, 2021 at 10:52 am

    So interesting, thank you Mary!

    Reply
    • bichonpawz
      July 31, 2021 at 5:59 pm

      Oh Mary! I sincerely enjoyed boating with the girls! I bet they are REALLY enjoying being on the boat in that heat! LOVE seeing these two! Hope all is well!

      Reply
  10. Chloe
    July 31, 2021 at 11:02 am

    Great pictures. I especially love the last one. Thank you for sharing.

    Reply
  11. LL
    July 31, 2021 at 11:04 am

    Early morning boat rides are the best! Tell the girls they need to make a road trip to Atlanta!
    Love, LL

    Reply
  12. Martha H
    July 31, 2021 at 11:21 am

    Your boating companions are just precious!

    Reply
  13. Kitty
    July 31, 2021 at 11:37 am

    I wish I was on your boat with Lola and Sophie!! Whew! The heat has amped up here in Texas, Mary. Thank you for explaining the “dog days of summer”. Stay cool 😎

    Reply
  14. Marehelm1
    July 31, 2021 at 12:29 pm

    Well your little snowballs, Lola and Sophie, make the heat bearable I am sure. Enjoy.

    Reply
  15. Rita C.
    July 31, 2021 at 12:36 pm

    Who could refuse those sweet pups jumping up on their lap?! Goodness, they are adorable. This heat exhausts me. We’ve been walking at 7am on the boulevard. Like your timing, we’ve seen a few boaters that early – one was water skiing with the river pretty much to themselves. Another day we caught a guy on his stand up paddle board on the river – not so easy to do with normal river traffic other times of the day. Enjoying a few days of cooler temps starting today – a welcome change! Have a good weekend, Mary.

    Reply
  16. Nancy
    July 31, 2021 at 2:20 pm

    I always enjoy seeing your girls! Hello Lola and Sophie!
    Thanks so much for the boat ride. So beautiful!

    Reply
  17. Lynn@Happier than a pig in mud
    July 31, 2021 at 2:39 pm

    Fun pics Mary, and some amazing homes! Believe it or not we’re having spectacular weather here in Philly! Upper 80’s and very little humidity-gotta love it:@) Happy Weekend!

    Reply
  18. Donna
    July 31, 2021 at 3:49 pm

    Those osprey nests are something to admire, messy though they are. What fun your group has on the boat!!!

    Reply

