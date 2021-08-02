August Blues: Lakeside Table and ‘Pitcher Perfect’ Limelight Hydrangeas

Happy August Everyone!

I’m joining my Monday Morning Blooms’ friends and sharing some flower therapy today.

Our common theme for this week’s edition of Monday Morning Blooms was ‘white flowers’. . .

Hello Limelight Hydrangeas, I’m so happy to see you again!

Limelight Hydrangeas bloom around mid July in our zone 7b garden,

when everything else is in the garden is tired and spent. . .

just like me after lugging my hose around in 90+ degree temps. :)

‘Limelight’ is a Hydrangea paniculata with panicle-shaped flower heads that grow 6 to 12 inches long.

Unlike other hydrangea varieties, they are drought tolerant, preferring part to full sun.

If you’re looking for an easy to grow, low maintenance shrub in your garden

that will provide you with both beautiful cut and dried flowers,

read -> How to Grow Limelight Hydrangeas.

Limelight Hydrangeas make ‘pitcher perfect’ blooms,

no flower arranging skills required,

just cut and place in the pitcher or vase of your choice.

Unlike Hydrangea macrophylla, commonly known as bigleaf hydrangea,

Limelight Hydrangeas aren’t prone to wilting when cut and live a long vase life without much fuss.

Here are few tips to help extend the life of your cut flowers:

Cut your Limelight Hydrangeas in the early morning, when flowers are fully hydrated and not stressed from the heat.

Give your flower stems a cut at a 45 degree angle for maximum water uptake and remove any leaves below the water line.

Add floral preservative packets to your vase water.

If you don’t have any floral preservative, you can make your own with this easy formula.

Check your water level frequently, especially after the first day, and top it off if necessary.

Daily stem trims (or as often as you can remember) ensure your stems can get a fresh drink as they age and will help extend their vase life.

Change the vase water daily or as often as you can possibly remember. Water changes reduce bacterial growth which will help you to get the best bloom life from your flowers.

A new-to-me vintage pitcher, Maltese Blue by Wedgwood,

was a favorite antique mall find a few months ago.

I loved the pretty blue and white floral details.

Confession time: I’m not a fan of summer and counting down the days until fall.

It was oppressively hot this week with the heat index in the triple digits.

Just the thought of a month or more of 90+ degree days makes me blue

and ready to head to the High Country until October!

But I’m embracing the August Blues with a table on the dock by the lake

and ready to jump in the water. . .

A blue floral tablecloth mimics transferware patterns at the table.

Johnson Brothers Devon Cottage plates provide more blue and white floral details,

along with blue and white napkins. . .

A vintage blue transferware sugar bowl provides a vase for additional hydrangea blooms.

And an Alfred Meakin England Royal Denstone platter

provides sprays of blue and white blooms. . .

I’m a fan of mixing and matching and Wallace Hotel flatware features five assorted reproduction designs:

An Impero dinner fork, Coburg salad fork, William and Mary dinner knife,

Federalist dinner spoon and Barocco teaspoon.

