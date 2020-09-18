‘Home is Where the Broom Is’ 7th Annual Halloween Giveaway

Welcome to Home is Where the Broom Is and
The 7th Annual Meeting of The Black Hat Society !
We all could use a little escape these days wherever we can find it in
these uncertain times, and for me the appeal of Halloween
is its combination of fantasy, treats and spooky fun!
While I realize Halloween isn’t everyone’s ‘cup of tea’ . . .
Here at Home is Where the Broom Is,
and for Black Hat Society Members. . .
It’s the most wonderful time of the year! <|:>)
{ Black Hat Society Spooktacular Halloween Table }
{ Witches’ Potion Table }
The time of year to dust off your broom, polish your shoes and buy a new hat!
{ Tootsie Rolls Witch Shoe Cupcake Toppers }
{ Floating Umbrella Witch DIY for Halloween }
In preparation for that midnight ride October 31st,
you’ll want to fuel up with some sweet treats. . .
{ Halloween Oreo Brownies }
{ Witches’ Cauldron Cupcakes }
{ Easy Witch’s Potion Popcorn }
{ Witches Tea Party: It’s All About the Treats! }
More Stares than Scares: Peanut Butter Spider Halloween Cookies
{ DIY Halloween Candy Vase Centerpiece and HalloWine and Candy Pairing Tablescape }
I’m sharing some Halloween love with a little giveaway. . .
{ The Witch is In DIY Halloween Wreath }
In celebration of the Witching Hour and to help you scare up some treats. . .
One witch will receive a ‘Keep Calm and Ride On’ Kitchen Towel, Wilton Witch Leg Pretzel Molds, Witch Baking Cups, Meri Meri Party Picks, Decorating, aka Potion Sprinkles and Witch Shoe Cocktail Napkins
{ Witching Hour Cupcakes }
A second witch will receive a Witch Cauldron Kitchen Towel, ‘Trick or Treat’ Potion Stirring Spatula, Halloween Baking Cups, Spooky Sprinkles, ‘The Witch is In’ Melamine Bowls and Halloween Party Picks
A third witch will receive ‘Witch Way to the Candy’ Kitchen Towel, Witch Cookie Cutter Set, ‘Trick or Treat’ Potion Stirring Spatula, Halloween Spooky Sprinkles and Wilton Candy Eyeballs.
‘Witch’ Way To The Treats Halloween Tablescape
A fourth witch will receive an ‘October 31’ Kitchen Towel Set and 4 Assorted Halloween Dishes.
{ The Witching Hour Halloween Apothecary Table }
And a fifth witch will receive a ‘Happy Halloween’ Skeleton Kitchen Towel, Skeleton Spreaders and Meri Meri Trick or Treat Cupcake Kit.
{ Bone Appétit: Rod & Rowena’s Last Hurrah and Halloween Fun }
A sixth witch will receive a Hawthorne Gardens 18 x 18 Pillow Cover, Skeleton Spreaders, Skeleton Serving Set and Butterfly Die Cuts
{ Skeleton Crew and Dogs on the Porch }
And last but not least, some lucky dog will receive a bag of Lola and Sophie’s favorite Sweet Potato Dog Treats and Pumpkin Spice ‘Puppucino’ and Donut Squeaky Toys. 🐾🐾
{ Best Witches for a Happy Howl-oween }
To throw your name into the cauldron and enter this giveaway,
leave a comment telling me your favorite Halloween candy or treat!
Members of the Black Hat Society, aka,
Subscribers/followers automatically get a second entry.
To become a Black Hat Society Member, subscribe by email and let me know by comment.
For a third entry, Pin a photo from this post on Pinterest and leave an additional comment telling me so.
(The Pin/Save button pops up on the upper left corner of each photo).
This giveaway is open to those living in the continental U.S. until midnight October 1st.
Best Witches <|;>) for a Happy Weekend! ♥
