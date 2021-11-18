Turkey-Shaped Butter for Your Thanksgiving Feast

Happy Thursday!

Can you believe Thanksgiving is just a week away? Me neither!

I have a fun little accompaniment for your Thanksgiving feast,

Turkey Butter, or more accurately, butter shaped like a turkey!

I spied this Keller’s Creamery Turkey Shaped Butter last year.

I wasn’t able to find it in my area but my sister found it and picked one up for our Thanksgiving feast.

Like all good hoarders I saved the mold to use this year. :)

After washing and drying the mold, I added softened butter, using an offset spatula to press it into the mold.

It was a bit of a messy process and I ended up starting over, doing one side first,

chilling it to firm up then the opposite side, pressing the sides together

before returning it to the fridge to set.

For easy removal, I placed it in the freezer for about 20 minutes before popping it out.

I used unsalted butter, but Keller’s Creamery Turkey Shaped Butter is salted,

better for those Thanksgiving dinner rolls and your mashed potatoes!

If you’re a turkey-butter-mold-hoarder or have a mold, you

could make a honey butter or any flavored compound butter!

I pardoned my turkey for one more week and didn’t cut into him

for this photos and returned him to the freezer. :)

Keller Creamery’s website says their turkey butter is available at these retailers:

Acme, Albertson’s, Brookshire Brothers, Food Lion, Hannaford, Harris Teeter, HEB, Jewel Osco, Kroger, Price Chopper, Publix, Ralph’s, Redner’s, Safeway, ShopRite, Supervalu, Target, Wegman’s, Weis, Winn Dixie and Winco.

The winners of my Royal Staffford Thanksgiving Turkey plate giveaway are:

Nancy G. | Marcia J. | Kathryn L.

Thanks to all who entered!

