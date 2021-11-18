Turkey-Shaped Butter for Your Thanksgiving Feast

Happy Thursday!
Can you believe Thanksgiving is just a week away? Me neither!
I have a fun little accompaniment for your Thanksgiving feast,
Turkey Butter, or more accurately, butter shaped like a turkey!
I spied this Keller’s Creamery Turkey Shaped Butter last year.
I wasn’t able to find it in my area but my sister found it and picked one up for our Thanksgiving feast.
Like all good hoarders I saved the mold to use this year. :)
After washing and drying the mold, I added softened butter, using an offset spatula to press it into the mold.
It was a bit of a messy process and I ended up starting over, doing one side first,
chilling it to firm up then the opposite side, pressing the sides together
before returning it to the fridge to set.
For easy removal, I placed it in the freezer for about 20 minutes before popping it out.
I used unsalted butter, but Keller’s Creamery Turkey Shaped Butter is salted,
better for those Thanksgiving dinner rolls and your mashed potatoes!
If you’re a turkey-butter-mold-hoarder or have a mold, you
could make a honey butter or any flavored compound butter!
I pardoned my turkey for one more week and didn’t cut into him
for this photos and returned him to the freezer. :)
Keller Creamery’s website says their turkey butter is available at these retailers:
Acme, Albertson’s, Brookshire Brothers, Food Lion, Hannaford, Harris Teeter, HEB, Jewel Osco, Kroger, Price Chopper, Publix, Ralph’s, Redner’s, Safeway, ShopRite, Supervalu, Target, Wegman’s, Weis, Winn Dixie and Winco.
You can find a harvest of Thanksgiving table inspiration, HERE.
You’ll find blooming pumpkins, quick and easy centerpieces, napkin tutorials and more!
And Find 25 Thanksgiving Recipes You’ll Want to Gobble, HERE,
with recipes for desserts, appetizers, salads, sides and more.
I buy this every year from Fresh Market. For Easter I buy the lamb and if I can’t find it I make it with a candy mold and a kit from Amazon. They also make a Christmas tree. I use Irish butter. Grandkids love it.
This has nothing to do with butter. I just wanted to say you have the prettiest blog/website I have ever seen. Have a great day!!
Aww…thank you for the sweet comment! ♥
Thanksgiving blessings to you and your family ~ of course this includes Lola and Sophie! I am grateful for your weekly blog – always full of beauty and great ideas.
That fella looks fan-tastic! I do “stars” on top of each piece if cornbread…but “this guy” is cool! That “give away” platter is beautiful…you are always so generous! franki
Now that I am not traveling for Thanksgiving I need to find this amazing Turkey butter mold!!! Love it!!
Have a great day Mary!! 🦃
Again, another cure idea! Thank you…CONGRATULATIONS TO THE WINNERS!!! Wish it was me but I wish them well and enjoy that BEAUTIFUL plate!! 🎉🦃❤️🦃👏🏻🦃
Mary, your turkey shaped butter is amazing! I am finishing up my menu and will be in full cooking mode! Happy Thursday!
Inspiration for a cold, dreary morning. Thank you!! How fun!!
Guess I am going to the grocery store today for that turkey mold. It is so cute and will have to really start checking the butter section for other molds…who would have thought! 😀. Hope you and yours have a wonderful Thanksgiving.
I so love your table and food posts. This one is delightful. Why did I never think of buying that butter and reusing the mold??? Great idea! Now I’m off to check out your Thanksgiving recipes page. Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours!
I’ve been making turkey butters in an old chocolate mold for years. The only problem is that my family hates to “decapitate” him!!! For a tasty spread for muffins or toast I chop a small handful of fresh cranberries in the food processor, add butter, a teaspoon of orange rind and some confectioner’s sugar. Then I fill the turkey mold with that. It’s really yummy. Happy Thanksgiving.
Im going to be looking for that Turkey butter, Mary. I’m a hoarder like you and I’d be saving that mold, too. Congratulations to the winners!! 🦃🦃🦃
The turkey mold is so cute! Bravo to the very clever “hoarder”, I don’t know if I would have thought to save the mold, great idea! Have a wonderful Thanksgiving holiday!
Good for you for saving the mold. That turned out to be a great idea! Your butter looks perfect. I have leaf molds that I use to make butter for Thanksgiving, but your turkey kicks my leaves to the curb. Happy Thanksgiving, Mary!
How cute, and so smart to save the mold and reuse! Congrats to your lucky winners!
Jenna
The turkey butter could not be cuter! Now I’m on a mission to find some!
Thanks for sharing your wonderful finds and your creativity to everything you touch
Your turkey butter looks professional! Have a blessed Thanksgiving.🦃🍁🧡
That’s cute I haven’t done a butter mold for so many decades, thanks for the memories!
Thanks Mary! Happy Thanksgiving!
And now I’m excited to do my shopping tomorrow! If I can’t find the butter, I’ll use a mold so thank you for the tips. What a fun addition to the holiday table. Who doesn’t love something easy, affordable, and charming for the holidays?!
I LOVE IT! THANK YOU FOR SHARING.