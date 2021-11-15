Dishes, DIY, Monday Morning Blooms, Tablescape, Thanksgiving

How to Make a Cornucopia Fruit and Flower Centerpiece for Thanksgiving + Tablescape

Create an easy cornucopia centerpiece incorporating fruit and flowers for your Thanksgiving table.

How to Make a Cornucopia Fruit and Flower Centerpiece for Thanksgiving and Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #DIY #flowers #thanksgiving #tablescape #cornucopia

Happy Monday!

It’s one of my favorite days of the month when I join my

Monday Morning Blooms’ friends to share some flower therapy.

 You’ll find my blogging friends’ links to their floral creations at the bottom of this post.

Harvest Turkey plates and Thanksgiving Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #DIY #flowers #thanksgiving #tablescape #cornucopia

Can you believe Thanksgiving is next week?

The month seems to be racing by and I want to put on the breaks! :)

With Thanksgiving next week, our common theme for this week’s edition of

 Monday Morning Blooms was an arrangement or centerpiece for ‘turkey day’!

How to Make a Cornucopia Fruit and Flower Centerpiece for Thanksgiving and Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #DIY #flowers #thanksgiving #tablescape #cornucopia

A cornucopia, also known as a horn of plenty, symbolizes abundance and a bountiful harvest,

associated with Thanksgiving.

How to Make a Cornucopia Fruit and Flower Centerpiece for Thanksgiving and Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #DIY #flowers #thanksgiving #tablescape #cornucopia

I filled my DIY Cornucopia with an assortment of flowers, fruit and veggies

for a centerpiece for a Thanksgiving table.

How to Make a Cornucopia Centerpiece or Horn of Plenty for Thanksgiving | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #thanksgiving #DIY #cornucopia #centerpiece #table

You can find the tutorial and the DIY details to make one, HERE.

How to Make a Cornucopia Fruit and Flower Centerpiece for Thanksgiving and Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #DIY #flowers #thanksgiving #tablescape #cornucopia

I love incorporating fruit and veggies with flowers in arrangements!

How to Make a Cornucopia Fruit and Flower Centerpiece for Thanksgiving and Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #DIY #flowers #thanksgiving #tablescape #cornucopia

It allows your flower material to go further and is affordable as your produce

can be eaten after your centerpiece is dismantled!

For more ideas see -> 16+ Creative Ideas for Adding Fruit and Veggies in Flower Arrangements.

How to Make a Cornucopia Fruit and Flower Centerpiece for Thanksgiving and Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #DIY #flowers #thanksgiving #tablescape #cornucopia

To create my cornucopia centerpiece, I started with a layer of kale to provide some

 texture and a base for the arrangement. Curly leaf kale is hearty stuff

and also affordable at $1.50 a bunch.

Mine was still looking good 6 hours after assembling, with no signs of wilting.

How to Make a Cornucopia Fruit and Flower Centerpiece for Thanksgiving and Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #DIY #flowers #thanksgiving #tablescape #cornucopia

Grapes, apples, pears, and artichokes, join mums, safflower and aster

for an easy centerpiece that you can assemble in 10 minutes!

How to Make a Cornucopia Fruit and Flower Centerpiece for Thanksgiving and Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #DIY #flowers #thanksgiving #tablescape #cornucopia

Fill in with your veggies and fruit as you go, tucking in single or clusters of flowers in the gaps.

There is no right or wrong way to do it, just place your fruit and flowers

however is pleasing to your eye.

Best of all, no mechanics needed like floral foam or chicken wire!

How to Make a Cornucopia Fruit and Flower Centerpiece for Thanksgiving and Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #DIY #flowers #thanksgiving #tablescape #cornucopia

My cornucopia is elevated on a wood board with some additional fruit and flowers around it.

Crowning Glory and floral water tubes for longer lasting flower arrangements | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #DIY #flowers #thanksgiving #tablescape #cornucopia

Mums, aster, safflower (the thistle-like flower) will last several hours out of water without wilting.

If you’re assembling your centerpiece in advance, use floral water tubes to keep your flowers fresh

and/or spray your blooms with an antitranspirant, like Crowning Glory, that seals in moisture.

I recommend spraying your spray your kale with Crowning Glory if making your arrangement

a day in advance, you just don’t want to eat it later. 

Allow it dry before tucking in your fruit and any other veggies.

How to Make a Cornucopia Fruit and Flower Centerpiece for Thanksgiving and Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #DIY #flowers #thanksgiving #tablescape #cornucopia

Pumpkins, pears, maple leaves, assorted nuts and Indian corn add additional harvest notes,

placed on either side of the board down the length of the table.

How to Make a Cornucopia Fruit and Flower Centerpiece for Thanksgiving and Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #DIY #flowers #thanksgiving #tablescape #cornucopia

I tied a bow with some brown satin wire-edged ribbon to add some embellishment to the cornucopia.

How to Make a Cornucopia Fruit and Flower Centerpiece for Thanksgiving and Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #DIY #flowers #thanksgiving #tablescape #cornucopia

More ribbon was added on either side of arrangement to weave

through the harvest elements on the table.

How to Make a Cornucopia Fruit and Flower Centerpiece for Thanksgiving and Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #DIY #flowers #thanksgiving #tablescape #cornucopia

Harvest Pumpkin Turkey Salad Plates feature a proud Tom turkey, acorns,

leaves and chrysanthemums set against a black background.

Harvest Turkey plates and Thanksgiving Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #DIY #flowers #thanksgiving #tablescape #cornucopia

And Harvest Wreath plates are too pretty to cover up!

They’re wreathed with fruit, gourds and nuts.

Harvest wreath plates and Thanksgiving Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #DIY #flowers #thanksgiving #tablescape #cornucopia

A brown, cream and blue striped plaid provides a foundation for the table.

How to Make a Cornucopia Fruit and Flower Centerpiece for Thanksgiving and Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #DIY #flowers #thanksgiving #tablescape #cornucopia

Tree slice chargers add some warm texture with copper flatware

and amber goblets, providing a warm glow.

Harvest Turkey plates and Thanksgiving Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #DIY #flowers #thanksgiving #tablescape #cornucopia

Table Details:

Harvest Pumpkin Turkey Salad Plates, Wreath Plates / Williams-Sonoma, several years ago

Plaid Tablecloth / Target, several years ago

Tree slice chargers / Bed, Bath & Beyond, several years ago

Amber Goblets / Pfaltzgraff

Flatware / Cambridge Silversmiths Jessamine Copper

Give Thanks Napkin Rings / Crown Linen Designs, last year

Napkins / Pier 1 & Target, several years ago

Wood board / NC mountains

Cornucopia / DIY here

How to Make a Cornucopia Fruit and Flower Centerpiece for Thanksgiving and Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #DIY #flowers #thanksgiving #tablescape #cornucopia

How to Make a Cornucopia Fruit and Flower Centerpiece for Thanksgiving and Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #DIY #flowers #thanksgiving #tablescape #cornucopia

Harvest Turkey plates and Thanksgiving Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #DIY #flowers #thanksgiving #tablescape #cornucopia

How to Make a Cornucopia Fruit and Flower Centerpiece for Thanksgiving and Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #DIY #flowers #thanksgiving #tablescape #cornucopia

Leave a Reply

