How to Make a Cornucopia Fruit and Flower Centerpiece for Thanksgiving + Tablescape

Create an easy cornucopia centerpiece incorporating fruit and flowers for your Thanksgiving table.
Can you believe Thanksgiving is next week?
The month seems to be racing by and I want to put on the breaks! :)
A cornucopia, also known as a horn of plenty, symbolizes abundance and a bountiful harvest,
associated with Thanksgiving.
I filled my DIY Cornucopia with an assortment of flowers, fruit and veggies
for a centerpiece for a Thanksgiving table.
You can find the tutorial and the DIY details to make one, HERE.
I love incorporating fruit and veggies with flowers in arrangements!
It allows your flower material to go further and is affordable as your produce
can be eaten after your centerpiece is dismantled!
For more ideas see -> 16+ Creative Ideas for Adding Fruit and Veggies in Flower Arrangements.
To create my cornucopia centerpiece, I started with a layer of kale to provide some
texture and a base for the arrangement. Curly leaf kale is hearty stuff
and also affordable at $1.50 a bunch.
Mine was still looking good 6 hours after assembling, with no signs of wilting.
Grapes, apples, pears, and artichokes, join mums, safflower and aster
for an easy centerpiece that you can assemble in 10 minutes!
Fill in with your veggies and fruit as you go, tucking in single or clusters of flowers in the gaps.
There is no right or wrong way to do it, just place your fruit and flowers
however is pleasing to your eye.
Best of all, no mechanics needed like floral foam or chicken wire!
My cornucopia is elevated on a wood board with some additional fruit and flowers around it.
Mums, aster, safflower (the thistle-like flower) will last several hours out of water without wilting.
If you’re assembling your centerpiece in advance, use floral water tubes to keep your flowers fresh
and/or spray your blooms with an antitranspirant, like Crowning Glory, that seals in moisture.
I recommend spraying your spray your kale with Crowning Glory if making your arrangement
a day in advance, you just don’t want to eat it later.
Allow it dry before tucking in your fruit and any other veggies.
Pumpkins, pears, maple leaves, assorted nuts and Indian corn add additional harvest notes,
placed on either side of the board down the length of the table.
I tied a bow with some brown satin wire-edged ribbon to add some embellishment to the cornucopia.
More ribbon was added on either side of arrangement to weave
through the harvest elements on the table.
Harvest Pumpkin Turkey Salad Plates feature a proud Tom turkey, acorns,
leaves and chrysanthemums set against a black background.
And Harvest Wreath plates are too pretty to cover up!
They’re wreathed with fruit, gourds and nuts.
A brown, cream and blue striped plaid provides a foundation for the table.
Tree slice chargers add some warm texture with copper flatware
and amber goblets, providing a warm glow.
Table Details:
Harvest Pumpkin Turkey Salad Plates, Wreath Plates / Williams-Sonoma, several years ago
Plaid Tablecloth / Target, several years ago
Tree slice chargers / Bed, Bath & Beyond, several years ago
Amber Goblets / Pfaltzgraff
Flatware / Cambridge Silversmiths Jessamine Copper
Give Thanks Napkin Rings / Crown Linen Designs, last year
Napkins / Pier 1 & Target, several years ago
Wood board / NC mountains
Cornucopia / DIY here
