Weekend Waterview: Watching the Leaves Turn

Happy Sunday!

Here’s a little weekend waterview from Lake Norman.

We’re dipping down below freezing this week for the first time this fall

and it’s shaping up to be a beauti-fall week and sweater weather!

Cool air and warm water temperatures collide to create steam fog in the early mornings. . .

It can look a little mysterious and magical until it warms up mid-morning.

It’s nice see some fall color and it feel like fall!

Summer seems to last from May to October. :)

“Everyone must take time to sit and watch the leaves turn.”

― Elizabeth Lawrence

Hope you’re enjoying some beauti-fall weather where you are! ♥

