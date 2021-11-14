Weekend Waterview: Watching the Leaves Turn

Happy Sunday!
Here’s a little weekend waterview from Lake Norman.
We’re dipping down below freezing this week for the first time this fall
and it’s shaping up to be a beauti-fall week and sweater weather!
Cool air and warm water temperatures collide to create steam fog in the early mornings. . .
It can look a little mysterious and magical until it warms up mid-morning.
It’s nice see some fall color and it feel like fall!
Summer seems to last from May to October. :)
“Everyone must take time to sit and watch the leaves turn.”
― Elizabeth Lawrence
Hope you’re enjoying some beauti-fall weather where you are! ♥
Thank you for your visit, sharing with:
Thank you for taking the tine to capture the fall for us. Beautiful.
Beautiful views!
Beautiful! There is nothing quite like enjoying Mother Nature’s handiwork. Yesterday we drove from our home near Richmond to Philadelphia PA and while my sweet hubby watched the road I saw lots of beautiful leaves..yes even along parts of 95! We must all pause and enjoy the beauty around us. Thanks for your gorgeous pictures.
Nature’s glamour and serenity~
We have a heavy frost this morning and our coldest temperatures of the season. Beautiful lake views, Mary!