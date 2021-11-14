Fall, Lake Life, Water, Weekend Waterview

Weekend Waterview: Watching the Leaves Turn

Weekend Waterview fall foliage reflections | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #fall

Happy Sunday!

Here’s a little weekend waterview from Lake Norman.

Weekend Waterview Steam Fog Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #fall

We’re dipping down below freezing this week for the first time this fall

and it’s shaping up to be a beauti-fall week and sweater weather!

Lake Norman Weather week of November 15th

Cool air and warm water temperatures collide to create steam fog in the early mornings. . .

Weekend Waterview Steam Fog Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #fall

It can look a little mysterious and magical until it warms up mid-morning.

Weekend Waterview Steam Fog Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #fall

Weekend Waterview Steam Fog Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #fall

Early morning sun through tree | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #fall

Weekend Waterview Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #fall

It’s nice see some fall color and it feel like fall!

Summer seems to last from May to October. :)

Weekend Waterview Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #fall

Weekend Waterview Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #fall

Weekend Waterview Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #fall

Weekend Waterview Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #fall

Chairs by fire pit lake | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #fall

Chairs by fire pit lake | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #fall

Chair by fire pit lake | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #fall

“Everyone must take time to sit and watch the leaves turn.” ― Elizabeth Lawrence | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #fall

“Everyone must take time to sit and watch the leaves turn.”

― Elizabeth Lawrence

Weekend Waterview fall foliage reflections | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #fall

Hope you’re enjoying some beauti-fall weather where you are! ♥

Weekend Waterview Lake Norman fall foliage reflections | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #fall

  5 comments for “Weekend Waterview: Watching the Leaves Turn

  1. Pamela Meyers Arbour
    November 14, 2021 at 6:15 am

    Thank you for taking the tine to capture the fall for us. Beautiful.

  2. Rita C at Panoply
    November 14, 2021 at 6:36 am

    Beautiful views!

  3. Cindi
    November 14, 2021 at 6:40 am

    Beautiful! There is nothing quite like enjoying Mother Nature’s handiwork. Yesterday we drove from our home near Richmond to Philadelphia PA and while my sweet hubby watched the road I saw lots of beautiful leaves..yes even along parts of 95! We must all pause and enjoy the beauty around us. Thanks for your gorgeous pictures.

  4. Ann Woleben
    November 14, 2021 at 7:13 am

    Nature’s glamour and serenity~

  5. Everyday Living
    November 14, 2021 at 7:37 am

    We have a heavy frost this morning and our coldest temperatures of the season. Beautiful lake views, Mary!

