Ina Garten’s Make Ahead Cranberry Sauce

Can you believe Thanksgiving is next week? I have a favorite recipe to share for your Thanksgiving feast

that you can make ahead up to a week in advance and mark off your ‘to do’ list for turkey day!

This easy and delicious recipe comes from Ina Garten and one that we’ve enjoyed for several years.

It’s the perfect combination of sweet and tart and is wonderful the next day

served with your leftover Thanksgiving turkey or ham on a roll or biscuit!

Here are the ingredients:

12-ounce bag fresh cranberries, rinsed and picked through, discarding any that are bruised, shriveled or soft

1 Granny Smith apple, peeled, cored and chopped

Grated zest and juice of 1 orange and 1 lemon

1 3/4 cups sugar

1 cup of water

Place the cranberries, sugar, and water in a medium saucepan and

cook over medium heat for 5 – 10 minutes, or until the skins pop.

Add apple, zests, and juices and cook for 15 – 20 more minutes until apples are soft.

Remove from the heat, let cool completely.

It will continue to thicken as it cools.

Store in a covered container in the refrigerator until ready to serve.

This will make about 4 cups of cranberry sauce. Plan on 1/4 cup of cranberry sauce per person.

If your family and guests are cranberry sauce enthusiasts and you want some for your guests

to take home with the Thanksgiving leftovers you may want to double the recipe.

It will keep in the refrigerator up to 10 days.

If you have some leftover it’s wonderful in Puff Pastry Baked Brie!

The cranberry sauce adds a bright, sweet and tart note to the

warm melting cheese wrapped in a flaky layer of puff pastry.

The winners of a Queen's Majestic Beauty Thanksgiving Turkey Plate are

Happy Thanksgiving and Stay Safe! ♥

