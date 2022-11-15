Giving Thanks for Tea: Easy Teatime Treats, Favorite Gobblers and a Tablescape

Welcome to November’s edition of Tea on Tuesdays
I gathered some favorite gobblers, aka turkey plates,
for a tablescape and to give thanks for tea.
My gobblers are served on Mikasa English Countryside dinner plates,
a favorite pattern with a white embossed fruit and lattice border.
Pick your favorite turkey and have a seat. . .
Queen’s Myott by Churchill Thanksgiving Turkey has a peach floral and soft green leaf border.
You can see them at a Thanksgiving several years ago with a
pumpkin vase centerpiece and mini pumpkin vases at each place setting, HERE.
I love brown transferware and Spode Celebration Thanksgiving Turkey
is a favorite pattern. I have a platter, two dinner plates and four salad plates
that I found strutting their stuff at Tuesday Morning several years ago.
Oh how I miss Tuesday Morning . . .
Johnson Brothers ‘His Majesty’ features scallop-shaped rims with fruits,
berries and vegetables.
I added a couple of ‘His Majesty’ salad plates to my rafter of turkeys,
found at T.J. Maxx several years ago.
And last but not least, Royal Stafford Thanksgiving Turkey plates
have a red fruit and flower border, found strutting their stuff at HomeGoods.
You can see them HERE at a table using a wreath for an easy centerpiece.
We’re enjoying Pumpkin Spice Chai Tea today, served in a favorite pumpkin teapot.
Pumpkin Spice Chai Tea is a black tea with classic chai and pumpkin pie spices,
ideal for Thanksgiving of fall.
I used the same method as with my Pound Cake Tea Sandwiches to make
an easy no-bake tea treat using specialty bread from the grocery store bakery!
This is my favorite kind of recipe, as it’s more of a method or procedure,
customizing to your taste, using the bread and spread of your choice.
I used an apple fritter breakfast bread to make finger sandwiches, found at Target.
A cinnamon raison or pumpkin spice loaf would make wonderful finger sandwiches too.
For the filling, I mixed an 8 oz. block of softened cream cheese with 3 tablespoons of honey,
½ teaspoon of cinnamon, a pinch of salt and toasted chopped pecans, about ¼ cup.
(Walnuts would be good too; if you’re not nut fan, omit).
After spreading the mixture on your bread, make your sandwiches,
cover and chill about 30 minutes for cream cheese mixture
to firm up before trimming the crusts and cutting into fingers.
To make ahead a day before, place your sandwiches in an airtight container,
covering your layers with a damp paper towel before
sealing them up until ready to serve.
If you have fingers sandwiches leftover and find the bread is a little dried out,
they’re wonderful grilled in a pan with some butter for a sweet mini grilled cheese
finger sandwich, as the cream cheese mixture gets melty and gooey!
They’re also good dipped in an egg batter and enjoyed as French Toast sticks!
Help yourself to a pumpkin spice sandwich cookie, also from Target’s bakery.
Turkey Cranberry Pinwheels are an easy make-ahead, crowd-pleasing bite!
They’re also customizable to your taste using sliced deli meat and cheese of your choice,
a soft cream cheese or Boursin spread, rolled up in a flour tortilla.
I used some sliced turkey, as well as ham, garden vegetable cheese spread,
dried cranberries and provolone cheese.
Spread your tortilla with your cream cheese spread, top with dried cranberries,
then layer with turkey and sliced cheese.
Roll your tortillas up and wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate.
Chill a minimum of one hour to overnight.
When ready to serve, slice into 3/4 – 1 inch pieces, discarding the ends.
I always have a couple of trays of Athens phyllo shells
in the freezer for easy entertaining.
They’re fully baked and ready to serve with sweet or savory fillings.
Unless recipe requires baking, crisp shells prior to filling for best texture:
Place empty shells on baking sheet and bake 3-5 minutes at 350ºF.
Allow shells to cool before filling.
I filled the mini shells with a flavorful combination of goat cheese, cranberry jelly
and chopped salted pistachios.
It’s a great little appetizer using leftover cranberry sauce too!
Looking for an easy and delicious cranberry sauce (beyond the can ;) for your Thanksgiving feast?
I highly recommend Ina Garten’s Make-Ahead Cranberry Sauce.
Details:
Tablecloth / Target, several years ago
Blessed, Thankful, Grateful, Gather Food Picks / Hobby Lobby
Flatware / Cambridge Silversmiths Jessamine Copper
Wood Chargers / World Market, several years ago
Dinnerware / Mikasa English Countryside
Turkey Salad Plates / Tuesday Morning, TJ Maxx, HomeGoods
Turkey Napkin Rings / Pottery Barn, several years ago
Visit Pam for more tea inspiration . . .
Pam at Everyday Living
