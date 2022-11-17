Adding Warmth and Harvest Notes for a Casual and Welcoming Thanksgiving Table

Welcome Thanksgiving to the table with a harvest of natural elements for an easy centerpiece and organic table runner. A plaid tablecloth, tree slice chargers and DIY Indian corn centerpiece add warmth and harvest notes.
Can you believe Thanksgiving is a week from today?
Me neither!
I’m sharing one last table before turkey day
using a harvest of natural elements to create an easy centerpiece
for your Thanksgiving feast.
My DIY Indian Corn Vase Flower Arrangement for Thanksgiving
got a little embellishment with the addition of apples.
The arrangement started with branches of fall leaves and foraged fall grasses.
Mums, alstroemeria and sunflowers from the grocery store were added to fill the Indian corn vase.
You can find the DIY details, HERE.
The apples were added to pair with red fruit border of Royal Stafford turkey plates.
This post contains affiliate links. For more information see my disclosure policy.
To add the apples to the arrangement I used wood floral picks,
tucking them in along the top of the vase.
I love using natural elements as a centerpiece for the table.
Our Thanksgiving feast is served buffet-style on the kitchen island.
As we don’t need room on the table for platters of food,
there is plenty of room for a centerpiece.
The vase was placed on a tree slice charger and then I gathered some
pumpkins, Indian corn, leaves and nuts . . .
Placing them down the center of the table for an easy and organic table runner.
Very unfussy and informal and something you can assemble in less than 10 minutes,
leaving you more time to prepare your Thanksgiving feast! 🦃
A Ralph Lauren Harvest Plaid tablecloth lends a casual vibe,
providing a warm foundation for the table.
While tree slice chargers add an earthy, rustic tone, adding texture,
to pair with the nuts and Indian corn on the table.
Mini turkey tureens were a World Market find several years ago.
I loved how the body of the turkey mimics the kernels of corn . . .
They stand ready to be filled with pumpkin pie’s replacement. . .
Caramel-Pecan-Pumpkin Bread Pudding.
Ruffled napkins are folded to mimic a turkey fantail and placed
in burnished copper napkin rings, joining copper flatware.
For best results, choose a fabric napkin that has some ‘body’ to help the fantail hold its shape.
You can find the easy tutorial and how to create your turkey fantail napkins, HERE.
Table Details:
Turkey plates / Royal Stafford, HomeGoods, last year
Tablecloth / Ralph Lauren Harvest Plaid, HomeGoods, several years ago
Dinner plates / Mikasa English Countryside
Tree slice chargers / Bed, Bath & Beyond, several years ago
Mini turkey tureens / World Market, several years ago
Flatware / Cambridge Silversmiths Jessamine Copper
Glasses / Pottery Barn, several years ago
Napkins / Pier 1
“The thankful heart opens our eyes to a multitude of blessings that continually surround us.”
-James E. Faust
“Showing gratitude is one of the simplest yet most powerful things humans can do for each other.”
– Randy Pausch
“Thanksgiving was never meant to be shut up in a single day.”
– Robert Caspar Lintner
I’m taking a poll and would love to hear how you prepare your turkey . . .
Brine it, roast it, fry it or order it prepared?
The whole bird or just the breast?
Find 25+ Recipes You’ll Want to Gobble for Your Thanksgiving Feast, HERE.
Wishing you a Happy Thanksgiving,
with Turkey and Dressing for All!
🦃🦃🦃
As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.
Good morning, Mary! In October while my daughter was here from out of state we celebrated Thanksgiving. At that time I did a bone in turkey breast with a dry rub in a slow cooker; it was excellent. Next week my family is taking it easy and Cracker Barrel is making our dinner. This is only the 2nd time I’ve done this and the first time was w/ one of our local grocery stores. We are hoping to have more family time and play some games!
The apples are the perfect addition to that already gorgeous centerpiece and your plates, Mary. I love just about anything RL, and though casual, that tablecloth is handsome. Your napkins are absolutely the best for fanning! The tureens do look like the Indian corn, and make great accessories to the plates. Although we will have Thanksgiving at a sister-in-law’s, I’m tempted to make a centerpiece,, as her table is most always naked. 😳
Really hope you enjoy your Thanksgiving. I have to say I am thankful for so much and we need to notice the Lord’s blessings, even the little so called things. Your blog is one of those. I so look forward to getting it each and every time.
Children and grands are spread throughout the country so hubby and I are doing it alone. Even after 15+ years of no kids I do not know how to cook small…( that applies to many meals) so I am making a 15 pound Turkey with all the trimmings. While I try to live Thanksgiving throughout the year we eat Thanksgiving for at least a week after and enjoy every bite! And day after I start my Christmas decorating and tree trimming. Oh I love this time of the year…well maybe not the weather as it was 33 when I fed my chickens this morning. Brrrr…Peace to all.
Mary, I love your blog and admire your whimsy and photography. Since we don’t like dark meat, we usually do a turkey breast that I dry brine and roast. Happy Gobble Day!
Mary, I love the Royal Stafford turkey plates. Your table is Thanksgiving perfect with the Indian corn vase and the addition of the apples. The natural runner speaks perfectly of this special season of thanks. We always have a smoked turkey with all the trimmings. Happy Thursday 🦃🧡
Mary, Those little turkey tureens are so cute. The table is absolutely lovely. The centerpiece is really pretty; I love using the Indian corn around the vase. Wishing you and your family a Happy Thanksgiving! Clara❤️
Well…here we go again…”sometimes”…it’s the prep that gets the “juices flowing”…is it “too soon” to set the table…MANY THANKS!!! franki
Our Jenn-Air oven “died” this week after 40+ years of faithful service. As my husband said,
“That oven doesn’t owe us a dime.” Since there is not enough time to replace it before Thanksgiving, we will literally be going “over the river and through the woods” to my sister’s home for Thanksgiving – fortunately just 5 minutes away. One of our favorite restaurants is cooking the turkey. I have ordered a chocolate – pecan pie, made by one of the ladies in our church. Feeling blessed to be close to family~
Hi Mary ~ what a beautiful buffet centerpiece. Autumn is my favorite time of year, followed closely by Winter. I loved the muted tones of the colors of this time of year. Our family has a very traditional Thanksgiving. Our children insist on it. They don’t want anything changed about the main event. There are also appetizers they have to have but new ones can be added LOL. Desserts are also the same but again new ones can be tried. I love it bc it makes me think how much they love my Thanksgiving through the years. I absolutely love to cook, and love to sit with my feet up afterwards while the rest of the family cleans up and washes dishes, during which they sing every Christmas carol they know. A happy and blessed Thanksgiving to you and yours ~ Hugs, Dorinda
Mary. You have got to be one of the most creative you tubers. Everything you do is elegant, gorgeous, or very creative, love, love your channel. Tfs cheers
Good Morning Mary… I love your Thanksgiving Table and centerpiece. I enjoy the beauty you share with us. Thank you.
We had our family Thanksgiving back in Pennsylvania while it was still warm and the boat was in the water. For that gathering… I made Turkey Rolls. My homemade dressing rolled up in premium Turkey slices covered in gravy and heated until hot and bubbly. Delicious! For this Thanksgiving here in AZ we are having Roasted whole Turkey. And I’ll be sharing an appetizer on the plate I won from you last year!
Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours Mary!
🍁🧡🍂🦃🙏🏻