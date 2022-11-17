Adding Warmth and Harvest Notes for a Casual and Welcoming Thanksgiving Table

Welcome Thanksgiving to the table with a harvest of natural elements for an easy centerpiece and organic table runner. A plaid tablecloth, tree slice chargers and DIY Indian corn centerpiece add warmth and harvest notes.

Can you believe Thanksgiving is a week from today?

Me neither!

I’m sharing one last table before turkey day

using a harvest of natural elements to create an easy centerpiece

for your Thanksgiving feast.

My DIY Indian Corn Vase Flower Arrangement for Thanksgiving

got a little embellishment with the addition of apples.

The arrangement started with branches of fall leaves and foraged fall grasses.

Mums, alstroemeria and sunflowers from the grocery store were added to fill the Indian corn vase.

You can find the DIY details, HERE.

The apples were added to pair with red fruit border of Royal Stafford turkey plates.

To add the apples to the arrangement I used wood floral picks,

tucking them in along the top of the vase.

I love using natural elements as a centerpiece for the table.

Our Thanksgiving feast is served buffet-style on the kitchen island.

As we don’t need room on the table for platters of food,

there is plenty of room for a centerpiece.

The vase was placed on a tree slice charger and then I gathered some

pumpkins, Indian corn, leaves and nuts . . .

Placing them down the center of the table for an easy and organic table runner.

Very unfussy and informal and something you can assemble in less than 10 minutes,

leaving you more time to prepare your Thanksgiving feast! 🦃

A Ralph Lauren Harvest Plaid tablecloth lends a casual vibe,

providing a warm foundation for the table.

While tree slice chargers add an earthy, rustic tone, adding texture,

to pair with the nuts and Indian corn on the table.

Mini turkey tureens were a World Market find several years ago.

I loved how the body of the turkey mimics the kernels of corn . . .

They stand ready to be filled with pumpkin pie’s replacement. . .

Caramel-Pecan-Pumpkin Bread Pudding.

Ruffled napkins are folded to mimic a turkey fantail and placed

in burnished copper napkin rings, joining copper flatware.

For best results, choose a fabric napkin that has some ‘body’ to help the fantail hold its shape.

You can find the easy tutorial and how to create your turkey fantail napkins, HERE.

Table Details:

Turkey plates / Royal Stafford, HomeGoods, last year

Tablecloth / Ralph Lauren Harvest Plaid, HomeGoods, several years ago

Dinner plates / Mikasa English Countryside

Tree slice chargers / Bed, Bath & Beyond, several years ago

Mini turkey tureens / World Market, several years ago

Flatware / Cambridge Silversmiths Jessamine Copper

Glasses / Pottery Barn, several years ago

Napkins / Pier 1

“The thankful heart opens our eyes to a multitude of blessings that continually surround us.”

-James E. Faust

“Showing gratitude is one of the simplest yet most powerful things humans can do for each other.”

– Randy Pausch

“Thanksgiving was never meant to be shut up in a single day.”

– Robert Caspar Lintner

I’m taking a poll and would love to hear how you prepare your turkey . . .

Brine it, roast it, fry it or order it prepared?

The whole bird or just the breast?

Find 25+ Recipes You’ll Want to Gobble for Your Thanksgiving Feast, HERE.

Wishing you a Happy Thanksgiving,

with Turkey and Dressing for All!

🦃🦃🦃

