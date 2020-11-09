20+ Thanksgiving Recipes You’ll Want to Gobble and Giveaway!

Find 20+ recipes you’ll want to gobble for your Thanksgiving feast.

These little gobblers are fun to make with Nutter Butter cookies, licorice wattles and candy corn fantails!

A make-ahead healthy and colorful addition to your Thanksgiving feast!

Turkey Snack Board for Thanksgiving

Create a snack board for easy entertaining for Thanksgiving that your family and friends will want to gobble!

A delicious spin on the classic pumpkin pie with a pecan-studded crust!

A sweet and salty treat, great for snacking and sure to satisfy hungry pilgrims,

football fans, or tree-trimmers over Thanksgiving weekend!

The flavor of pecan pie in an easy and delicious muffin. You’ll want to double the recipe!

Quick and easy mini pumpkin pies with a package of refrigerated pie crusts, a muffin tin and cookie cutters!

Calling all pimento cheese and deviled egg lovers, this fun appetizer marries both flavors in one bite!

A flavorful, sweet treat for your Thanksgiving table and an easy and delicious hostess gift!

A teaser appetizer to serve your guests and whet their appetite for the Thanksgiving feast!

The Caramel-Pecan Sauce guarantees it will be gobbled up! Make this bread pudding in individual ramekins or bake in a 9 x 13 pan and dish it up when ready to serve.

The flavors of fall in a cake with a Maple Glaze and Sugared Pecans and Pepitas

Make-ahead, flavorful and ideal for Thanksgiving weekend with family in town

A make-ahead baked French toast casserole. The streusel topping adds a sweet layer of flavor and crunch that makes it company-worthy for weekend brunch or Thanksgiving weekend!

Treat your taste buds any time you slice it! A moist, spiced pumpkin cake with a tangy cream cheese layer, perfect for a fall morning, Thanksgiving weekend, or as afternoon treat with a cuppa!

A gratin that marries Yukon Gold and sweet potatoes in a side for Thanksgiving or Christmas. Served in a double crust that’s layered with rosemary and Gruyère cheese!

Dress up your left over Thanksgiving turkey with Cranberry-Pecan Crusts for pot pie, piecrust leaf “sandwiches” of pecans and cranberries!

A cake lover’s alternative to pumpkin pie for Thanksgiving with the added bonus of chocolate! Link includes Nutter Butter and Hersey Kisses Acorns to wreath the cake.

Classic palmier cookies easy to gobble, with light, buttery, flaky layers of pastry and an irresistibly sweet cinnamon-sugar crunch!

Serve up smiles and satisfy everyone’s sweet tooth too with Thanksgiving Turkey Dessert Board

As easy to mix as is to drink and perfect beverage to serve for a crowd for Thanksgiving!

Your family and friends will enjoy this fun little appetizer for Thanksgiving that’s easy as pie.

I like to mix and match dishes for Thanksgiving instead of having a complete set of dinnerware, so I’m always on the look out to add a new “Tom” to add to my collection.

Use assorted turkey plates and create a quick, no-stress natural centerpiece for your Thanksgiving table

In anticipation of Thanksgiving, I’m sharing some turkey dish love and giving away a Queen’s Majestic Beauty Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner Plate to 3 readers, to start or add to your turkey plate collection!

Enjoy at the table or display your ‘rafters of turkeys’ in a Thanksgiving vignette.

