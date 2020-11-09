Appetizer, Beverage, Cocktail, Cupcakes, Dessert, Dishes, Fall, Food, Salad, Soup, Tablescape, Thanksgiving

20+ Thanksgiving Recipes You’ll Want to Gobble and Giveaway!

63 Comments

Find 20+ recipes you’ll want to gobble for your Thanksgiving feast.

Thanksgiving Recipes You'll Want to Gobble + Giveaway | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #Thanksgiving #recipes #desserts #appetizers #sides #cocktail #brunch

Thanksgiving is around the corner and I’m celebrating with a little giveaway!

20+ Thanksgiving Recipes You'll Want to Gobble! | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #Thanksgiving #recipes #desserts #appetizers #sides #cocktail #brunch

And sharing a round-up of recipes for your Thanksgiving feast!

Click on the links for the complete recipes for your Thanksgiving feast!

Nutter Butter Turkey Cupcakes

Nutter Butter Turkey Cupcakes!

These little gobblers are fun to make with Nutter Butter cookies, licorice wattles and candy corn fantails!

Roasted Harvest Vegetable Salad with Apple Cider Vinaigrette, a healthy and colorful addition to your Thanksgiving feast! | homeiswheretheboatis.net #Thanksgiving #side #healthy #recipe

Roasted Harvest Vegetable Salad with Apple Cider Vinaigrette

 A make-ahead healthy and colorful addition to your Thanksgiving feast!

Turkey Snack Board for Thanksgiving | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #thanksgiving

Turkey Snack Board for Thanksgiving 

Create a snack board for easy entertaining for Thanksgiving that your family and friends will want to gobble!

Pumpkin-Pecan Streusel Pie with pecan-studded crust! | homeiswheretheboatis.net #Thanksgiving #dessert #pie #pumpkin

Pumpkin-Pecan Streusel Pie with Pecan Piecrust

A delicious spin on the classic pumpkin pie with a pecan-studded crust!

Cornucopia Popcorn Snack Mix A sweet and salty treat, great for snacking and sure to satisfy hungry pilgrims,  football fans, or tree-trimmers over Thanksgiving weekend! 

Cornucopia Popcorn Snack Mix

A sweet and salty treat, great for snacking and sure to satisfy hungry pilgrims,

football fans, or tree-trimmers over Thanksgiving weekend!

Pecan Pie Muffins

Pecan Pie Muffins

The flavor of pecan pie in an easy and delicious muffin. You’ll want to double the recipe!

Mini Pumpkin Pies

Quick and easy mini pumpkin pies with a package of refrigerated pie crusts, a muffin tin and cookie cutters!

Pimento Cheese Deviled Egg “Pumpkins” | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #deviledeggs #recipe #fall #pimentocheese #appetizer

Pimento Cheese Deviled Egg “Pumpkins”

Calling all pimento cheese and deviled egg lovers, this fun appetizer marries both flavors in one bite!

Pumpkin Pie Spice Nuts

Pumpkin Pie Spice Nuts

 A flavorful, sweet treat for your Thanksgiving table and an easy and delicious hostess gift!

Roasted Butternut-Apple and Pumpkin Soup Shooters

Roasted Butternut-Apple and Pumpkin Soup Shooters

A teaser appetizer to serve your guests and whet their appetite for the Thanksgiving feast!

Caramel-Pecan-Pumpkin Bread Pudding

Caramel-Pecan-Pumpkin Bread Pudding 

The Caramel-Pecan Sauce guarantees it will be gobbled up! Make this bread pudding in individual ramekins or bake in a 9 x 13 pan and dish it up when ready to serve.

Cranberry-Apple-Pumpkin Bundt Cake with Maple Glaze and Sugared Pecans & Pepitas

Cranberry-Apple-Pumpkin Bundt Cake

The flavors of fall in a cake with a Maple Glaze and Sugared Pecans and Pepitas

Pumpkin Granola!

Pumpkin Granola

Make-ahead, flavorful and ideal for Thanksgiving weekend with family in town

Overnight Pumpkin French Toast with Streusel Topping

A make-ahead baked French toast casserole. The streusel topping adds a sweet layer of flavor and crunch that makes it company-worthy for weekend brunch or Thanksgiving weekend!

Pumpkin Loaf with Cream Cheese Swirl

Treat your taste buds any time you slice it! A moist, spiced pumpkin cake with a tangy cream cheese layer, perfect for a fall morning, Thanksgiving weekend, or as afternoon treat with a cuppa!

Potato Gratin with Rosemary Crust! Yukon Gold married with sweet potatoes in a gratin for a perfect side for fall or Thanksgiving. Served in a double crust that's layered with rosemary and Gruyère cheese! | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #potatoes #Thanksgiving #side #recipes

Potato Gratin with Rosemary Crust

 A gratin that marries Yukon Gold and sweet potatoes in a side for Thanksgiving or Christmas. Served in a double crust that’s layered with rosemary and Gruyère cheese!

Cranberry-Pecan Pie Crust Leaves

Dress up your left over Thanksgiving turkey with Cranberry-Pecan Crusts for pot pie, piecrust leaf “sandwiches” of pecans and cranberries!

Pumpkin-Chocolate Harvest Cake with Bourbon-Pecan Glaze | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #cake #bundt #pumpkin #bourbon #chocolate

Pumpkin-Chocolate Harvest Bundt Cake with Bourbon-Pecan Glaze!

A cake lover’s alternative to pumpkin pie for Thanksgiving with the added bonus of chocolate! Link includes Nutter Butter and Hersey Kisses Acorns to wreath the cake.

Cinnamon-Sugar Puff Pastry Turkeys! | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #palmiers #Thanksgiving #turkey #cookies

Cinnamon-Sugar Puff Pastry Turkeys!

Classic palmier cookies easy to gobble, with light, buttery, flaky layers of pastry and an irresistibly sweet cinnamon-sugar crunch!

Create a Turkey Dessert Board for easy entertaining to celebrate Thanksgiving or Friendsgiving. Customizable and fun to create, you’ll serve up smiles and satisfy everyone’s sweet tooth too.

Thanksgiving Turkey Dessert Board

Serve up smiles and satisfy everyone’s sweet tooth too with Thanksgiving Turkey Dessert Board

Pomegranate and Pear Sangria, as easy to mix as is to drink! The perfect beverage to serve for a crowd for Thanksgiving! | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #Thanksgiving #cocktail

Pomegranate and Pear Sangria

 As easy to mix as is to drink and perfect beverage to serve for a crowd for Thanksgiving!

Turkey Snack Board for Thanksgiving | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #thanksgiving

Turkey Snack Board for Thanksgiving

Create a snack board for easy entertaining for Thanksgiving that your family and friends will want to gobble!

Cheese wedges to mimic Thanksgiving pie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #thanksgiving #friendsgiving #recipes #appetizer #cheese

Get Your Pie On: Cheesy Thanksgiving Appetizer

Your family and friends will enjoy this fun little appetizer for Thanksgiving that’s easy as pie.

Thanksgiving table with assorted Tom Turkeys and turkey tureen centerpiece | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #Thanksgiving #tablescapes #tablesettings #turkey

 I like to mix and match dishes for Thanksgiving instead of having a complete set of dinnerware, so I’m always on the look out to add a new “Tom” to add to my collection.

Thanksgiving table with assorted Tom Turkeys and turkey tureen centerpiece | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #Thanksgiving #tablescapes #tablesettings #turkey

 Thanksgiving Table with Assorted Tom Turkeys and Fantail Napkin Fold

Create a natural centerpiece for your Thanksgiving table in 5 minutes! | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #Thanksgiving #plaid #tablesettings #tablescapes #turkey

Easy 5 Minute Centerpiece for your Thanksgiving Table

Use assorted turkey plates and create a quick, no-stress natural centerpiece for your Thanksgiving table

Queen's Majestic Beauty Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner Plate | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #thanksgiving #giveaway #turkey

In anticipation of Thanksgiving, I’m sharing some turkey dish love and giving away a Queen’s Majestic Beauty Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner Plate to 3 readers, to start or add to your turkey plate collection!

Queen's Majestic Beauty Thanksgiving Turkey Plate | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #thanksgiving #giveaway #turkey

Enjoy at the table or display your ‘rafters of turkeys’ in a Thanksgiving vignette.

A Rafter of Turkeys and Thanksgiving Vignette | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #thanksgiving #tablescapes

In the Potting Shed: A Rafter of Turkeys and Thanksgiving Vignette

Queen's Majestic Beauty Thanksgiving Turkey Plate | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #thanksgiving #giveaway #turkey

To enter this giveaway and for a chance to win a “Tom”, leave a comment telling me your favorite Thanksgiving food or tradition.

Subscribers/followers automatically get a second entry. Subscribe by email and let me know by comment.

For a third entry, Pin a photo from this post and leave an additional comment telling me so.

(The Pin/Save button pops up on the upper left corner of each photo).

This giveaway is open to those living in the continental U.S. through midnight Sunday November 15th.

20+ Thanksgiving Recipes You'll Want to Gobble! |  ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #Thanksgiving #recipes #dessert #appetizer #sides #cocktail #brunch

Keep Calm and Gobble On!

Thank you for your visit, sharing with:

 Between Naps on the Porch

Post navigation

  63 comments for “20+ Thanksgiving Recipes You’ll Want to Gobble and Giveaway!

  1. Kathryn Larson
    November 9, 2020 at 6:17 am

    I love your tankescape posts! My mother got me started on brown transferware years ago, and I will be using it again this Thanksgiving. My tradition for Thanksgiving has become Friendsgiving, and I will again be hosting a group of friends. I pinned your tablescape.

    Reply
  2. Stacy Edmond
    November 9, 2020 at 6:21 am

    Thanksgiving is my very favorite holiday! Just the idea of celebrating the fact that we have so much to be thankful for is enough, but then add the beauty of autumn, family and friends and delicious food…! Love it!!
    I love having family breakfast and preparing delicious family favorites for our Thanksgiving meal while the Macy’s parade plays in the background. Pie baking and the smell of turkey roasting is my favorite!
    Thank you for your blog Mary…it blesses and inspires! I have incorporated many of your recipes into our family traditions! Thankful for what you share and how you inspire us!

    Reply
  3. Ann Rue
    November 9, 2020 at 6:24 am

    My favorite Thanksgiving food is my daughters pumpkin swirl bread, she makes it every year.

    Reply
  4. Sydney85
    November 9, 2020 at 6:28 am

    My favorite Thanksgiving tradition is spending it with my daughter and her husband in our city. For Christmas they drive to her husband’s family home and enjoy the holidays with them.

    Reply
  5. Everyday Living
    November 9, 2020 at 6:29 am

    What a beautiful round-up of Thanksgiving recipes, Mary! I would love a pecan pie muffin to enjoy with my coffee. Happy Monday!

    Reply
    • Jacki
      November 9, 2020 at 8:43 am

      My favorite Thanksgiving food is homemade dressing. Thanks for the giveaway!

      Reply
  6. Kathy Menold
    November 9, 2020 at 6:36 am

    Thanksgiving is a lovely Anerican tradition and a perfect time to come together and heal our nation. We have been living through a difficult time but we can all celebrate all the blessings we have in this country. No matter how we are planning to do Thanksgiving this year may it be a special day with family and friends whether in person or virtual.
    Let it be a day of peace,joy and gratitude.
    Happy Thanksgiving to All.

    Reply
  7. KathyP
    November 9, 2020 at 6:46 am

    Hi Mary, You have me drooling and dreaming of Thanksgiving this morning! Thank you for sharing this delicious round up of recipes. I love your collection of “Toms”! My favorite part of the Thanksgiving feast is the stuffing! I’m a long time follower thank you for the giveaway and chance to win a beautiful dish. 🧡🦃🌾🍁🍂

    Reply
  8. KathyP
    November 9, 2020 at 6:47 am

    I pinned your mini pumpkin pies and beautiful tables to my Thanksgiving board. 🦃

    Reply
  9. Jerrie Stanton
    November 9, 2020 at 7:05 am

    Mary, Thank you for this beautiful post and tasty round of Thanksgiving recipes. You’re my “go-to” source for my holiday-themed inspiration and I adore your tables too! I made your turkey dessert tray last year and got rave reviews on how clever I was, but I confessed I got the idea from you. :) I’m a faithful follower and would love to win a “Tom”. Jerrie

    Reply
  10. Jerrie Stanton
    November 9, 2020 at 7:06 am

    I pinned your new Tom plates and delicious Pumpkin-Pecan Streusel Pie. Thanks for the chance to win! Jerrie

    Reply
  11. Cindi
    November 9, 2020 at 7:24 am

    Thanksgiving has always been a favorite holiday of mine. When my children were young we always had an open house late afternoon/ evening with friends and family in PA but I now live in VA and my adult children live in SC, PA and Illinois so no more open houses. And this year no travel but I will think of all my blessings and FaceTime with the grands while planning my Christmas decorating which starts and finishes Thanksgiving weekend. We all need to adjust as our lives change but change can be good. Happy Turkey Day to all!

    Reply
  12. Robyn
    November 9, 2020 at 7:24 am

    I love all of these recipes. I needed individual ideas because we are doing an outdoor potluck pickup. The mini pumpkin pies fit the bill and the turkey cheese board looks awesome.

    Reply
  13. Robyn
    November 9, 2020 at 7:26 am

    I pinned the mini pumpkin pies and the turkey cheese board. Thanks for the inspirations!

    Reply
    • Clara
      November 9, 2020 at 6:57 pm

      Mary, Your Thanksgiving roundup is all encompassing and fun. Love it! Your centerpiece turkey is beautiful. Thanks for all the wonderful ideas sweet friend! Clara❤️

      Reply
  14. Patricia Caulder
    November 9, 2020 at 7:27 am

    Your table settings are always so beautiful and inspiring. I so enjoy Thanksgiving, not only for giving thanks, but it is also the start of the holiday season. I enjoy gathering with family and friends, trying to recipes for the holidays, and really just being able to relax with family. It will be a small gathering this year, but we really enjoy just the traditional Thanksgiving dinner, with sweet potatoes being one of the favorites, along with apple streusel pie. I am giving thanks this year that we are all healthy, and wish the same to everyone as we enter into a new holiday season and then into a new year. Thank you for this opportunity.

    Reply
  15. Ruthie Miller
    November 9, 2020 at 7:53 am

    Good morning, I just started a new Pinterest board called Thanksgiving Dishes-which covers your beautiful plates and recipes. I pinned 14 of them and the word “dishes” works for plates and recipes. I adore those Thanksgiving plates. I have some like yours and some Currier and Ives that were my grandmothers (the only thing I have from her). I also like to mix and match and to have something to collect and be on the look out for. Thanksgiving is really the holiday where you stop to appreciate what you have-family, faith and country. No gifts to buy, no bustle except in the kitchen. One of my favorite memories is decorating the church for Thanksgiving. A dear friend who is no longer with us and I would go and cut down tall beach grasses and gather all our homey looking pottery, crocks, baskets, plaid blankets, flowers, etc. to make a beautiful display on the church steps. She would take one side and I would take another. I learned a lot from her as to how to do this. Her father had been a window dresser and she had the touch. It has been many many years but I still get a letter every year from our organist who tells me how much he misses those displays. Thank you, for the wonderful post and opportunity. I enjoy your posts all the time.

    Reply
  16. Charlene Gray
    November 9, 2020 at 7:53 am

    My favorite Thanksgiving tradition is everyone sitting around the table to say what they are Thankful for this year. We all have so much to Be Thankful for!

    Reply
  17. Sharon
    November 9, 2020 at 7:57 am

    My grandma started the tradition of making date nut roll, sliced thin, every Thanksgiving. I finally found her recipe several years ago and try every year to make it, in her memory.

    Reply
  18. Sharon
    November 9, 2020 at 7:57 am

    I’m one of your email subscribers. Thanks!

    Reply
  19. Jamie
    November 9, 2020 at 8:00 am

    My favorite Thanksgiving food is the dressing! Thanks for the beautiful pictures and delicious recipes!

    Reply
  20. Pat
    November 9, 2020 at 8:05 am

    Mary, thank you for your Thanksgiving recipe consolidation! I have made several of these in the past and they were wonderful! I had to comment but would like to exclude myself from the giveaway as I have been a recipient of your generous giveaways before. Please continue to brighten our inboxes for a long time; have a great week!

    Reply
  21. Cheryl
    November 9, 2020 at 8:15 am

    Such a wonderful giveaway Mary! There are so many delicious Thanksgiving foods to look forward to, but if I have to pick just one I’d say it’s the “spice roasted butternut squash &onions”…I just love it!

    Reply
  22. Cheryl A
    November 9, 2020 at 8:17 am

    My favorite Thanksgiving memories are from my childhood with big family gatherings. It set the foundation of our celebrations throughout the years – even if it is just my husband and I in attendance. It is always good to reflect on things we are thankful for especially in a year such as 2020. Thank you for bringing happiness and light with your posts. Happy Thanksgiving!

    Reply
  23. Cheryl
    November 9, 2020 at 8:18 am

    I subscribe by email.

    Reply
  24. Kitty
    November 9, 2020 at 8:31 am

    Hi Mary! Thank you for rounding up all your fabulous Thanksgiving recipes. I see so many that I’d like to try. I have been a recipient of your generous giveaways, so I’ll bow out on this wonderful one. However, my favorite Thanksgiving food is pecan pie!

    Reply
  25. diane m sims
    November 9, 2020 at 8:35 am

    Good Morning, your table and all the goodies look divine! I guess my favorite food is my grandmother’s oyster dressing. It has been a tradition for years and years. This year I will be trying out some of your recipes!! Everything is just beautiful, I am so glad I came across your blog!

    Reply
  26. Jacki
    November 9, 2020 at 8:46 am

    I’m a follower too!

    Reply
  27. the Painted Apron
    November 9, 2020 at 8:55 am

    hi Mary, even though I’m never hungry first thing in the morning, you have me drooling, so much eye candy and stomach candy!! All your food is not only mouthwatering, it is always so cute!! I remember a lot of these recipes, and am seeing ones I missed, such a great roundup of Thanksgiving flavors! Such a generous giveaway too, gorgeous turkey plate! Gobble Gobble!!
    Jenna

    Reply
  28. Lauren S
    November 9, 2020 at 8:56 am

    You always have such inspiring posts, Mary. I love all your great ideas. Our Thanksgiving tradition is always stopping dinner preparations to see Santa arrive at the end of the Macy’s Thanksgiving parade. Then after dessert we listen to Nat King Cole’s Christmas Song and our Christmas season officially begins.

    Reply
  29. Lauren S
    November 9, 2020 at 8:59 am

    I pinned your Turkey Snack Board to my Foods board. SO cute!

    Reply
  30. Barbara Lundquist
    November 9, 2020 at 9:00 am

    I have a question regarding the pinecone lamp with the plaid shade in a post a while ago. Did you or you or your husband make it, and if so, do you have any pointers for my husband who is trying to replicate it. It’s adorable! Thank you!

    Reply
    • Mary
      November 9, 2020 at 9:57 am

      Hi Barbara, you’re thinking of another blogger. I don’t have a lamp like that, sounds cute though. :)

      Reply
  31. Karenann S.
    November 9, 2020 at 9:04 am

    What lovely Thanksgiving entertaining ideas! I love Thanksgiving and love entertaining on Thanksgiving! Your tablesettings are so lovely and such inspiration!

    Reply
  32. Karenann S.
    November 9, 2020 at 9:05 am

    I pinned your Thanksgiving entertaining pictures on my Giveaway board on Pinterest!

    Reply
  33. Tina
    November 9, 2020 at 10:04 am

    What beautiful platters! My favorite Thanksgiving food is the pies. I never met a pie I didn’t like, LOL! I especially love pumpkin pie with whipped cream on top. I also enjoy pecan pie, and I love apple pie. Thank you for the chance to enter your wonderful giveaway!

    Reply
  34. Kathy Henson
    November 9, 2020 at 10:54 am

    Mary, I really love your Thanksgiving post. The recipes and the tablescapes are simply wonderful.My thanksgiving tradition is to cook duck and cornbread dressing rather than turkey.My mother did this and I have continued the tradition for the last 38 years. I prepare it in the roasting pan my father bought for my mother back in 1953, the same one she used. We are a small family and usually include friends who have no where to go. Thanksgiving is our favorite holiday. The “Queen’s Majestic Beauty” Thanksgiving Turkey dinner plate is very pretty and I would love to add it to my collection of other Thanksgiving dinnerware and begin another set.

    Reply
  35. Joanne
    November 9, 2020 at 11:19 am

    Oh my, so many delicious recipes and table setting ideas. I’m going to make the pecan pie muffins this morning for our breakfast treat. I love everything about Thanksgiving! I have so much to be thankful and grateful for. Each day is a gift with love ones. Thank you so much for filling our lives with beauty and sharing your talents with us. It’s a joy to open up your post each day.

    Reply
  36. Joanne
    November 9, 2020 at 11:22 am

    I can’t wait to make the Pecan Pie muffins. They are going to be our breakfast treat this morning. Yum!

    Reply
  37. Aquietlife
    November 9, 2020 at 11:33 am

    A lovely round up of years of hard work! I just sat down after decorating my interior for Thanksgiving, waiting for the temps to rise so I can play at the barn next, we finally got fall, 32 degrees last night! Later this week it shows 10 days with a chance of rain, sounds pathetic, chance, oh how we need a sure thing! thanks for all the memories, feels good to finally embrace the season.

    Reply
  38. Edene Riggs
    November 9, 2020 at 11:54 am

    Mary, I pinned your Thanksgiving sangria recipe and the Turkey Snack Board. My favorite Thanksgiving dinner food is the cornbread dressing–with giblet gravy, of course! Thank you for all the wonderful ideas.

    Reply
  39. Nancy
    November 9, 2020 at 12:31 pm

    Mary ALL these recipes are calling to me. And throughout November I plan on making most of them. My personal favorite Thanksgiving
    ‘bite’ is a forkful of turkey, mashed potato and gravy and stuffing all in one bite. I can taste it now. YUM!!! I can hardly wait. Thanksgiving IS my favorite meal of the entire year. :) Also I am already signed up for your wonderful blog. Its one of The Best on the Internet. Thanks Mary!!

    Reply
  40. Kelly Hawkins
    November 9, 2020 at 12:38 pm

    Love the dishes, the pattern creates warmth. I have made several of your recipes last year the year before and everyone loved. Found some new ones for this year and can’t wait to surprise them.
    Thank you Mary!

    Reply
  41. Mary C
    November 9, 2020 at 12:54 pm

    Every vignette you create is a joy to see and discover.
    I have two favorites that make Thanksgiving special. First, is my mother’s fruit salad. Bite-sized apples, bananas, pineapple chunks, mandarin oranges, and mini-marshmallows are layered (in that order to inhibit browning). Right before serving, a lemon reduction is folded into whip cream and stirred gently into the fruit. Second, is a sweet potato dish with a pecan crumble topping, much like one would use on a single crust apple pie. I have yet to serve either of these, without multiple requests for the recipes.
    I am a follower of yours and enjoy starting my Mondays exploring your genius. Thank you.

    Reply
  42. Mary C
    November 9, 2020 at 12:56 pm

    PS I pinned your turkey plates on my Autumn Bliss board

    Reply
  43. Cheryl King
    November 9, 2020 at 1:15 pm

    I love the turkey plates! My grandmother always made sweet potato balls, with marshmallow center and cornflake crust. I’ve never seen them anywhere else, so I have no idea where her recipe came from. After her passing, my sister took over the preparation. It may be time to write the recipe down somewhere! Subscribed and pinning. Thanks for the chances….

    Reply
  44. Pat K
    November 9, 2020 at 2:22 pm

    I love all the Tom’s! I pinned the assorted turkey plates with fan napkins

    Reply
  45. Pat K
    November 9, 2020 at 2:27 pm

    I forgot to mention my favorite Thanksgiving dessert is pumpkin cheese cake and favorite tradition is seeing family and friends for catching up!

    Reply
  46. Amy Kaminski
    November 9, 2020 at 3:36 pm

    My absolute favorite at Thanksgiving is Sweet Potato Casserole with Cinnamon Streusel Topping and Marshmallows. It’s the best!!

    Reply
  47. Amy Kaminski
    November 9, 2020 at 3:37 pm

    I pinned the Pear Sangria. It will be perfect!

    Reply
  48. Susie
    November 9, 2020 at 3:46 pm

    Have tried the Shooters and the Au Gratin is next!! I’m a long-time subscriber and I so look forward to these posts.
    My favorite tradition is the table settings and decorations. We usually have service members alone on the holidays as guests, but this year? Who knows!
    Happy holidays!

    Reply
  49. Anita Williams
    November 9, 2020 at 4:24 pm

    Mary, Your round ups are the best!! Everything looks so delicious and beautiful in this post. I’m anxious to try the mini pumpkin pies which are so adorable and just the right size after a big Thanksgiving meal. I’m a long time follower and would love to be entered in your giveaway. Thanks for the opportunity!

    Reply
  50. Anita Williams
    November 9, 2020 at 4:34 pm

    I pinned your streusel topped pumpkin pie, mini pies and adorable turkey snack tray! Thanks again for the opportunity.

    Reply
  51. Marion
    November 9, 2020 at 4:39 pm

    Mary the Turkey plate is such a generous giveaway. Thank You
    Marion

    Reply
  52. Marilyn
    November 9, 2020 at 4:40 pm

    Thank You for this wonderful giveaway. I follow you on Pinterest.
    Marilyn

    Reply
  53. Joan
    November 9, 2020 at 4:41 pm

    This is a great giveaway. Thank You
    Joan

    Reply
  54. Teresa Cline
    November 9, 2020 at 4:45 pm

    What a gorgeous post, full of beauty inspiration and delicious food! I’m a long time follower and love your blog. My favorite Thanksgiving menu item is cornbread dressing. Thank you for the giveaway, your Tom is a beauty! Teresa

    Reply
  55. Teresa Cline
    November 9, 2020 at 4:54 pm

    I pinned your gorgeous tablescapes and your cute turkey dessert board to my Thanksgiving board.

    Reply
  56. Michele
    November 9, 2020 at 5:21 pm

    I looked at your post this morning on my phone, but couldn’t wait to get to my laptop this afternoon to see the ‘big pictures’! The items look so good I can’t wait to try out some of the recipes. I’m extra happy cause there’s so many of them that work for me – I’m vegetarian. The other thing I love about the pictures is all the brown transferware. I am a collector of all kinds of brown transferware and that (and pie) is my favorite part of Thanksgiving and I would love to win some to add to my collection. I love your blog and I’m a long time subscriber!

    Reply
  57. Michele
    November 9, 2020 at 5:22 pm

    I am pinning your turkey plate pictures to my For the Love of Old Brown Transferware board.

    Reply
  58. Lisa
    November 9, 2020 at 6:25 pm

    Mary, As a long time subscriber I have pinned many of your Thanksgiving pictures over the years on my Pinterest Thanksgiving board (lisab). Today I pinned the picture of the Queen’s Majestic Beauty Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner Plate on the brown plate and charger, love that look! I have also made many of your recipes and this year plan to make the pie shaped Cheesy Thanksgiving Appetizer and Cranberry-Pecan Crust Leaves with my 4 year old granddaughter! Our family Thanksgiving favorite is an old Sunset Magazine recipe (around 1994) Artichoke Parmesan Sourdough Stuffing, my kids will not let me NOT make it every year!!
    https://www.myrecipes.com/recipe/artichoke-parmesan-sourdough-stuffing

    Reply
  59. Ellen
    November 9, 2020 at 8:31 pm

    Thanks for the Thanksgiving recipes and giveaway…I would love that Tom plate to go with my others!! My favorite recipe for the great turkey day are my Sweet potatoes…I make from scratch…and the sauce that goes over the sweet potatoes…

    Reply
  60. Ellen
    November 9, 2020 at 8:35 pm

    I pinned the very first picture of the Tom plate sitting on a beautiful wooden charger…the display was quit striking…I also subscribe by email!!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: