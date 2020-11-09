20+ Thanksgiving Recipes You’ll Want to Gobble and Giveaway!

Find 20+ recipes you’ll want to gobble for your Thanksgiving feast.
Thanksgiving is around the corner and I’m celebrating with a little giveaway!
And sharing a round-up of recipes for your Thanksgiving feast!
Click on the links for the complete recipes for your Thanksgiving feast!
Nutter Butter Turkey Cupcakes!
These little gobblers are fun to make with Nutter Butter cookies, licorice wattles and candy corn fantails!
Roasted Harvest Vegetable Salad with Apple Cider Vinaigrette
A make-ahead healthy and colorful addition to your Thanksgiving feast!
Turkey Snack Board for Thanksgiving
Create a snack board for easy entertaining for Thanksgiving that your family and friends will want to gobble!
Pumpkin-Pecan Streusel Pie with Pecan Piecrust
A delicious spin on the classic pumpkin pie with a pecan-studded crust!
Cornucopia Popcorn Snack Mix
A sweet and salty treat, great for snacking and sure to satisfy hungry pilgrims,
football fans, or tree-trimmers over Thanksgiving weekend!
Pecan Pie Muffins
The flavor of pecan pie in an easy and delicious muffin. You’ll want to double the recipe!
Mini Pumpkin Pies
Quick and easy mini pumpkin pies with a package of refrigerated pie crusts, a muffin tin and cookie cutters!
Pimento Cheese Deviled Egg “Pumpkins”
Calling all pimento cheese and deviled egg lovers, this fun appetizer marries both flavors in one bite!
Pumpkin Pie Spice Nuts
A flavorful, sweet treat for your Thanksgiving table and an easy and delicious hostess gift!
Roasted Butternut-Apple and Pumpkin Soup Shooters
A teaser appetizer to serve your guests and whet their appetite for the Thanksgiving feast!
Caramel-Pecan-Pumpkin Bread Pudding
The Caramel-Pecan Sauce guarantees it will be gobbled up! Make this bread pudding in individual ramekins or bake in a 9 x 13 pan and dish it up when ready to serve.
Cranberry-Apple-Pumpkin Bundt Cake
The flavors of fall in a cake with a Maple Glaze and Sugared Pecans and Pepitas
Pumpkin Granola
Make-ahead, flavorful and ideal for Thanksgiving weekend with family in town
Overnight Pumpkin French Toast with Streusel Topping
A make-ahead baked French toast casserole. The streusel topping adds a sweet layer of flavor and crunch that makes it company-worthy for weekend brunch or Thanksgiving weekend!
Pumpkin Loaf with Cream Cheese Swirl
Treat your taste buds any time you slice it! A moist, spiced pumpkin cake with a tangy cream cheese layer, perfect for a fall morning, Thanksgiving weekend, or as afternoon treat with a cuppa!
Potato Gratin with Rosemary Crust
A gratin that marries Yukon Gold and sweet potatoes in a side for Thanksgiving or Christmas. Served in a double crust that’s layered with rosemary and Gruyère cheese!
Cranberry-Pecan Pie Crust Leaves
Dress up your left over Thanksgiving turkey with Cranberry-Pecan Crusts for pot pie, piecrust leaf “sandwiches” of pecans and cranberries!
Pumpkin-Chocolate Harvest Bundt Cake with Bourbon-Pecan Glaze!
A cake lover’s alternative to pumpkin pie for Thanksgiving with the added bonus of chocolate! Link includes Nutter Butter and Hersey Kisses Acorns to wreath the cake.
Cinnamon-Sugar Puff Pastry Turkeys!
Classic palmier cookies easy to gobble, with light, buttery, flaky layers of pastry and an irresistibly sweet cinnamon-sugar crunch!
Thanksgiving Turkey Dessert Board
Serve up smiles and satisfy everyone’s sweet tooth too with Thanksgiving Turkey Dessert Board
Pomegranate and Pear Sangria
As easy to mix as is to drink and perfect beverage to serve for a crowd for Thanksgiving!
Turkey Snack Board for Thanksgiving
Create a snack board for easy entertaining for Thanksgiving that your family and friends will want to gobble!
Get Your Pie On: Cheesy Thanksgiving Appetizer
Your family and friends will enjoy this fun little appetizer for Thanksgiving that’s easy as pie.
I like to mix and match dishes for Thanksgiving instead of having a complete set of dinnerware, so I’m always on the look out to add a new “Tom” to add to my collection.
Thanksgiving Table with Assorted Tom Turkeys and Fantail Napkin Fold
Easy 5 Minute Centerpiece for your Thanksgiving Table
Use assorted turkey plates and create a quick, no-stress natural centerpiece for your Thanksgiving table
In anticipation of Thanksgiving, I’m sharing some turkey dish love and giving away a Queen’s Majestic Beauty Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner Plate to 3 readers, to start or add to your turkey plate collection!
Enjoy at the table or display your ‘rafters of turkeys’ in a Thanksgiving vignette.
In the Potting Shed: A Rafter of Turkeys and Thanksgiving Vignette
To enter this giveaway and for a chance to win a “Tom”, leave a comment telling me your favorite Thanksgiving food or tradition.
Subscribers/followers automatically get a second entry. Subscribe by email and let me know by comment.
For a third entry, Pin a photo from this post and leave an additional comment telling me so.
(The Pin/Save button pops up on the upper left corner of each photo).
This giveaway is open to those living in the continental U.S. through midnight Sunday November 15th.
I love your tankescape posts! My mother got me started on brown transferware years ago, and I will be using it again this Thanksgiving. My tradition for Thanksgiving has become Friendsgiving, and I will again be hosting a group of friends. I pinned your tablescape.
Thanksgiving is my very favorite holiday! Just the idea of celebrating the fact that we have so much to be thankful for is enough, but then add the beauty of autumn, family and friends and delicious food…! Love it!!
I love having family breakfast and preparing delicious family favorites for our Thanksgiving meal while the Macy’s parade plays in the background. Pie baking and the smell of turkey roasting is my favorite!
Thank you for your blog Mary…it blesses and inspires! I have incorporated many of your recipes into our family traditions! Thankful for what you share and how you inspire us!
My favorite Thanksgiving food is my daughters pumpkin swirl bread, she makes it every year.
My favorite Thanksgiving tradition is spending it with my daughter and her husband in our city. For Christmas they drive to her husband’s family home and enjoy the holidays with them.
What a beautiful round-up of Thanksgiving recipes, Mary! I would love a pecan pie muffin to enjoy with my coffee. Happy Monday!
My favorite Thanksgiving food is homemade dressing. Thanks for the giveaway!
Thanksgiving is a lovely Anerican tradition and a perfect time to come together and heal our nation. We have been living through a difficult time but we can all celebrate all the blessings we have in this country. No matter how we are planning to do Thanksgiving this year may it be a special day with family and friends whether in person or virtual.
Let it be a day of peace,joy and gratitude.
Happy Thanksgiving to All.
Hi Mary, You have me drooling and dreaming of Thanksgiving this morning! Thank you for sharing this delicious round up of recipes. I love your collection of “Toms”! My favorite part of the Thanksgiving feast is the stuffing! I’m a long time follower thank you for the giveaway and chance to win a beautiful dish. 🧡🦃🌾🍁🍂
I pinned your mini pumpkin pies and beautiful tables to my Thanksgiving board. 🦃
Mary, Thank you for this beautiful post and tasty round of Thanksgiving recipes. You’re my “go-to” source for my holiday-themed inspiration and I adore your tables too! I made your turkey dessert tray last year and got rave reviews on how clever I was, but I confessed I got the idea from you. :) I’m a faithful follower and would love to win a “Tom”. Jerrie
I pinned your new Tom plates and delicious Pumpkin-Pecan Streusel Pie. Thanks for the chance to win! Jerrie
Thanksgiving has always been a favorite holiday of mine. When my children were young we always had an open house late afternoon/ evening with friends and family in PA but I now live in VA and my adult children live in SC, PA and Illinois so no more open houses. And this year no travel but I will think of all my blessings and FaceTime with the grands while planning my Christmas decorating which starts and finishes Thanksgiving weekend. We all need to adjust as our lives change but change can be good. Happy Turkey Day to all!
I love all of these recipes. I needed individual ideas because we are doing an outdoor potluck pickup. The mini pumpkin pies fit the bill and the turkey cheese board looks awesome.
I pinned the mini pumpkin pies and the turkey cheese board. Thanks for the inspirations!
Mary, Your Thanksgiving roundup is all encompassing and fun. Love it! Your centerpiece turkey is beautiful. Thanks for all the wonderful ideas sweet friend! Clara❤️
Your table settings are always so beautiful and inspiring. I so enjoy Thanksgiving, not only for giving thanks, but it is also the start of the holiday season. I enjoy gathering with family and friends, trying to recipes for the holidays, and really just being able to relax with family. It will be a small gathering this year, but we really enjoy just the traditional Thanksgiving dinner, with sweet potatoes being one of the favorites, along with apple streusel pie. I am giving thanks this year that we are all healthy, and wish the same to everyone as we enter into a new holiday season and then into a new year. Thank you for this opportunity.
Good morning, I just started a new Pinterest board called Thanksgiving Dishes-which covers your beautiful plates and recipes. I pinned 14 of them and the word “dishes” works for plates and recipes. I adore those Thanksgiving plates. I have some like yours and some Currier and Ives that were my grandmothers (the only thing I have from her). I also like to mix and match and to have something to collect and be on the look out for. Thanksgiving is really the holiday where you stop to appreciate what you have-family, faith and country. No gifts to buy, no bustle except in the kitchen. One of my favorite memories is decorating the church for Thanksgiving. A dear friend who is no longer with us and I would go and cut down tall beach grasses and gather all our homey looking pottery, crocks, baskets, plaid blankets, flowers, etc. to make a beautiful display on the church steps. She would take one side and I would take another. I learned a lot from her as to how to do this. Her father had been a window dresser and she had the touch. It has been many many years but I still get a letter every year from our organist who tells me how much he misses those displays. Thank you, for the wonderful post and opportunity. I enjoy your posts all the time.
My favorite Thanksgiving tradition is everyone sitting around the table to say what they are Thankful for this year. We all have so much to Be Thankful for!
My grandma started the tradition of making date nut roll, sliced thin, every Thanksgiving. I finally found her recipe several years ago and try every year to make it, in her memory.
I’m one of your email subscribers. Thanks!
My favorite Thanksgiving food is the dressing! Thanks for the beautiful pictures and delicious recipes!
Mary, thank you for your Thanksgiving recipe consolidation! I have made several of these in the past and they were wonderful! I had to comment but would like to exclude myself from the giveaway as I have been a recipient of your generous giveaways before. Please continue to brighten our inboxes for a long time; have a great week!
Such a wonderful giveaway Mary! There are so many delicious Thanksgiving foods to look forward to, but if I have to pick just one I’d say it’s the “spice roasted butternut squash &onions”…I just love it!
My favorite Thanksgiving memories are from my childhood with big family gatherings. It set the foundation of our celebrations throughout the years – even if it is just my husband and I in attendance. It is always good to reflect on things we are thankful for especially in a year such as 2020. Thank you for bringing happiness and light with your posts. Happy Thanksgiving!
I subscribe by email.
Hi Mary! Thank you for rounding up all your fabulous Thanksgiving recipes. I see so many that I’d like to try. I have been a recipient of your generous giveaways, so I’ll bow out on this wonderful one. However, my favorite Thanksgiving food is pecan pie!
Good Morning, your table and all the goodies look divine! I guess my favorite food is my grandmother’s oyster dressing. It has been a tradition for years and years. This year I will be trying out some of your recipes!! Everything is just beautiful, I am so glad I came across your blog!
I’m a follower too!
hi Mary, even though I’m never hungry first thing in the morning, you have me drooling, so much eye candy and stomach candy!! All your food is not only mouthwatering, it is always so cute!! I remember a lot of these recipes, and am seeing ones I missed, such a great roundup of Thanksgiving flavors! Such a generous giveaway too, gorgeous turkey plate! Gobble Gobble!!
Jenna
You always have such inspiring posts, Mary. I love all your great ideas. Our Thanksgiving tradition is always stopping dinner preparations to see Santa arrive at the end of the Macy’s Thanksgiving parade. Then after dessert we listen to Nat King Cole’s Christmas Song and our Christmas season officially begins.
I pinned your Turkey Snack Board to my Foods board. SO cute!
I have a question regarding the pinecone lamp with the plaid shade in a post a while ago. Did you or you or your husband make it, and if so, do you have any pointers for my husband who is trying to replicate it. It’s adorable! Thank you!
Hi Barbara, you’re thinking of another blogger. I don’t have a lamp like that, sounds cute though. :)
What lovely Thanksgiving entertaining ideas! I love Thanksgiving and love entertaining on Thanksgiving! Your tablesettings are so lovely and such inspiration!
I pinned your Thanksgiving entertaining pictures on my Giveaway board on Pinterest!
What beautiful platters! My favorite Thanksgiving food is the pies. I never met a pie I didn’t like, LOL! I especially love pumpkin pie with whipped cream on top. I also enjoy pecan pie, and I love apple pie. Thank you for the chance to enter your wonderful giveaway!
Mary, I really love your Thanksgiving post. The recipes and the tablescapes are simply wonderful.My thanksgiving tradition is to cook duck and cornbread dressing rather than turkey.My mother did this and I have continued the tradition for the last 38 years. I prepare it in the roasting pan my father bought for my mother back in 1953, the same one she used. We are a small family and usually include friends who have no where to go. Thanksgiving is our favorite holiday. The “Queen’s Majestic Beauty” Thanksgiving Turkey dinner plate is very pretty and I would love to add it to my collection of other Thanksgiving dinnerware and begin another set.
Oh my, so many delicious recipes and table setting ideas. I’m going to make the pecan pie muffins this morning for our breakfast treat. I love everything about Thanksgiving! I have so much to be thankful and grateful for. Each day is a gift with love ones. Thank you so much for filling our lives with beauty and sharing your talents with us. It’s a joy to open up your post each day.
I can’t wait to make the Pecan Pie muffins. They are going to be our breakfast treat this morning. Yum!
A lovely round up of years of hard work! I just sat down after decorating my interior for Thanksgiving, waiting for the temps to rise so I can play at the barn next, we finally got fall, 32 degrees last night! Later this week it shows 10 days with a chance of rain, sounds pathetic, chance, oh how we need a sure thing! thanks for all the memories, feels good to finally embrace the season.
Mary, I pinned your Thanksgiving sangria recipe and the Turkey Snack Board. My favorite Thanksgiving dinner food is the cornbread dressing–with giblet gravy, of course! Thank you for all the wonderful ideas.
Mary ALL these recipes are calling to me. And throughout November I plan on making most of them. My personal favorite Thanksgiving
‘bite’ is a forkful of turkey, mashed potato and gravy and stuffing all in one bite. I can taste it now. YUM!!! I can hardly wait. Thanksgiving IS my favorite meal of the entire year. :) Also I am already signed up for your wonderful blog. Its one of The Best on the Internet. Thanks Mary!!
Love the dishes, the pattern creates warmth. I have made several of your recipes last year the year before and everyone loved. Found some new ones for this year and can’t wait to surprise them.
Thank you Mary!
Every vignette you create is a joy to see and discover.
I have two favorites that make Thanksgiving special. First, is my mother’s fruit salad. Bite-sized apples, bananas, pineapple chunks, mandarin oranges, and mini-marshmallows are layered (in that order to inhibit browning). Right before serving, a lemon reduction is folded into whip cream and stirred gently into the fruit. Second, is a sweet potato dish with a pecan crumble topping, much like one would use on a single crust apple pie. I have yet to serve either of these, without multiple requests for the recipes.
I am a follower of yours and enjoy starting my Mondays exploring your genius. Thank you.
PS I pinned your turkey plates on my Autumn Bliss board
I love the turkey plates! My grandmother always made sweet potato balls, with marshmallow center and cornflake crust. I’ve never seen them anywhere else, so I have no idea where her recipe came from. After her passing, my sister took over the preparation. It may be time to write the recipe down somewhere! Subscribed and pinning. Thanks for the chances….
I love all the Tom’s! I pinned the assorted turkey plates with fan napkins
I forgot to mention my favorite Thanksgiving dessert is pumpkin cheese cake and favorite tradition is seeing family and friends for catching up!
My absolute favorite at Thanksgiving is Sweet Potato Casserole with Cinnamon Streusel Topping and Marshmallows. It’s the best!!
I pinned the Pear Sangria. It will be perfect!
Have tried the Shooters and the Au Gratin is next!! I’m a long-time subscriber and I so look forward to these posts.
My favorite tradition is the table settings and decorations. We usually have service members alone on the holidays as guests, but this year? Who knows!
Happy holidays!
Mary, Your round ups are the best!! Everything looks so delicious and beautiful in this post. I’m anxious to try the mini pumpkin pies which are so adorable and just the right size after a big Thanksgiving meal. I’m a long time follower and would love to be entered in your giveaway. Thanks for the opportunity!
I pinned your streusel topped pumpkin pie, mini pies and adorable turkey snack tray! Thanks again for the opportunity.
Mary the Turkey plate is such a generous giveaway. Thank You
Marion
Thank You for this wonderful giveaway. I follow you on Pinterest.
Marilyn
This is a great giveaway. Thank You
Joan
What a gorgeous post, full of beauty inspiration and delicious food! I’m a long time follower and love your blog. My favorite Thanksgiving menu item is cornbread dressing. Thank you for the giveaway, your Tom is a beauty! Teresa
I pinned your gorgeous tablescapes and your cute turkey dessert board to my Thanksgiving board.
I looked at your post this morning on my phone, but couldn’t wait to get to my laptop this afternoon to see the ‘big pictures’! The items look so good I can’t wait to try out some of the recipes. I’m extra happy cause there’s so many of them that work for me – I’m vegetarian. The other thing I love about the pictures is all the brown transferware. I am a collector of all kinds of brown transferware and that (and pie) is my favorite part of Thanksgiving and I would love to win some to add to my collection. I love your blog and I’m a long time subscriber!
I am pinning your turkey plate pictures to my For the Love of Old Brown Transferware board.
Mary, As a long time subscriber I have pinned many of your Thanksgiving pictures over the years on my Pinterest Thanksgiving board (lisab). Today I pinned the picture of the Queen’s Majestic Beauty Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner Plate on the brown plate and charger, love that look! I have also made many of your recipes and this year plan to make the pie shaped Cheesy Thanksgiving Appetizer and Cranberry-Pecan Crust Leaves with my 4 year old granddaughter! Our family Thanksgiving favorite is an old Sunset Magazine recipe (around 1994) Artichoke Parmesan Sourdough Stuffing, my kids will not let me NOT make it every year!!
https://www.myrecipes.com/recipe/artichoke-parmesan-sourdough-stuffing
Thanks for the Thanksgiving recipes and giveaway…I would love that Tom plate to go with my others!! My favorite recipe for the great turkey day are my Sweet potatoes…I make from scratch…and the sauce that goes over the sweet potatoes…
I pinned the very first picture of the Tom plate sitting on a beautiful wooden charger…the display was quit striking…I also subscribe by email!!