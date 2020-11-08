Boats, Dogs, Fall, Lake Life, Water

Weekend Waterview

36 Comments

 

Sunrise Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #LKN

Happy Sunday!

Here’s a little weekend waterview from Lake Norman.

Sunrise Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #LKN

We’ve enjoyed some beautiful sunrises and sunsets with the cooler and drier fall air.

Steam Fog Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #LKN

Fall mornings typically bring steam fog with the cool air moving over the warmer water temperatures. . .

Steam Fog Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #LKN

Steam Fog Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #LKN

Adding a mysterious quality.

Steam Fog Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #LKN

We’ve been on a warming trend this past week and broke a record at 79 degrees yesterday, 10+ degrees warmer than average for November in North Carolina.

Sophie in chair | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dog #bichonfrise

Ideal weather for a little chair sitting and boating!

Dogs on dock going for boat ride | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dog #bichonfrise

Dock Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #LKN

Pockets of fall color have popped up seemingly overnight.

Fall color Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #LKN

Lola on pontoon | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #boat #dog #bichonfrise

Lola on pontoon | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #boat #dog #bichonfrise

We always enjoy looking at the grand and beautiful homes by the water. . .

Beautiful home on Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #LKN

Beautiful home on Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #LKN

Lola on pontoon | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #boat #dog #bichonfrise

Lola likes to supervise and ride in the captain’s lap. . .

Lola | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #boat #dog #bichonfrise

And Sophie prefers to nap in the sunshine.  .

Sophie napping on pontoon | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #boat #dog #bichonfrise #flag

She says this election business has been exhausting, wake her up when it’s over!

Sunset Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #LKN

I’ll leave you with a sunset photo. . .

American flag on pontoon | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #boat #flag #LKN

Long May She Wave.

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

Sunset Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #LKN

Hope you’re enjoying some beautiful fall weather where you are. ♥

Weekend Waterview Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #boat #flag #LKN #dogs #sunrise #sunset #bichonfrise

  36 comments for “Weekend Waterview

  1. Pamela Meyers Arbour
    November 8, 2020 at 7:08 am

    Beautiful pics. Thanks so much for sharing all of them.

    Reply
    • Cyndi Raines
      November 8, 2020 at 11:48 pm

      Spectacular skies, love them. The girls melt my heart every time.♥️🐾♥️🐾. We have had some great weather also and we have finally gotten all the yard work and leaves taken care of, whew! My Christmas lights are up but won’t be turned on until the day after Thanksgiving or maybe Thanksgiving night. Thank you for sharing your lovely water views, I always enjoy our boat ride together! Hehe. ♥️

      Reply
  2. Everyday Living
    November 8, 2020 at 7:28 am

    I love the fog photos over the water. Beautiful water views and the girls are always fun to see. Happy Sunday, Mary!

    Reply
  3. Carolyn Eisenman
    November 8, 2020 at 7:35 am

    Beautiful photos. Love your ideas for the Thanksgiving trays and how to display the goodies and snacks. Happy Thanksgiving!

    Reply
  4. Ann Woleben
    November 8, 2020 at 7:36 am

    Your photos are glorious – love the feeling of peace and tranquility. Hugs to Lola and Sophie~

    Reply
  5. Sandra
    November 8, 2020 at 7:45 am

    Your photos are absolutely gorgeous, so peaceful. Sophie & Lola as usual, beautiful.

    Reply
  6. Rita C.
    November 8, 2020 at 8:00 am

    I love riding along with you guys to take in the lake views anytime, but your fall is gorgeous. Ours has been too. I guess that’s our consolation prize to this year. So, is Lola loyal to the captain, and Sophie to you? Was that Sophie looking back as you walked out on the dock, making sure you were coming? Sweet pups.

    Reply
    • Mary
      November 8, 2020 at 8:09 am

      Hi Rita, Yes, we need all the consolation prizes we can get this year. :) That’s Lola looking back at me, actually Sophie is a daddy’s girl and my hubby would say Lola is my dog. Happy Sunday ♥

      Reply
    • Clara
      November 8, 2020 at 9:40 am

      Mary, Your pictures are so soothing and beautiful. We’ve had a wonderful fall. We’re having warmer than usual temps but consider it a bonus as we dread winter. We typically travel some in the winter but not this year due to Covid-19. Your sweet girls are precious! Always love seeing them. May God continue to watch over our nation. We needed this boat ride! Clara ❤️

      Reply
  7. gert stevens
    November 8, 2020 at 8:11 am

    Wow! How gorgeous your days are! Thank you for sharing with us!!

    Reply
    • Franki Parde
      November 8, 2020 at 8:30 am

      Well…”this time” I know how you…see & feel…the past several days mimic yours to a “T.” The air breaths..spicy sweet & the color…reflections of pure splendor. You DO have a gift. franki

      Reply
  8. Pat
    November 8, 2020 at 8:33 am

    I thought the same as Rita about your fluff ball! If I had your views I could probably drop my blood pressure so that I could get off of my medication. Thank you for letting us live vicariously through you and your family!

    Reply
    • Aquietlife
      November 8, 2020 at 8:37 am

      So calming and refreshing, just like Americas path going forward!

      Reply
  9. the Painted Apron
    November 8, 2020 at 8:47 am

    What stunning photos Mary, the sunset colors are magical and I love the early morning steam fog, so dreamy! Lola and Sophie steal the show as usual, what little sweeties! Our Fall in Birmingham has been gorgeous too, yesterday was 70+ and then cool enough to light the fireplace on the patio last night. Today it is already 66 and the guys are headed to the golf course…I will hold on to this weather as long as I can! Have a wonderful week,
    Jenna

    Reply
  10. Linda Erickson
    November 8, 2020 at 10:21 am

    Many thanks for sharing the beautiful pictures of what makes your family happy! I appreciate your hard work! Linda E.

    Reply
  11. Jan Fusco
    November 8, 2020 at 10:36 am

    How beautiful! I would love to see a view of your home from the water. I know it’s beautiful.

    Reply
  12. Janet Robinson
    November 8, 2020 at 10:40 am

    Absolutely beautiful pictures!!! The fall has been gorgeous!!

    Reply
  13. Nancy
    November 8, 2020 at 10:46 am

    Your photos make me miss my former life on LKN. I saw some familiar homes! Gorgeous fall colors on the water and beautiful photos.

    Reply
  14. Kathy Menold
    November 8, 2020 at 11:11 am

    Walked out early this morning to give the dogs their morning outing and it felt like autumn had arrived in the Piedmont of North Carolina. The fog was rising up from the pond across the street,the sweet gums and maples had turned red and gold over night, the oaks were raining down leaves and there was a soft golden glow all around the garden. Temps to be in the 70s all week but in November it just feels a bit different. No frost in sight so too early for bulb planting but think I will do it Thanksgiving Day since it is going to be very quiet this year. Fine with me after the past months. Enjoy these last few weeks of fall.

    Reply
  15. Linda
    November 8, 2020 at 11:42 am

    I love all the beauty you bring us! Thank you Mary!

    Reply
  16. Melodie Strickland
    November 8, 2020 at 12:11 pm

    Mary, thank you for your beautiful and stunning photos. Lola and Sophie look like they are having a good time. Your photos always bring joy to me. May all of you take care and be safe.

    Reply
  17. Betsy
    November 8, 2020 at 12:27 pm

    Simply stunning! I can’t decide if my favorite photo is of the sunset or Sophie with the flags, but both are fabulous. Fall is my favorite season, thank you for sharing your beautiful pictures!

    Reply
  18. Chloe
    November 8, 2020 at 1:36 pm

    Beautiful pictures! Thanks for sharing. We are enjoying a little cold snap here in southern California. It’s 46 degrees this morning…shiver. I love pulling out my flannel shirts. I get so few chances to wear them and rarely this early in the year.

    Reply
  19. Kathleen
    November 8, 2020 at 1:41 pm

    Today’s pictures are beautiful. Love your photography.

    Reply
  20. Anna
    November 8, 2020 at 2:37 pm

    The pictures look so beautiful where you are.

    Reply
  21. robinskiser
    November 8, 2020 at 3:24 pm

    YES! Glorious weather we are experiencing in the Lake Norman area. It wouldn’t hurt my feelings to have a few more weeks of these temps! Your Blog is always a joy…thank you for the effort you put into it!! :)

    Reply
  22. Deb
    November 8, 2020 at 4:42 pm

    BEAUTIFUL!!!

    Reply
  23. Nancy
    November 8, 2020 at 6:05 pm

    Good evening Mary… such loveliness along the water on Lake Norman. The morning captures are serene and the sunsets are as well. So very pretty!
    And Lola and Sophie feel right at home on the Pontoon. We love seeing them!
    Enjoy the rest of your Sunday my friend!

    Reply
  24. Marehelm1
    November 8, 2020 at 6:41 pm

    Thanks for sharing. I have several family members in that area. Have a great week.

    Reply
  25. Lynn@Happier than a pig in mud
    November 8, 2020 at 6:57 pm

    Really neat photos Mary! Gorgeous colors, cool clouds and mist, and I’m sitting here smiling! Philly temps have been spectacular for November too, really special, I even washed the car today!!! Have a great week:@)

    Reply
  26. Babs
    November 8, 2020 at 8:12 pm

    What outstanding Photos, thank you

    Reply
  27. Kathleen
    November 8, 2020 at 8:37 pm

    Always LOVE your blog!! Nature’s beauty and Sophie and Lola are fantastic in my book!!

    Reply
  28. Sue
    November 8, 2020 at 9:08 pm

    Gorgeous sunset views and I never tire of photos of your pups!

    Reply
  29. Kitty
    November 8, 2020 at 10:39 pm

    It’s been beautiful here in Texas, too, Mary! However, your subset views are outstanding, and of course Lola and Sophie always make me smile.

    Reply
  30. Iris
    November 9, 2020 at 6:32 pm

    The lake photos are gorgeous. The photo of Lola made me laugh. We had a Cocker spaniel who would be the first one in the car. He would perch on the center consul and never move from facing out the front windshield. We called him our navigator.

    Reply
  31. Ellen
    November 9, 2020 at 8:12 pm

    Thanks for the ride!! We ARE experiencing great weather here also!! It can hang around as long as it wants!!

    Reply

