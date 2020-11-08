Happy Sunday!
Here’s a little weekend waterview from Lake Norman.
We’ve enjoyed some beautiful sunrises and sunsets with the cooler and drier fall air.
Fall mornings typically bring steam fog with the cool air moving over the warmer water temperatures. . .
Adding a mysterious quality.
We’ve been on a warming trend this past week and broke a record at 79 degrees yesterday, 10+ degrees warmer than average for November in North Carolina.
Ideal weather for a little chair sitting and boating!
Pockets of fall color have popped up seemingly overnight.
We always enjoy looking at the grand and beautiful homes by the water. . .
Lola likes to supervise and ride in the captain’s lap. . .
And Sophie prefers to nap in the sunshine. .
She says this election business has been exhausting, wake her up when it’s over!
I’ll leave you with a sunset photo. . .
Long May She Wave.
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Hope you’re enjoying some beautiful fall weather where you are. ♥
Thank you for your visit, sharing with:
Beautiful pics. Thanks so much for sharing all of them.
Spectacular skies, love them. The girls melt my heart every time.♥️🐾♥️🐾. We have had some great weather also and we have finally gotten all the yard work and leaves taken care of, whew! My Christmas lights are up but won’t be turned on until the day after Thanksgiving or maybe Thanksgiving night. Thank you for sharing your lovely water views, I always enjoy our boat ride together! Hehe. ♥️
I love the fog photos over the water. Beautiful water views and the girls are always fun to see. Happy Sunday, Mary!
Beautiful photos. Love your ideas for the Thanksgiving trays and how to display the goodies and snacks. Happy Thanksgiving!
Your photos are glorious – love the feeling of peace and tranquility. Hugs to Lola and Sophie~
Your photos are absolutely gorgeous, so peaceful. Sophie & Lola as usual, beautiful.
I love riding along with you guys to take in the lake views anytime, but your fall is gorgeous. Ours has been too. I guess that’s our consolation prize to this year. So, is Lola loyal to the captain, and Sophie to you? Was that Sophie looking back as you walked out on the dock, making sure you were coming? Sweet pups.
Hi Rita, Yes, we need all the consolation prizes we can get this year. :) That’s Lola looking back at me, actually Sophie is a daddy’s girl and my hubby would say Lola is my dog. Happy Sunday ♥
Mary, Your pictures are so soothing and beautiful. We’ve had a wonderful fall. We’re having warmer than usual temps but consider it a bonus as we dread winter. We typically travel some in the winter but not this year due to Covid-19. Your sweet girls are precious! Always love seeing them. May God continue to watch over our nation. We needed this boat ride! Clara ❤️
Wow! How gorgeous your days are! Thank you for sharing with us!!
Well…”this time” I know how you…see & feel…the past several days mimic yours to a “T.” The air breaths..spicy sweet & the color…reflections of pure splendor. You DO have a gift. franki
I thought the same as Rita about your fluff ball! If I had your views I could probably drop my blood pressure so that I could get off of my medication. Thank you for letting us live vicariously through you and your family!
So calming and refreshing, just like Americas path going forward!
What stunning photos Mary, the sunset colors are magical and I love the early morning steam fog, so dreamy! Lola and Sophie steal the show as usual, what little sweeties! Our Fall in Birmingham has been gorgeous too, yesterday was 70+ and then cool enough to light the fireplace on the patio last night. Today it is already 66 and the guys are headed to the golf course…I will hold on to this weather as long as I can! Have a wonderful week,
Jenna
Many thanks for sharing the beautiful pictures of what makes your family happy! I appreciate your hard work! Linda E.
How beautiful! I would love to see a view of your home from the water. I know it’s beautiful.
Absolutely beautiful pictures!!! The fall has been gorgeous!!
Your photos make me miss my former life on LKN. I saw some familiar homes! Gorgeous fall colors on the water and beautiful photos.
Walked out early this morning to give the dogs their morning outing and it felt like autumn had arrived in the Piedmont of North Carolina. The fog was rising up from the pond across the street,the sweet gums and maples had turned red and gold over night, the oaks were raining down leaves and there was a soft golden glow all around the garden. Temps to be in the 70s all week but in November it just feels a bit different. No frost in sight so too early for bulb planting but think I will do it Thanksgiving Day since it is going to be very quiet this year. Fine with me after the past months. Enjoy these last few weeks of fall.
I love all the beauty you bring us! Thank you Mary!
Mary, thank you for your beautiful and stunning photos. Lola and Sophie look like they are having a good time. Your photos always bring joy to me. May all of you take care and be safe.
Simply stunning! I can’t decide if my favorite photo is of the sunset or Sophie with the flags, but both are fabulous. Fall is my favorite season, thank you for sharing your beautiful pictures!
Beautiful pictures! Thanks for sharing. We are enjoying a little cold snap here in southern California. It’s 46 degrees this morning…shiver. I love pulling out my flannel shirts. I get so few chances to wear them and rarely this early in the year.
Today’s pictures are beautiful. Love your photography.
The pictures look so beautiful where you are.
YES! Glorious weather we are experiencing in the Lake Norman area. It wouldn’t hurt my feelings to have a few more weeks of these temps! Your Blog is always a joy…thank you for the effort you put into it!! :)
BEAUTIFUL!!!
Good evening Mary… such loveliness along the water on Lake Norman. The morning captures are serene and the sunsets are as well. So very pretty!
And Lola and Sophie feel right at home on the Pontoon. We love seeing them!
Enjoy the rest of your Sunday my friend!
Thanks for sharing. I have several family members in that area. Have a great week.
Really neat photos Mary! Gorgeous colors, cool clouds and mist, and I’m sitting here smiling! Philly temps have been spectacular for November too, really special, I even washed the car today!!! Have a great week:@)
What outstanding Photos, thank you
Always LOVE your blog!! Nature’s beauty and Sophie and Lola are fantastic in my book!!
Gorgeous sunset views and I never tire of photos of your pups!
It’s been beautiful here in Texas, too, Mary! However, your subset views are outstanding, and of course Lola and Sophie always make me smile.
The lake photos are gorgeous. The photo of Lola made me laugh. We had a Cocker spaniel who would be the first one in the car. He would perch on the center consul and never move from facing out the front windshield. We called him our navigator.
Thanks for the ride!! We ARE experiencing great weather here also!! It can hang around as long as it wants!!