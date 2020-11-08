Happy Sunday!

Here’s a little weekend waterview from Lake Norman.

We’ve enjoyed some beautiful sunrises and sunsets with the cooler and drier fall air.

Fall mornings typically bring steam fog with the cool air moving over the warmer water temperatures. . .

Adding a mysterious quality.

We’ve been on a warming trend this past week and broke a record at 79 degrees yesterday, 10+ degrees warmer than average for November in North Carolina.

Ideal weather for a little chair sitting and boating!

Pockets of fall color have popped up seemingly overnight.

We always enjoy looking at the grand and beautiful homes by the water. . .

Lola likes to supervise and ride in the captain’s lap. . .

And Sophie prefers to nap in the sunshine. .

She says this election business has been exhausting, wake her up when it’s over!

I’ll leave you with a sunset photo. . .

Long May She Wave.

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

Hope you’re enjoying some beautiful fall weather where you are. ♥

