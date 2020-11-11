‘Thankful for Veterans’ Patriotic Tablescape

In honor of Veterans Day, I’m waving the flag from the archives and sharing a tablescape with a patriotic nod to Thanksgiving.

Veterans Day is a day set aside to give thanks for American veterans who served our country. Veterans Day originated as “Armistice Day” in 1919 on November 11th, the first anniversary of the signing of the armistice at the end of World War I.

In 1954, Armistice Day was changed to Veterans Day, paying tribute to all American veterans, especially those living veterans who served their country honorably during war or peacetime.

I’ve always loved vintage postcards. Millions of postcards were printed, imported, sold and mailed in the U.S. during the years of 1905 – 1915, known as “The Golden Age of Postcards”. According to official U.S. Post Office figures for the year ending June 30, 1908, approximately seven hundred million postcards had been mailed in this country, with that number increasing to over nine hundred million by 1913.

Postcards with patriotic symbols and flags gained popularity prior and during World War I.

I loved this charming image of a boy riding a turkey and waving a flag! I found these images at the Graphics Fairy, available for download for a Patriotic Thanksgiving table.

Napkins are folded to mimic a turkey fantail.

For best results, choose a fabric napkin that has some ‘body’ to help the fantail hold its shape. You can find the easy tutorial and how to create your turkey fantail napkins, HERE.

Pumpkins, leaves, and nuts parade down the table for a casual and easy Thanksgiving centerpiece.

And a pair of boys in Navy uniforms carry American flags, parading with a proud Tom turkey in a basket.

A plaid tablecloth provides a warm palette of pumpkin and brown for the table.

White embossed turkey plates are layered on Victorian English Pottery Turkey by Edward Challinor has an acorn and oak leaf border.

An ear of Indian corn at each place setting adds a harvest note. . .

And colorful foil-wrapped chocolate turkeys at each place setting provide a Thanksgiving treat.

Table Details:

White turkey plates / Pottery Barn, several years ago

Victorian English Pottery Turkey by Edward Challinor / HomeGoods

Mini turkey tureens / World Market, several years ago

Plaid Tablecloth and White Chargers / HomeGoods

Copper Chargers and Napkin Rings / Hobby Lobby

Napkins / Pier1

Flatware / Towle Seville

Goblets / Mikasa French Countryside

Where the glorious Star Spangled Banner waves,

May there ever be cause for Thanksgiving days.

We’re thankful for our veterans’ patriotism and willingness to sacrifice and serve.

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

