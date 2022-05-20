Dishes, Potting Shed, Tablescape

All Abuzz in Celebration of World Bee Day and Tabletop Fun

Celebrate World Bee Day and learn what you can do to help the bees and other pollinators.

All Abuzz in Celebration of World Bee Day and Tabletop Fun | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bee #flowers #garden #worldbeeday #pollinators #tablescape

 I’m celebrating the bees today in honor of World Bee Day, bringing awareness to importance of pollinators.

If you’ve been a follower of my blog for any length of time then you know I love all things *bee*

including seeing them buzz and bumble around the garden!

Bee at bee balm | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bee #flowers #garden #worldbeeday #pollinators

If you’re a gardener, you recognize the importance of bees and celebrate them everyday!

Bee at Popcorn Drift Rose | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bee #flowers #garden #worldbeeday #pollinators

The United Nations designated May 20th as World Bee Day to raise awareness

of the importance of bees and other pollinators.

 May 20th is significant as it coincides with the birthday of Anton Janša,

an 18th century pioneer of modern beekeeping techniques.

Bee at Popcorn Drift Rose | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bee #flowers #garden #worldbeeday #pollinators

Bees provide one of the most recognizable ecosystem services, i.e. pollination,

which is what makes food production possible. By doing so, they protect and maintain ecosystems

as well as animal and plant species, and contribute to genetic and biotic diversity.

Embossed Bee Skep Plate | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bees #tablescapes

I gathered some bee favorites for a little vignette and tabletop fun

in the Potting Shed in honor of World Bee Day!

Vintage Bradshaw’s Clover Blossom Honey tin as vase for flowers | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bees #tablescapes #worldbeeday

A Bradshaw’s Clover Blossom Honey tin can was an eBay find a couple of years ago.

I was all abuzz over the vibrant *bee*utiful graphics, depicting bees swarming around a bee skep!

Vintage Bradshaw’s Clover Blossom Honey tin as vase for flowers | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bees #tablescapes

The seller identified it as a 1940s-era can. I’m not sure that’s accurate given how pristine the can is,

but it spoke to my bee-loving heart.

Ox-eye Daises and Bachelor Buttons | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bee #flowers #garden #worldbeeday #pollinators

 Ox-eye Daises and Bachelor Buttons are blooming

in the field next to the Potting Shed, free-for-the-picking.

They join sunflowers picked from the grocery store to fill the can.

Vintage Bradshaw’s Clover Blossom Honey tin as vase for flowers | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bees #tablescapes #worldbeeday

A bee magnet landed on the can to cover the ‘Net Weight 5 lbs.’ 🐝

I gave the bee magnets a 2-minute makeover, adding some silver highlights, HERE.

Did you know that bees prefer bright blue and violet colored flowers as well as bright white and yellow? | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bees #tablescapes

Did you know that bees prefer bright blue and violet colored flowers as well as bright white and yellow?

Bees actually see color in the blue spectrum better than other hues

so growing blue flowers is a good way to attract them.

Bee on salvia | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bees #garden #flowers

Bees pollinate a third of what we eat and play a vital role in sustaining the planet’s ecosystems.

Some 84% of the crops grown for human consumption need bees or other insects

to pollinate them to increase their yields and quality.

Hive Rules in the Potting Shed + World Bee Day | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bees #tablescapes

One vintage honey tin purchase leads to another ;) and I found a companion tin,

a vintage Beekist Blue Label Honey Tin, to serve as a vase for more flowers. . .

Vintage Beekist Blue Label Honey Tin as vase for flowers | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bees #tablescapes

Did you know most species of bees don’t sting?

Female bees are physically capable of stinging, but most bee species native to the U.S. are “solitary bees,”

that don’t live in colonies and don’t sting unless they are physically threatened or injured.

Hive Rules in the Potting Shed + World Bee Day | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bees #tablescapes

Only honey bees are defensive and may chase someone who disturbs their hive.

Bee skep plates and tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bees #tablescapes

Almonds, apples, blueberries, cucumbers, onions, pumpkins and strawberries

get ‘a buzz’ from bee pollination.

Bee plates and tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bees #tablescapes

Here’s a fun fact:

A fully developed strawberry needs about 21 visits from bees.

A single strawberry, can have 400-500 seeds sitting on the surface of one berry.

The higher the number of fully developed seeds,

the bigger, tastier and more evenly-shaped a strawberry becomes.

By the same token, a bee shortage at the strawberry patch

will result in smaller or malformed strawberries.

Hive Rules in the Potting Shed + World Bee Day | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bees #tablescapes

 There are more than 4,000 native bee species in the U.S. with over 500 species here in North Carolina.

They vary in size, shape, color and carry pollen in various places on their body

and even have different seasons of activity.

Bee at Lamb's Ear | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bee #flowers #garden #worldbeeday #pollinators

Another fun fact:

Bumblebees visit more flowers per minute than other pollinators.

Napoleon Bee Flatware | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bees #tablescapes

Wallace Napoleon Bee Flatware is buzzing with bees . . .

Hive Rules in the Potting Shed + World Bee Day | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bees #tablescapes

A decorative bee skep is sprouting daisies for a little whimsy. . .

Bee Skep with daisies | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bee #flowers #garden #worldbeeday #pollinators #tablescape

And we’re all about Hive Rules!

Hive Rules in the Potting Shed + World Bee Day | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bees #tablescapes

Bee Honest. . .

Bee Kind | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bees #tablescapes

Bee Kind. . .

Hive Rules in the Potting Shed + World Bee Day | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bees #tablescapes

Bee Grateful, Bee Respectful

Hive Rules in the Potting Shed + World Bee Day | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bees #tablescapes

Bee True

Bee True | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bees #tablescapes

Bee Sweet

Bee Sweet | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bees #tablescapes

Bee Positive, *Bee*lieve in Yourself

Bee Happy | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bees #tablescapes

And Bee Happy!

Bees on Lamb's Ear | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bees #flowers #garden

Nearly 90% of the world’s wild flowering plant species depend entirely, or at least in part,

on animal pollination, along with more than 75% of the world’s food crops

and 35% of global agricultural land.

Bee on Lamb's Ear | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bees #flowers #garden

Not only do pollinators contribute directly to food security,

but they are key to conserving biodiversity.

Bee Kind to our pollinators as the decline of bees affects us all | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bees #flowers #garden

Bee Kind to our pollinators as the decline of bees affects us all:

🐝 Plant a diverse set of native plants, which flower at different times of the year

🐝 Buy raw honey from local farmers

🐝 Avoid pesticides, fungicides or herbicides in your garden

🐝 Protect wild bee colonies when possible

🐝 Sponsor a hive

🐝 Create a bee watering station using a saucer filled with pebbles or marbles for the bees to drink

🐝 Raise awareness around us by sharing this information within our communities and networks

Bee and butterfly on flower arrangement | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bee #flowers #garden #worldbeeday #pollinators

Find out more about what you can do to help the bees, HERE.

Bee-utiful DIY Lavender-Rosemary Soap | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bees #craft #soap #DIY

Buzz over for a fun craft project that takes just 10 minutes to come together, ready to gift in under an hour:

Bee-utiful DIY Lavender-Rosemary Soap

DIY ‘Bee Happy’ Wreath on Potting Shed door | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #DIY #craft #wreath #bees #earthday

Create a ‘Bee Happy’ Wreath to celebrate gardening season

Honey Lavender Lemon Loaf | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bees #recipes #cake #lavender

And help yourself a sweet treat, buzzing with flavor:

Honey Lavender Lemon Loaf

Flower arrangement with bees on door of Potting Shed using an Amazon Prime Envelope | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bee #flowers #garden #worldbeeday #pollinators

Create a flower arrangement to hang on the door using a

Prime Envelope Upcycle for a Basket Buzzing with Blooms

DIY Safe and Easy Bee Watering Station for Pollinators | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #DIY #bees #garden #flowers

Provide a safe water source for the bees and other pollinators

in the garden with a DIY Bee Watering Station.

It’s easy, can serve as a focal point and decorative garden ornament

or *bee* as simple as you like!

Bee watering station | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bee #flowers #garden #worldbeeday #pollinators

Details:

Hive Rules Sign / Michaels

Bee table runner / Sur la Table, several years ago

Bee skep / Hobby Lobby, several years ago

Wallace Napoleon Bee Flatware

Embossed Bee Skep Plates / Naturewood by Pfaltzgraff, discontinued

Michel Design Works Honey & Clover Melamine Plates

Bee Sweet dinner platesCertified International, used HERE

 Bee Sweet 8.5″ Salad/Dessert Plates / Certified International

Ciroa Buffalo Check Dinner Plates / HomeGoods, several years ago, used HERE

Daisy Bee Napkin Rings

Bee Mason Jar Mugs / Tuesday Morning

Bee Magnets

Flower Chargers / Pier 1, several years ago

Placemats / Target, several years ago

"The Hum of Bees is the Voice of the Garden" - Elizabeth Lawrence #garden #quote #sunflowers #bees

“The hum of bees is the voice of the garden.”

Hive Rules in the Potting Shed + World Bee Day | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bees #tablescapes

Bee on Verbena | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bees #flowers #garden

  15 comments for “All Abuzz in Celebration of World Bee Day and Tabletop Fun

  1. Gail
    May 20, 2022 at 6:51 am

    Thank you for reminding us of the importance of bees

    Reply
  2. Nancy Comer
    May 20, 2022 at 8:04 am

    What a great post!! Loved the bee lesson and your photos are fantastic!

    Reply
    • Jane
      May 20, 2022 at 8:59 am

      This post is as lovely as it is informative. May we all have a bee-autiful summer! 🐝

      Reply
  3. Everyday Living
    May 20, 2022 at 8:10 am

    Mary, your post is bee-utiful and educational. I was just outside watching the bees on my gold mound spirea as they enjoyed the purplish blooms. You are a valuable source of the importance of bees. I love your bee celebration in the potting shed and I just know the bees appreciate it! Happy Friday!

    Reply
  4. VANESSA BREG
    May 20, 2022 at 9:07 am

    Enjoyed this post so much – beautiful and informational. Thank you and Happy World Bee Day!!!

    Reply
  5. Clara
    May 20, 2022 at 9:53 am

    Mary, The info you shared is so important! Your bee collection of items is really pretty! Love the dishes! Happy Friday! Clara ❤️

    Reply
  6. Sue
    May 20, 2022 at 10:09 am

    Thank you Mary! Beautiful photography and I learned interesting new information. We shall *bee* making a little bee watering station to add to our small garden. 🐝

    Reply
  7. Jo
    May 20, 2022 at 10:10 am

    🐝🐝Very informative! We need to “bee” aware of the little things in life that are the most important to our world!
    Also enjoyed the Bee tablescape ideas. Thank you.
    Jo 🐝🐝🐝

    Reply
  8. Carolyn Caudle
    May 20, 2022 at 10:52 am

    I have a rather large bee collection, but I don’t have all those “beautiful” plates!

    Reply
  9. Andree Dampier
    May 20, 2022 at 11:13 am

    Thank you for the information on bees and their importance. Your bee collection is absolutely wonderful. Happy World Bee Day.

    Reply
  10. Linda
    May 20, 2022 at 12:12 pm

    Beeutiful Post! Very informative too! You know how to show us a little slice of heaven! Thanks again Mary!

    Reply
  11. Kathy Menold
    May 20, 2022 at 1:56 pm

    Happy World Bee Day. Thankyou for always reminding us how important bees are and how different our world would be if they disappeared. I had set out my decorative skeps in our garden but I must put out my other bee items and refresh my outdoor bee bath. Loved watching some native bumblebees on my catmint they other day. They worked that plant all day long. Your table settings and garden photos are always so beautiful.

    Reply
  12. Kitty
    May 20, 2022 at 4:03 pm

    I always learn something from you, Mary. Thank you for sharing your info on all things bee related, and for sharing your pretty bee pieces. Have a bee-utiful weekend on your lake. 🐝 💛💛🐝

    Reply
  13. Betsy
    May 20, 2022 at 5:08 pm

    Thanks to your sharing the importance of bee watering stations, I now have one in my yard. Keep spreading the word about this easy project, and we’ll be able to sustain bees globally!

    Reply
  14. Nancy
    May 20, 2022 at 5:38 pm

    Awesome and beautiful post my friend! Happy Bee Day!

    Reply

