All Abuzz in Celebration of World Bee Day and Tabletop Fun

Celebrate World Bee Day and learn what you can do to help the bees and other pollinators.
I’m celebrating the bees today in honor of World Bee Day, bringing awareness to importance of pollinators.
If you’ve been a follower of my blog for any length of time then you know I love all things *bee*
including seeing them buzz and bumble around the garden!
If you’re a gardener, you recognize the importance of bees and celebrate them everyday!
The United Nations designated May 20th as World Bee Day to raise awareness
of the importance of bees and other pollinators.
May 20th is significant as it coincides with the birthday of Anton Janša,
an 18th century pioneer of modern beekeeping techniques.
Bees provide one of the most recognizable ecosystem services, i.e. pollination,
which is what makes food production possible. By doing so, they protect and maintain ecosystems
as well as animal and plant species, and contribute to genetic and biotic diversity.
I gathered some bee favorites for a little vignette and tabletop fun
in the Potting Shed in honor of World Bee Day!
A Bradshaw’s Clover Blossom Honey tin can was an eBay find a couple of years ago.
I was all abuzz over the vibrant *bee*utiful graphics, depicting bees swarming around a bee skep!
The seller identified it as a 1940s-era can. I’m not sure that’s accurate given how pristine the can is,
but it spoke to my bee-loving heart.
Ox-eye Daises and Bachelor Buttons are blooming
in the field next to the Potting Shed, free-for-the-picking.
They join sunflowers picked from the grocery store to fill the can.
A bee magnet landed on the can to cover the ‘Net Weight 5 lbs.’ 🐝
I gave the bee magnets a 2-minute makeover, adding some silver highlights, HERE.
Did you know that bees prefer bright blue and violet colored flowers as well as bright white and yellow?
Bees actually see color in the blue spectrum better than other hues
so growing blue flowers is a good way to attract them.
Bees pollinate a third of what we eat and play a vital role in sustaining the planet’s ecosystems.
Some 84% of the crops grown for human consumption need bees or other insects
to pollinate them to increase their yields and quality.
One vintage honey tin purchase leads to another ;) and I found a companion tin,
a vintage Beekist Blue Label Honey Tin, to serve as a vase for more flowers. . .
Did you know most species of bees don’t sting?
Female bees are physically capable of stinging, but most bee species native to the U.S. are “solitary bees,”
that don’t live in colonies and don’t sting unless they are physically threatened or injured.
Only honey bees are defensive and may chase someone who disturbs their hive.
Almonds, apples, blueberries, cucumbers, onions, pumpkins and strawberries
get ‘a buzz’ from bee pollination.
Here’s a fun fact:
A fully developed strawberry needs about 21 visits from bees.
A single strawberry, can have 400-500 seeds sitting on the surface of one berry.
The higher the number of fully developed seeds,
the bigger, tastier and more evenly-shaped a strawberry becomes.
By the same token, a bee shortage at the strawberry patch
will result in smaller or malformed strawberries.
There are more than 4,000 native bee species in the U.S. with over 500 species here in North Carolina.
They vary in size, shape, color and carry pollen in various places on their body
and even have different seasons of activity.
Another fun fact:
Bumblebees visit more flowers per minute than other pollinators.
Wallace Napoleon Bee Flatware is buzzing with bees . . .
A decorative bee skep is sprouting daisies for a little whimsy. . .
And we’re all about Hive Rules!
Bee Honest. . .
Bee Kind. . .
Bee Grateful, Bee Respectful
Bee True
Bee Sweet
Bee Positive, *Bee*lieve in Yourself
And Bee Happy!
Nearly 90% of the world’s wild flowering plant species depend entirely, or at least in part,
on animal pollination, along with more than 75% of the world’s food crops
and 35% of global agricultural land.
Not only do pollinators contribute directly to food security,
but they are key to conserving biodiversity.
Bee Kind to our pollinators as the decline of bees affects us all:
🐝 Plant a diverse set of native plants, which flower at different times of the year
🐝 Buy raw honey from local farmers
🐝 Avoid pesticides, fungicides or herbicides in your garden
🐝 Protect wild bee colonies when possible
🐝 Sponsor a hive
🐝 Create a bee watering station using a saucer filled with pebbles or marbles for the bees to drink
🐝 Raise awareness around us by sharing this information within our communities and networks
Find out more about what you can do to help the bees, HERE.
Buzz over for a fun craft project that takes just 10 minutes to come together, ready to gift in under an hour:
Bee-utiful DIY Lavender-Rosemary Soap
Create a ‘Bee Happy’ Wreath to celebrate gardening season
And help yourself a sweet treat, buzzing with flavor:
Create a flower arrangement to hang on the door using a
Prime Envelope Upcycle for a Basket Buzzing with Blooms
Provide a safe water source for the bees and other pollinators
in the garden with a DIY Bee Watering Station.
It’s easy, can serve as a focal point and decorative garden ornament
or *bee* as simple as you like!
“The hum of bees is the voice of the garden.”
