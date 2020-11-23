Bee Thankful Table in the Potting Shed

Is anyone else finding it hard to *bee*lieve that Thanksgiving is Thursday?
I’m taking a little time out this week to *bee* thankful
and in the Potting Shed for a little tabletop fun.
I love all things ‘bee’ and this Bee Thankful Sign
is a fun seasonal reminder to count my blessings.
Discarded and broken garden tools are a nod to worker bees. They’re paired with
a harvest of pumpkins, dried hydrangeas, maiden grass plumes and small garden pots.
Tools are buzzing with bee magnets. . .
As well as a beehive shaped watering can hanging over the window,
paired with some ears of Indian corn.
I was all abuzz when I spied these
Bee Sweet plates designed by Susan Winget.
La Rochere Goblets are buzzing with bees. . .
Along with Napoleon Bee flatware.
We should *bee* thankful for our pollinators as without them there would be no
pumpkins or pumpkin pie or sweet potatoes
and sweet potato casserole at the Thanksgiving table!
And without the bees there would be no cranberries, apples, Brussels sprouts,
squash, green beans, broccoli, nuts, carrots and onions for Thanksgiving or anytime!
Striped embroidered linen napkins are buzzing with bees from Crown Linen Designs
Wishing you Happy Thanksgiving Week!
Bee Thankful and Bee Safe ♥
Your table looks fun! And even though the calendar says it’s Thanksgiving, it won’t feel like it as most of my family won’t be joining us this year. But thanks to your inspirational tablescapes, my dining room table is decorated for fall and hubby and I will enjoy it on Thursday. Happy Thanksgiving Mary!
Fun. I especially like the stenciled shovel
For all things “bee” grateful everyday. I am grateful for your blog – always bringing fresh ideas.
I love that you are still creating in the potting shed in November! The shadow play is terrific. Actually, I spotted a blooming forsythia just yesterday (how strange is that? And irises too!), so it’s good to see what straggler bees I also see. Your mix of textures and collections set a fine display, as always.
Happy Thanksgiving, Mary. I’m sure thankful to have blogs like yours to entertain and inspire, especially this year!
Adorable as always. I have wanted a “fun” set of dishes for quite awhile but usually tell me myself that is silly – after all it’s just me and hubby. But lately I have been saying .. get what you want(within reason of course) and enjoy now … yes I am spending my kids inheritance ( using that word loosely but I am sure you get my idea. So I think it might be bee.. utiful bee dishes for me. Love to start my day with you. Happy Thanksgiving to all.