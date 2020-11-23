Bee Thankful Table in the Potting Shed

Is anyone else finding it hard to *bee*lieve that Thanksgiving is Thursday?

I’m taking a little time out this week to *bee* thankful

and in the Potting Shed for a little tabletop fun.

This post contains affiliate links. For more information see my disclosure policy.

I love all things ‘bee’ and this Bee Thankful Sign

is a fun seasonal reminder to count my blessings.

Discarded and broken garden tools are a nod to worker bees. They’re paired with

a harvest of pumpkins, dried hydrangeas, maiden grass plumes and small garden pots.

Tools are buzzing with bee magnets. . .

As well as a beehive shaped watering can hanging over the window,

paired with some ears of Indian corn.

I was all abuzz when I spied these

Bee Sweet plates designed by Susan Winget.

La Rochere Goblets are buzzing with bees. . .

Along with Napoleon Bee flatware.

We should *bee* thankful for our pollinators as without them there would be no

pumpkins or pumpkin pie or sweet potatoes

and sweet potato casserole at the Thanksgiving table!

And without the bees there would be no cranberries, apples, Brussels sprouts,

squash, green beans, broccoli, nuts, carrots and onions for Thanksgiving or anytime!

Find 20+ Thanksgiving Recipes You’ll Want to Gobble

for your Thanksgiving feast, HERE.

Striped embroidered linen napkins are buzzing with bees from Crown Linen Designs

*Buzz* over HERE to enter our giveaway for a Crown Linen Designs Festive Runner,

Set of 6 Napkins AND an Arte Italica Natale Tray.

Giveaway is open to residents of the U.S. including Alaska and Hawaii.through November 30th.

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

<br /> <br /> <br /> <br /> <br />

<br /> <br /> <br /> <br /> <br />

Wishing you Happy Thanksgiving Week!

Bee Thankful and Bee Safe ♥

Sharing with:

Between Naps on the Porch