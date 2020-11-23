Dishes, Potting Shed, Tablescape, Thanksgiving

Bee Thankful Table in the Potting Shed

5 Comments

 

Bee Thankful Table in the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #thanksgiving #bees #tablescape

Is anyone else finding it hard to *bee*lieve that Thanksgiving is Thursday?

I’m taking a little time out this week to *bee* thankful

and in the Potting Shed for a little tabletop fun.

Bee Thankful Table in the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #thanksgiving #bees #tablescape

This post contains affiliate links. For more information see my disclosure policy.

 I love all things ‘bee’ and this Bee Thankful Sign

is a fun seasonal reminder to count my blessings.

Bee Thankful Table in the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #thanksgiving #bees #tablescape

Discarded and broken garden tools are a nod to worker bees. They’re paired with

 a harvest of pumpkins, dried hydrangeas, maiden grass plumes and small garden pots.

Bee Thankful Table in the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #thanksgiving #bees #tablescape

Tools are buzzing with bee magnets. . .

Bee Thankful Table in the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #thanksgiving #bees #tablescape

Bee Thankful Table in the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #thanksgiving #bees #tablescape

Bee Thankful Table in the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #thanksgiving #bees #tablescape

As well as a beehive shaped watering can hanging over the window,

paired with some ears of Indian corn.

Bee Thankful Table in the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #thanksgiving #bees #tablescape

Bee Thankful Table in the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #thanksgiving #bees #tablescape

I was all abuzz when I spied these

Bee Sweet plates designed by Susan Winget.

Bee Thankful Table in the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #thanksgiving #bees #tablescape

La Rochere Goblets are buzzing with bees. . .

Bee Thankful Table in the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #thanksgiving #bees #tablescape

Along with Napoleon Bee flatware.

Bee Thankful Table in the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #thanksgiving #bees #tablescape

Bee Thankful Table in the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #thanksgiving #bees #tablescape

We should *bee* thankful for our pollinators as without them there would be no

pumpkins or pumpkin pie or sweet potatoes

and sweet potato casserole at the Thanksgiving table!

Bee Thankful Table in the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #thanksgiving #bees #tablescape

And without the bees there would be no cranberries, apples, Brussels sprouts,

squash, green beans, broccoli, nuts, carrots and onions for Thanksgiving or anytime!

20+ Thanksgiving Recipes You'll Want to Gobble! | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #Thanksgiving #recipes #desserts #appetizers #sides #cocktail #brunch

Find 20+ Thanksgiving Recipes You’ll Want to Gobble

for your Thanksgiving feast, HERE.

Bee Thankful Table in the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #thanksgiving #bees #tablescape

Bee Thankful Table in the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #thanksgiving #bees #tablescape

Striped embroidered linen napkins are buzzing with bees from Crown Linen Designs

Bee Thankful Table in the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #thanksgiving #bees #tablescape

*Buzz* over HERE to enter our giveaway for a Crown Linen Designs Festive Runner,

 Set of 6 Napkins AND an Arte Italica Natale Tray.

Celebrate the Holidays in Style Giveaway | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #tablescapes

Giveaway is open to residents of the U.S. including Alaska and Hawaii.through November 30th.

Bee Thankful Table in the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #thanksgiving #bees #tablescape

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

Wishing you Happy Thanksgiving Week!

Bee Thankful and Bee Safe ♥

Bee Thankful Table in the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #thanksgiving #bees #tablescape

Sharing with:

 Between Naps on the Porch

  5 comments for “Bee Thankful Table in the Potting Shed

  1. Karen
    November 23, 2020 at 6:12 am

    Your table looks fun! And even though the calendar says it’s Thanksgiving, it won’t feel like it as most of my family won’t be joining us this year. But thanks to your inspirational tablescapes, my dining room table is decorated for fall and hubby and I will enjoy it on Thursday. Happy Thanksgiving Mary!

    Reply
  2. Gail
    November 23, 2020 at 6:13 am

    Fun. I especially like the stenciled shovel

    Reply
  3. Ann Woleben
    November 23, 2020 at 6:15 am

    For all things “bee” grateful everyday. I am grateful for your blog – always bringing fresh ideas.

    Reply
  4. Rita C.
    November 23, 2020 at 6:36 am

    I love that you are still creating in the potting shed in November! The shadow play is terrific. Actually, I spotted a blooming forsythia just yesterday (how strange is that? And irises too!), so it’s good to see what straggler bees I also see. Your mix of textures and collections set a fine display, as always.
    Happy Thanksgiving, Mary. I’m sure thankful to have blogs like yours to entertain and inspire, especially this year!

    Reply
  5. Cindi
    November 23, 2020 at 6:59 am

    Adorable as always. I have wanted a “fun” set of dishes for quite awhile but usually tell me myself that is silly – after all it’s just me and hubby. But lately I have been saying .. get what you want(within reason of course) and enjoy now … yes I am spending my kids inheritance ( using that word loosely but I am sure you get my idea. So I think it might be bee.. utiful bee dishes for me. Love to start my day with you. Happy Thanksgiving to all.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: