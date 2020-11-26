Happy Turkey Day from Lola and Sophie

Lola and Sophie are stopping by to wish you a Happy Turkey Day!
Sweet Potatoes are part of their Thanksgiving day (and everyday) menu!
Sophie says she’s thankful she only has to wear a turkey headband once a year :)
Lola says she’ll pose all day long and wear anything for a sweet potato treat!
Wishing you a Safe and Happy Thanksgiving!
As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.
Thank you for your visit! 🐾🐾
Happy Thanksgiving Lola and Sophie, and mama too, We are thankful for posts and photos through out the year.
If that doesn’t “bring a smile”…I don’t know what!! EnJOY this special day!! franki
They are so cute. Thanks for sharing. Happy Thanksgiving to you and your family.
Happy Thanksgiving!!!🦃🍁 Lola and Sophie are adorable… so happy to see their sweet faces this morning.
Happy Thanksgiving to Sophie and Lola, you look so cute in your turkey headbands
Happy Thanksgiving to all. I am sitting on my screen porch listening to the rain, feeling blessed while missing my grands but praying I can see them next year. May each of you have a wonderful day no matter how you spend it.
When I count my blessings, your website is one of them! Happy Thanksgiving to you, your husband, family and those sweet pups!
Very cute, wishing you both a very happy day today, thankful for the continuous beauty you have shared over the years 😊
They are the sweetest! Lola cracks me up. Happy Thanksgiving, Mary.
Happy Thanksgiving to Lola and Sophie and their humans~
Happy Thanksgiving to all!
Happy Thanksgiving to all your family. I just love Lola and Sophie, they always brighten my day. Thank you for all the posts with such wonderful photos you share through out the year.
Thank you, Mary! It’s nice to start the day with many smiles! Your fur babies are so adorable!
Happy Thanksgiving! The girls are precious in their headbands. Enjoy your holiday. Clara❤️
HAPPY THANKSGIVING 🦃
Lola and Sophie are the cutest! 🐾
Hope you all have a wonderful Day!
Thanks for sharing your time and talents with all of us….
❤️
Happy Thanksgiving to all of you! 🍁🐶❣️
Lola and Sophie are So Cute!!! Love their hats. Happy Thanksgiving to you and your family!!
Happy Thanksgiving to Lola, Sophie, you and your family! I hope you have a blessed and wonderful Thanksgiving!
I just love Lola and Sophie. Happy Thanksgiving.
HAPPY THANKSGIVING