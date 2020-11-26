Dogs, Thanksgiving

Happy Turkey Day from Lola and Sophie

Lola and Sophie

Lola and Sophie are stopping by to wish you a Happy Turkey Day!

Lola and Sophie turkey headbands and sweet potato treats

Sweet Potatoes are part of their Thanksgiving day (and everyday) menu!

Lola and Sophie turkey headbands and sweet potato treats

Lola and Sophie turkey headbands and sweet potato treats

Lola and Sophie turkey headbands for Thanksgiving

Sophie says she’s thankful she only has to wear a turkey headband once a year :)

Sophie turkey headband for Thanksgiving

Lola turkey headband for Thanksgiving

Lola says she’ll pose all day long and wear anything for a sweet potato treat!

Lola

Lola and Sophie

Lola turkey headbands for Thanksgiving

Wishing you a Safe and Happy Thanksgiving!

Lola and Sophie turkey headbands for Thanksgiving

  20 comments for "Happy Turkey Day from Lola and Sophie

  1. Barbara Zuleski
    November 26, 2020 at 7:08 am

    Happy Thanksgiving Lola and Sophie, and mama too, We are thankful for posts and photos through out the year.

    • Franki Parde
      November 26, 2020 at 7:51 am

      If that doesn’t “bring a smile”…I don’t know what!! EnJOY this special day!! franki

  2. Pamela Meyers Arbour
    November 26, 2020 at 7:09 am

    They are so cute. Thanks for sharing. Happy Thanksgiving to you and your family.

  3. Court Wilson
    November 26, 2020 at 7:10 am

    Happy Thanksgiving!!!🦃🍁 Lola and Sophie are adorable… so happy to see their sweet faces this morning.

  4. Ann Rue
    November 26, 2020 at 7:11 am

    Happy Thanksgiving to Sophie and Lola, you look so cute in your turkey headbands

  5. Cindi
    November 26, 2020 at 7:11 am

    Happy Thanksgiving to all. I am sitting on my screen porch listening to the rain, feeling blessed while missing my grands but praying I can see them next year. May each of you have a wonderful day no matter how you spend it.

  6. JoAnn
    November 26, 2020 at 7:21 am

    When I count my blessings, your website is one of them! Happy Thanksgiving to you, your husband, family and those sweet pups!

  7. Aquietlife
    November 26, 2020 at 7:35 am

    Very cute, wishing you both a very happy day today, thankful for the continuous beauty you have shared over the years 😊

  8. Rita C.
    November 26, 2020 at 7:36 am

    They are the sweetest! Lola cracks me up. Happy Thanksgiving, Mary.

  9. Ann Woleben
    November 26, 2020 at 7:53 am

    Happy Thanksgiving to Lola and Sophie and their humans~

  10. Nancy
    November 26, 2020 at 8:38 am

    Happy Thanksgiving to all!

  11. Sandra
    November 26, 2020 at 8:47 am

    Happy Thanksgiving to all your family. I just love Lola and Sophie, they always brighten my day. Thank you for all the posts with such wonderful photos you share through out the year.

  12. Martha Franks
    November 26, 2020 at 8:48 am

    Thank you, Mary! It’s nice to start the day with many smiles! Your fur babies are so adorable!

    • Clara
      November 26, 2020 at 9:11 am

      Happy Thanksgiving! The girls are precious in their headbands. Enjoy your holiday. Clara❤️

  13. Jane
    November 26, 2020 at 9:02 am

    HAPPY THANKSGIVING 🦃
    Lola and Sophie are the cutest! 🐾
    Hope you all have a wonderful Day!
    Thanks for sharing your time and talents with all of us….
    ❤️

  14. K.L. Hale
    November 26, 2020 at 9:48 am

    Happy Thanksgiving to all of you! 🍁🐶❣️

  15. Tricia
    November 26, 2020 at 10:16 am

    Lola and Sophie are So Cute!!! Love their hats. Happy Thanksgiving to you and your family!!

  16. Karenann S.
    November 26, 2020 at 10:24 am

    Happy Thanksgiving to Lola, Sophie, you and your family! I hope you have a blessed and wonderful Thanksgiving!

  17. Jan Fusco
    November 26, 2020 at 10:31 am

    I just love Lola and Sophie. Happy Thanksgiving.

  18. Nancy Brantley
    November 26, 2020 at 10:31 am

    HAPPY THANKSGIVING

