‘Tis the Season: Christmas Table and Centerpiece Inspiration Round Up!

A round-up of Christmas and winter-themed table and centerpiece inspiration. You’ll find cheery checks and merry plaids and tartans, whimsical reindeer, a Santa motorcade, floral centerpieces, DIY evergreen table runners and more.

I hope you had a wonderful Thanksgiving holiday and weekend!

Are you busy decking the halls and making things merry and bright?

If you need to take a break from your decorating, grab a mug of something warm

and join me for a round up of Christmas table and centerpiece inspiration!

Click on the links in red if you’d like to revisit the complete post or for table sources.

St. Nicholas Christmas Table with Paisley, Plaid and Forest Friends

Traditional red and green, evergreen runner, paisley, plaid and St. Nick with assorted forest friends plates

A Merry and Bright Plaid Table

Reindeer sleigh centerpiece and tartan plaid table by the lights of the tree

Cheery Checks, Merry Plaids and Whimsical Reindeer Christmas Table

Link includes recipe for Reindeer Corn Snack Mix, an easy no-bake treat!

Christmas Lodge by the Tree and Tartan Layers

Fitz and Floyd Christmas Lodge Santa pitcher centerpiece, filled with fresh-cut greenery and twigs to hang small pine cone ornaments to add a woodland ‘lodge’ note.

Merry Motoring Whimsical Christmas Table

Santa Car Cookie Jar centerpiece paired with tartan and Santamobile ornaments collected over the years

A Visit From St. Nicholas Christmas Table

Tartan Christmas table set by the tree with Fitz and Floyd St. Nicholas dinnerware

Birds of a Feather Tartan Christmas Table

Winter Greetings by Lenox and centerpiece vase with an urn with birds

Country Cupboard Christmas

Pfaltzgraff Country Cupboard, red and green checks, berry and pine cone topiaries and sprigs of greenery

Reindeer Sleigh Tartan Christmas Table and Centerpiece

Royal Stafford Christmas Village with tartan and centerpiece with greenery, pine cones, apples and ornaments

A Tartan Happy Owl-idays Table

A parliament of owls and tartan for the holidays

Chalking it Up for a Plaid Tidings Christmas

Plaid Tidings in the Potting Shed with fresh greenery, vintage ornaments and a chalkboard runner

It’s a Wrap & Birds of a Feather

In the Potting Shed with Lenox Winter Song and Recycled Pottery Barn Bag Gift Wrap

Christmas Nesting by the tree with Lenox Winter Greetings

Christmas Table for Two with Plaid and Bunnies

Christmas table with tartan, greenery and Fitz and Floyd bunnies and a recipe for Christmas Sangria with Rosemary Simple Syrup

Dancing Snowflakes

An easy and festive centerpiece with a galvanized 3 tier stand, layered with rock salt, candy canes, ornaments and bottle brush trees in green Ball jars and Pfaltzgraff Dancing Snowflakes

Plaid Tidings: A Christmas Table with St. Nick and A Natural Evergreen Table Runner

Layers of plaids and tartans and an easy DIY evergreen runner for the table with votives, apples, ornaments and pinecones

Oh Deer: Tartan Christmas Table for Two by the Tree

Reindeer, tartan and table for two by the twinkling lights of the tree

Sparkling Nesting Table by the Tree

A wintry mix of snowflakes, mercury glass and nesting birds by the tree

Winter Nesting Table with Cardinals and Snowmen

White Christmas Tablescape

White Christmas flower arrangement and tablescape with reindeer runner

And DIY Candy Cane Floral Centerpiece

A Visit From St. Nicholas Christmas Tablescape

Noel Farms Christmas Tablescape

Plaid, Black and White Buffalo Check and Red Trucks delivering fresh-from-the-farm evergreens as well as loads of cheer this holiday season.

Cardinal Christmas Tablescape

A warm and cozy plaid throw provides a tablecloth for a little Christmas nesting with cardinals greenery, pine cones and Cardinal ornaments

Monday Morning Blooms Holiday Table Inspiration

Black and White Checks with evergreen runner, pinecones and deer

I’m happy to be part of Christmas Tablescape Blog Hop on Tuesday, December 1st.

I hope you’ll come back for more holiday table inspiration!

