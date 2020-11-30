‘Tis the Season: Christmas Table and Centerpiece Inspiration Round Up!

A round-up of Christmas and winter-themed table and centerpiece inspiration. You’ll find cheery checks and merry plaids and tartans, whimsical reindeer, a Santa motorcade, floral centerpieces, DIY evergreen table runners and more.
I hope you had a wonderful Thanksgiving holiday and weekend!
Are you busy decking the halls and making things merry and bright?
If you need to take a break from your decorating, grab a mug of something warm
and join me for a round up of Christmas table and centerpiece inspiration!
Click on the links in red if you’d like to revisit the complete post or for table sources.
St. Nicholas Christmas Table with Paisley, Plaid and Forest Friends
Traditional red and green, evergreen runner, paisley, plaid and St. Nick with assorted forest friends plates
A Merry and Bright Plaid Table
Reindeer sleigh centerpiece and tartan plaid table by the lights of the tree
Cheery Checks, Merry Plaids and Whimsical Reindeer Christmas Table
Link includes recipe for Reindeer Corn Snack Mix, an easy no-bake treat!
Christmas Lodge by the Tree and Tartan Layers
Fitz and Floyd Christmas Lodge Santa pitcher centerpiece, filled with fresh-cut greenery and twigs to hang small pine cone ornaments to add a woodland ‘lodge’ note.
Merry Motoring Whimsical Christmas Table
Santa Car Cookie Jar centerpiece paired with tartan and Santamobile ornaments collected over the years
A Visit From St. Nicholas Christmas Table
Tartan Christmas table set by the tree with Fitz and Floyd St. Nicholas dinnerware
Birds of a Feather Tartan Christmas Table
Winter Greetings by Lenox and centerpiece vase with an urn with birds
Pfaltzgraff Country Cupboard, red and green checks, berry and pine cone topiaries and sprigs of greenery
Reindeer Sleigh Tartan Christmas Table and Centerpiece
Royal Stafford Christmas Village with tartan and centerpiece with greenery, pine cones, apples and ornaments
A Tartan Happy Owl-idays Table
A parliament of owls and tartan for the holidays
Chalking it Up for a Plaid Tidings Christmas
Plaid Tidings in the Potting Shed with fresh greenery, vintage ornaments and a chalkboard runner
It’s a Wrap & Birds of a Feather
In the Potting Shed with Lenox Winter Song and Recycled Pottery Barn Bag Gift Wrap
Christmas Nesting by the tree with Lenox Winter Greetings
Christmas Table for Two with Plaid and Bunnies
Christmas table with tartan, greenery and Fitz and Floyd bunnies and a recipe for Christmas Sangria with Rosemary Simple Syrup
An easy and festive centerpiece with a galvanized 3 tier stand, layered with rock salt, candy canes, ornaments and bottle brush trees in green Ball jars and Pfaltzgraff Dancing Snowflakes
Plaid Tidings: A Christmas Table with St. Nick and A Natural Evergreen Table Runner
Layers of plaids and tartans and an easy DIY evergreen runner for the table with votives, apples, ornaments and pinecones
Oh Deer: Tartan Christmas Table for Two by the Tree
Reindeer, tartan and table for two by the twinkling lights of the tree
Sparkling Nesting Table by the Tree
A wintry mix of snowflakes, mercury glass and nesting birds by the tree
Winter Nesting Table with Cardinals and Snowmen
White Christmas flower arrangement and tablescape with reindeer runner
Merry and Bright Candy Cane Christmas Tablescape
And DIY Candy Cane Floral Centerpiece
A Visit From St. Nicholas Christmas Tablescape
Noel Farms Christmas Tablescape
Plaid, Black and White Buffalo Check and Red Trucks delivering fresh-from-the-farm evergreens as well as loads of cheer this holiday season.
A warm and cozy plaid throw provides a tablecloth for a little Christmas nesting with cardinals greenery, pine cones and Cardinal ornaments
Monday Morning Blooms Holiday Table Inspiration
Black and White Checks with evergreen runner, pinecones and deer
I’m happy to be part of Christmas Tablescape Blog Hop on Tuesday, December 1st.
I hope you’ll come back for more holiday table inspiration!
All of the table settings are festive and so lovely. The sparkling nesting birds are my favorite as they can transition into a winter table – love these!
so beautiful, and so inspiring! Thank you!!!
Mary, Amazing how many Christmas tablescapes you have done and everyone more beautiful than the last. Impossible to pick a favorite but I lean toward those using, birds and the white dishes with the lovely plaids. Still doing my Christmas decorating and just took out my red pzaltkraft ( spelling ?) china which I mix with my white dishes. Christmas will be quiet this year but does t mean our home can’t be reflective of the warmth and love of the season
Gorgeous table settings! All are absolutely beautiful…..
Have to say my favorites are the plaids.
Thanks so much for all your hard work.
Love them!
Mary,
How fun to pretend our holidays will include all this beauty, sharing and fun. We will cherish every small thing we do this year and keep hope that our future brings us all closer together – figuratively and in person. Thanks for the inspiration and hope.
Your Christmas table round up
Is truly my favorite!! It’s like turning the pages of a fabulous book on Christmas Tabletops and More. From the exquisite to the most whimsical…all such a delight to the senses. Hope you had a most wonderful Thanksgiving.
Beautiful table settings. I think my favorite is the setting with the red tree farm trucks but then I love the rabbit ones and the black plaid… you get the idea I love them all. Going to finish decorating my house today. Hope all enjoy the Season!
You wow me every.single.time. If this were my holiday music playlist, it would be on constant replay. Love.
Wow, that is a lot of tablescapes! I do love your Fitz and Floyd collection.
Oh Mary, each and everyone of your tablescapes is a feast for the eyes! Just looking at your decor puts me in the holiday mood! 🎄❤️🎄
I love every single tablescape! Please show us how you store everything. You have started me in a new plate obsession. Beautiful!!!
Appears that plaid checks off all the right boxes!! ⁷Lots of inspiration!! franki
Mary, What a treat! Perusing your gorgeous Christmas tablescape compilation is both motivating and relaxing! I truly can’t pick a favorite because I love them all! I’ve decorated the tables already and working on the rest of the house. It’s a job! Whew! Thank you for sharing this wonderful post. Enjoy your week sweet friend! Clara ❤️
Absolutely stunning! As always :) I love your how your creations always have that rustic home-spun yet sophisticated appeal.
I can’t even imagine the size of your storage area for all of the amazing pieces you have shared on your blog.
You must be truly organized to be able to retrieve the right pieces as you need them.
Merry Christmas, how lovely every single table setting is. Your are Magical.
All so beautiful! Amazing photography!