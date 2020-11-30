Bird, Christmas, Decor, Dishes, Tablescape

‘Tis the Season: Christmas Table and Centerpiece Inspiration Round Up!

 A round-up of Christmas and winter-themed table and centerpiece inspiration. You’ll find cheery checks and merry plaids and tartans, whimsical reindeer, a Santa motorcade, floral centerpieces, DIY evergreen table runners and more.

I hope you had a wonderful Thanksgiving holiday and weekend!

Are you busy decking the halls and making things merry and bright?

If you need to take a break from your decorating, grab a mug of something warm

and join me for a round up of Christmas table and centerpiece inspiration!

Click on the links in red if you’d like to revisit the complete post or for table sources.

St. Nicholas Sleigh Centerpiece Christmas Table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #Christmas #tablescapes #redandgreen

St. Nicholas Christmas Table with Paisley, Plaid and Forest Friends

Traditional red and green, evergreen runner, paisley, plaid and St. Nick with assorted forest friends plates

A Merry and Bright Plaid Table

Reindeer sleigh centerpiece and tartan plaid table by the lights of the tree

Cheery Checks, Merry Plaids and Whimsical Reindeer Christmas Table

Link includes recipe for Reindeer Corn Snack Mix, an easy no-bake treat!

Christmas Lodge by the Tree and Tartan Layers

Fitz and Floyd Christmas Lodge Santa pitcher centerpiece, filled with fresh-cut greenery and twigs to hang small pine cone ornaments to add a woodland ‘lodge’ note.

Merry Motoring Whimsical Christmas Table

 Santa Car Cookie Jar centerpiece paired with tartan and Santamobile ornaments collected over the years

A Visit From St. Nicholas Christmas Table

Tartan Christmas table set by the tree with Fitz and Floyd St. Nicholas dinnerware

Birds of a Feather Tartan Christmas Table

Winter Greetings by Lenox and centerpiece vase with an urn with birds

DSC_0240-001

 Country Cupboard Christmas

Pfaltzgraff Country Cupboard, red and green checks, berry and pine cone topiaries and sprigs of greenery

Reindeer Sleigh Tartan Christmas Table and Centerpiece | homeiswheretheboatis.net #Christmas #tablescapes #tartan #plaid

Reindeer Sleigh Tartan Christmas Table and Centerpiece

Royal Stafford Christmas Village with tartan and centerpiece with greenery, pine cones, apples and ornaments

A Tartan Happy Owl-idays Table

A parliament of owls and tartan for the holidays

Chalking it Up for a Plaid Tidings Christmas 

Plaid Tidings in the Potting Shed with fresh greenery, vintage ornaments and a chalkboard runner

Lenox Winter Song, and Christmas nesting in the Potting Shed and Recycled Pottery Barn Bag Gift Wrap | homeiswheretheboatis.net #Christmas #bird #tablescape #pottingshed

It’s a Wrap & Birds of a Feather

 In the Potting Shed with Lenox Winter Song and Recycled Pottery Barn Bag Gift Wrap

Christmas Nesting by the tree with Lenox Winter Greetings

Christmas table with tartan, greenery and Fitz and Floyd bunnies | homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescapeS #christmas #tartan

Christmas Table for Two with Plaid and Bunnies

Christmas table with tartan, greenery and Fitz and Floyd bunnies and a recipe for Christmas Sangria with Rosemary Simple Syrup

Dancing Snowflakes

An easy and festive centerpiece with a galvanized 3 tier stand, layered with rock salt, candy canes, ornaments and bottle brush trees in green Ball jars and Pfaltzgraff Dancing Snowflakes

Plaid Tidings: A Christmas Table with St. Nick and A Natural Evergreen Table Runner

Layers of plaids and tartans and an easy DIY evergreen runner for the table with votives, apples, ornaments and pinecones

Oh Deer: Tartan Christmas Table for Two by the Tree 

Reindeer, tartan and table for two by the twinkling lights of the tree

Winter table with birds, mercury glass, pine cones and snowflakes | homeiswheretheboatis.net #Christmas #winter #tablescapes

Sparkling Nesting Table by the Tree

A wintry mix of snowflakes, mercury glass and nesting birds by the tree

Winter Nesting Table with cardinals and snowmen | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #winter #tablescapes #cardinals #Christmas

Winter Nesting Table with Cardinals and Snowmen

White Christmas flower arrangement and tablescapes with reindeer runner | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tablescape #christmas #winter #whitechristmas

White Christmas Tablescape

White Christmas flower arrangement and tablescape with reindeer runner

Merry and Bright Candy Cane Christmas Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #Christmas #tablescapes #redandgreen #candycanes

Merry and Bright Candy Cane Christmas Tablescape

And DIY Candy Cane Floral Centerpiece

A Visit From St. Nicholas Christmas Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #Christmas #tablescapes #tablesetting #candycanes #redandgreen #reindeer #plaid

A Visit From St. Nicholas Christmas Tablescape

Red truck Christmas table with tree salad plates, buffalo check and tartan plaid | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #truck #tablescapes #tartan #plaid

Noel Farms Christmas Tablescape

Plaid, Black and White Buffalo Check and Red Trucks delivering fresh-from-the-farm evergreens as well as loads of cheer this holiday season.

Cardinal Christmas Santa tablescape with greenery, pine cones and Cardinal ornaments | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #Christmas #tablescapes #Santa #birds #tartan #plaid

Cardinal Christmas Tablescape 

A warm and cozy plaid throw provides a tablecloth for a little Christmas nesting with cardinals greenery, pine cones and Cardinal ornaments

Monday Morning Blooms Holiday Table Inspiration

Black and White Checks with evergreen runner, pinecones and deer

I’m happy to be part of Christmas Tablescape Blog Hop on Tuesday, December 1st.

I hope you’ll come back for more holiday table inspiration!

'Tis the Season Christmas Tablescapes, centerpieces and inspiration | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #Christmas #tablescapes #Centerpieces #tartan #plaid

  16 comments for “‘Tis the Season: Christmas Table and Centerpiece Inspiration Round Up!

  1. Ann Woleben
    November 30, 2020 at 6:13 am

    All of the table settings are festive and so lovely. The sparkling nesting birds are my favorite as they can transition into a winter table – love these!

    Reply
  2. dnjholmes
    November 30, 2020 at 6:16 am

    so beautiful, and so inspiring! Thank you!!!

    Reply
  3. Kathy Menold
    November 30, 2020 at 6:53 am

    Mary, Amazing how many Christmas tablescapes you have done and everyone more beautiful than the last. Impossible to pick a favorite but I lean toward those using, birds and the white dishes with the lovely plaids. Still doing my Christmas decorating and just took out my red pzaltkraft ( spelling ?) china which I mix with my white dishes. Christmas will be quiet this year but does t mean our home can’t be reflective of the warmth and love of the season

    Reply
  4. Jane
    November 30, 2020 at 7:03 am

    Gorgeous table settings! All are absolutely beautiful…..
    Have to say my favorites are the plaids.
    Thanks so much for all your hard work.
    Love them!

    Reply
  5. Annette
    November 30, 2020 at 7:15 am

    Mary,
    How fun to pretend our holidays will include all this beauty, sharing and fun. We will cherish every small thing we do this year and keep hope that our future brings us all closer together – figuratively and in person. Thanks for the inspiration and hope.

    Reply
  6. Shirley @Housepitality Designs
    November 30, 2020 at 7:33 am

    Your Christmas table round up
    Is truly my favorite!! It’s like turning the pages of a fabulous book on Christmas Tabletops and More. From the exquisite to the most whimsical…all such a delight to the senses. Hope you had a most wonderful Thanksgiving.

    Reply
  7. Cindi
    November 30, 2020 at 7:57 am

    Beautiful table settings. I think my favorite is the setting with the red tree farm trucks but then I love the rabbit ones and the black plaid… you get the idea I love them all. Going to finish decorating my house today. Hope all enjoy the Season!

    Reply
  8. Rita C.
    November 30, 2020 at 8:25 am

    You wow me every.single.time. If this were my holiday music playlist, it would be on constant replay. Love.

    Reply
  9. Carole @ From My Carolina Home
    November 30, 2020 at 8:34 am

    Wow, that is a lot of tablescapes! I do love your Fitz and Floyd collection.

    Reply
  10. Kitty
    November 30, 2020 at 8:40 am

    Oh Mary, each and everyone of your tablescapes is a feast for the eyes! Just looking at your decor puts me in the holiday mood! 🎄❤️🎄

    Reply
  11. Donna
    November 30, 2020 at 9:17 am

    I love every single tablescape! Please show us how you store everything. You have started me in a new plate obsession. Beautiful!!!

    Reply
  12. Franki Parde
    November 30, 2020 at 9:58 am

    Appears that plaid checks off all the right boxes!! ⁷Lots of inspiration!! franki

    Reply
  13. Clara
    November 30, 2020 at 10:02 am

    Mary, What a treat! Perusing your gorgeous Christmas tablescape compilation is both motivating and relaxing! I truly can’t pick a favorite because I love them all! I’ve decorated the tables already and working on the rest of the house. It’s a job! Whew! Thank you for sharing this wonderful post. Enjoy your week sweet friend! Clara ❤️

    Reply
  14. Nancy
    November 30, 2020 at 10:11 am

    Absolutely stunning! As always :) I love your how your creations always have that rustic home-spun yet sophisticated appeal.
    I can’t even imagine the size of your storage area for all of the amazing pieces you have shared on your blog.
    You must be truly organized to be able to retrieve the right pieces as you need them.

    Reply
  15. Barbara Zuleski
    November 30, 2020 at 11:12 am

    Merry Christmas, how lovely every single table setting is. Your are Magical.

    Reply
  16. Mary
    November 30, 2020 at 12:14 pm

    All so beautiful! Amazing photography!

    Reply

