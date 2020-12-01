Merry and Bright Christmas Tablescape

Happy December!

‘Tis the Season to deck the halls, as well as the table and I’m joining a group of 17 table stylists

for a Christmas Tablescape Blog Hop! You’ll find links at the bottom of this post

for more holiday and Christmas table inspiration.

While Christmas will be different for most of us this year it still can be reflective of

the love and warmth of the season. I think all of us are trying to make our homes as cozy and comfy

as possible while spending more time at home, which is especially important at the holidays.

One of those ways for me is setting a festive table, even with fewer family members in attendance,

I find it helps to make things Merry and Bright.

So I’m ushering in December with merry plaids and checks, to add some Joy and Cheer!

If this table looks vaguely familiar it’s because it’s a Merry and Bright

version of my Monday Morning Blooms Holiday Table.

It’s not Christmas without some ‘plaid tidings’, so some merry red tartan and plaid

were introduced to the original neutral palette of black, white and green.

Reindeer and the black and white buffalo check plates were replaced

with red plaid and ‘Merry and Bright’ and ‘Joy and Cheer’ plates.

A white matelassé coverlet provides a foundation for the table. . .

Pops of Christmas red were added to the table, including

red roses in the Merletto White Scalloped Pitcher. . .

As well as red goblets and mercury glass votives for a little shimmer and sparkle.

Tartan ribbon weaves its way through the evergreen runner. . .

Burlap and plaid trimmed poinsettia stems were added for merry measure. . .

Mixing with the roses, alstroemeria and greenery in the pitcher and runner on the table.

Reindeer napkin rings dashed away. . .

Replaced with a pairing of beaded napkin rings and pinecones. . .

While plaid napkins are married with embroidered pinecone napkins. . .

The more patterns the merrier for me!

Table Details:

Ciroa Plaid Plates / HomeGoods, several years ago, used here

Merry and Bright, Joy and Cheer Appetizer plates /TMD Holdings, used here

Black and white check round linen placemats / Crown Linen Designs

Napkin Rings / PIer 1 and HomeGoods

Pinecone embroidered napkins / Crown Linen Designs

Plaid napkins / HomeGoods

Chargers / HomeGoods, several years ago

Matelassé Coverlet / Bed, Bath & Beyond, several years ago

Burlap and plaid trimmed poinsettia stems / Hobby Lobby, last year

Goblets / Mikasa French Countryside

Flatware / Wallace Corsica Gold-Accent

Many thanks to Chloe of Celebrate & Decorate for organizing this Christmas Tablescape Blog Hop!

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

