Merry and Bright Christmas Tablescape

Happy December!
‘Tis the Season to deck the halls, as well as the table and I’m joining a group of 17 table stylists
for a Christmas Tablescape Blog Hop! You’ll find links at the bottom of this post
for more holiday and Christmas table inspiration.
While Christmas will be different for most of us this year it still can be reflective of
the love and warmth of the season. I think all of us are trying to make our homes as cozy and comfy
as possible while spending more time at home, which is especially important at the holidays.
One of those ways for me is setting a festive table, even with fewer family members in attendance,
I find it helps to make things Merry and Bright.
So I’m ushering in December with merry plaids and checks, to add some Joy and Cheer!
If this table looks vaguely familiar it’s because it’s a Merry and Bright
version of my Monday Morning Blooms Holiday Table.
It’s not Christmas without some ‘plaid tidings’, so some merry red tartan and plaid
were introduced to the original neutral palette of black, white and green.
Reindeer and the black and white buffalo check plates were replaced
with red plaid and ‘Merry and Bright’ and ‘Joy and Cheer’ plates.
A white matelassé coverlet provides a foundation for the table. . .
Pops of Christmas red were added to the table, including
red roses in the Merletto White Scalloped Pitcher. . .
As well as red goblets and mercury glass votives for a little shimmer and sparkle.
Tartan ribbon weaves its way through the evergreen runner. . .
Burlap and plaid trimmed poinsettia stems were added for merry measure. . .
Mixing with the roses, alstroemeria and greenery in the pitcher and runner on the table.
Reindeer napkin rings dashed away. . .
Replaced with a pairing of beaded napkin rings and pinecones. . .
While plaid napkins are married with embroidered pinecone napkins. . .
The more patterns the merrier for me!
Table Details:
Ciroa Plaid Plates / HomeGoods, several years ago, used here
Merry and Bright, Joy and Cheer Appetizer plates /TMD Holdings, used here
Black and white check round linen placemats / Crown Linen Designs
Napkin Rings / PIer 1 and HomeGoods
Pinecone embroidered napkins / Crown Linen Designs
Plaid napkins / HomeGoods
Chargers / HomeGoods, several years ago
Matelassé Coverlet / Bed, Bath & Beyond, several years ago
Burlap and plaid trimmed poinsettia stems / Hobby Lobby, last year
Goblets / Mikasa French Countryside
Flatware / Wallace Corsica Gold-Accent
Many thanks to Chloe of Celebrate & Decorate for organizing this Christmas Tablescape Blog Hop!
Click on the links below for more holiday table inspiration:
Celebrate and Decorate
Belle Bleu Interiors
Home is Where the Boat Is
Corner of Plaid and Paisley
Me and My Captain
The Zucchini Sisters
Calypso in the Country
Everyday Living
My Hubbard Home
Debbee’s Buzz
Mantel and Table
Panoply
Living With Thanksgiving
The Little Yellow Corner Store
Life and Linda
Design Morsels
White Arrows Home
The Sweet Sensations
As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.
Thank you for your visit, sharing with:
Mary, You are the queen of mixing patterns and this table is so merry and bright. I love how you used the base tablescape from your previous post and changed it so beautifully. The burlap and plaid stems caught my attention first and then the red goblets, candle votives and the addition of red roses. You are so clever and creative.
Great job on the napkin fold combining two patterns. Not sure I could duplicate that.The napkin ring is pretty too.
I love watching you at work creating. These blog hops are so much fun.
Enjoy your week.
Mary, how smart to play off the MMB’s table and I love you showing the comparison images. I am always in awe of your mix of patterns, can there ever be too many? Your merry and bright table is perfect for the first day of December, it has all the Christmas feels. Places very near to us had a couple of inches of snow, we only had snow flurries. It is currently 27 but feels like 22. Enjoy your week and stay warm and cozy!
Such a festive look! Loved seeing how it only took a few steps to transform this into a Merry and Bright tablescape. It definitely brings the mood of the Christmas season.
Outstanding, especially the Black and white Table scape. Just Love the Reindeer napkin Rings… what a grand look
This was a zinger! I’m a “pattern person” so was salivitating over all your combinations. Tablescapes are my fav!! franki
I always love coming here! The way you made the two looks on your table and showed the photos sequentially is great (I first jumped to the link before I scrolled and saw you took the guesswork out of it for me!). I am a lover of traditional red and green for Christmas, and even though I experimented last year with colors that seemed to blend better with my decor, I am back to my love of the red tartans and, like you, the more patterns the merrier. Those pine cone napkin rings caught my eye, or maybe it was the way you wrapped the tartan around the black napkin that made them really pop. They’re wonderful. Of course, all the textiles you’ve used are really rich in how you layer them, even in the floral arrangement and runner. I always, always find inspiration in your designs. It is most definitely a pleasure to hop alongside you!
Mary
What a gorgeous tablescape! Love how you bought all your different patterns together. Merry and Bright, Joy and Cheer Plates really caught my eye. I have been looking all over for “word plates” for this holidays.
Thanks for sharing all your beautiful ideas……
Happy Holidays!
I love a good Christmas Plaid and your table is exceptionally wonderful!! It does leave me feeling merry and bright as we all try to lift each other’s spirits these days! I love the plaid trimmed burlap poinsettias you have added to your beautiful centerpiece. Fabulous!! I woke up to s beautiful blanket of snow his morning, between that and all these gorgeous tables, it sure is putting me in he Christmas mood. Wishing you a ver peaceful Christmas season ❤️Take care.
Cheery and Bright indeed!
Happy December Mary!
I enjoy how you mix patterns… but the red tartan plaid grabs my heart. I love it!
Thanks for your lovely creativity and gorgeous posts. I’m in awe all the time when I come to visit you.
Take good care, Mary. Happy Tuesday!
What a beautiful table to find on this cool December morning! You never disappoint! Love seeing how you transitioned the table from Monday. Can’t wait to see more!
So pretty🎄
It’s so festive and merry at your home!! I’m loving all the mix of plaids, checks and patterns. I never knew that Mikasa French Countryside came in red. Thank you for brightening my morning!
Mary, I loved you Merry and Bright Table from Monday Morning Blooms. With that being said…I adore red and the added touched of red makes my heart sing! This table is absolutely gorgeous, and your flowers are stunning! I hope that you have a most joyous and blessed Christmas season!
Mary, you were the first stop on my tour of holiday tables, because I was certain it’d be a showstopper and kick start a feeling of holiday cheer. It’s a stunning tablescape in itself, and love how you transitioned from the equally beautiful table before. All the pops of red are marvelous and so festive! Love the table length centerpiece with it’s mix of fresh greenery and florals, with the adorable burlap and plaid poinsettia. I’m a big fan of black and white, and equally mad for plaid, so this table felt made for me — all it was missing was a Scottie dog or two! Wishing you the happiest of holiday seasons.
Mary, it’s all the little details like the burlap trimmed poinessetes, napkin rings, plaid cloth chargers, and vintage stoneware pitcher that make your tables so very lovely and festive. I need to make a trip to home goods to see if any of the plaid napkins are left;)
It’s always fun to hop with you!
RR
As always, your table is welcoming and cozy! There’s just something about plaids, tartans and fresh flowers that sings to my soul. Plus, everything is arranged so lovely it makes me imagine what it would be like to dine at your table. I also visited many links on your blog-hop and saw many, many other styles. But I seem to prefer your tablescapes as they resonate the most with me and feel like home. The refrain on Bing Crosby’s song (It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas) has never been more true: ‘But the purdy-est sight to see. Is the holly that will be on your own front door.’ Thank you Mary.
Such a dazzling table Mary with the mix of patterns. Crown Linens has some gorgeous products. The cascading centerpiece is so lovely, especially the white vintage pitcher. Using plaid and checks is so pretty. Love the pretty red goblets. The plates are so fun with their merry and bright and joy and cheer. I would love to follow you around while shopping, whether in person or online. I also love the burlap trimmed ribbon. Everything is eye candy. Always a pleasure to visit I so appreciate you sharing with the world.
You had me at black and white checks Mary! Your table is gorgeous! It is traditional, with red and green color palette and fresh greenery, candles and pine cones, yet the addition of black and white really gives it a more modern vibe! I hate I missed the tablescape fun today, my dining room table is as bare as the desert right now and I am looking forward to getting inspirations from all the fabulous tables on the hop today!
Jenna