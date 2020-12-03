Christmas, Dogs

Unleashing Holiday Cheer and Bark the Halls

13 Comments

 

Bark the Halls Dog Advent Calendar | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise

Happy Thursday!

Bark the Halls Dog Advent Calendar | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise

We’re counting down the days until Santa Paws arrives with a Bark the Halls treats calendar!

Bark the Halls Dog Advent Calendar | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise

I found this advent calendar for pups with 24 treats at World Market back in October.

Bark the Halls Dog Advent Calendar | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise

It’s out of stock now but I’ve seen similar ones at Target online and

Trader Joe’s has one every year that sells out almost immediately.

Bark the Halls Dog Advent Calendar | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise

I’ve included some affiliate links to a couple of dog treat advent calendars

at the bottom of the post to unleash some holiday cheer for your pup!

Bark the Halls Dog Advent Calendar | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise

Lola and Sophie are pretty dog gone excited to share a treat every day between now and Christmas.🐾🐾

Bark the Halls Dog Advent Calendar | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise

It’s sweater weather here with morning temps in the 20s so

they’re wearing sweaters they inherited from Chloe and Gracie. . .

Lola and Sophie Santa and Reindeer headbands | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise

And they’re sporting Santa and reindeer headbands from Dollar Tree…

Lola’s headband easily stays on her big fluffy head . . .

Lola Santa headband | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise

Sophie reindeer headband | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise

Sophie reindeer headband | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise

Lola and Sophie Santa and Reindeer headbands | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise

Sophie’s not so much. :)

Lola and Sophie Santa and Reindeer headbands | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise

Lola and Sophie Santa and Reindeer headbands | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise

Lola and Sophie Santa and Reindeer headbands | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise

Lola and Sophie are happy to announce that the winner of our Monday Morning Blooms Giveaway

sponsored by Crown Linen Designs and Arte Italica is Bonne Morgan!

Congratulations Bonnie, we will be in touch and get your items shipped to you!

Thank you to Crown Linen Designs and Arte Italica and thanks to all who entered.

Lola and Sophie Santa and Reindeer headbands | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise

🐾🐾

Lola and Sophie Santa and Reindeer headbands | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

Thank you for your visit, sharing with:

 Between Naps on the Porch

  13 comments for “Unleashing Holiday Cheer and Bark the Halls

  1. Rita C.
    December 3, 2020 at 6:38 am

    How cute! I just wonder…..do the kids get one calendar each or have to share??
    I am so excited for Bonnie Morgan to have won your giveaway! She will treasure the items and make a beautiful table with them, I am certain! Have a wonderful day, Mary.

    Reply
  2. Shirley @Housepitality Designs
    December 3, 2020 at 6:54 am

    Congrats to Bonnie! I never knew that there were Advent calendars for dogs! I never tire of seeing Lola and Sophie give us many smiles to brighten any day. Have a great day Mary!

    Reply
  3. Bonnie Morgan
    December 3, 2020 at 7:40 am

    Oh Mary! I am so so happy to read I am the winner of the MMB giveaway by Crown Linen Designs and Arte Italica! The Crown Linen runner and napkins are gorgeous and so is the Arte Italica Natale tray! I can’t wait to use them.
    I am so excited. Thank y’all very much.

    What cute treats you found for Lola and Sophie. Darling pictures of them. I will share this idea with my daughter for her dog.

    Reply
    • Barbara Zuleski
      December 3, 2020 at 8:54 am

      Congratulations

      Reply
  4. Henriann Woleben
    December 3, 2020 at 8:01 am

    Lola and Sophie are definitely in the Christmas spirit! Their sweaters and headbands are precious. I know they look forward to the treats each day from their advent calendar. Congratulations to Bonnie Morgan! Stay warm and safe~

    Reply
  5. Sharon Weaver
    December 3, 2020 at 8:58 am

    Your pups are so cute. They seemed more interested in the treats than their headbands!!!

    Reply
  6. Clara
    December 3, 2020 at 9:00 am

    The girls are adorable! I didn’t know they had an advent calendar for dogs. We know the girls are enjoying it! Congratulations to Bonnie! Enjoy your day! Clara❤️

    Reply
  7. Kitty
    December 3, 2020 at 9:03 am

    Congratulations to Bonnie!! She will definitely make good use of her fabulous win. Lola an Sophie are so lucky to have their very own advent treat calendars.

    Reply
  8. Mary Anne McWhirter
    December 3, 2020 at 9:04 am

    Thank you for the joy you bring…not only during the Christmas season…but year round! The puppies are so adorable.

    Reply
  9. Hetty
    December 3, 2020 at 9:09 am

    Thank you so much for such a delightful posting. Love the links as it makes shopping for my 4 legged neighbors so easy.
    Cheers!

    Reply
  10. Sandra Magle
    December 3, 2020 at 10:43 am

    I do think dogs are better off than people at this point…all TOO CUTE!

    Reply
  11. Shirley Graham
    December 3, 2020 at 10:53 am

    Love the girls sweaters! They look so sweet & festive & are enjoying their treats I would guess!!

    Reply
  12. PATRICIA MILLER
    December 3, 2020 at 10:55 am

    Adorable. I love the dog posts. I have two cats and wish there was an advent calendar for them, but even if there was one they probably wouldn’t care- they get treats all day long, especially now that I’m working from home. It is hard not to spoil our babies, isn’t it?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: