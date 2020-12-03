Unleashing Holiday Cheer and Bark the Halls

Happy Thursday!

We’re counting down the days until Santa Paws arrives with a Bark the Halls treats calendar!

I found this advent calendar for pups with 24 treats at World Market back in October.

It’s out of stock now but I’ve seen similar ones at Target online and

Trader Joe’s has one every year that sells out almost immediately.

I’ve included some affiliate links to a couple of dog treat advent calendars

at the bottom of the post to unleash some holiday cheer for your pup!

Lola and Sophie are pretty dog gone excited to share a treat every day between now and Christmas.🐾🐾

It’s sweater weather here with morning temps in the 20s so

they’re wearing sweaters they inherited from Chloe and Gracie. . .

And they’re sporting Santa and reindeer headbands from Dollar Tree…

Lola’s headband easily stays on her big fluffy head . . .

Sophie’s not so much. :)

Lola and Sophie are happy to announce that the winner of our Monday Morning Blooms Giveaway

sponsored by Crown Linen Designs and Arte Italica is Bonne Morgan!

Congratulations Bonnie, we will be in touch and get your items shipped to you!

Thank you to Crown Linen Designs and Arte Italica and thanks to all who entered.

🐾🐾

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

