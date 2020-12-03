Unleashing Holiday Cheer and Bark the Halls

Happy Thursday!
We’re counting down the days until Santa Paws arrives with a Bark the Halls treats calendar!
I found this advent calendar for pups with 24 treats at World Market back in October.
It’s out of stock now but I’ve seen similar ones at Target online and
Trader Joe’s has one every year that sells out almost immediately.
I’ve included some affiliate links to a couple of dog treat advent calendars
at the bottom of the post to unleash some holiday cheer for your pup!
Lola and Sophie are pretty dog gone excited to share a treat every day between now and Christmas.🐾🐾
It’s sweater weather here with morning temps in the 20s so
they’re wearing sweaters they inherited from Chloe and Gracie. . .
And they’re sporting Santa and reindeer headbands from Dollar Tree…
Lola’s headband easily stays on her big fluffy head . . .
Sophie’s not so much. :)
Lola and Sophie are happy to announce that the winner of our Monday Morning Blooms Giveaway
sponsored by Crown Linen Designs and Arte Italica is Bonne Morgan!
Congratulations Bonnie, we will be in touch and get your items shipped to you!
Thank you to Crown Linen Designs and Arte Italica and thanks to all who entered.
🐾🐾
As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.
How cute! I just wonder…..do the kids get one calendar each or have to share??
I am so excited for Bonnie Morgan to have won your giveaway! She will treasure the items and make a beautiful table with them, I am certain! Have a wonderful day, Mary.
Congrats to Bonnie! I never knew that there were Advent calendars for dogs! I never tire of seeing Lola and Sophie give us many smiles to brighten any day. Have a great day Mary!
Oh Mary! I am so so happy to read I am the winner of the MMB giveaway by Crown Linen Designs and Arte Italica! The Crown Linen runner and napkins are gorgeous and so is the Arte Italica Natale tray! I can’t wait to use them.
I am so excited. Thank y’all very much.
What cute treats you found for Lola and Sophie. Darling pictures of them. I will share this idea with my daughter for her dog.
Congratulations
Lola and Sophie are definitely in the Christmas spirit! Their sweaters and headbands are precious. I know they look forward to the treats each day from their advent calendar. Congratulations to Bonnie Morgan! Stay warm and safe~
Your pups are so cute. They seemed more interested in the treats than their headbands!!!
The girls are adorable! I didn’t know they had an advent calendar for dogs. We know the girls are enjoying it! Congratulations to Bonnie! Enjoy your day! Clara❤️
Congratulations to Bonnie!! She will definitely make good use of her fabulous win. Lola an Sophie are so lucky to have their very own advent treat calendars.
Thank you for the joy you bring…not only during the Christmas season…but year round! The puppies are so adorable.
Thank you so much for such a delightful posting. Love the links as it makes shopping for my 4 legged neighbors so easy.
Cheers!
I do think dogs are better off than people at this point…all TOO CUTE!
Love the girls sweaters! They look so sweet & festive & are enjoying their treats I would guess!!
Adorable. I love the dog posts. I have two cats and wish there was an advent calendar for them, but even if there was one they probably wouldn’t care- they get treats all day long, especially now that I’m working from home. It is hard not to spoil our babies, isn’t it?