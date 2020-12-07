Merry Christmas Nesting Tablescape + Giveaway

Happy Monday!
I’m joining my blogging friends for Monday Morning Blooms with giveaway
to help you ‘spruce up’ your home and deck the halls for the holidays!
My blogging friends will be sharing their beautiful homes with a special giveaway too,
so look for their links and giveaway details at the bottom of this post.
I set a table by the twinkling lights of the tree for some Merry Christmas nesting!
A tartan throw provides a foundation for the table as a tablecloth, adding a warm and cozy plaid layer. . .
Twig flatware and tree slice chargers add a woodland note.
Cypress, juniper, boxwood and magnolia leaves clipped from the trees and shrubs
provide a natural evergreen runner, sprinkled down the center of the table.
Pine cones add texture and contrast and Nandina berries and ornaments
add a cheery pop of seasonal red color.
Watching the birds at the feeders in the winter months brings me great joy
and I love celebrating the season with bird ornaments!
Bird ornaments flew in to flock at the table. . .
And to light on the evergreen runner as well as perch on napkin rings.
A Woodland Birch Centerpiece, courtesy of Lynch Creek Farm,
provides a vessel for some merry nesting at the table!
The Woodland Birch Centerpiece comes with a birch pillar LED candle for a soft, flickering glow.
The pillar is encircled by a ring of fresh noble fir, incense cedar, and white pine. Pine cones, red ball ornaments and red burlap bows add interest to create this woodsy, birch Christmas centerpiece for the holidays.
I placed the centerpiece in a wood bowl and added a Cardinal ornament, along
with a couple of ball ornaments with a pine cone design,for an additional pop of red.
Lynch Creek Farm is a small family owned company, dedicated to producing sustainable evergreen products, procured from the forests in their backyard of the great Pacific Northwest. Evergreen boughs are cultivated by trimming the lower branches of younger, coniferous trees in healthy and robustly forested areas, along the foothills of the Cascade Mountains. Once a tree matures to 15 – 20 years in age, it is no longer trimmed, prolonging the lifespan of the woodlands, ensuring they will continue to grow and thrive for decades to come.
Treat your centerpieces as you would a potted plant:
After receiving your centerpiece, add 1/2 cup of water to the center of the oasis foam. Mist with water and add another 1/2 cup water every 2-3 days to bring out the fragrance. Place your centerpiece in a cool location, out of direct sunlight. With proper care, your centerpiece should last at least 3 weeks.
Table Details:
Bird Plates / Certified International Holly and Ivy, Amazon
Woodland Berry Chargers / Williams-Sonoma
Twig Flatware / Pier 1
Goblets / Mikasa French Countryside
Tartan Plaid Throw / HomeGoods, several years ago
Bird ornaments / colllected over the years
Tree Slice Chargers / Bed, Bath & Beyond, several years ago
Napkins / Hobby Lobby & Pottery Barn
Napkin Rings / HomeGoods, several years ago
Now for the giveaway!
.Lynch Creek Farm has generously offered to give away a Woodland Birch Centerpiece to one of my readers!
To enter the giveaway:
1) Follow Lynch Creek Farm on their Facebook page.and let me know by comment.
2) Leave a comment telling me how far along you are decking the halls…finished, just starting, halfway there?
This giveaway is open to residents of the continental U.S.through midnight Wednesday, December 9th.
This giveaway has a short window for entry for product availability and to ensure the winner receives their centerpiece as soon as possible. Please be sure your email is correct in the comment section so that I can notify you.
For additional chances to win a centerpiece from Lynch Creek Farm, visit Pam,Shirley and Lidy!
Pam at Everyday Living
Shirley at Housepitality Designs
Lidy at FrenchGardenHouse
Thank you to Lynch Creek Farm for providing my centerpiece and for sponsoring this giveaway.
As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.
Update: Pinterest made changes to some code last week that disabled the Pin it button from popping up in the upper left corner of my photos. If don’t a have a browser Pin it extension installed, you can Pin/Save using the black Save button at the bottom of my post. (See photo below with arrow.) All photos will pop up and allow you to choose what you want to Pin when you click the black Save button.
Thank you for sharing my posts and photos to Pinterest ♥
Thank you for your visit, sharing with:
A wonderful centerpiece for Christmas – so versatile with fresh greens! It would be very welcomed at our house!
Such a beautifully decorated table! I love it! I am late this year getting my decorations up, so I’d say I’m probably halfway through decking the halls. I follow Lynch Creek on Facebook.
I always look forward to your Woodland tree featuring the beautiful bird ornaments and now I am crushing over your beautiful table adorned with those enchanting birds. Mary, your layering of plates and the overall table is always impeccable and I know there is always more treats for the eyes in the next image. I am in awe that you can create your table runner of evergreens from your gardens…always stunning. I so love this table and that cardinal in the pinecone is the best (source?) I have two more trees to decorate and the porch to complete and I will be done with the exception of finding some cyclamen. Have a Very Merry Day Mary!!!…So happy to be sharing our love for all things Blooms with you!
Decking the halls is complete except for my usual fresh green centerpiece which I put in a large Lennox Winter Song bowl on the kitchen table. As always, your tablescape is festive and your centerpiece is lovely, especially with the added red ornaments! I will browse Lynch Creek Farms’ arrangements.
Mary, this was a beautiful Christmas post. The Tartan table covering, the beautiful centerpiece from Lynch Creek Farms and the Twig flatware were perfect. Loving the Dinnerware with a beautiful pine ones and Bird theme is right up my alley. What a creative spirit you have when it comes to pulling everything together in a cohesive theme. And of course the tree slice charger was delightful. Thanks for sharing this setting. I am aware of the time and thought that went into it. Since I am in an apartment now, it doesn’t take long to decorate. I have done that a week ago. And my gifts are wrapped and under my tree. Let the parties begin. Mary Christmas to you and Hubby.🎄🎄🎄
Hi Carolyn, So good to hear from you! I think of you often and still have a sweet floral bird nest of yours! Hope you and Dave and doing well in these unsettling times. I know your apartment must be very Merry indeed! I have a pile of boxes and decorations I’m still digging through…*sigh*…I always remember you saying, “Creative minds are rarely tidy”. :) Wishing you a very Merry December and Christmas season. ♥
Following Lynch Creek Farms as well
I follow Lynch creek Farm on Facebook
Julie H
I followed Lynch Creek Wreaths on Facebook. I am moving slow this year with decorating but I do have one artificial wreath on the front door and one natural wreath on the back door but it doesn’t look nearly as nice as Lynch Creek Wreaths! I also have some lights around the house and one tall pencil Christmas tree in the house.
This posting gave me such Christmas joy! The centerpiece by Lynch Creek is gorgeous and I am happily now following this company with whom I share geography–we are both located on Oregon. This has been a difficult time for everyone due to the pandemic and the beautiful and festive decorations are bound to lift spirits. I love all of it! Unfortunately, my dear hubby is struggling with some health issues this holiday season so I haven’t been able to do any Christmas decorating. Looking through this lovely post was just what I needed. Happy and healthy wishes to all this Christmas. And thank you for allowing me to experience the beauty of the season, if only in pictures.
Thank you for your visit and sweet comment Sue. What a beautiful state you live in! So sorry to hear about your hubby’s struggles, what a difficult time for so many. Merry Christmas Wishes and a Happier New Year to you both and us all. ♥
I am now following Lynch Creek Farm. Thank you for mentioning these other sites/blogs, I have not heard of them and enjoy pages like yours. I love the Lynch Creek fresh wreaths arrangements. We live in the country, with many acres of pine trees – very old trees – I love finding new inspiring arrangement ideas. Thank you! Your page has always been my favorite – I love to browse your page when I wake up early and do not want to wake my husband – so I put my phone on low light, sit back and dream by looking at your shares. This is a beautiful share.
So nice
Good morning Mary. I adore your Christmas nesting table with the LCF centerpiece surrounded by fresh greens and birds. The tartan throw is a perfect foundation for your woodland table. I do love the dinnerware with the wood slice chargers and twig flatware, just more woodland beauty. It is going to be a cold and windy day, a hot chocolate kind of day. It is always a joy to share MMB’s with you. Wishing you a lovely day!
We are just now starting to get the halls decked:) Still looking at the Christmas tree in the box…
Beautiful!! Just the Christmas cheer I needed and n this dreary Monday here In Tennessee. Thank you for sharing! Merry Christmas 🎄
Happy Holidays, Mary. I truly adore your posts and relish in your creativity. Your photography is better than most. I used to live in NH and was able to forge for cypress, pine and fur boughs for decorating. I now live in SW Florida and the foraging is not so good thus I would really enjoy the woodland centerpiece. My decorations are up and we enjoy the twinkling lights each night after dinner. As with every year, I am looking for new decorations to fill in and complete my decorating.
I love, love your Northwoods theme! Our whole house is decorated in this style! We also have retired our Christmas Tree Farm. Lots of greenery available for decorating now! I am finished decorating except for replacing some greenery the week before Christmas!
I am now a follower of Lynch Creek Wreaths!
Merry Christmas!
I SO love seeing color…those plaids are cheery & give me a skippity do da!! Birds are our joy-especially in winter. The way you incorporate is fascinating. Beautiful!! franki
I learned about Lynch Creek from you several years ago. Great company. They have made my Christmas shopping much easier each year. Everyone I send a Lynch Creek item to, loves it. I’d love to win and finish my decorating with this centerpiece on my dining room table! Beautiful PST,as always!
Mary, your Christmas display is amazing. My holiday decorations are just about finished. A beautiful Christmas centerpiece would be lovely on my dining room table. I can already smell the fresh evergreen. As for many, this Christmas will be very different. I won’t have all of my children and grandchildren here at my home in PA due to COVID. But, I am so thankful for all of my blessings and I look forward to celebrating with my children when it is safe.
Thank you for all of your inspiring decor and ideas, they always but a smile on my face and give me hope! Merry Christmas to you and your family.
Sarah
Hello Mary I’m finding it difficult to be as excited as usual about decorating this year. My family usually joins us for Christmas day but this year we have decided to cancel our get together due to health concerns.
My Grandkiddies (all 6 ) will be joining us instead for some Facetime. Definitely going to miss the hugs and kisses!
Your nesting table is something to get excited about….I usually display a small tree decorated with all bird ornaments but was going to skip putting up my themed trees throughout the house. Thanks to your inspiration I am definitely changing this decision and the birds will once again be feathering their nests for Christmas.
Thank you for the JOY you bring to my world!
I love the Lynch Creek Farm arrangement you chose and how you embellished it so artfully. The virtual stroll through the North Woods was enchanting with all the birds and pretty tabletop
I say I am done decorating and then I find a new idea I want to try or some little decoration I want to use so I am not really ever done.
You always make magic with birds Mary, inside and out! I love the touches you added to the Lynch Creek Farm arrangement to really make it special, it is gorgeous on your table with holiday greens, reds and the adorable bird plates and napkin rings! The plaid napkins and tree slice chargers look wonderful in your woodland setting!
Jenna
Every year I so enjoy your festive and creative Christmas table adorned with a centerpiece from Lynch Creek.. and yes, I already follow them on FB… as far as having my decorations completed.. well… are we ever finished… you can always keep adding and tweaking to make this joyous season special… Wishing you and your family a very merry & blessed Christmas,,
Good morning Mary. I get so excited when I see your post pop up! I know it will be delightful and this one is so warm and welcoming. You always have just the right pieces to pull a look together. I have been following Lynch Creek Farms since your post last year. I ordered a centerpiece for my Aunt and it was perfect. Don’t tell, but another one from Lynch Creek Farms is on its way to her this year! She is 98 and we won’t be able to see her this year due to the virus. 😢 Our decorating is just getting started as we spent the weekend seeing the grandchildren in their outdoor choral concert. Merry Christmas and thank you for the inspiration!
Your table scales are always beautiful. I always look forward to seeing your post in my in box! I am following Lynn Creek farm on my FB. What beautiful work they do. As far as my decorations, I’m behind… winter storm took out my power for over 24hours this weekend and added extra outdoor work. Wet heavy snow here in NH. So hopefully this week it will get done. Merry Christmas Mary. Thanks for making it Merry and Bright.
Your posts always inspire me. I follow Lynch Creek Farms on Facebook, and I also order from them every year for my holiday greenery.
I love all of your posts, but this one grabbed my heart. I live in Maine where winter struck on Dec. 5th & 6th. My birdfeeders are my joy. I will be 70 next month and on many days the birds are my best friends. I have the Lenox “Winter Greeting” dishes and found your photos very inspiring. Thank you for cheering me on this cold (technically) late fall day. Christmas blessings.
I “liked” Lynch Creek Farm on Facebook. I am about 2/3 finished decorating.
Mary, your collection of bird ornaments is to die for! I know of your plate collection too, and it goes without saying the bird sets are also enviable. Gorgeous arrangement of all the elements, including the centerpiece, and your photography of it all. Lynch Creek on FB – ✔, Decorating complete – ✔. Thanks for the opportunity, another great collaboration.
Love this! I love ALL your nesting related themes. I have a winter January nesting tree thanks to you! I’ve been following Lynch Creek since you introduced them to me last year. Their products are beautiful! Would love to win this centerpiece because that’s still on my to-do list! (I’m about 75% done.). My table is decorated even tho no one is coming but it still needs a centerpiece. I started earlier this year because it seems like everyone else did! Like the song says “we 🎼need🎶 a 🎄little 🎵🎺Christmas🎅🏻” this year for sure!
The woodland table scape is inspiring, and the colorful Birds bring it to perfection. Today we will gathering green, holly, berries and pine cones on our walk though the woods. it is time to bring the fresh scent of the season inside. We signed up for Email notifications from Lynch Creel Farms; they will provide a perfect way to say happy Holidays to our loves ones, who will not be with us this year do to the Covid-19 Virus.
Your tablescape is beautiful. I visited Lynch Creek Wreath’s facebook page. I about 1/2 way down with decoratiing.
I follow Lynch Creek Farm. Beautiful centerpiece for the Christmas table
I follow Lynch Creek Farms. This year I am already finished with decorating my home. I would normally still purchase some greenery but with covid have decided to stay home and not be out shopping at all.
Mary, your table is simply beautiful as always. I love nature and the way you brought the birds and cones into your arrangement. The green and red colors are classic for me and are my favorite combination. Thank you for a chance to win a beautiful centerpiece from Lynch Creek. I am following them on FB and got some nice ideas from their photos. I am finished with my decorating, except for making an arrangement for the kitchen table. The Christmas lights and all the beautiful decorations are such a lift to my spirit this December. Praying for a healthy and blessed Christmas to all.
I follow Lynch Creek Farms on Facebook….
I have many cardinal bird ornaments for our tree and loved seeing how you used them in your home. All is lovely! I don’t “do” Facebook so can’t follow Lynch Creek but can enjoy it through your blog!
Love love love the table..finding bird ornaments is not easy…I finished decorating yesterday!!! I love Christmas decorating but if I add one more box, I’m going to have to move out! LOL!! I would love a LYNCH CREEK CENTERPIECE…My favorite has always been the little tabletop trees! GOOD LUCK EVERYONE, 🎄🎄🎄🎄
I would love a beautiful centerpiece! My decorating is in full swing, almost done, have the front porch to go! Thanks for your wonderful inspirational posts!
Thank you Mary. Throughout the year, I eagerly look forward to seeing a few of your seasonal inspirational tablescapes: Halloween/Fall and Christmas. And with our new ‘stay-at-home’ order in force today (Los Angeles), seeing your beautiful table this morning is so welcoming! Like many of your readers, no family will be coming over but that won’t stop me from decorating and creating something beautiful for me and hubby. Thank you for lifting our spirits!
Mary your table is beautiful as always. I love the way you incorporated nature into your table. The birds and pinecones are so elegant and the red and green colors are classic and my favorite for Christmas. I am following Lynch Creek Farm on FB and got some good decorating ideas from their photos. I am finished decorating the house except for making a centerpiece for our kitchen table. Thank you for a chance to win! Praying for a healthy & blessed Christmas for all.
Your tablescapes are always so pretty! I love the woodland theme and especially the birds! I am following the Lynch Creek FB page! I have barely started my decorating. We moved into a new house and I need to refigure my decorations. Also, this week we are visiting our daughter/husband and new baby granddaughter so decorating will have to wait a bit longer!
Just began following g Lynch Wreaths on FB ❤️ I began my holiday decorating yesterday!
I knew seeing your blog this morning would give me the final push to finish my half done decorations ! I’ll be starting after checking out the rest of the blogs on the list. I am following Lynch Creek on FB. Their website was so beautiful.Thanks for doing this and all the inspiration I get from your blog.
The beautiful woodland table you have created is absolutely amazing. Cardinals are, for me, a part of decorating my home every year. My decorating is complete – finished the day before Thanksgiving.. I have followed Lynch Creek FB and Instagram for some time. Being from the northwest I always am looking for, and supporting local family owned businesses. Thank you for sharing your inspiring table decor.
I’m so in love with this tablescape. I’m hoping to secure a set of the bird salad plates. The LynchCreek centerpiece is the perfect touch. I thought I was just about done with my Christmas decorating, but now may need to tweak a few things. Thank you for the inspiration.
Hi Mary! We began to decorate our home for Christmastime the day after Thanksgiving. We always go with a traditional style which lends to a beautiful background for my Possible Dreams Clothtique Santa Collection. I am pleased with how everything looks so far except for the coffee table in our great room. I have an empty dough bowl and two chunky candles on it for now. How nice a beautiful, fresh centerpiece from Lynch Creek Farms would look there!! And the aroma from the green boughs would just complete the feel of an old time Christmas I remember from my childhood! Thank you for introducing us to Lynch Creek Farms and the opportunity of their Giveaway! I have liked their page on Facebook and will share with my friends.
Merry Christmas from Texas! Stay well and happy!
Always, Patti
I love all of the cardinals. I think I am done decorating this year, because I have already come up with a theme for next year. I get so much joy sharing my pictures and love seeing the things you do. I am now following Lynch Creek Farms on facebook. Thank you for the suggestion. Have a Blessed Christmas.
Love the bird plates. I’m just starting to decorate. I followed lynchreekfarms on facebook.
Mary, Thank you for making the world a better place!!
Your Christmas table decorations are always my favorite!! I love using evergreens from the garden and you have an incredible eye for design!! I absolutely love your bird ornaments, china, flatware & everything in this collection!! I am a friend of Lynch Creek and would love to win this giveaway! I need two more days to complete my decorating.
Thank you for sharing your passion!! Merry Christmas!!
Warm wishes from the Florida Keys! Thank you for all your inspiration throughout the year. especially your boatscapes, as we too have a boat on which we love to entertain ourselves and others. Boat decor, especially tropical, underweigh, zero waste, small storage space, boating decor is always a bit tricky, but a fresh post from you and a quiet place always inspires me to create lovely albeit simpler tropical versions of your lavish table scapes where I jut substitute items from the wrack line and our our marine environment! I’ve always appreciated decorating EVERYTHING all year round! Our holiday decor is coming along nicely since we started getting our christmas decor on the scene, the day after Thanksgiving. I just substitute your easily accessable northern greenery for our tropical greenery and of course seashells and all the other glittery ocean things come out to be repursposed as well. Occasionally I do a wink and hat tip to northern celebrations via coconuts painted with whimsical woodland creatures often inspired by your tablescapes( I wasn’t sure how to attach a photo but I’m told they are cute and folks are asking for me to paint more for them! ) We will continue to add and adjust our decor through the weeks as it will all culinate into a lovely socially distanced “boat up” concert at the dock with the local band we sing and play with for our neighborhood and friends to enjoy holiday fare again inspired by your blog and other’s recipes and decor. I can send photos of those next time we chat. once I figure out how to do that!. Thanks to this post, I just started following Lynch Creek Farms facebook page and the evergreen centerpiece would go nicely with some of the ideas I have planned. I will also share with others who like this beautiful evergreen feeling for the holidays for more inspiration! Stay Safe and well, Blessings to you and yours, Susan
Lovely post, as always, Mary. I have lived in the Seattle area for 40+ years and was regrettably unfamiliar with Lynch Creek Farms. So glad you introduced me to that wonderful resource, Mary. I am still in the decorating process but hope to get more done today.
Everything on Lynch Creek’s page is so lovely, as is your post. I am about 3/4 finished with decorating. I am challenging myself to NOT buy anything new. I did have to buy a package of ornament hooks for tree #3.
Oh, Mary, your tablescape is gorgeous! We love nature and bird watching. Your plates, chargers and ornaments are just beautiful. You have a wonderful bird collection. I love the way you’ve done your napkins. I need to learn this technique! The centerpiece with the added ornaments are so pretty and I imagine it smells divine. Our home is mostly decorated but the walk in attic looks as though there’s been an explosion of the Christmas containers! Lol We’ll spend several hours cleaning up and storing the Thanksgiving items this week. During that time, something else will make it downstairs from the Christmas containers I am most certain. Enjoy your week! Clara❤️
Mary, your table tree side is always a favorite for me. I love the twinkle lights and the bird theme. Beautiful centerpieces from Lynch Creek. Yes, I follow them!
I’m still plugging along with decorating, but hope to wrap it up today. Our tree and mantel have been up and enjoyed for a week, the back entry and sunporch tables complete, so now just adding fluffs here and there as time permits.
Happy Holidays!
Mary,
I always appreciate new websites with quality items, like Lynch Creek Farms I follow on fb, & wow what a gorgeous selection, of wreaths! I would enjoy a real one, I look forward to your new ideas, I love the rustic, deer antler outdoorsy look.
I’ve gotten my tree up, it’s slow going. I can’t believe it but I’ve been disabled over the last 3 years, with chronic back pain, and cannot stand up very long, so I’ve got a ways to go.
I would Love to win the Giveaway! Thank you all for inspiring us all, this Holiday Season & All Year Long
May the Worlds Greatest Blessings Be Yours “Good Health & Happiness”
Mmmmmmm, I can “smell” those fresh greens in your tablescape. Just finished decorating upstairs before sitting down with a mug of coffee and reading blogs. Now, on to writing Christmas cards, cookie baking and candy making later this week.
I am following Lynch Creek Farm. Your table setting is beautiful! Your dishes are so inviting!
Beautiful table setting–I am following Lynch Creek Farms–
Your table by your Christmas tree with the twinkling lights in the background is so warm and cozy, Mary. Isn’t that centerpiece so pretty??!! I’ll bet it smells amazing, too. It took me several days to finish my decorating, but now I can enjoy it!
Lynch Creek Farm arrangements look beautiful! Nothing says Christmas more than fresh greens and naturals. Thanks for the opportunity. A centerpiece would finish my holiday decorating.
I love my Lynch creek farm Autumn wreath which i received at Thanksgiving. I love the Woodland Birch Centerpiece as it would be perfect with my Lenox Everyday Greetings which have birds. I follow LCF on FB as well as instagram. Thank you Mary for the beautiful ideas and photos!
Warm, inviting, creative, beautiful!! You are a master at table scapes!!
I am a follower of your Facebook page. I am finished with my decorations and it feels really nice. In MN we have no snow on the ground so it doesn’t feel like December yet. I love this time of year!
If this doesn’t say “Merry Christmas!” I don’t know what would. Mary, as usual, you wow me with your gorgeous styling of your holiday table. {and everything else you do} Warm, inviting, and all around cheerful, I would love to sit at your beautifully appointed table any and every time. Such a blessing to be part of our Monday Morning Blooms blogger group with you. xo Lidy
Following Lynch Creek. Just started decoration
Hi Mary. I followed Lynch Creek farms on Facebook. I have seem them many times on Instagram where they show many stunning items. I am finished with my decorating, at least for the time being. I find that I am always tweaking things. Thanks for the fun giveaway. Love your nesting post.
Love your gorgeous centerpiece from Lynch Creek Farms! Would love to have that on my dining room table for the holidays! Your nesting table is so unique and festive! I’ve completed my holiday decorating even though I didn’t do as much as usual. Happy Holidays to you and your family as well as to Lola and Sophie!
Your table looks fantastic Mary, love the little birds:@) Your centerpiece is gorgeous and no doubt smells great too!!! Unfortunately I don’t do facebook, bummer. But I am done with my decorating. Shopping? Well, that’s another story…
Happy Holiday Season-enjoy:@)
I am following Lynch Creek. I love your blog posts! We are done with decorating and need to wrap gifts…
Happy Holidays!
Really enjoy site and all the decorating ideas. As of today, I am done with my decorating. I did like the Lynch Creek Farms facebook.
Oh, oh, oh, I love everything about this table! I just finished decorating on Saturday- simpler gatherings this year meant fewer decorations. I use cardinals for Christmas, so your theme is singing my tune! Merry Christmas Mary.
Mary I love the bird ornaments. I visited Lynch Tree Farm. The outside is done and the tree is going up. That is all so far.
Marion
Gorgeous table as always. Visited Lynch Tree Farm. Today I am putting up the tree and all of the outside decorations are done.
Marilyn
I love anything Cardinal. Visited Lynch Tree Farm . Purchased the tree and trying to get it up today,light tomorrow.
Joan
I followed on Facebook as JJ Harbert
Followed Lynch Tree Farm. Having a hard time starting to decorate the year, but your tablescapes always make me happy.
I just have a new finishing touches left to do and I’m following Lynch Tree Farm
Your table scapes are always so beautiful. I started my Christmas decorating early November,:much earlier than usual. And I finished with my tree the day after Thanksgiving. I am enjoying the peace, calm and serenity of my holiday decor this year. I followed Lynch Creek Farms on FB.
We’re about halfway through decorating. We’re adding more lights outside every day.
OMGoodness, that Holly and Ivy dishware is calling my name, and I am TRYING to be a good girl and resist:):) It is beautiful! . Your table, is, once again just perfection. My favorite ornament is the bird in the pine cone! The centerpiece that you chose is the BEST, thanks for the chance to win. I am following LCF on Facebook too. Have a very MERRY week, Mary!
So cheery and festive! I’m finished decorating. I followed LCF on Facebook. Merry Christmas!
What a very berry – merry tablescape! Love the woodland setting with the birds and pinecones added. Those bird plates are pretty special too. I love the wooden chargers, so perfect for this type of a setting. I am 3/4 done, I still need to put out a special ceramic tree I made years ago for my mom and since her passing it came back to me. It will go on a hallway table and then I will be done ( I think, haha). My front side walk urns are now filled with holly branches, small white pine branches and pine cones. The garage window box even has one of my birds nest tucked in amongst the greens, turned out pretty cute. My mailbox planter is decorated too. I had fun walking our property gathering the items, I especially enjoy decorating with my own greenery from our trees and bushes. I found the sweetest nest underneath one our are large pines. It was formed with the pine needles, the inside circumference only being 2 inches and the outside of the nest is 5 inches, but the outside is woven with white batting or stuffing like from a pillow! I was awe-struck by it as it gives the impression of snow. Just the sweetest! I love the birds Mary and my inside tree is decorated with Cardinals, white lights, icicles, and a few frosted white pearalized small balls. It will stay like this through February as our winters are so long, it gives me joy. I am not on Facebook, but I will pin some of these wonderful pictures. Thank you Mary for another great give-away.
I’m half way in my Christmas decorating, I need to step on it!
Finished is a relative term. There always seems something I can tweak a little!
Mostly done decorating! I feel so happy seeing all of this stuff which has been boxed up since last 01/01 again. I have quite a few pieces of Dickens Village which my grandson and I put out on Thanksgiving weedend and leave up through February. It’s just too pretty to put away any sooner. Following LCF on facebook.
I am following Lynch Creek Farms on Facebook. Their evergreen arrangements are beautiful.
I am only a quarter of the way done with my decorating but “it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas”!
We couldn’t wait to get started on decorating at our house, so we have been finished for quite a while! Thank you for the wonderful opportunity to win the centerpiece! Many blessings to you and yours this Christmas, Mary!
I love all the cardinals and other touches of red in your lovely decorating. So beautiful! I am about halfway through my decorating. No more live Christmas trees are available in my town, as most people started early this year.
We are just getting in the spirit to decorate. Tree is up, red birds in place, faux wreath hung over fireplace. Finishing the tree this week and preparing to set the table for Christmas day! This beautiful
Centerpiece would be the grand finale!
I have been following Lynch Creek on facebook for a long time! Slow decorating around our house this year, slow but sure!
Your table setting is beautiful. I love the red birds.Following Lynch Creek Farm on Facebook!
I have finished Christmas decorating. I have more I could put out, but I think I am done.
i Follow Lynch Creek Farm on their Facebook page – Carolsue Anderson
digicats {at} sbcglobal {dot} net
I am really not doing a lot for Christmas this year, but I have everything done that I wanted to get done.
digicats {at} sbcglobal {dot} net