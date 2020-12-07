Merry Christmas Nesting Tablescape + Giveaway

Happy Monday!

I set a table by the twinkling lights of the tree for some Merry Christmas nesting!

A tartan throw provides a foundation for the table as a tablecloth, adding a warm and cozy plaid layer. . .

Twig flatware and tree slice chargers add a woodland note.

Cypress, juniper, boxwood and magnolia leaves clipped from the trees and shrubs

provide a natural evergreen runner, sprinkled down the center of the table.

Pine cones add texture and contrast and Nandina berries and ornaments

add a cheery pop of seasonal red color.

Watching the birds at the feeders in the winter months brings me great joy

and I love celebrating the season with bird ornaments!

Bird ornaments flew in to flock at the table. . .

And to light on the evergreen runner as well as perch on napkin rings.

A Woodland Birch Centerpiece, courtesy of Lynch Creek Farm,

provides a vessel for some merry nesting at the table!

The Woodland Birch Centerpiece comes with a birch pillar LED candle for a soft, flickering glow.

The pillar is encircled by a ring of fresh noble fir, incense cedar, and white pine. Pine cones, red ball ornaments and red burlap bows add interest to create this woodsy, birch Christmas centerpiece for the holidays.

I placed the centerpiece in a wood bowl and added a Cardinal ornament, along

with a couple of ball ornaments with a pine cone design,for an additional pop of red.

Lynch Creek Farm is a small family owned company, dedicated to producing sustainable evergreen products, procured from the forests in their backyard of the great Pacific Northwest. Evergreen boughs are cultivated by trimming the lower branches of younger, coniferous trees in healthy and robustly forested areas, along the foothills of the Cascade Mountains. Once a tree matures to 15 – 20 years in age, it is no longer trimmed, prolonging the lifespan of the woodlands, ensuring they will continue to grow and thrive for decades to come.

Treat your centerpieces as you would a potted plant:

After receiving your centerpiece, add 1/2 cup of water to the center of the oasis foam. Mist with water and add another 1/2 cup water every 2-3 days to bring out the fragrance. Place your centerpiece in a cool location, out of direct sunlight. With proper care, your centerpiece should last at least 3 weeks.

Table Details:

Bird Plates / Certified International Holly and Ivy, Amazon

Woodland Berry Chargers / Williams-Sonoma

Twig Flatware / Pier 1

Goblets / Mikasa French Countryside

Tartan Plaid Throw / HomeGoods, several years ago

Bird ornaments / colllected over the years

Tree Slice Chargers / Bed, Bath & Beyond, several years ago

Napkins / Hobby Lobby & Pottery Barn

Napkin Rings / HomeGoods, several years ago

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

