25+ Merry & Bright Christmas Tablescapes and Holiday Centerpiece Inspiration!

 Find a round-up of 25+ Christmas and winter-themed tablescapes with holiday centerpiece inspiration. You’ll find cheery checks and merry plaids and tartans, whimsical reindeer, a Santa motorcade, floral centerpieces, DIY evergreen table runners and more for your holiday celebration.

25 Merry and Bright Christmas tablescapes and centerpiece inspiration. You’ll find cheery checks and merry plaids and tartans, whimsical reindeer, a Santa motorcade, floral centerpieces, DIY evergreen table runners and more for your holiday celebration  #christmas #tablescapes #winter #santa #plaid #tartan #snowman #candycanes ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Merry December!

Are you busy decking the halls and making things merry and bright?

Merry and Bright Plaid Christmas Table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #Christmastable #plaid #tartan #tablescape

‘Tis the Season to deck the table as well as the halls and I’m sharing

 a round up of Christmas table and centerpiece inspiration!

Click on the links in red if you’d like to revisit the complete post or for table sources.

Merry Christmas Nesting Tablescape with bird ornaments and plates by the tree #christmas #tablescapes #birds ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Merry Christmas Nesting Tablescape

Bird ornaments flock at the table for a festive seasonal runner and merry nesting

with bird plates, tree slice chargers, twig flatware and woodland birch centerpiece.

Merry Christmas Nesting Tablescape with bird ornaments and plates | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #tablescapes #birds

St. Nicholas Christmas Table with Paisley, Plaid and Forest Friends #christmas #tablescape #santa #forestfriends #redandgreen ©homeiswheretheboatis.net#christmas #tablescape #santa #sleigh #forestfriends #redandgreen ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

St. Nicholas Christmas Table with Paisley, Plaid and Forest Friends

Traditional red and green, evergreen runner, paisley, plaid

and St. Nick with assorted forest friends plates

Snowman Top Hat Christmas Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #tablescapes #snowmen

Top Hat Snowman Centerpiece and Tablescape

A snowman top hat container provides inspiration for a

table centerpiece with polka dot and check snowman plates

Snowman Top Hat Christmas Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #tablescapes #snowmen

A Visit From St. Nicholas Christmas Tablescape #Christmas #fitzandfloyd #tablescape #tablesetting #candycanes #redandgreen #reindeer #plaid ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

A Visit From St. Nicholas Christmas Tablescape

The story of A Visit from St. Nicholas as told by the table

and Fitz and Floyd St. Nicholas dinnerware

Noel Farms Red truck Christmas table with tree, buffalo check and tartan plaid #christmas #truck #tablescapes #tartan #plaid ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Noel Farms Red Truck Christmas Tablescape

Plaid, Black and White Buffalo Check and Red Trucks delivering

fresh-from-the-farm evergreens as well as loads of cheer this holiday season.

Merry and Bright Candy Cane Christmas Tablescape and DIY Candy Candy Floral Centerpiecd #christmas #tablescapes #redandgreen #candycanes ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Candy Cane Christmas Tablescape

 Candy Cane Floral Centerpiece Tutorial

Merry Motoring Whimsical Christmas Table with Fitz and Floyd Santa Car Cookie Jar and Radko car ornaments #Christmas #tablescape #tartan #plaid ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Merry Motoring Whimsical Christmas Table

 Santa Car Cookie Jar centerpiece paired with tartan and

Santamobile ornaments collected over the years

Merry Little Christmas Village Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #tablescapes #plaid #tartan #village

A Merry Little Christmas Village Tablescape

Glittered cardboard houses of yesteryear add some nostalgia with winter village plates

 and merry streets scenes for a Merry Little Christmas Village

Merry Little Christmas Village Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #tablescapes #plaid #tartan #village

Light the Way for Santa Christmas Tablescape with lantern evergreen centerpiece | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #santa #christmas #tablescape #tartan #plaid

Light the Way for Santa Christmas Tablescape

A centerpiece with lantern is adorned with ribbon, candy canes and

Christmas ornaments to light the way for Santa at the table.

Light the Way for Santa Christmas Tablescape with lantern evergreen centerpiece | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #santa #christmas #tablescape #tartan #plaid

’Tis the Season for Plaid and Peppermint Christmas Tablescape and Easy 10-Minute Centerpiece #christmas #tablescape #tablesetting #peppermint #candycanes #redandgreen #plaid ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

’Tis the Season for Plaid & Peppermint Christmas Tablescape

Create an easy Christmas table centerpiece in just 10 minutes using candy canes,

peppermints, ornaments and greenery.

North Pole Express Delivery Christmas Tablescape with Santa #christmas #tablescape #santa #tartan #plaid ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

North Pole Express Delivery Christmas Table

Evergreens spill out of a mailbox onto a table runner for a festive and easy centerpiece, along with greetings and wishes for your days to be merry and bright!

Merry and Bright Plaid Table by the Tree with Reindeer centerpiece and runner #christmas #tablesetting #plaid #tartan #reindeer #tablescape ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

A Merry and Bright Plaid Table with Reindeer Centerpiece

Reindeer sleigh centerpiece and tartan plaid table by the lights of the tree

Cheery Checks, Merry Plaids and Whimsical Reindeer Christmas Table in red and green #christmas #tablescape #reindeer #redandgreen ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Cheery Checks, Merry Plaids and Whimsical Reindeer Christmas Table

Post includes recipe for Reindeer Corn Snack Mix, an easy no-bake treat!

Merry and Bright Christmas Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #tablescapes #tartan #plaid

Merry and Bright Christmas Tablescape

 Merry plaids and checks bring joy and cheer to the table with a blooming pitcher

and evergreen table runner. Burlap and plaid trimmed poinsettia stems

make things merry and bright!

Christmas table with Fitz and Floyd Christmas Lodge by the Tree and tartan layers #tartan #tablescape #Christmas #Santa #plaid #fitzandfloyd ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Christmas Lodge by the Tree and Tartan Layers

Fitz and Floyd Christmas Lodge Santa pitcher centerpiece, filled with fresh-cut greenery

to hang small pine cone ornaments to add a woodland ‘lodge’ note.

Fitz and Floyd Cardinal Christmas Santa Pitcher and Christmas tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #santa #bird #cardinal #tablescape

Christmas Table with St. Nick, Cardinals, Magnolia and Tartan

A Cardinal Christmas Santa Pitcher and wreath provides a centerpiece

for the table with tartan plaid, Cardinals and magnolia.

Cardinal Christmas tablescape with tartan and magnolia| ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #santa #bird #cardinal #tablescape #fitzandfloyd #tartan #plaid

Happy Owl-idays Table with Tartan Plaid #plaid #christmas #tablescape #tartan #owls ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

A Tartan Happy Owl-idays Table

A parliament of owls and tartan for the holidays

Plaid Tidings Christmas Table with fresh greenery, vintage ornaments and chalkboard runner | homeiswheretheboatis.net #tartan #pottingshed #Christmas #tablescape #chalkboard

Chalking it Up for a Plaid Tidings Christmas 

Plaid Tidings in the Potting Shed with fresh greenery,

vintage ornaments and a chalkboard runner

Christmas table with tartan plaid and hurricane centerpiece with evergreens and Cardinals #christmas #tablescape #birds #tartan #plaid ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Christmas Nesting by the Tree with Lenox Winter Greetings

Christmas table with tartan, greenery and Fitz and Floyd bunnies #tablescapes #christmas #tartan #plaid | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Christmas Table for Two with Plaid and Bunnies

Christmas table with tartan, greenery and Fitz and Floyd bunnies

and a recipe for Christmas Sangria with Rosemary Simple Syrup

Plaid Tidings Christmas Table with St. Nick and a DIY Natural Evergreen Table Runner | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #tartan #christmas #tablescape #tartan #plaid #redandgreen

Plaid Tidings Christmas Table with St. Nick and Natural Evergreen Table Runner

Layers of plaids and tartans and an easy DIY evergreen runner

for the table with votives, apples, ornaments and pinecones

Oh Deer: Tartan Christmas Table for Two by the Tree #Christmas #tartan #tablescape #plaid #Christmastree #reindeer #deer ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Oh Deer: Tartan Christmas Table for Two by the Tree 

Reindeer, tartan and table for two by the twinkling lights of the tree

Winter table with birds, mercury glass, pine cones and snowflakes #Christmas #winter #tablescapes #birds ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Sparkling Nesting Table by the Tree

A wintry mix of snowflakes, mercury glass and nesting birds by the tree

Winter Nesting Table with cardinals and snowmen #winter #tablescapes #cardinals #Christmas #snowman ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Winter Nesting Table with Cardinals and Snowmen

Cardinal Christmas tablescape with evergreens | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #cardinal #christmas #tablescape #plaid

Cardinal Christmas Tablescape 

A warm and cozy plaid throw provides a tablecloth for a little Christmas nesting

with cardinals, greenery, pine cones and Cardinal ornaments

Cardinal Christmas tablescape with evergreens | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #cardinal #christmas #tablescape #plaid

Christmas table with black and white checks with evergreen runner, pinecones and deer | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #tablescapes #blackandwhite #buffalochecks #greenery

Monday Morning Blooms Holiday Table Inspiration

Black and White Checks with evergreen runner, pinecones and deer

I’m happy to be part of Christmas Tablescape Blog Hop on Tuesday, December 5th.

I hope you’ll come back for more holiday table inspiration from 20 table stylists.🎄

Joy and Cheer Plaid Christmas Table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #Christmastable #plaid #tartan #tablescape

25 Merry and Bright Christmas tablescapes and centerpiece inspiration. You’ll find cheery checks and merry plaids and tartans, whimsical reindeer, a Santa motorcade, floral centerpieces, DIY evergreen table runners and more for your holiday celebration. |  ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #tablescapes #winter #santa #plaid #tartan #snowman #candycanes

  9 comments for “25+ Merry & Bright Christmas Tablescapes and Holiday Centerpiece Inspiration!

  1. Sue
    December 1, 2023 at 6:19 am

    Thank you for compiling all these beautiful tablescape ideas! I’ve already gotten some ideas for decorating a luncheon we are doing at church next week. When the table looks as lovely as the ones you create, it doesn’t really matter what food is served!

    Reply
  2. Rita C.
    December 1, 2023 at 6:41 am

    Your collections and assemblages are truly mind-boggling good! I want to get in your storage closets!

    Reply
  3. Deb
    December 1, 2023 at 6:57 am

    I’ll be sure to come back … everything is beautiful!

    Reply
  4. Debbie J
    December 1, 2023 at 7:10 am

    Oh what a lovely group of tablescapes! Each one is so special. How could you pick a favorite! Thank you for sharing with us. I can’t wait to see your new design next week. Have a great weekend!

    Reply
  5. Pam
    December 1, 2023 at 8:24 am

    Mary, your archives of tables are magazine worthy. Each tabletop is styled to perfection. I could never choose a favorite! Merry December ❤️🎄

    Reply
  6. the Painted Apron
    December 1, 2023 at 8:29 am

    Wow Mary, they are all so beautiful! I am dedicating my whole weekend to decorating! Ho ho ho! 🎄
    Jenna

    Reply
  7. Jan E.
    December 1, 2023 at 8:30 am

    Just one beautiful table after another. You have given me so much inspiration for future Christmas settings.

    Reply
  8. Terri Michalenko
    December 1, 2023 at 9:49 am

    I absolutely love your table decorations! Thanks so much for sharing them! Merry Christmas!!

    Reply
  9. Ellen
    December 1, 2023 at 9:52 am

    I love all the tables but my favorites are anything with tartan plaid! Because of YOU, I have a nice collection of Tartan table cloths/napkins and chargers. I stayed away from the dishes..I already have too many sets! I told my hubs it was all your fault!!! But, we love you anyway!! Thanks for the creative ideas you have given me over the years!!! Merry Christmas!!! 🎄🎄🎄

    Reply

