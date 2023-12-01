25+ Merry & Bright Christmas Tablescapes and Holiday Centerpiece Inspiration!

Find a round-up of 25+ Christmas and winter-themed tablescapes with holiday centerpiece inspiration. You’ll find cheery checks and merry plaids and tartans, whimsical reindeer, a Santa motorcade, floral centerpieces, DIY evergreen table runners and more for your holiday celebration.
Merry December!
Are you busy decking the halls and making things merry and bright?
‘Tis the Season to deck the table as well as the halls and I’m sharing
a round up of Christmas table and centerpiece inspiration!
Click on the links in red if you’d like to revisit the complete post or for table sources.
Merry Christmas Nesting Tablescape
Bird ornaments flock at the table for a festive seasonal runner and merry nesting
with bird plates, tree slice chargers, twig flatware and woodland birch centerpiece.
St. Nicholas Christmas Table with Paisley, Plaid and Forest Friends
Traditional red and green, evergreen runner, paisley, plaid
and St. Nick with assorted forest friends plates
Top Hat Snowman Centerpiece and Tablescape
A snowman top hat container provides inspiration for a
table centerpiece with polka dot and check snowman plates
A Visit From St. Nicholas Christmas Tablescape
The story of A Visit from St. Nicholas as told by the table
and Fitz and Floyd St. Nicholas dinnerware
Noel Farms Red Truck Christmas Tablescape
Plaid, Black and White Buffalo Check and Red Trucks delivering
fresh-from-the-farm evergreens as well as loads of cheer this holiday season.
Candy Cane Christmas Tablescape
Candy Cane Floral Centerpiece Tutorial
Merry Motoring Whimsical Christmas Table
Santa Car Cookie Jar centerpiece paired with tartan and
Santamobile ornaments collected over the years
A Merry Little Christmas Village Tablescape
Glittered cardboard houses of yesteryear add some nostalgia with winter village plates
and merry streets scenes for a Merry Little Christmas Village
Light the Way for Santa Christmas Tablescape
A centerpiece with lantern is adorned with ribbon, candy canes and
Christmas ornaments to light the way for Santa at the table.
’Tis the Season for Plaid & Peppermint Christmas Tablescape
Create an easy Christmas table centerpiece in just 10 minutes using candy canes,
peppermints, ornaments and greenery.
North Pole Express Delivery Christmas Table
Evergreens spill out of a mailbox onto a table runner for a festive and easy centerpiece, along with greetings and wishes for your days to be merry and bright!
A Merry and Bright Plaid Table with Reindeer Centerpiece
Reindeer sleigh centerpiece and tartan plaid table by the lights of the tree
Cheery Checks, Merry Plaids and Whimsical Reindeer Christmas Table
Post includes recipe for Reindeer Corn Snack Mix, an easy no-bake treat!
Merry and Bright Christmas Tablescape
Merry plaids and checks bring joy and cheer to the table with a blooming pitcher
and evergreen table runner. Burlap and plaid trimmed poinsettia stems
make things merry and bright!
Christmas Lodge by the Tree and Tartan Layers
Fitz and Floyd Christmas Lodge Santa pitcher centerpiece, filled with fresh-cut greenery
to hang small pine cone ornaments to add a woodland ‘lodge’ note.
Christmas Table with St. Nick, Cardinals, Magnolia and Tartan
A Cardinal Christmas Santa Pitcher and wreath provides a centerpiece
for the table with tartan plaid, Cardinals and magnolia.
A Tartan Happy Owl-idays Table
A parliament of owls and tartan for the holidays
Chalking it Up for a Plaid Tidings Christmas
Plaid Tidings in the Potting Shed with fresh greenery,
vintage ornaments and a chalkboard runner
Christmas Nesting by the Tree with Lenox Winter Greetings
Christmas Table for Two with Plaid and Bunnies
Christmas table with tartan, greenery and Fitz and Floyd bunnies
and a recipe for Christmas Sangria with Rosemary Simple Syrup
Plaid Tidings Christmas Table with St. Nick and Natural Evergreen Table Runner
Layers of plaids and tartans and an easy DIY evergreen runner
for the table with votives, apples, ornaments and pinecones
Oh Deer: Tartan Christmas Table for Two by the Tree
Reindeer, tartan and table for two by the twinkling lights of the tree
Sparkling Nesting Table by the Tree
A wintry mix of snowflakes, mercury glass and nesting birds by the tree
Winter Nesting Table with Cardinals and Snowmen
A warm and cozy plaid throw provides a tablecloth for a little Christmas nesting
with cardinals, greenery, pine cones and Cardinal ornaments
Monday Morning Blooms Holiday Table Inspiration
Black and White Checks with evergreen runner, pinecones and deer
I’m happy to be part of Christmas Tablescape Blog Hop on Tuesday, December 5th.
I hope you’ll come back for more holiday table inspiration from 20 table stylists.🎄
