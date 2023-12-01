25+ Merry & Bright Christmas Tablescapes and Holiday Centerpiece Inspiration!

Find a round-up of 25+ Christmas and winter-themed tablescapes with holiday centerpiece inspiration. You’ll find cheery checks and merry plaids and tartans, whimsical reindeer, a Santa motorcade, floral centerpieces, DIY evergreen table runners and more for your holiday celebration.

Merry December!

Are you busy decking the halls and making things merry and bright?

‘Tis the Season to deck the table as well as the halls and I’m sharing

a round up of Christmas table and centerpiece inspiration!

Click on the links in red if you’d like to revisit the complete post or for table sources.

Merry Christmas Nesting Tablescape

Bird ornaments flock at the table for a festive seasonal runner and merry nesting

with bird plates, tree slice chargers, twig flatware and woodland birch centerpiece.

St. Nicholas Christmas Table with Paisley, Plaid and Forest Friends

Traditional red and green, evergreen runner, paisley, plaid

and St. Nick with assorted forest friends plates

Top Hat Snowman Centerpiece and Tablescape

A snowman top hat container provides inspiration for a

table centerpiece with polka dot and check snowman plates

A Visit From St. Nicholas Christmas Tablescape

The story of A Visit from St. Nicholas as told by the table

and Fitz and Floyd St. Nicholas dinnerware

Noel Farms Red Truck Christmas Tablescape

Plaid, Black and White Buffalo Check and Red Trucks delivering

fresh-from-the-farm evergreens as well as loads of cheer this holiday season.

Candy Cane Christmas Tablescape

Candy Cane Floral Centerpiece Tutorial

Merry Motoring Whimsical Christmas Table

Santa Car Cookie Jar centerpiece paired with tartan and

Santamobile ornaments collected over the years

A Merry Little Christmas Village Tablescape

Glittered cardboard houses of yesteryear add some nostalgia with winter village plates

and merry streets scenes for a Merry Little Christmas Village

Light the Way for Santa Christmas Tablescape

A centerpiece with lantern is adorned with ribbon, candy canes and

Christmas ornaments to light the way for Santa at the table.

’Tis the Season for Plaid & Peppermint Christmas Tablescape

Create an easy Christmas table centerpiece in just 10 minutes using candy canes,

peppermints, ornaments and greenery.

North Pole Express Delivery Christmas Table

Evergreens spill out of a mailbox onto a table runner for a festive and easy centerpiece, along with greetings and wishes for your days to be merry and bright!

A Merry and Bright Plaid Table with Reindeer Centerpiece

Reindeer sleigh centerpiece and tartan plaid table by the lights of the tree

Cheery Checks, Merry Plaids and Whimsical Reindeer Christmas Table

Post includes recipe for Reindeer Corn Snack Mix, an easy no-bake treat!

Merry and Bright Christmas Tablescape

Merry plaids and checks bring joy and cheer to the table with a blooming pitcher

and evergreen table runner. Burlap and plaid trimmed poinsettia stems

make things merry and bright!

Christmas Lodge by the Tree and Tartan Layers

Fitz and Floyd Christmas Lodge Santa pitcher centerpiece, filled with fresh-cut greenery

to hang small pine cone ornaments to add a woodland ‘lodge’ note.

Christmas Table with St. Nick, Cardinals, Magnolia and Tartan

A Cardinal Christmas Santa Pitcher and wreath provides a centerpiece

for the table with tartan plaid, Cardinals and magnolia.

A Tartan Happy Owl-idays Table

A parliament of owls and tartan for the holidays

Chalking it Up for a Plaid Tidings Christmas

Plaid Tidings in the Potting Shed with fresh greenery,

vintage ornaments and a chalkboard runner

Christmas Nesting by the Tree with Lenox Winter Greetings

Christmas Table for Two with Plaid and Bunnies

Christmas table with tartan, greenery and Fitz and Floyd bunnies

and a recipe for Christmas Sangria with Rosemary Simple Syrup

Plaid Tidings Christmas Table with St. Nick and Natural Evergreen Table Runner

Layers of plaids and tartans and an easy DIY evergreen runner

for the table with votives, apples, ornaments and pinecones

Oh Deer: Tartan Christmas Table for Two by the Tree

Reindeer, tartan and table for two by the twinkling lights of the tree

Sparkling Nesting Table by the Tree

A wintry mix of snowflakes, mercury glass and nesting birds by the tree

Winter Nesting Table with Cardinals and Snowmen

Cardinal Christmas Tablescape

A warm and cozy plaid throw provides a tablecloth for a little Christmas nesting

with cardinals, greenery, pine cones and Cardinal ornaments

Monday Morning Blooms Holiday Table Inspiration

Black and White Checks with evergreen runner, pinecones and deer

I’m happy to be part of Christmas Tablescape Blog Hop on Tuesday, December 5th.

I hope you’ll come back for more holiday table inspiration from 20 table stylists.🎄

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

<br /> <br /> <br /> <br /> <br /> <br /> <br />

<br /> <br /> <br /> <br /> <br /> <br /> <br />

<br /> <br /> <br /> <br /> <br /> <br />

<br /> <br />

Thank you for your visit, sharing with: