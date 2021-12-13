Christmas, Dishes, Monday Morning Blooms, Tablescape

Light the Way for Santa Christmas Tablescape

Light the Way for Santa Christmas Centerpiece with Lantern and Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #santa #christmas #tablescape #tartan #plaid

Happy Monday!

Are you like me and finding it hard to believe Christmas that is less than two weeks away?

Are you finished decking halls?

While the tree is up, I still have more to go!

Christmas tree | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #santa #christmas #tablescape #tartan #plaid

I always think the house feels more merry and bright

when the table is decked out for the holidays too!

Light the Way for Santa Christmas Centerpiece with Lantern and Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #santa #christmas #tablescape #tartan #plaid

I’m lighting the way for Santa at the table with a ‘Let It Glow’ centerpiece from Lynch Creek Farm.

Light the Way for Santa Christmas Centerpiece with Lantern and Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #santa #christmas #tablescape #tartan #plaid

The ‘Let It Glow’ centerpiece is adorned with fresh noble fir, cedar, red berries, and frosted pine cones, topped with a red LED lantern

'Let It Glow' centerpiece from Lynch Creek Farm

I placed the centerpiece in a white bowl on the table.

Light the Way for Santa Christmas Centerpiece with Lantern and Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #santa #christmas #tablescape #tartan #plaid

 I decided to give the centerpiece some additional embellishments to pair with the Santa plates.

How to embellish a lantern evergreen centerpiece for Christmas | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #santa #christmas #tablescape #tartan #plaid

Ho Ho Ho and wire edge tartan ribbon, candy canes and Christmas ornaments with pine cones add a merry pop of red.

How to embellish a lantern evergreen centerpiece for Christmas | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #santa #christmas #tablescape #tartan #plaid

The ribbon is looped and secured with wired wood floral picks. . . 

How to embellish a lantern evergreen centerpiece for Christmas | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #santa #christmas #tablescape #tartan #plaid

With the picks are tucked into the greenery and floral foam in the centerpiece, along with candy canes.

How to embellish a lantern evergreen centerpiece for Christmas | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #santa #christmas #tablescape #tartan #plaid

Here is the embellished centerpiece lighting the way for Santa. . .

Light the Way for Santa Christmas Tablescape with lantern evergreen centerpiece | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #santa #christmas #tablescape #tartan #plaid

A red Santa buckle table runner is layered over a tartan plaid throw as a tablecloth. . .

Santa belt table runner for Santa Christmas Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #santa #christmas #tablescape #tartan #plaid

And Santa buckle napkin rings marry a pine cone and holly berry print with tartan plaid napkins.

Santa buckle napkin ring for Santa Christmas Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #santa #christmas #tablescape #tartan #plaid

Light the Way for Santa Christmas Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #santa #christmas #tablescape #tartan #plaid

Table Details:

Santa plates / CR Christmas Collection Old Saint-Nicholas, HomeGoods, several years ago, used HERE

Ciroa Plaid Plates / HomeGoods, several years ago, used HERE

Santa Belt Napkin Rings, Chargers / Pier1, several years ago

Red Goblets / Mikasa French Countryside

Tartan Throw, Santa Belt Table Runner, Napkins / HomeGoods several years ago

 Wallace Corsica Gold-Accent Flatware

Deck the Halls with beautiful evergreens | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #wreath #birds #porch #tablescapes #dogs #pottingshed

The winner of Deck the Halls with Beautiful Evergreens and Giveaway

and Lynch Creek Farm Centerpiece is Chloe G!

Beautiful bokeh and lantern evergreen centerpiece for Christmas | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #santa #christmas #tablescape #tartan #plaid

Thank you to Lynch Creek Farm for my centerpiece and sponsoring this giveaway. 

Light the Way for Santa Christmas Tablescape with lantern evergreen centerpiece | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #santa #christmas #tablescape #tartan #plaid

Santa ornament with lantern Christmas tree | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #santa #christmas #tree

Santa ornament Christmas tree | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #santa #christmas #tree

Santa ornament Christmas tree | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #santa #christmas #tree

Visit my talented blogging friends this week to see their beautiful deck the halls inspiration:

Shirley at Housepitality Designs

Pam at Everyday Living

Light the Way for Santa Christmas Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #santa #christmas #tablescape #tartan #plaid

Light the Way for Santa Christmas Tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #santa #christmas #tablescape #tartan #plaid

  3. Lynn@Happier than a pig in mud
    December 13, 2021 at 6:41 am

    Your table looks fabulous Mary! Wishing you a Ho-Ho-Happy Holiday Season-Enjoy:@)

  4. Rita C at Panoply
    December 13, 2021 at 7:28 am

    Gosh, what a fabulous tablescape and embellishing of that LCF centerpiece!
    I love all the details, but I’m like a magpie for those Santa napkin rings on the mixed napkins, and that flatware!

  5. Ellen
    December 13, 2021 at 7:36 am

    BEAUTIFUL!! CONGRATULATIONS to the winner! You are a LUCKY DUCK!! Your table is fabulous! I have my tartan on this week..I will be changing my table soon…I have so many tablecloths for Christmas and I live every one of them…my favorite is one my sister embroidered along with a matching table runner & napkins…I save those for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Can’t wait to see the rest of these tables!! Thanks Mary!!

