Light the Way for Santa Christmas Tablescape

Happy Monday!
Are you like me and finding it hard to believe Christmas that is less than two weeks away?
Are you finished decking halls?
While the tree is up, I still have more to go!
I always think the house feels more merry and bright
when the table is decked out for the holidays too!
I’m lighting the way for Santa at the table with a ‘Let It Glow’ centerpiece from Lynch Creek Farm.
The ‘Let It Glow’ centerpiece is adorned with fresh noble fir, cedar, red berries, and frosted pine cones, topped with a red LED lantern
I placed the centerpiece in a white bowl on the table.
I decided to give the centerpiece some additional embellishments to pair with the Santa plates.
Ho Ho Ho and wire edge tartan ribbon, candy canes and Christmas ornaments with pine cones add a merry pop of red.
The ribbon is looped and secured with wired wood floral picks. . .
With the picks are tucked into the greenery and floral foam in the centerpiece, along with candy canes.
Here is the embellished centerpiece lighting the way for Santa. . .
A red Santa buckle table runner is layered over a tartan plaid throw as a tablecloth. . .
And Santa buckle napkin rings marry a pine cone and holly berry print with tartan plaid napkins.
Table Details:
Santa plates / CR Christmas Collection Old Saint-Nicholas, HomeGoods, several years ago, used HERE
Ciroa Plaid Plates / HomeGoods, several years ago, used HERE
Santa Belt Napkin Rings, Chargers / Pier1, several years ago
Red Goblets / Mikasa French Countryside
Tartan Throw, Santa Belt Table Runner, Napkins / HomeGoods several years ago
Wallace Corsica Gold-Accent Flatware
The winner of Deck the Halls with Beautiful Evergreens and Giveaway
and Lynch Creek Farm Centerpiece is Chloe G!
Thank you to Lynch Creek Farm for my centerpiece and sponsoring this giveaway.
Visit my talented blogging friends this week to see their beautiful deck the halls inspiration:
Shirley at Housepitality Designs
Pam at Everyday Living
As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.
Thank you for your visit, sharing with:
Your table looks fabulous Mary! Wishing you a Ho-Ho-Happy Holiday Season-Enjoy:@)
Gosh, what a fabulous tablescape and embellishing of that LCF centerpiece!
I love all the details, but I’m like a magpie for those Santa napkin rings on the mixed napkins, and that flatware!
BEAUTIFUL!! CONGRATULATIONS to the winner! You are a LUCKY DUCK!! Your table is fabulous! I have my tartan on this week..I will be changing my table soon…I have so many tablecloths for Christmas and I live every one of them…my favorite is one my sister embroidered along with a matching table runner & napkins…I save those for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Can’t wait to see the rest of these tables!! Thanks Mary!!