Light the Way for Santa Christmas Tablescape

Happy Monday!

Are you like me and finding it hard to believe Christmas that is less than two weeks away?

Are you finished decking halls?

While the tree is up, I still have more to go!

I always think the house feels more merry and bright

when the table is decked out for the holidays too!

I’m lighting the way for Santa at the table with a ‘Let It Glow’ centerpiece from Lynch Creek Farm.

The ‘Let It Glow’ centerpiece is adorned with fresh noble fir, cedar, red berries, and frosted pine cones, topped with a red LED lantern

I placed the centerpiece in a white bowl on the table.

I decided to give the centerpiece some additional embellishments to pair with the Santa plates.

Ho Ho Ho and wire edge tartan ribbon, candy canes and Christmas ornaments with pine cones add a merry pop of red.

The ribbon is looped and secured with wired wood floral picks. . .

With the picks are tucked into the greenery and floral foam in the centerpiece, along with candy canes.

Here is the embellished centerpiece lighting the way for Santa. . .

A red Santa buckle table runner is layered over a tartan plaid throw as a tablecloth. . .

And Santa buckle napkin rings marry a pine cone and holly berry print with tartan plaid napkins.

Table Details:

Santa plates / CR Christmas Collection Old Saint-Nicholas, HomeGoods, several years ago, used HERE

Ciroa Plaid Plates / HomeGoods, several years ago, used HERE

Santa Belt Napkin Rings, Chargers / Pier1, several years ago

Red Goblets / Mikasa French Countryside

Tartan Throw, Santa Belt Table Runner, Napkins / HomeGoods several years ago

Wallace Corsica Gold-Accent Flatware

