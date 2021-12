Calling all peanut butter and chocolate lovers, these no-bake bars come together in 15 minutes to make an irresistible dessert and easy food gift.

Happy Saturday!

How about an easy no-bake treat for your weekend?

These No Bake Peanut Butter Chocolate Swirl Bars are perfect for sharing with your friends,

neighbors and family for the holidays.

The hardest part about these bars is waiting for them to chill long enough to cut!

Here are the ingredients you’ll need:

🎄 peanut butter

🎄 bittersweet chocolate chips

🎄 white chocolate chips

🎄 coconut or neutral-flavored oil

🎄 powdered sugar

🎄 butter

🎄 crispy rice cereal

🎄 salted peanuts

Here are the easy steps:

Line an 8-inch square baking pan with parchment paper, allowing ends to extend over sides.

In a large bowl, mix cereal and powdered sugar; set aside.

Melt butter over medium heat; stir in peanut butter, stirring until peanut butter is incorporated and smooth.

Pour melted peanut butter mixture over cereal, stirring to combine.

Pour into prepared pan, and spread with spatula.

Melt bittersweet chocolate chips according to package directions,

stirring in coconut oil until smooth and glossy.

Pour over cereal mixture, spreading evenly over top with offset spatula.

Next melt white chocolate chips; stir in remaining oil until combined.

Spoon dollops of white chocolate on top of bittersweet chocolate layer.

Using a wooden pick or skewer, make a swirl pattern in chocolate.

Sprinkle top with chopped peanuts.

Refrigerate until set and bars are sliceable, about 2 hours.

When bars are firm and set, lift out of pan by edges of paper and place on cutting board.

Cut into bars into 16 squares.

Store bars in refrigerator in an airtight container until ready to serve or gift.

Note: There’s just a scant amount of refined coconut oil (6 teaspoons total) mixed with the chocolate chips which makes the chocolate glossy and spreadable so it’s easier to ‘swirl’. Use whatever chocolate chips you prefer. I like the bittersweet chocolate chips which keeps the bars from being overly sweet. You can substitute canola or vegetable oil as they’re both neutral tasting oil if you prefer.

Merry Baking or No Baking! ;)

