Serve up sweet treats and smiles with Chocolate Cherry Mice; a no-bake, fun addition to your holiday cookie tin. Warning: Friends and family may think they’re too cute to eat!

Can you believe Christmas just 10 short days away?

Are you baking your list and checking it twice?

You can mark these Merry Mice off your ‘to-bake’ list as they require no baking,

just 4 ingredients, with a dip in melted chocolate!

The cookie tin is also filled with No Bake Peanut Butter-Chocolate Swirl Bars.

Easy and irresistible!

You can find 20+ recipes to bake your spirits bright and make your holidays extra sweet, HERE.

You’ll also find some easy no-bake treats and food gift ideas too!

Long time readers might remember

A Visit From St. Nicholas Christmas Tablescape

Where “not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse.”

Merry Christmouse :)

Print Recipe Chocolate Cherry Merry Mice Serve up smiles and sweet treats with these Merry Mice! A no-bake, fun addition to a cookie tray or holiday tin of sweet treats. Warning: Friends and family may think they're too cute to eat. Prep Time 25 mins Cook Time 0 mins time to set: 20 minutes 20 mins Total Time 45 mins Servings: 20 mice Ingredients 1 cup chocolate chips or candy coating disks from 1 [10-oz.] pkg., such as Ghirardelli Dark Chocolate Flavored Melting Wafers

20 stemmed maraschino cherries from 2 [10-oz.] jars, blotted dry

20 milk chocolate kisses such as Hershey's Kisses

40 almond slices

1/4 cup white chocolate chips , melted Instructions Line a baking sheet with parchment paper; set aside. Microwave chocolate chips in a small microwavable bowl on 50% power until melted and smooth, 60 to 90 seconds, stirring every 30 seconds to prevent chocolate from scorching.

Working with 1 cherry at a time, hold by the stem and dip in melted chocolate, covering completely; let excess chocolate drip back into bowl. Use a spoon if need to spoon chocolate over cherry to cover.

Place covered cherry on parchment lined sheet. While chocolate is warm, attach flat bottom of 1 chocolate kiss to rounded bottom of dipped cherry to create mouse head; hold together for about 10 seconds. Position 2 almond slices for ears, between the cherry and chocolate kiss, while chocolate is still warm.

Repeat process with remaining ingredients. Allow to set, about 20 minutes.

To create mouse eyes and nose, dip end of wooden skewer or toothpick into melted white chocolate to dab on eyes and nose.

Store, covered, in refrigerator until ready to gift and serve. Notes Lay out almonds and unwrap kisses in advance to work quickly while chocolate is warm.

If chocolate becomes firm while working, reheat on 50% power until melted again.

Alternatively use white decorating gel to pipe on features if you prefer.

Serve in miniature muffin papers if desired.

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

























