Easy and Festive Holiday Appetizer: Antipasto Skewer Christmas Wreath

Create a colorful and flavorful appetizer with antipasto skewers! Festive and easy to assemble in a wreath shape, ideal for easy holiday entertaining.

How about a fun and festive appetizer for easy holiday entertaining?

This Antipasto Skewer Wreath is a fancier and more flavorful version

of my Rosemary Wreath with Olives and Cheese.

It’s fun to assemble and can be customized to your taste!

Antipasto means “before the meal,” and typically includes a variety of cured meats, olives, peperoncini,

artichoke hearts, cheeses (such as provolone or mozzarella) and pickled or marinated vegetables.

I visited my grocery store’s olive / antipasto bar for quick shopping. . .

an assortment of pitted olives, artichoke hearts and sweet Peppadew peppers;

adding some cured meat and some cubes of cheese from the deli to round out the skewers.

I used 4-inch wood picks to make the skewers.

Thread your skewers, alternating your ingredients.

In addition to Peppadew peppers, I added some cherry tomatoes for a bright pop of red.

I was looking for some mini mozzarella balls or pearls to add but my store was out.

Place your skewers in a circle to form a wreath.

Repeat, adding two or three layers depending on your crowd and number of appetizers you’re serving.

Tuck in some sprigs of rosemary to add some greenery and wonderful fragrance your wreath.

Once I had my ingredients prepped and in bowls ready to go, it

took about 20 minutes to make the skewers and assemble my wreath.

You can assemble your skewers a day in advance if you prefer during the busy holiday season;

keep them covered in the refrigerator especially if using any marinated ingredients.

You can serve your antipasto skewer wreath as is, or with a bowl of pesto,

Italian dressing or balsamic glaze for drizzling on your skewers.

If offering pesto, it’s a good idea to float some olive oil on top to prevent your pesto

from oxidizing (turning brown) while serving.

These cute Christmas Tree Crackers are by Valley Lahvosh.

My sister found them for me at Sprouts Farmers Market in Georgia.

They’re available on the Valley Lahvosh website in case packs.

Click on the ‘where to buy’ tab at the bottom for

a list of stores where you might find them.

If you’re looking for other appetizers for easy holiday entertaining,

you might like. . .

Christmas Tree Cheese Board

Festive and easy to assemble using cheese and grapes.

Spinach Tortellini Appetizer Wreath

A 10-minute appetizer using tortellini from the refrigerator section of the grocery store.

Serve with marinara for dipping.

Find 30+ Season’s Eatings Recipes for your Holiday Entertaining, HERE.

You’ll find recipes for everything from appetizers and party bites,

to cocktails and cookies, food gifts and more!

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

