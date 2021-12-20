Christmas, Dishes, Monday Morning Blooms, Tablescape

A Cardinal Christmas Tablescape Featuring St. Nick, Magnolia and Tartan

by  • 19 Comments

Fitz and Floyd Cardinal Christmas Santa Pitcher and Christmas tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #santa #bird #cardinal #tablescape

Happy Monday!  Are you like me and finding it hard to believe that Christmas is just a few days away?

Are you making your list and checking it twice?

I’m joining my Monday Morning Blooms friends today and sharing some Christmas table inspiration.

You’ll find the links to my friends’ beautiful Christmas inspiration at the bottom of this post.

Cardinal Christmas Santa Pitcher and Christmas tablescape by tree | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #santa #bird #cardinal #tablescape

For this week’s edition of Monday Morning Blooms, we’re sharing our wreaths

from The Magnolia Company

and featuring them in a holiday-themed or Christmas setting.

Merlot Valley Wreath from The Magnolia Company | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

My 18-inch Merlot Valley Wreath from The Magnolia Company.

provided the inspiration for a Thanksgiving table, HERE.

Wreath with glass hurricane filled with apples and nuts for easy table centerpiece | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #fall #tablescape #centerpiece

For an easy Thanksgiving table centerpiece, I placed a hurricane pillar candle holder

in the center of the wreath, filled with apples and nuts.

Magnolia leaves and pods, pumpkins, nuts and apples were added to flank the wreath

and create a runner down the center of the table.

Cardinal Christmas Santa Pitcher and Christmas tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #santa #bird #cardinal #tablescape #fitzandfloyd #tartan #plaid

I gave the wreath a few tweaks and embellishments, replacing the putka and magnolia pods

with red ornaments, tartan ribbon and Nandina berries to join St. Nick at the table!

Cardinal Christmas ornament in greenery | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #bird #cardinal #tablescape #bokeh

Cardinals flew in to alight in the greenery, on the wreath and table. . .

Fitz and Floyd Cardinal Christmas Santa Pitcher and Christmas tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #santa #bird #cardinal #tablescape

A Fitz and Floyd Cardinal Christmas Santa Pitcher

was placed in the center of the wreath and filled with juniper.

Cardinal Christmas ornaments repurposed as napkin rings and Cardinal plates | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #santa #bird #cardinal #tablescape

Cardinal Christmas ornaments were repurposed as napkin rings,

with a wreath design encircling a pair of napkins.

Cardinal Christmas ornaments repurposed as napkin rings and Cardinal plates | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #santa #bird #cardinal #tablescape #tartan #plaid

They’re joining Mikasa Winter Cardinal plates at the table for some Merry Christmas Nesting!

Mikasa Winter Cardinal plates and Christmas tablescape with tartan plaid, magnolia and bird ornaments | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #santa #bird #cardinal #tablescape #tartan #plaid

Twig flatware and tree slice chargers add a woodland note to the table, with

 Cardinal Christmas ornaments perched on the wreath and at the table.

Cardinal Christmas tablescape with birds | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #santa #bird #cardinal #tablescape #tartan #plaid

Cardinal Christmas tablescape with St. Nick | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #santa #bird #cardinal #tablescape #tartan #plaid

St. Nick is a bird lover, just like me! :)

Cardinal Christmas tablescape with St. Nick | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #santa #bird #cardinal #tablescape #tartan #plaid

A tartan plaid throw provides a warm cozy layer and tablecloth, while

red tartan ribbon swags down the table, mingling with magnolia leaves,

boxwood clippings, juniper and pine cones.

Cardinal Christmas tablescape with ornaments and tartan plaid ribbon runner | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #santa #bird #cardinal #tablescape #tartan #plaid

Cardinal ornaments, mercury glass votives and Nandina berries add a merry pop of red.

Cardinal Christmas tablescape with ornaments and tartan plaid ribbon runner | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #santa #bird #cardinal #tablescape #tartan #plaid

Cardinal Christmas tablescape with St. Nick by the tree | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #santa #bird #cardinal #tablescape #bokeh #tartan #plaid

Mikasa Winter Cardinal plates and Christmas tablescape with tartan plaid, magnolia and bird ornaments | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #santa #bird #cardinal #tablescape #tartan #plaid

Christmas tree | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #tree

Table Details:

Cardinal Christmas Santa Pitcher / Fitz and Floyd

Dinner Plates / Mikasa Winter Cardinal

Tartan Plaid Throw / HomeGoods, several years ago

Twig Flatware / Pier 1, several years ago

Ruby Goblets / Mikasa French Countryside

Tree Slice Chargers / Bed, Bath & Beyond, several years ago

Napkins / Pottery Barn, several years ago

Cardinal Ornament Napkin Rings / Hobby Lobby

Santa ornament with Cardinal and birdhouse on Christmas tree | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #tree

Visit my talented blogging friends this week to see their beautiful wreath inspiration:

 Lidy at FrenchGardenHouse

Shirley at Housepitality Designs

Pam at Everyday Living

Cardinal Christmas tablescape with St. Nick by the tree | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #santa #bird #cardinal #tablescape #bokeh #tartan #plaid

 Many thanks again to The Magnolia Company for providing me and my fellow ‘Bloomers’ :) with beautiful wreaths.

Cardinal Christmas tablescape with St. Nick by the tree | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #santa #bird #cardinal #tablescape #bokeh #tartan #plaid

Wishing you some Merry Nesting and a Merry Christmas Week. ♥

Mikasa Winter Cardinal plates and Christmas tablescape | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #santa #bird #cardinal #tablescape

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

Cardinal Christmas tablescape with St. Nick, Magnolia and Tartan | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #christmas #santa #bird #cardinal #tablescape #tartan #plaid

Thank you for your visit, sharing with:

 Between Naps on the Porch

  19 comments for “A Cardinal Christmas Tablescape Featuring St. Nick, Magnolia and Tartan

  1. Pingback: Decking the Halls in the Great Room
  2. Pingback: The Wonders Of Christmas
  3. Pingback: De wonderen van Kerstmis - ik werk thuis
  4. chinamom3078
    December 20, 2021 at 7:01 am

    Fitz and Food has the prettttiest Christmas pieces! Love your Santa. Love your table.

    Reply
  5. Everyday Living
    December 20, 2021 at 7:46 am

    Merry Monday, Mary. Like you, I love birds especially cardinals. I constantly watch them out my kitchen window as they flit around the garden. The Fitz and Floyd cardinal Santa is so perfect as he is resting in the magnolia wreath. I love the Mikasa cardinal plates, napkin rings, and ornaments. The cozy tartan throw is the perfect foundation for all things cardinal. Wow, the Christmas tree is a stunning backdrop for your gorgeous table. It is always a pleasure to join you for Monday Morning Blooms!

    Wishing you a most wonderful and joyous Christmas week ♥️

    Reply
  6. franki Parde
    December 20, 2021 at 7:54 am

    So much beauty…it was just lovely “visiting” your homes…thank you all for sharing your time, talent, thoughts, etc. A Bright Christmas to EVERYONE!!! franki

    Reply
  7. Pingback: Christmas wonders - Ich mag es zu leben
  8. Ellen
    December 20, 2021 at 8:33 am

    Another beautiful table!! This must be the year of the cardinal…I’ve seen them everywhere and glad of it!! I added several to my decor this year also! Tartan is my favorite plaid….thanks for sharing Mary and MERRY CHRISTMAS to you, your hubs and those precious pups!!

    Reply
  9. Bonnie Morgan
    December 20, 2021 at 9:05 am

    Mary, All your cardinals are beautiful and warm my heart. There is nothing more beautiful than looking out and see a bright red cardinal in your garden!
    I love your embellished wreath and pretty tablescape.
    May your Christmas be extra special this year.

    Reply
    • Clara
      December 20, 2021 at 9:28 am

      Mary, Your cardinal and St Nick decorations are beautiful. Your repurposed wreath is so pretty. Love the cardinal items! They’re a favorite at our house. Your St Nick is jolly indeed with a cardinal on the greenery. You always set a gorgeous table! Merry Christmas! Clara ❤️

      Reply
  10. the Painted Apron
    December 20, 2021 at 9:05 am

    Oh Mary you’ve combined some of my very favorite things for this beautiful table, cardinals, ribbon, magnolia leaves and Fitz & Floyd! The Santa pitcher in the wreath makes a wonderful centerpiece and the ribbon curling through your signature runner of pine cones, leaves, berries and candles looks so so pretty! Genius using the cardinal ornaments for napkin rings! It is all very Merry and Magical~ have a jolly Christmas week!
    Jenna

    Reply
  11. Babs
    December 20, 2021 at 9:18 am

    Outstanding, Mary as always. You bring magic to everything you create.

    Reply
  12. Chloe
    December 20, 2021 at 10:32 am

    I love tartan and I love the way you’ve looped and twirled it on your centerpiece. I have trouble finding pretty tartan ribbon. Is yours from Ballard Design? I missed the source if you listed it. Thank you and happy holidays.

    Reply
  13. Cindi
    December 20, 2021 at 10:48 am

    I too, love birds and so enjoyed how you used them on your tables. So creative to use the ornament as a napkin ring. Merriest of Christmas’. Peace

    Reply
  14. Nancy
    December 20, 2021 at 11:08 am

    Good Monday Morning, Mary!
    Such beauty in every capture. Your cardinals and Santa’s are beautiful.
    And using the ornaments for napkin rings is a fabulous idea!
    Thank you for a lovely post.
    Merry Christmas to you and yours!

    Reply
  15. Jeannie
    December 20, 2021 at 12:49 pm

    As always, your tablescape is absolutely gorgeous! We have a lot of cardinals in our backyard & I love watching them. Merry Christmas.

    Reply
  16. Rita C at Panoply
    December 20, 2021 at 12:52 pm

    And just like that, you can make an entirely new look with your wreath! The bird themes you create are endless, each unique with the little things like the tartan ribbon down the table and all the cardinals on this one (which I especially love the way the ornament as napkin ring sits in between the ones on the plate design).

    Seems like all the lists I’m having to keep checking twice or more are those for groceries. Since when did shopping in the US seem like pictures we are used to seeing in countries elsewhere??

    Merry, Merry Christmas, Mary!

    Reply
  17. shirley@housepitalitydesigns
    December 20, 2021 at 1:56 pm

    Your table is JOYFUL! I love how you placed the fabulous F&F Santa in the center of the wreath…your creativity is beyond magnificent. Loving the weaving of the beautiful plaid ribbon throughout the centerpiece. I so love Cardinals…such a most beautiful bird to watch especially during the winter. As always, in awe of your vast collection of china and tableware and your impeccably curated tables. You truly inspire us every day. Wishing you and your family a most wonderful Christmas 🎄 and hugs to the girls! Joining you and the wonderful ladies of MMB is truly a joy! Happy New Year!!! ✨

    Reply
  18. FrenchGardenHouse
    December 20, 2021 at 2:30 pm

    Merry Monday, dear Mary. We love our birds, we have a bird feeder that Mr. FGH and I can see from the kitchen window, and it’s constantly “busy” there. While we don’t have cardinals in our part of the states, we do have gorgeous red breasted finches and little yellow finches that visit. Your table is merry and bright! Love the tartan and all the red. It is always a pleasure to join you for Monday Morning Blooms! Wishing you the most beautiful Christmas celebrating! xoxo Lidy

    Reply

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: