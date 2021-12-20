A Cardinal Christmas Tablescape Featuring St. Nick, Magnolia and Tartan

Happy Monday! Are you like me and finding it hard to believe that Christmas is just a few days away?

Are you making your list and checking it twice?

I’m joining my Monday Morning Blooms friends today and sharing some Christmas table inspiration.

You’ll find the links to my friends’ beautiful Christmas inspiration at the bottom of this post.

For this week’s edition of Monday Morning Blooms, we’re sharing our wreaths

from The Magnolia Company

and featuring them in a holiday-themed or Christmas setting.

My 18-inch Merlot Valley Wreath from The Magnolia Company.

provided the inspiration for a Thanksgiving table, HERE.

For an easy Thanksgiving table centerpiece, I placed a hurricane pillar candle holder

in the center of the wreath, filled with apples and nuts.

Magnolia leaves and pods, pumpkins, nuts and apples were added to flank the wreath

and create a runner down the center of the table.

I gave the wreath a few tweaks and embellishments, replacing the putka and magnolia pods

with red ornaments, tartan ribbon and Nandina berries to join St. Nick at the table!

Cardinals flew in to alight in the greenery, on the wreath and table. . .

A Fitz and Floyd Cardinal Christmas Santa Pitcher

was placed in the center of the wreath and filled with juniper.

Cardinal Christmas ornaments were repurposed as napkin rings,

with a wreath design encircling a pair of napkins.

They’re joining Mikasa Winter Cardinal plates at the table for some Merry Christmas Nesting!

Twig flatware and tree slice chargers add a woodland note to the table, with

Cardinal Christmas ornaments perched on the wreath and at the table.

St. Nick is a bird lover, just like me! :)

A tartan plaid throw provides a warm cozy layer and tablecloth, while

red tartan ribbon swags down the table, mingling with magnolia leaves,

boxwood clippings, juniper and pine cones.

Cardinal ornaments, mercury glass votives and Nandina berries add a merry pop of red.

Table Details:

Cardinal Christmas Santa Pitcher / Fitz and Floyd

Dinner Plates / Mikasa Winter Cardinal

Tartan Plaid Throw / HomeGoods, several years ago

Twig Flatware / Pier 1, several years ago

Ruby Goblets / Mikasa French Countryside

Tree Slice Chargers / Bed, Bath & Beyond, several years ago

Napkins / Pottery Barn, several years ago

Cardinal Ornament Napkin Rings / Hobby Lobby

Many thanks again to The Magnolia Company for providing me and my fellow ‘Bloomers’ :) with beautiful wreaths.

Wishing you some Merry Nesting and a Merry Christmas Week. ♥

As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.

