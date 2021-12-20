A Cardinal Christmas Tablescape Featuring St. Nick, Magnolia and Tartan

Happy Monday! Are you like me and finding it hard to believe that Christmas is just a few days away?
Are you making your list and checking it twice?
I’m joining my Monday Morning Blooms friends today and sharing some Christmas table inspiration.
You’ll find the links to my friends’ beautiful Christmas inspiration at the bottom of this post.
For this week’s edition of Monday Morning Blooms, we’re sharing our wreaths
from The Magnolia Company
and featuring them in a holiday-themed or Christmas setting.
My 18-inch Merlot Valley Wreath from The Magnolia Company.
provided the inspiration for a Thanksgiving table, HERE.
For an easy Thanksgiving table centerpiece, I placed a hurricane pillar candle holder
in the center of the wreath, filled with apples and nuts.
Magnolia leaves and pods, pumpkins, nuts and apples were added to flank the wreath
and create a runner down the center of the table.
I gave the wreath a few tweaks and embellishments, replacing the putka and magnolia pods
with red ornaments, tartan ribbon and Nandina berries to join St. Nick at the table!
Cardinals flew in to alight in the greenery, on the wreath and table. . .
A Fitz and Floyd Cardinal Christmas Santa Pitcher
was placed in the center of the wreath and filled with juniper.
Cardinal Christmas ornaments were repurposed as napkin rings,
with a wreath design encircling a pair of napkins.
They’re joining Mikasa Winter Cardinal plates at the table for some Merry Christmas Nesting!
Twig flatware and tree slice chargers add a woodland note to the table, with
Cardinal Christmas ornaments perched on the wreath and at the table.
St. Nick is a bird lover, just like me! :)
A tartan plaid throw provides a warm cozy layer and tablecloth, while
red tartan ribbon swags down the table, mingling with magnolia leaves,
boxwood clippings, juniper and pine cones.
Cardinal ornaments, mercury glass votives and Nandina berries add a merry pop of red.
Table Details:
Cardinal Christmas Santa Pitcher / Fitz and Floyd
Dinner Plates / Mikasa Winter Cardinal
Tartan Plaid Throw / HomeGoods, several years ago
Twig Flatware / Pier 1, several years ago
Ruby Goblets / Mikasa French Countryside
Tree Slice Chargers / Bed, Bath & Beyond, several years ago
Napkins / Pottery Barn, several years ago
Cardinal Ornament Napkin Rings / Hobby Lobby
Visit my talented blogging friends this week to see their beautiful wreath inspiration:
Lidy at FrenchGardenHouse
Shirley at Housepitality Designs
Pam at Everyday Living
Many thanks again to The Magnolia Company for providing me and my fellow ‘Bloomers’ :) with beautiful wreaths.
Wishing you some Merry Nesting and a Merry Christmas Week. ♥
Fitz and Food has the prettttiest Christmas pieces! Love your Santa. Love your table.
Merry Monday, Mary. Like you, I love birds especially cardinals. I constantly watch them out my kitchen window as they flit around the garden. The Fitz and Floyd cardinal Santa is so perfect as he is resting in the magnolia wreath. I love the Mikasa cardinal plates, napkin rings, and ornaments. The cozy tartan throw is the perfect foundation for all things cardinal. Wow, the Christmas tree is a stunning backdrop for your gorgeous table. It is always a pleasure to join you for Monday Morning Blooms!
Wishing you a most wonderful and joyous Christmas week ♥️
So much beauty…it was just lovely “visiting” your homes…thank you all for sharing your time, talent, thoughts, etc. A Bright Christmas to EVERYONE!!! franki
Another beautiful table!! This must be the year of the cardinal…I’ve seen them everywhere and glad of it!! I added several to my decor this year also! Tartan is my favorite plaid….thanks for sharing Mary and MERRY CHRISTMAS to you, your hubs and those precious pups!!
Mary, All your cardinals are beautiful and warm my heart. There is nothing more beautiful than looking out and see a bright red cardinal in your garden!
I love your embellished wreath and pretty tablescape.
May your Christmas be extra special this year.
Mary, Your cardinal and St Nick decorations are beautiful. Your repurposed wreath is so pretty. Love the cardinal items! They’re a favorite at our house. Your St Nick is jolly indeed with a cardinal on the greenery. You always set a gorgeous table! Merry Christmas! Clara ❤️
Oh Mary you’ve combined some of my very favorite things for this beautiful table, cardinals, ribbon, magnolia leaves and Fitz & Floyd! The Santa pitcher in the wreath makes a wonderful centerpiece and the ribbon curling through your signature runner of pine cones, leaves, berries and candles looks so so pretty! Genius using the cardinal ornaments for napkin rings! It is all very Merry and Magical~ have a jolly Christmas week!
Jenna
Outstanding, Mary as always. You bring magic to everything you create.
I love tartan and I love the way you’ve looped and twirled it on your centerpiece. I have trouble finding pretty tartan ribbon. Is yours from Ballard Design? I missed the source if you listed it. Thank you and happy holidays.
I too, love birds and so enjoyed how you used them on your tables. So creative to use the ornament as a napkin ring. Merriest of Christmas’. Peace
Good Monday Morning, Mary!
Such beauty in every capture. Your cardinals and Santa’s are beautiful.
And using the ornaments for napkin rings is a fabulous idea!
Thank you for a lovely post.
Merry Christmas to you and yours!
As always, your tablescape is absolutely gorgeous! We have a lot of cardinals in our backyard & I love watching them. Merry Christmas.
And just like that, you can make an entirely new look with your wreath! The bird themes you create are endless, each unique with the little things like the tartan ribbon down the table and all the cardinals on this one (which I especially love the way the ornament as napkin ring sits in between the ones on the plate design).
Seems like all the lists I’m having to keep checking twice or more are those for groceries. Since when did shopping in the US seem like pictures we are used to seeing in countries elsewhere??
Merry, Merry Christmas, Mary!
Your table is JOYFUL! I love how you placed the fabulous F&F Santa in the center of the wreath…your creativity is beyond magnificent. Loving the weaving of the beautiful plaid ribbon throughout the centerpiece. I so love Cardinals…such a most beautiful bird to watch especially during the winter. As always, in awe of your vast collection of china and tableware and your impeccably curated tables. You truly inspire us every day. Wishing you and your family a most wonderful Christmas 🎄 and hugs to the girls! Joining you and the wonderful ladies of MMB is truly a joy! Happy New Year!!! ✨
Merry Monday, dear Mary. We love our birds, we have a bird feeder that Mr. FGH and I can see from the kitchen window, and it’s constantly “busy” there. While we don’t have cardinals in our part of the states, we do have gorgeous red breasted finches and little yellow finches that visit. Your table is merry and bright! Love the tartan and all the red. It is always a pleasure to join you for Monday Morning Blooms! Wishing you the most beautiful Christmas celebrating! xoxo Lidy