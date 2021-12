Whip up this easy appetizer that requires just two ingredients. It comes together in less than 5 minutes, ideal for the busy holiday season and entertaining.

Merry Thursday!

A party bite that’s also crowd-pleaser brings me joy, so I’m spreading the joy

and sharing a last-minute appetizer, ideal for holiday entertaining!

This cream cheese and pepper jelly is a tasty combo that you may have had before.

If you haven’t tried it let me introduce you!

To make this you’ll need an 8 oz. block of cream cheese and a jar of red pepper jelly.

Like a lot of things these days cream cheese can be harder to find due to supply chain issues.

You can substitute Neufchâtel for cream cheese, which has a lower fat content but is still tangy and creamy

or try this with goat cheese which is equally good.

Public Service Announcement:

Do yourself a favor and pick up a couple of jars of red pepper jelly from the grocery or specialty food store!

I used a freezer jar from a batch of pepper jelly I made this summer, recipe to come.

If you’re not familiar with pepper jelly it has a bit of sweet heat that’s great paired with cheese.

We like pepper jelly with Thumbprint Cheese Wafers with Pecans and on Pimento Cheese Drop Biscuits.

It’s good mixed with maple syrup for Mini Chicken and Waffles Party Bites

and in Pepper Jelly Vinaigrette on Watermelon, Pecan, and Gorgonzola Salad.

It also tasty combined with Buffalo sauce for wings or party meatballs on game day.

Start by cutting block of cream cheese diagonally in half; arrange on serving platter

to form a triangle / tree shape.

Alternatively just place your block of cream cheese without cutting, to make this in 2 minutes. :)

Spoon your pepper jelly over the cream cheese and you’re good to go, just add crackers!

Optional: I added a piece of celery for the tree trunk and cut

a star shape out of some red pepper for the top of the tree.

These cute Christmas Tree Crackers are by Valley Lahvosh.

My sister found them for me at Sprouts Farmers Market in Georgia.

They’re available on the Valley Lahvosh website in case packs.

Click on the ‘where to buy’ tab at the bottom for

a list of stores where you might find them.

‘Spread the Joy’ spreader is from Willliams-Sonoma several years ago

but there are some by Towle available on Amazon, HERE.

If you’re looking for other easy appetizers, try an Antipasto Skewer Christmas Wreath!

Easy to put together in 20 minutes with a trip to olive / antipasto bar at your grocery store.

Or a Spinach Tortellini Appetizer Wreath

A 10-minute appetizer using tortellini from the refrigerator section of the grocery store.

Serve with marinara for dipping.

Find 30+ Season’s Eatings Recipes for Holiday Entertaining with recipes for

appetizers, cookies, cocktails, food gifts and more, HERE.

Merry Christmas to All and to All a Good Bite! ♥

