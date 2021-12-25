Christmas, Dishes, Dogs

Decking the Paws and Jingle Bones

Decking the Paws and Jingle Bones | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dog #christmas

Lola and Sophie are stopping by to wish you a Merry Christmas!

Lola and Sophie: Decking the Paws and Jingle Bones | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dog #christmas #bichonfrise

*Woof*

Deck the Paws Dog Advent Calendar | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dog #christmas

We’ve been counting down the days until Christmas

with treats in their advent calendar

and we’re decking the paws!

Deck the Paws Dog Advent Calendar | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dog #christmas

Jingle Bones mug with dog biscuits for Christmas | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dog #christmas

They agreed to wear their Christmas headbands with a promise of some jingle bones!

Lola and Sophie in Christmas sweaters and headbands | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dog #christmas #bichonfrise

Lola and Sophie in Christmas sweaters and headbands | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dog #christmas #bichonfrise

Dog Christmas plate with dog biscuit | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #christmas #bichonfrise

Lola and Sophie in Christmas sweaters and headbands | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dog #christmas #bichonfrise

Lola and Sophie in Christmas sweaters and headbands | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dog #christmas #bichonfrise

Dog Christmas plate with dog biscuit | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #christmas #bichonfrise

Lola and Sophie wish you a Merry Christmas Week with plenty of treats!

🎄🐾🐾

Lola and Sophie in Christmas sweaters | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dog #christmas #bichonfrise

Decking the Paws and Jingle Bones | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #christmas #bichonfrise

  16 comments for “Decking the Paws and Jingle Bones

  1. Laney
    December 25, 2021 at 6:13 am

    Merry Christmas Mary and your family. Love your blog! Happy Nee Year and looking forward to your beautiful creations.

    Reply
  2. Pamela Meyers Arbour
    December 25, 2021 at 6:24 am

    Merry Christmas to you and your family. As always, I enjoyed your post. I know your treats were enjoyed as well.

    Reply
  3. betsysillers
    December 25, 2021 at 7:13 am

    Merry Christmas to you and your family.

    Reply
  4. Peggy Ott
    December 25, 2021 at 7:22 am

    Merry Christmas Mary! May your day be a delight, as mine is every day I receive your email. Keep them coming..a gift all year long with hidden treasures in every read! Happy Holidays!

    Reply
  5. Denise Jarrell
    December 25, 2021 at 8:08 am

    Merry Christmas and thank you for sharing these adorable pictures!

    Reply
  6. Clara
    December 25, 2021 at 8:32 am

    Merry Christmas to you and your family! Clara❤️⛪🎄

    Reply
  7. Jane Teague
    December 25, 2021 at 8:37 am

    Merry Christmas to you!! Savor this special day. You’ve prepared so very well and helped us do the same!

    Reply
  8. Linda Primmer
    December 25, 2021 at 9:12 am

    So very cute Mary. I can see you there coaching Lola and Sophie for a good photo. They looks so cute. Merry Christmas to you and your sweet family.

    Reply
  9. Chloe
    December 25, 2021 at 9:15 am

    Merry Christmas to you and your family. Wish I were there to give Sophie and Lola a hug and sneak them some Christmas turkey.

    Reply
  10. maria1960
    December 25, 2021 at 9:51 am

    Merry Christmas Mary and to your family too, also thanks for the joy you bring to us all each month with your beautiful posts.

    Reply
  11. Aquietlife
    December 25, 2021 at 10:07 am

    Merry Christmas from rosie, Katie and cassie!

    Reply
  12. aldampierverizonnet
    December 25, 2021 at 11:54 am

    Merry Christmas Sophie and Lola! Your sweaters and headbands are very festive. Enjoy your treats. And, Merry Christmas to your Mom and Dad. P.S. The plates are great.

    Reply
  13. Jen Collins
    December 25, 2021 at 12:32 pm

    Thank you for taking the time to share some Christmas joy! I love your blog and this post is adorable! Merry Christmas to you and your little furballs too🎄

    Reply
  14. Betsy
    December 25, 2021 at 2:36 pm

    Looking festive; that advent calendar is fantastic! Wishing you a very merry Christmas! 🎄☃️❄️

    Reply
  15. Lynn@HappierThanAPigInMud
    December 25, 2021 at 5:38 pm

    Merry Christmas Mary, give The Girls a hug for me:@)

    Reply
  16. Ellen
    December 25, 2021 at 5:52 pm

    MERRY CHRISTMAS LOLA & SOPHIE!! You LUCKY dogs!! Also, our CoCo says MERRY CHRISTMAS too! From one pup to another! 🎄🎁❤️

    Reply

