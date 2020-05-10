chicken wire, Dogs, Flowers, Garden

Garden Roses + Mother’s Day Flower Arrangement

by  •

Create a flower arrangement with garden roses and foliage for spring or to celebrate Mother’s Day.

Flower arrangement with garden roses and foliage | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #roses #flowers

Happy Mother’s Day . . .I picked some flowers to share and to celebrate ‘Moms’!

Privet blooming by Potting Shed

 Privet blooms in early May here in North Carolina. I cut some branches to fill an urn for an arrangement and added some boxwood sprigs for a foundation for the roses.

Flower arrangement with garden roses and foliage | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #roses #flowers

I started with a garden urn for the arrangement. It’s not watertight, so I placed a plastic container inside the urn and secured it with waterproof floral tape. A piece of chicken wire makes for easy arranging to support the flower stems and is an eco-friendly alternative to wet floral foam as it is reusable.

Flower arranging with chicken wire | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #roses #flowers

I always add some floral preservative to my vase water to help prolong the life of my flowers and usually pick up a couple of extra packets at the grocery store to have on hand whenever I buy flowers. As I haven’t been shopping for flowers lately, here’s an easy recipe I use to make my own floral preservative:

DIY Floral Preservative Recipe | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Mix one part lemon-lime soda (regular, not diet) to three parts water, along with 1/4 – 1/2 teaspoon of bleach. The citric acid in the soda helps the water travel up the stems to the flowers more rapidly and the sugar in the soda provides food for the flowers. The bleach helps fight the growth of bacteria, allowing the flowers to stay hydrated and fresh.

What do you do if you don’t have any lemon-lime soda with fewer grocery store trips these days while sheltering at home?  Here’s an even easier formula I recently found using items you probably have in your pantry. . .

DIY Floral Preservative Recipe | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Apple Cider Vinegar & Sugar!

Add a teaspoon of ACV and a teaspoon of regular sugar to your vase water. The vinegar helps kill the bacteria and the sugar provides food for flowers. It doesn’t have to be raw or unfiltered apple cider vinegar, any apple cider vinegar will work.

Also change your vase water every other day if possible to prolong the life of your flowers.

Tip for woody stems in flower arrangements! | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Privet has a woody stem. Crushing woody stems to help them ‘drink’ can cause bacteria to grow; instead use a vegetable peeler to remove 3 – 4 inches of the outer bark to help your foliage or flowers ‘drink’ and stay fresh longer.

DIY Flower arrangement base with greenery | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

If using foliage from the garden or shrubs in your arrangement, cut your foliage first thing in the morning when it is hydrated and not stressed from the heat. Condition it for several hours, or ideally overnight, placing in a bucket of water with some flower food.

Double Pink Knock Out Rose | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #roses #flowers

 Knock-Out Roses have been blooming their hearts out for several weeks now. . .

Double Red Knock Out Rose | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #roses #flowers

I have a double pink and double red Knock Out planted at the front and the back of my Potting Shed. The double red variety is shockingly bright to the point of requiring sunglasses when you look at it. :)

Double Pink Knock Out Rose | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #roses #flowers

Popcorn Drift Rose is just starting to bloom. It starts out yellow and fades to creamy white, reminiscent of buttery popcorn.

Popcorn Drift Rose | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #roses #flowers

It’s comparable to the family of Knock Out Roses in disease resistance and low-maintenance, but smaller in size so ideal for small gardens or containers.

Popcorn Drift Rose | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #roses #flowers

Lastly, I added some Earth Angel Roses that are a little peaked from all our rain. . .

Flower arrangement with garden roses and foliage | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #roses #flowers

Earth Angel Rose | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #roses #flowers

 Earth Angel Rose is a fragrant old-fashioned rose and with blooms varying in color from white to soft pink.

Earth Angel Rose | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #roses #flowers

Flower arrangement with garden roses and foliage | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #roses #flowers

A note about flowers and dogs:

I’m always careful to sweep up any stray leaves or petals when flower arranging and keep flowers out of the dogs’ reach. Sophie in particular is ‘mouthy’ and hoovers up anything that falls on the floor.

 Privet when ingested can affect the gastrointestinal system in dogs and cats, resulting in vomiting, diarrhea and refusal of food. Large amounts consumed can cause loss of coordination, increased heart and respiratory rates and even death.

Lola and Sophie | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #dogs #bichonfrise

Sophie and Lola wanted you to know that you can find a comprehensive list of 38 plants that are toxic to dogs from PetMD, HERE.

Flower arrangement with garden roses and foliage | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #roses #flowers

Happy Mother's Day | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #roses #flowers

♥ Wishing you a Happy Mother’s Day ♥

DIY Flower arrangement with garden roses and foliage | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #roses #flowers

  28 comments for “Garden Roses + Mother’s Day Flower Arrangement

  1. Vickie H.
    May 10, 2020 at 8:08 am

    Such lovely flowers! Wishing you a very Happy Mother’s Day!

    Reply
  2. Jane Teague
    May 10, 2020 at 8:31 am

    Your flowers are beautiful and your tips a thoughtful gift to us! May you have a lovely day!

    Reply
  3. the Painted Apron
    May 10, 2020 at 8:51 am

    Oh Mary, your arrangement is beautiful, and what a perfect Mother’s Day gift to all of us with the sugar and vinegar tip! I never have lemon lime soda around, so I am very excited to learn this! I know your fur babies will bring you much joy today!! Stunning roses!
    Jenna

    Reply
  4. Lynette
    May 10, 2020 at 8:58 am

    Happy Mother’s Day!

    Reply
  5. Susan H Whetstine
    May 10, 2020 at 8:59 am

    What a beautiful arrangement! Thank you for sharing!

    Reply
  6. Peggy K.
    May 10, 2020 at 8:59 am

    Mary, thank you so much for the beautiful pictures this morning. It has inspired me to search for a spot where I might plant some of these wonderful roses!

    Reply
  7. Sherry T
    May 10, 2020 at 9:20 am

    Thank you for sharing – everything is so beautiful!! Happy Mother’s Day 🌷

    Reply
  8. Clara
    May 10, 2020 at 9:29 am

    A beautiful arrangement Mary! Thank you for letting us know about the ACV & sugar. Will be using that for sure. The knockout roses are indeed fabulous this year! Thanks for reminding us about the toxicity of various plants on our pets. Happy Mother’s Day! Clara♥️

    Reply
    • Cyndi Raines
      May 10, 2020 at 10:09 am

      How very pretty! The roses are stunning with the Earth Angel one reminding me of my pretty pink Peonies. Happy Mother’s Day Mary! Thank you for the tips to prolong the life of our flowers, esecially the new one with vinegar and also the list to protect our pets. Wishing you a very happy day. ♥️🌹🌹🌹

      Reply
  9. Karen
    May 10, 2020 at 9:33 am

    Happy Mother’s Day Mary! Your fur babies are lucky to have you as their Mama! Quick question: my roses are ready to ‘harvest’ for my indoor enjoyment but wanted to understand what you use for ‘floral food’ when you ‘condition’ the flowers before displaying? Thanks to all your helpful tips, my flowers last longer indoors!

    Reply
  10. Franki Parde
    May 10, 2020 at 9:33 am

    That arrangement is divine!!! EnJOY YOUR DAY!! franki

    Reply
  11. A quiet life
    May 10, 2020 at 9:38 am

    It’s so pretty! I have been sharing my roses and love to see pics of their arrangements when they get them.home. Was just laying in bed thinking about cutting roses for free bouquets out on the road in front of our house, sounds fun but the virus makes it complicated having strangers stop by, when this is over would be fun to have a slew of flowers free for the taking. roses always takes my breath away with endless colors, shapes and scents!

    Do you have deer issues??? Wondering if they ignore the knockout landscape roses… If you want to see a color to rival your red look up gingersnap, neon orange, looks like a florescent cone with workman nearby beeping backwards saying I dare you to miss me! Its THE loudest color in my garden! You’ve inspired me to lavish myself with an arrangement today, of course we have twin urns, wishing you and your girls a very happy mother’s day.

    Reply
  12. Sarah
    May 10, 2020 at 10:27 am

    Mary, Happy Mother’s Day to Sophie and Lola’s mom. They are lucky girls! Beautiful new to me rose. I’ve made a note and hope to add some Popcorn roses to my new little courtyard garden when our remodel is complete. Whenever that might be!!! 😂😂😂 Thanks for the list of toxic plants for dogs. I try to be very cautious about what is in our garden spaces. Sadie doesn’t usually roam in the beds, but on occasion she hops in to take a short cut or some smell pulls her in. I had our huge sago taken out, removed some other plants that might be dangerous. Must keep our girls safe! Thanks for a lovely post to start my day!

    Reply
  13. hitandrun1964
    May 10, 2020 at 10:28 am

    Absolutely stunning.

    Reply
  15. Alice Genzlinger
    May 10, 2020 at 10:34 am

    Your flower arrangement belongs in a book of beautiful arrangements. It’s a special Mother’s Day gift to yourself and us. Happy Mother’s Day!

    Reply
  16. Ann Rue
    May 10, 2020 at 10:54 am

    Happy Mothers Day—and so good to see Sophie and Lola
    The flowers are so pretty, and thanks for the receipe for the flower food, just in case I get some flowers for Mothers Day.

    Reply
  17. Ann Woleben
    May 10, 2020 at 11:43 am

    Your post is a Mother’s Day gift for all of us. I will try the vinegar and sugar – a staple in our home. Love seeing Lola and Sophie – always precious! Thank you.

    Reply
  18. Lynn@DIY Barbie Blog
    May 10, 2020 at 11:47 am

    Ha, that pic is too cute Mary! Give your two fur babies a big ole hug for me and have a great day:@)

    Reply
  19. Pamela
    May 10, 2020 at 12:24 pm

    Happy Mother’s Day, Mary. Love your floral arrangements.

    Reply
  20. Pat
    May 10, 2020 at 12:39 pm

    Happy Mother’s Day to you, Mary. Your two girls sure have a very special Mom. Your posts always bring me joy and today I cracked up at hoover up as I know exactly what you mean! Enjoy your day!

    Reply
  21. Chloe
    May 10, 2020 at 1:46 pm

    Happy Mother’s Day! Beautiful arrangement.

    Reply
  22. Mary Sandra Park
    May 10, 2020 at 2:00 pm

    Mary, thank you for sharing your beautiful arrangement. Happy Mother’s Day to you.

    Reply
  23. mel
    May 10, 2020 at 3:05 pm

    Happy Mother’s Day, Mary!

    Reply
  24. Ruthie Marie
    May 10, 2020 at 7:27 pm

    I enjoy reading your posts, and I find them as my daily dose of sunshine to stay inspired and vibrant.
    Every single artistry is captured beautifully – creativity in the truest sense!
    Thank you for bringing me to your very charming world, Mary… ❤️💚💜💙💛🧡

    P.S.
    North Carolina holds a very special place in my heart – I love NC! 😊

    Reply
    • Mary
      May 10, 2020 at 7:40 pm

      Awww…thank you for your sweet comment and visits Ruthie Marie! We like calling NC home. ♥

      Reply
  25. Ellen
    May 10, 2020 at 10:34 pm

    Beautiful arrangement!! HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY to you!!! Good to see Lola & Sophie!! ♥️🌼🌸🌺🌻💐

    Reply
  26. Kitty
    May 11, 2020 at 8:06 am

    Oh Mary, your arrangement is sooooo dreamy and romantic, and vintage looking! It should be on note cards or on a calendar. Lola and Sophie look absolutely adorable posing for the picture. I hope you had a wonderful day with those two! xx

    Reply

Thank you for your comments~ they make my day ♥

