Lemon-Blueberry Loaf

The bright flavors of lemon and blueberry in a super moist and easy ‘doctor the box’ cake recipe.
Happy Wednesday! If you’re a fan of lemon and blueberries, I have another ‘doctor the box’ recipe that delivers on flavor. Greek yogurt is something I always have in the fridge and it adds a little tang and makes for a moist cake that’s topped with a simple and easy lemon glaze.
This recipe will yield two 8 x 4-inch loaves, so you’ll have one to enjoy and one to share or freeze. See notes below about sizes of loaf pans. You can also make this recipe as a 9-inch two-layer cake or skip the layers and make a sheet cake using a 13 x 9 inch pan.
Cake Ingredients
Makes (2) 8 x 4-inch loaves, (1) 9 x 5 loaf, (1) 2 layer 9-inch cake or (1) 13 x 9-inch cake
1 (15.25 ounce) Lemon Cake Mix (I used Duncan Hines Lemon Supreme Deliciously Moist Cake Mix)
3/4 cup plain Greek yogurt, full fat or 2% (not fat free)
1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
3 large eggs, room temperature
1/3 cup vegetable oil
1 1/2 cup fresh blueberries, tossed with 1 T flour
Zest of 1 – 2 lemons, depending on size of lemons (I used 1 extra large lemon)
Lemon Glaze, recipe below
Directions
Preheat oven to 350°F and prepare pan(s) by spraying baking spray with flour or by lining pans with parchment paper.
Blend cake mix, yogurt, lemon juice and zest, oil and eggs in large bowl with mixer at low speed until moistened, about 30 seconds. Beat at medium speed for 2 minutes.
Gently fold in blueberries, pour batter into pan(s); bake immediately.
Baking times will vary depending on pans and oven. Bake until toothpick inserted comes out batter free; stained from blueberries is OK. Cool cakes in pans on wire rack for 15 minutes. Remove from pan and continue to cool on wire rack until completely cool before glazing.
Baking times:
(2) 9 inch pans and 9 x 13 pan: 21 – 27 minutes
8 x 4 loaf pans: 30 – 35 minutes
9 x 5 loaf pan: 55 – 65 minutes
Glaze Ingredients (I doubled recipe)
1 – 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
1 cup powdered sugar
To make glaze:
Mix sugar with lemon juice, adding 1 tablespoon of juice at a time until desired consistency. Pour glaze over top of cooled cake. Double amount of glaze if desired.
Notes:
Loaf pan dimensions and batter capacity:
8 x 4 x 2 1/2 inch = 4 cups
8 1/2 x 4 1/2 x 2 1/2 inch = 6 cups
9 x 5 x 3 inch = 8 cups
Fill your pan only 3/4 full with your batter at least 1 1/2″ below the rim of the pan to prevent batter from overflowing pan.
If using a 9 x 5 pan, baking time will be closer to an hour. Bake until loaf tests done with toothpick and shield top with foil to prevent overbrowning if needed during last 10 minutes of baking time.
Use whole-milk, full-fat Greek yogurt for the best flavor or 2% if you prefer. Avoid nonfat, as it can contain fillers and stabilizers that will change the taste and texture of your cake.
You can substitute sour cream or plain regular yogurt for Greek yogurt. If using plain yogurt strain some of the liquid first so it’s thicker like Greek yogurt. Do not use fat free sour cream.
You can substitute frozen berries for fresh, no need to thaw but baking time will need to be adjusted and color of batter will change but still taste great.
Preheat your oven at least 20 minutes. Know your oven or invest in an inexpensive oven thermometer, as oven temperatures vary widely, depending on brand, age, whether electric or gas and it’s not unusual for an oven to run 5 or 10 degrees hotter or colder.
