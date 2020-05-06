Dessert, Food

Lemon-Blueberry Loaf

by  • 19 Comments

The bright flavors of lemon and blueberry in a super moist and easy ‘doctor the box’ cake recipe.

Lemon-Blueberry Loaf | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #cake #easy #recipes #lemon #blueberry

Happy Wednesday! If you’re a fan of lemon and blueberries, I have another ‘doctor the box’ recipe that delivers on flavor. Greek yogurt is something I always have in the fridge and it adds a little tang and makes for a moist cake that’s topped with a simple and easy lemon glaze.

Lemon-Blueberry Loaf | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #cake #easy #recipes #lemon #blueberry

This recipe will yield two 8 x 4-inch loaves, so you’ll have one to enjoy and one to share or freeze. See notes below about sizes of loaf pans. You can also make this recipe as a 9-inch two-layer cake or skip the layers and make a sheet cake using a 13 x 9 inch pan.

Lemon-Blueberry Loaf | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #cake #easy #recipes #lemon #blueberry

Cake Ingredients

Makes (2) 8 x 4-inch loaves, (1) 9 x 5 loaf,  (1) 2 layer 9-inch cake  or (1) 13 x 9-inch cake

1 (15.25 ounce) Lemon Cake Mix (I used Duncan Hines Lemon Supreme Deliciously Moist Cake Mix)

3/4 cup plain Greek yogurt, full fat or 2% (not fat free)

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice

3 large eggs, room temperature

1/3 cup vegetable oil

1 1/2 cup fresh blueberries, tossed with 1 T flour

Zest of 1 – 2 lemons, depending on size of lemons (I used 1 extra large lemon)

Lemon Glaze, recipe below

Lemon-Blueberry Loaf with Lemon Glaze | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #cake #easy #recipes #lemon #blueberry

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F and prepare pan(s) by spraying baking spray with flour or by lining pans with parchment paper.

Blend cake mix, yogurt, lemon juice and zest, oil and eggs in large bowl with mixer at low speed until moistened, about 30 seconds. Beat at medium speed for 2 minutes.

Gently fold in blueberries, pour batter into pan(s); bake immediately.

Lemon-Blueberry Loaf with Lemon Glaze | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #cake #easy #recipes #lemon #blueberry

Baking times will vary depending on pans and oven. Bake until toothpick inserted comes out batter free; stained from blueberries is OK. Cool cakes in pans on wire rack for 15 minutes. Remove from pan and continue to cool on wire rack until completely cool before glazing.

Baking times:

(2) 9 inch pans and 9 x 13 pan:  21 – 27 minutes

8 x 4 loaf pans:  30 – 35 minutes

9 x 5 loaf pan: 55 – 65 minutes

Lemon-Blueberry Loaf with Lemon Glaze | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #cake #easy #recipes #lemon #blueberry

Glaze Ingredients  (I doubled recipe)

1 – 2  tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 cup powdered sugar

To make glaze:

Mix sugar with lemon juice, adding 1 tablespoon of juice at a time until desired consistency. Pour glaze over top of cooled cake. Double amount of glaze if desired.

Printable Recipe

Lemon-Blueberry Loaf with Lemon Glaze | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #cake #easy #recipes #lemon #blueberry

Notes:

Loaf pan dimensions and batter capacity:

8 x 4 x 2 1/2 inch = 4 cups

8 1/2 x 4 1/2 x 2 1/2 inch = 6 cups

9 x 5 x 3 inch = 8 cups

Fill your pan only 3/4 full with your batter at least 1 1/2″ below the rim of the pan to prevent batter from overflowing pan.

If using a 9 x 5 pan, baking time will be closer to an hour. Bake until loaf tests done with toothpick and shield top with foil to prevent overbrowning if needed during last 10 minutes of baking time.

Use whole-milk, full-fat Greek yogurt for the best flavor or 2% if you prefer. Avoid nonfat, as it can contain fillers and stabilizers that will change the taste and texture of your cake.

You can substitute sour cream or plain regular yogurt for Greek yogurt. If using plain yogurt strain some of the liquid first so it’s thicker like Greek yogurt. Do not use fat free sour cream.

You can substitute frozen berries for fresh, no need to thaw but baking time will need to be adjusted and color of batter will change but still taste great.

Preheat your oven at least 20 minutes. Know your oven or invest in an inexpensive oven thermometer, as oven temperatures vary widely, depending on brand, age, whether electric or gas and it’s not unusual for an oven to run 5 or 10 degrees hotter or colder.

Lemon-Blueberry Loaf with Lemon Glaze | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #cake #easy #recipes #lemon #blueberry

Thank you for your visit, sharing with:

 Metamorphosis Monday

  19 comments for “Lemon-Blueberry Loaf

  1. Ann Rue
    May 6, 2020 at 7:16 am

    I am so glad to see another recipe, the Lemon Blueberry loaf looks so good, can not wait to try it.

    Reply
  2. Barbara Zuleski
    May 6, 2020 at 7:25 am

    Wow, we are making this for our Mother’s Day tea, thank you

    Reply
  3. Sunnystar
    May 6, 2020 at 7:28 am

    I love that

    Reply
  4. Jane
    May 6, 2020 at 7:41 am

    Yummy!
    Perfect for Mother’s Day.
    Keep those delicious recipes coming.
    Thank you!
    You have a great Sunday…….

    Reply
  5. Everyday Living
    May 6, 2020 at 7:56 am

    Mary, I love anything lemon and especially the pairing of lemon with blueberries. This would be a perfect accompaniment for my morning coffee. Who doesn’t like cake for breakfast? Happy Wednesday ♥️

    Reply
  6. Ellen
    May 6, 2020 at 7:59 am

    YUMMY!!! ♥️♥️♥️

    Reply
  7. Franki Parde
    May 6, 2020 at 8:09 am

    Reading this FIRST THING…I just salivated!! Good thing we have “our hours” today for a grocery run!! YUM!! franki

    Reply
  8. A quiet life
    May 6, 2020 at 8:23 am

    Looks beautiful, I keep eyeing my blueberries and dream of fresh from the garden flavor!

    Reply
  9. Kitty
    May 6, 2020 at 8:35 am

    Mmmmm this lemon blueberry loaf looks so good, Mary! My son makes Greek yogurt on a regular basis with in the Instant Pot, so I always have a supply. Thanks for the recipe!

    Reply
  10. Clara
    May 6, 2020 at 9:10 am

    Looks delicious Mary! Will try this recipe soon. Enjoy your day! Clara ♥️

    Reply
  11. Jan Riemer
    May 6, 2020 at 9:59 am

    Looks awesome! The recipe is going right to my daughter who likes to bake every day! Thank you!

    Reply
  12. Dee
    May 6, 2020 at 10:59 am

    With limited grocery shopping options now I can still make this with a couple of substitutions; sour cream and sadly bottled lemon juice. But, it will still be good I’m sure. Thank you for providing pan sizes and baking times.

    Reply
  13. Cyndi Raines
    May 6, 2020 at 11:52 am

    Oh, my! I love all things lemon and with the blue berries added for an extra pop of flavor, it will be heaven to taste. These items are going on my grocery list for sure. Mmmmmnnn good! Thanks Mary. 😋

    Reply
  14. Alice Genzlinger
    May 6, 2020 at 2:12 pm

    I’m making the two loaf pans. One for our recently widowed neighbor and one for ourselves. Thanks for the recipe.

    Reply
  15. Niranjen Renjit
    May 6, 2020 at 2:22 pm

    Fan of this recipe

    Reply
  16. Terri Santiago
    May 6, 2020 at 2:49 pm

    OHHHH yes I will be making this soon.
    Love lemons, blueberries. Makes my mouth salivate.
    Have a great day.

    Reply
  17. Gauri Shekhadkar
    May 7, 2020 at 3:08 am

    Looks delicious. I will be making this soon.

    Reply
  18. the Painted Apron
    May 7, 2020 at 8:21 am

    Yum Mary! This sounds fabulous!
    Jenna

    Reply
  19. Nancy
    May 7, 2020 at 4:34 pm

    lemon and blueberries go hand in hand! a special treat!

    Reply

Thank you for your comments~ they make my day ♥

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: