Monday Morning Garden Blooms + Mother of Pearl Rose
Happy Monday! It’s the first Monday of the month which means I’m joining my blogging friends for some flower therapy and Monday Morning Blooms.
You can find my flower friends’ links and more floral inspiration at the bottom of this post.
For this week’s edition of Monday Morning Blooms, our theme was ‘anything goes’ with a nod to Mother’s Day.
With flowers harder to come by while we’re sheltering at home, I’ve been photographing garden blooms and hoarding the photos, saving them for future Monday Morning Blooms posts!
I made this casual garden flower arrangement a couple of weeks ago, with the last of the Snowball Viburnum blooms, mindful of the weather as they were a day away from becoming petal confetti from the heavy rain and blustery winds in our forecast.
For a garden arrangement, I used a vintage enamelware pitcher. The snowball blooms were a little past their peak and a bit shabby. . . ideal for the chippy nature of the pitcher. In addition to Snowball Viburnum, I cut some Mother of Pearl Roses and some Bachelor Buttons, free-for-the-picking, growing in the field next to my Potting Shed.
Bachelor Button (also known as Blue Bottle, Blue Bonnet, Cornflower, Boutonniere Flower and Basket Flower), is an easy-to-grow wildflower, native to Europe. In the southeastern United States, it can be found growing in meadows and fields, is drought-tolerant, self-seeding and therefore aggressive.
Here in North Carolina, Bachelor Button is considered a noxious weed and planting is prohibited as it quickly displaces other grasses, crops, and native wildflowers.
Noxious weed or not, it gives me a thrill to see drifts of Bachelor Buttons blooming in spring.
I added some branches of Lady Banks Rose to a watering can for a cheery pop of yellow. . .
Lady Banks is a vigorous climber and prolific bloomer in early spring with deep green foliage on thornless, slender branches. . .
It’s hardy in USDA zones 6 – 9, low maintenance and never fails to provide garden smiles. :)
Mother of Pearl™ is a type of Grandiflora rose, introduced in the United States in 2007. Its winter hardiness and high resistance to black spot make it a popular rose for both cooler and hot and humid climates. The buds open to peachy-pink blooms that are approximately 3.5” in diameter with medium to large, full petals.
Mother of Pearl Rose was planted in 2016 and a gift from friends sent in memory of my dear mother-in-law, Betty, when she passed away.
Betty was an avid gardener who introduced to me Lady Banks Rose and Snowball Viburnum. She loved all white flowers and little white dogs.
We shared a love of pontoon rides, French Fries with Chardonnay and her son.
We miss you Betty. ♥
