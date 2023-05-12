Around The Potting Shed: May Garden Blooms

I hope you’re having a good week!
We’re warming up to the mid 80s with the humidity creeping up,
but we’ve had the most gorgeous spring weather until recently
with cool crisp mornings and highs in the low to mid 70s . . .
Otherwise known as bird-chirping weather!
I’ve been MIA online lately, spending all my time in the garden
buzzing around the flowers . . .
. . .Weeding, mulching, planting and potting!
And I’m sharing what’s in bloom around The Potting Shed.
Note: This is a photo heavy post, so grab a drink and get comfy!
We planted an Amethyst Falls American Wisteria vine a few years ago
to climb one of the posts of the Potting Shed.
The American wisteria is better suited for smaller spaces,
growing at about a third of the rate of Asian wisteria.
The twining stems quickly reach 8 to 10 feet long and over time may reach 30 feet.
The lightly fragrant purple blooms are heaviest in late spring,
repeating lightly in summer in full to partial sun.
It grows in USDA zones 5 – 9 (we’re 7b here in North Carolina).
For new gardeners, a USDA Plant Hardiness Zone Map is the standard by which gardeners
and growers can determine which plants are most likely to thrive at a location.
You can look up your hardiness zone by zipcode, here.
We planted blue / violet flowers specifically for the bees as
they see color in the blue-violet spectrum better than other hues.
Salvia ‘May Night’ is an easy-to-grow perennial that thrives in full sun!
The deep purple flower spikes attract bees and butterflies and are deer resistant.
Deadheading and a little extra watering help ensure re-blooming.
You can see the pollen basket on the female bumble bee in the above photo
which are exclusive to female / worker bees.
Workers and queens have two pollen baskets, one each on the outside surface of each hind leg.
The pollen basket when empty is a large, flat shiny area with spiky hairs around the edge,
but appears yellow, orange or red, when filled with pollen.
This is our third year for Clematis ‘Diamantina’ to bloom.
I was smitten with the purple-blue, double flowers when I spied them at the garden center!
The blooms start out more pinkish-purple in color, with the flowers unfurling from a tight central ball
to multi-layered pom-pom, fading to a bluish-purple.
Clematis ‘Diamantina’ prefers full sun to part shade and is hardy in USDA zones 4 – 9.
For best results keep consistently watered, especially during blooming.
‘Diamantina’ is a Group 2B clematis and can be pruned in late winter or early spring before
new growth begins.
Deadhead spent blooms and prune right after first flush of blooms
to encourage a second bloom in late summer to early fall,
pruning back some stems one-third to one-half by cutting to large buds
or a strong side shoot immediately below the spent blooms.
Popcorn Drift Rose starts out yellow and fades to creamy white, reminiscent of buttery popcorn.
Drift roses are comparable to the family of Knock Out Roses in disease resistance and low-maintenance,
but smaller in size, so ideal for small gardens or containers.
The first bloom of Pink Double Knock Out Rose is the most floriferous!
They’re fast-growing, long-blooming and drought and heat tolerant.
While Rose Rosette Disease (RRD) can infect Knock Out Roses,
they themselves did not spread it. You can read about it here.
I always eagerly await peony season which is usually early to mid-May in our zone 7b garden,
in North Carolina.
Peonies like the cold winters in USDA zones 3 through 7.
Common white and pink single petal peonies are the first varieties to bloom.
Single peonies are open and bees can more easily access the pollen.
‘Sarah Bernhardt’ is one of my favorite peony varieties with pink
double blooms that resemble old-fashioned roses.
Peonies can thrive and bloom for 100 years if planted properly.
Most newly planted peonies take at least 3 years to produce a good show of flowers.
Peonies don’t like to be moved, so choose a location with care;
avoiding planting them under large trees or shrubs, which compete for nutrients and water.
Plant them where they can get at least six hours of full sun a day.
They’ll also appreciate some afternoon shade in the hot and sunny southern US.
Removing the spent blooms on the peonies and seed pods to help the plant
put more energy into root development for next year’s flowers.
A little 5-10-5 fertilizer sprinkled around the base of the plant after deadheading will help too.
When cutting peonies in the garden, resist the urge to cut them all.
You want to leave as much foliage as possible on the plant and limit your bouquet
to one-fourth to one-third of the stems in bloom,
as peonies rely on their foliage to replenish food stores for their blooms the following year.
The window boxes were planted with an assortment of sun-loving annuals after our frost date in mid April.
They’re filled with petunias, pentas, Blackie sweet potato vine and coleus.
The colorful foliage of the coleus will be showy through late summer
and into fall when the flowers fade.
Japanese Privet blooms here in early May.
Japanese privet is considered invasive in the southern U.S.
and springs up from seeds carried by birds that spread the plant.
Privet preceded us and was already established when we bought our property 20 years ago.
I haven’t noticed it spreading over the years, but I still wouldn’t go out and buy it to plant.
Cutting the privet flowers helps eliminate potential reseeding.
In the plus column, privet has a sweet fragrance and the bees love it.
Last but not least, Mother of Pearl Rose is a type of Grandiflora rose,
introduced in the United States in 2007.
Its winter hardiness and high resistance to black spot make
it a popular rose for both cooler and hot and humid climates.
. The buds open to peachy-pink blooms approximately 3.5” in diameter,
with medium to large, full petals.
Mother of Pearl Rose was planted in 2016, received as a gift from friends in memory
of my mother-in-law, Betty, when she passed away.
{ Monday Morning Garden Blooms and Mother of Pearl Rose }
A beautiful and timely reminder as it blooms around Mother’s Day every year.
May is Garden for Wildlife Month.
Whether you’re a gardening novice with a small balcony or a gardening veteran
with a few acres, you can provide for local wildlife by planting with purpose.
Found out more, HERE.
“The kiss of the sun for pardon,
The song of the birds for mirth,
One is nearer God’s heart in a garden
Than anywhere else on earth.”
~ Dorothy Frances Gurney
What’s blooming in your garden?
As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.
Beautiful post and wonderful way to start a pretty spring day. Thanks.
Thank you!
Mary, you have a beautiful garden and you have thoughtfully planted your shrubs and plants. I learned a lot this morning by reading this post. Thank you for sharing!!!!!!
Thank you for visit and comment Maureen! Happy Weekend ♥
All gorgeous. Those double blooming clematis are beyond lovely
Hope you’ve had fun buzzing around your lush garden
Thanks so much for your visit and comment Gail! Happy Weekend ♥
Amazing color and beauty, what a joy to see your garden at it’s high point
Thank you Barbara! Yes, the first flush of blooms is always the best, it’s down hill from here :) Enjoy your weekend ♥
Flowers are for sharing even if it’s photos! Thanks for sharing🌺
Thank you so much Mary, Happy Weekend ♥
Gorgeous blooms in your garden. It does take time to maintain a garden, dead heading, trimming, etc. how wonderful you are sharing the names of your garden blooms. May is a lovely time of year when plants come to life. Your roses, vines and those peonies are gorgeous.The weather here is also warming up. I spent the morning with Jain from A Quiet Life blog touring her gorgeous gardens. Amazing Iris, 🌹 roses, fruit trees and so much more. We live 15 minutes from each other. Definitely eye candy for gardeners. Also another neighbor has a flower farm where she grows peonies.
What a treat for you to see Jain’s gorgeous garden in person Linda, I’m green with envy! :) Wishing you a Happy Mother’s Day weekend. ♥
Thank you Mary. Happy Mother’s Day weekend to you as well.🤗
Heavenly post and so full of information! Off to find Clematis Diamantina . . . I’m hooked
Thank you for your visit and comment Hetty! You would love a Clematis Diamantina, happy shopping. ♥
Mary…thank you for you joy you bring to so many each day…your ideas and recipes are unbelievable and inspire so many of us! Keep on keeping on.
Thank you for your sweet comment and high praise Mary Anne! Happy Weekend.♥
Oh so beautiful and what a joy to view. Words can’t describe how beautiful your gardens are. I just planted three peony plants….I had them at my second of five homes but left there in 1985…oh the years go by so fast. I also planted May night salvia..can’t wait for blooms. Peace.
Thank you Cindi, I know you’re anxiously awaiting the blooms! Hope you’re enjoying some beautiful spring weather ♥
So many incredible and beautiful blooms Mary, you’re hard work is rewarding you with a gorgeous display! Your green thumb creates magic in your garden!
Thank you Jenna! Wishing you a Happy Mother’s Day weekend. I hope you’re enjoying a beach getaway. ♥
Mary, lovely to have my coffee outside and go on your garden tour. Everything looks so good in your garden. My Peonies are still in bloom but the end is near with storms forecast for this weekend. I have a lovely stand of yellow bog iris blooming in front of a unknown variety of orange rose and my catmint is going strong as a border plant. Clematis and climbing roses on an arbor are a nice focal point and next week should have some early daylilies blooming. Life is good. Enjoy your weekend. . Kathy
Thank you Kathy! It sounds lovely, I know you’re enjoying your garden blooms! Happy Weekend ♥
Your gardens are amazing! Since we live with corn/bean fields in the front and the back, we have to wait until they do their spraying, etc to plant annuals…if I don’t they could get scarred or stunted or die…therefore, still don’t have anything blooming. I do have some plants up and ready to bloom…like peonies, clematis’, my lilac bush, etc. most of these are safely away from the danger of spray. And, it has just warmed up. Otherwise, ground was still too cold to plant. I don’t plant until Mother’s Day or after anyway! That’s supposed to be the safe time! Thanks for sharing your gardens. I’m soooo ready!!
Mary, Your landscaping is gorgeous! The colorful post near your peonies that says the earth laughs in flowers is so pretty! I really like it. The info you provide is always helpful. I really enjoyed this post. Happy Friday! Clara❤️
Such an informative post with beautiful pictures. You are SO lucky to live in the right zone to grow peonies. The shed is so cute. I love your posts about it!
Everything looks beautiful. I love your garden. Thank you for sharing.
Mary, it is evident how you work hard and long in order to maintain your gorgeous garden. I love every bloom…roses, peonies, clematis! We were late planting annuals and seeds because of our colder nights and rain. Thank you for beautiful flower therapy and Happy Friday 🌸🌺💜
When I opened this post I feel like it was a gift for Mother’s Day from you. I feel like that when I open ALL your posts! I love seeing what is blooming in your garden, the beautiful photos (that I heavily pin) and the wonderful information that accompanies the photos. Yesterday I spent an entire day and well into the evening at my Mom’s place revamping her flower beds and patio flowers. She lives in an apartment in a care center in a small town in Oregon appropriately named Mt. Angel. It is located in the Willamette Valley in a beautiful country area that is like heaven on earth. I loaded my large SUV to the max with 6 cu ft. of potting soil, 4-5 gallon buckets of mulch, tools and 30-40 plants and flowers (some of which I grew from seed) and drove the 1 1/2 hour drive to her place. Her apartment is situated by a huge old tree and at one time the beds were landscaped with rocks. So all day I dug up roots and rocks, composted and planted perennials. I moved large landscape pavers and planted lots of pots for the patio. I took her the most gorgeous pink and green double fuschia and a tall plant stand to set it in. My Mom was thrilled and can enjoy her patio all summer. It is such a good feeling to give her the gift of a Garden. And all the residents at the care center too who walked by and thanked me all day long. This is probably the best tired and sore I’ve been in a long time…lol!
Mary ~ The colors in your garden are stunning. I think I could sit there all day in the shade with a glass of iced tea and my book and be very content and happy. Your thumb is beyond green ! Hugs, Dorinda
I’m always so jealous of your gorgeous flowers this time of year, because we are so far behind your growing season. The peonies and the purple is simply divine, and it all must smell heavenly. Such a joy to see your blog posts! Thank-you, Sandi
Such a lovely post filled with all your gorgeous spring blooms!
I always enjoy seeing your potting shed. Thank you!
SO gorgeous…seems to be at the pinnacle of gorgeousness. Lovely colors and such beautiful blooms. I truly think I could live very happily in your potting shed. Ha! Thanks for sharing your garden.