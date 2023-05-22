Pretty in Pink Peonies and Blooming Dishes in the Potting Shed

Happy Monday!

Peonies have been blooming around The Potting Shed and

I cut some blooms in celebration!

Peony blooms are fleeting, especially as they tend to coincide

with volatile spring weather. . . heavy rain with storms, blustery winds and spiking temperatures

that fade the blooms and reduce the flowers to petal confetti in matter of days!

So you have to gather ye peonies while ye may!

I eagerly await peony season which is typically early to mid-May in our zone 7b garden,

in North Carolina. Peonies need cold winters in USDA zones 3 through 7 to set buds.

Introduced in 1906, ‘Sarah Bernhardt’ is a favorite peony variety, with

big pink fragrant double blooms that resemble old-fashioned roses.

The large heavy blooms require staking or support to prevent weight of the blooms

from snapping the stems.

I use an obelisk to support the heavy blooms of Sarah Bernhardt Peonies and some

DIY Flower Supports from a Tomato Cage to help support other peonies.

I cut some peony blooms to fill an ironstone pitcher

and mason jars in The Potting Shed.

Regular readers know I’m fan of mason jars of all types, both new and old,

but am especially fond of older Ball jars with their bubbles and aged imperfections.

The soft aqua color provides a pretty contrast to the pink peonies as a simple vase,

with a nod to the past and its humble origins.

I’m frequently asked about what to do about ants on peonies,

as ants are attracted to the nectar on peony buds.

While ants are a nuisance, they serve a purpose, protecting the blooms

from other floral-feeding insects, like thrips.

To prevent bringing ants inside with your peonies,

cut your peonies when they’re in the ‘marshmallow’ bud stage.

The ‘marshmallow’ bud stage is when the bud is soft when gently squeezed between the forefinger and thumb.

Buds cut at the marshmallow stage typically bloom within

8 to 48 hours after the stems are placed in water.

Alternatively, give your newly open flowers a gentle dunk and ‘swish’ upside down in a bucket of water

to get rid of any hitchhikers that may be hiding in your peony petals.

I can handle ants, but earwigs lurking in my peony petals really wig me out. . .pun intended :)

Blooming dishes join peonies for a pretty in pink vignette.

The flowers on Johnson Brother Rose Chintz,

are reminiscent of large peony blooms. . .

Bees are buzzing on Wallace Napoleon Bee flatware

for a nod to gardening season. . .

Joining La Rochere Napoleon Bee Goblets.

Common white and pink single petal peonies are the first varieties to bloom here,

around mid-April.

As single peonies are open, the pollen is accessible

so they’re often buzzing with bees! 🐝🐝🐝

Pretty in pink Spode botanical plates were a

favorite antique mall find several years ago. . .

Spode Archive Collection ‘British Flowers – Rosa’

Spode Archive Collection ‘Blue Rose’

Spode Archive Collection ‘British Flowers – Poppy’

And Spode Archive Collection ‘Jasmine’

And Crown Ducal Pink Bristol, a favorite pattern

that belonged to my hubby’s grandmother.

“The fattest and most scrumptious of all flowers,

a rare fusion of fluff and majesty,

the peony is now coming into bloom.” – Henry Mitchell

