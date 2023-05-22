Pretty in Pink Peonies and Blooming Dishes in the Potting Shed

Happy Monday!
Peonies have been blooming around The Potting Shed and
I cut some blooms in celebration!
Peony blooms are fleeting, especially as they tend to coincide
with volatile spring weather. . . heavy rain with storms, blustery winds and spiking temperatures
that fade the blooms and reduce the flowers to petal confetti in matter of days!
So you have to gather ye peonies while ye may!
I eagerly await peony season which is typically early to mid-May in our zone 7b garden,
in North Carolina. Peonies need cold winters in USDA zones 3 through 7 to set buds.
Introduced in 1906, ‘Sarah Bernhardt’ is a favorite peony variety, with
big pink fragrant double blooms that resemble old-fashioned roses.
The large heavy blooms require staking or support to prevent weight of the blooms
from snapping the stems.
I use an obelisk to support the heavy blooms of Sarah Bernhardt Peonies and some
DIY Flower Supports from a Tomato Cage to help support other peonies.
I cut some peony blooms to fill an ironstone pitcher
and mason jars in The Potting Shed.
Regular readers know I’m fan of mason jars of all types, both new and old,
but am especially fond of older Ball jars with their bubbles and aged imperfections.
The soft aqua color provides a pretty contrast to the pink peonies as a simple vase,
with a nod to the past and its humble origins.
I’m frequently asked about what to do about ants on peonies,
as ants are attracted to the nectar on peony buds.
While ants are a nuisance, they serve a purpose, protecting the blooms
from other floral-feeding insects, like thrips.
To prevent bringing ants inside with your peonies,
cut your peonies when they’re in the ‘marshmallow’ bud stage.
The ‘marshmallow’ bud stage is when the bud is soft when gently squeezed between the forefinger and thumb.
Buds cut at the marshmallow stage typically bloom within
8 to 48 hours after the stems are placed in water.
Alternatively, give your newly open flowers a gentle dunk and ‘swish’ upside down in a bucket of water
to get rid of any hitchhikers that may be hiding in your peony petals.
I can handle ants, but earwigs lurking in my peony petals really wig me out. . .pun intended :)
Blooming dishes join peonies for a pretty in pink vignette.
The flowers on Johnson Brother Rose Chintz,
are reminiscent of large peony blooms. . .
Bees are buzzing on Wallace Napoleon Bee flatware
for a nod to gardening season. . .
Joining La Rochere Napoleon Bee Goblets.
Common white and pink single petal peonies are the first varieties to bloom here,
around mid-April.
As single peonies are open, the pollen is accessible
so they’re often buzzing with bees! 🐝🐝🐝
Pretty in pink Spode botanical plates were a
favorite antique mall find several years ago. . .
Spode Archive Collection ‘British Flowers – Rosa’
Spode Archive Collection ‘Blue Rose’
Spode Archive Collection ‘British Flowers – Poppy’
And Spode Archive Collection ‘Jasmine’
And Crown Ducal Pink Bristol, a favorite pattern
that belonged to my hubby’s grandmother.
“The fattest and most scrumptious of all flowers,
a rare fusion of fluff and majesty,
the peony is now coming into bloom.” – Henry Mitchell
Your peony display in the potting shed is really lovely! I adore peonies and always lament that we seem to get heavy rain every peony season. I try to cut the blossoms as soon as they bloom so the ground doesn’t get littered in petals.
Such lovely eye candy! I love Peonies, and still have a few blooms hanging in there. Especially love them with the Mason Jars. Thank you for your inspiring displays and photos!
My peonies are blooming too! I picked a few but left the rest!! The heavenly scent waffs across the yard along with the Lilacs!
Be still my heart, your peonies are gorgeous Mary! They look great with your pretty vintage Spode, a very lovely pretty in pink vignette!
Your peonies are beautiful Mary. You have lovely varieties. Mine have never bloomed but I only planted them a couple of years ago. The potting shed looks so pretty in pink. Happy Monday! Clara❤️
Mary, your peonies are gorgeous in your vintage aqua mason jars. How lovely the Spode plates are with their varied patterns. The blooming plates are perfect with your pink peonies. I always experienced peonies not lasting long while in a vase. My neighbor’s peonies from her Bodacious Blooms flower farm are at their prime right now and she is selling hers to the public, florists and farmer markets. Jain is also growing some peonies and has invited my husband and myself over for another garden tour and lunch alfresco.