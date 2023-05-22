Dishes, Flowers, Spring, Tablescape

Pretty in Pink Peonies and Blooming Dishes in the Potting Shed

Pretty in Pink Peonies and Blooming Dishes in the Potting Shed #peony #flowers #garden #tablescape #spring

Happy Monday!

Peonies have been blooming around The Potting Shed and

I cut some blooms in celebration!

Pretty in Pink Peonies in ironstone pitcher in the Potting Shed #peony #flowers #garden #tablescape #spring

Peony blooms are fleeting, especially as they tend to coincide

with volatile spring weather. . . heavy rain with storms, blustery winds and spiking temperatures

 that fade the blooms and reduce the flowers to petal confetti in matter of days!

Pretty in Pink Peonies in ironstone pitcher in the Potting Shed #peony #flowers #garden #tablescape #spring

So you have to gather ye peonies while ye may!

‘Sarah Bernhardt’ Peony #peony #flowers #garden #tablescape #spring

I eagerly await peony season which is typically early to mid-May in our zone 7b garden,

 in North Carolina. Peonies need cold winters in USDA zones 3 through 7 to set buds.

‘Sarah Bernhardt’ Peony in obelisk to support the stems by The Potting Shed #peony #flowers #garden #spring

Introduced in 1906, ‘Sarah Bernhardt’ is a favorite peony variety, with

 big pink fragrant double blooms that resemble old-fashioned roses.

The large heavy blooms require staking or support to prevent weight of the blooms

from snapping the stems.

‘Sarah Bernhardt’ Peony in obelisk to support the stems by The Potting Shed #peony #flowers #garden #spring

I use an obelisk to support the heavy blooms of Sarah Bernhardt Peonies and some

DIY Flower Supports from a Tomato Cage to help support other peonies.

‘Sarah Bernhardt’ Peony #peony #flowers #garden #spring

I cut some peony blooms to fill an ironstone pitcher

and mason jars in The Potting Shed.

Pretty in Pink Peonies and Blooming Dishes in the Potting Shed #peony #flowers #garden #tablescape #spring

Regular readers know I’m fan of mason jars of all types, both new and old,

but am especially fond of older Ball jars with their bubbles and aged imperfections.

Pretty in Pink Peonies in Mason Jars and Blooming Dishes in the Potting Shed #peony #flowers #garden #tablescape #spring

The soft aqua color provides a pretty contrast to the pink peonies as a simple vase,

with a nod to the past and its humble origins.

Pretty in Pink Peonies in Mason Jars and Blooming Dishes in the Potting Shed #peony #flowers #garden #tablescape #spring

I’m frequently asked about what to do about ants on peonies,

as ants are attracted to the nectar on peony buds.

While ants are a nuisance, they serve a purpose, protecting the blooms

from other floral-feeding insects, like thrips.

‘Sarah Bernhardt’ Peony #peony #flowers #garden #spring

To prevent bringing ants inside with your peonies,

cut your peonies when they’re in the ‘marshmallow’ bud stage.

The ‘marshmallow’ bud stage is when the bud is soft when gently squeezed between the forefinger and thumb.

Buds cut at the marshmallow stage typically bloom within

8 to 48 hours after the stems are placed in water.

Pretty in Pink Peonies in ironstone pitcher in the Potting Shed #peony #flowers #garden #tablescape #spring

Alternatively, give your newly open flowers a gentle dunk and ‘swish’ upside down in a bucket of water

to get rid of any hitchhikers that may be hiding in your peony petals.

I can handle ants, but earwigs lurking in my peony petals really wig me out. . .pun intended :) 

Pretty in Pink Peonies in ironstone pitcher in the Potting Shed #peony #flowers #garden #tablescape #spring

Blooming dishes join peonies for a pretty in pink vignette.

Pretty in Pink Peonies in ironstone pitcher in the Potting Shed #peony #flowers #garden #tablescape #spring

The flowers on Johnson Brother Rose Chintz,

are reminiscent of large peony blooms. . .

Johnson Brother Rose Chintz #peony #flowers #garden #tablescape #spring

Bees are buzzing on Wallace Napoleon Bee flatware

for a nod to gardening season. . .

Wallace Napoleon Bee flatware #peony #flowers #garden #tablescape #spring

Joining La Rochere Napoleon Bee Goblets.

La Rochere Napoleon Bee Goblets #peony #flowers #garden #tablescape #spring

Common white and pink single petal peonies are the first varieties to bloom here,

around mid-April.

Common white and pink single petal peonies attract bees, as they are open with pollen accessible #peony #flowers #garden #spring #bee

As single peonies are open, the pollen is accessible

so they’re often buzzing with bees! 🐝🐝🐝

Pretty in Pink Peonies and Blooming Dishes in the Potting Shed #peony #flowers #garden #tablescape #spring

Pretty in pink Spode botanical plates were a

favorite antique mall find several years ago. . .

Spode Archive Collection ‘British Flowers – Rosa’ ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Spode Archive Collection ‘British Flowers – Rosa’

Spode Archive Collection ‘Blue Rose’ ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Spode Archive Collection ‘Blue Rose’

Spode Archive Collection ‘British Flowers – Poppy’ ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Spode Archive Collection ‘British Flowers – Poppy’

Spode Archive Collection ‘Jasmine’ ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

And Spode Archive Collection ‘Jasmine’

Crown Ducal Pink Bristol ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

And Crown Ducal Pink Bristol, a favorite pattern

that belonged to my hubby’s grandmother.

Pretty in Pink Peonies and Blooming Dishes in the Potting Shed #peony #flowers #garden #tablescape #spring

Pretty in Pink Peonies in ironstone pitcher in the Potting Shed #peony #flowers #garden #tablescape #spring

“The fattest and most scrumptious of all flowers, a rare fusion of fluff and majesty, the peony is now coming into bloom.” - Henry Mitchell #peony #quote #flowers #garden ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

“The fattest and most scrumptious of all flowers,

a rare fusion of fluff and majesty,

the peony is now coming into bloom.” – Henry Mitchell

Pretty in Pink Peonies and Blooming Dishes in the Potting Shed #peony #flowers #garden #tablescape #spring

Pretty in Pink Peonies and Blooming Dishes in the Potting Shed #peony #flowers #garden #tablescape #spring

