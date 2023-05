Take pleasure and drink in the floral notes at a lakeside tea table and setting. You’ll find an easy technique and recipe for Rosette Cookies with Almond Buttercream, a sweet treat and pairing with China Rose Petal Tea.

Welcome to the May edition of Tea on Tuesdays,

a celebration of all things ‘tea’

on the third Tuesday of the month!

Pam and I are excited to welcome our special guest and Monday Morning Blooms’ friend,

Lidy at FrenchGardenHouse, today!

We’re glad you’re here, pour yourself a cuppa and join us . . .

I cut some peonies that are blooming to fill a pitcher for the table in celebration!

Peony season is short but sweet, so you have to gather ye peonies while ye may. ,-)

An April Cornell ‘Felicity Rose’ tablecloth was a HomeGoods find a couple of years ago.

It provides some additional pretty-in-pink blooms and foundation for our lakeside table.

And a sweet friend surprised me with the gift of flowers for my birthday. . .

Wild Rose, Pansy, Hollyhock and Tea Rose. . .

in the form of spoons to add to my garden of blooming flatware. 🌺🌹🌸🌷

Pick your favorite flowered teacup to sip from today. . .

We’re sipping

Taylors of Harrogate China Rose Petal Tea,

a China Congou black loose leaf tea layered with pink rose petals.

It’s a mellow, sweet-tasting tea with a wonderfully perfumed aroma,

ideal for serving with sweet treats or pastries in the afternoon.

Use a warmed teapot and add one teaspoon of tea per person.

Add freshly boiled water and infuse for 2-3 minutes.

Its full-bodied flavor with sweet fragrance can be enjoyed hot,

as well as iced in the summer months.

Napkin rings provide a bouquet of flowers to join hydrangea plates with butterfly details,

served up on black and white stripe bordered plates.

100 Years of Royal Albert 1940 English Chintz 3-Piece Tea Set is providing additional blooms for our tea!

I purchased the tea set in 2006 when it was introduced to celebrate Royal Albert’s 100th Anniversary.

The 100 Years of Royal Albert collection was revitalized with new sets and 3 new patterns in 2016.

Help yourself to a Almond Buttercream Rosette Cookie!

Creating rosettes with frosting is an easy and fun technique to dress up your cookies, cupcakes or cakes!

The piping tip does all the work, using a pastry bag filled with delicious Almond Buttercream Frosting.

Use a good quality almond extract to make this frosting.

If you’re not a fan of almond flavor or if you have a nut allergy, substitute vanilla extract instead.

This frosting recipe makes about 3 cups, enough for 24 cookies or cupcakes or a 9 x 13 cake.

Divide your frosting among 2 – 3 bowls depending on how many colors you would like

and tint with the food coloring of your choice.

To make a rosette with frosting, fill a piping bag fitted with an open star tip (1M or 2D)

and your buttercream frosting.

Hold your tip above the center of your cookie at a 90° angle and squeeze out frosting to form a star.

Without releasing pressure, raise tip slightly as you pipe a circle of frosting around the star

in a tight complete rotation, decreasing pressure when you reach

the outer edge of the cookie to create the rose.

You will need more buttercream frosting for a layered cake so adjust the recipe below accordingly.

You can store extra frosting in the fridge for up to one week or freeze it for up to one month.

If freezing the homemade almond buttercream,

be sure it’s placed inside a freezer-safe bag with as much of the air removed as possible.

This will help prevent freezer burn and keep the buttercream fresh.

Thaw in the fridge and use as you would normally.

Table Details:

Assorted Teacups / Grace Teaware, collected over the years

Royal Albert 100 Years 1940 3-Piece Set, 2006, used HERE

Hydrangea Plates / Grace Teaware, HomeGoods, several months ago

Black and White Striped Plates / Grace Teaware, HomeGoods, several years ago, used HERE

April Cornell ‘Felicity Rose’ Tablecloth / HomeGoods, couple of years ago

Assorted flatware / vintage

Napkin Rings / McKenzie-Childs, several years ago

Print Recipe Rosette Cookies with Almond Buttercream Frosting Teatime just got prettier and sweeter with Rosette Cookies and Almond Buttercream Frosting. Enjoy this almond buttercream on cookies, cupcakes or cakes. Prep Time 35 minutes mins Cook Time 15 minutes mins cool and chill time 1 hour hr 30 minutes mins Total Time 2 hours hrs 20 minutes mins Servings: 24 cookies Equipment 1 M or 2 D piping tip

piping bag

mixer Ingredients Almond Cookie Ingredients: 1 cup unsalted butter softened

1 cup sugar

1 large egg

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon almond extract Almond Buttercream Ingredients: 1½ cups unsalted butter softened

5 cups confectioners’ sugar sifted

1½ teaspoons almond extract

¼ teaspoon salt

3 to 4 tablespoons milk or cream

Food coloring of choice Instructions To make cookies: Preheat oven to 350°. Line 2 rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper.

In a large bowl, beat butter and sugar with a mixer at medium speed until creamy, 3 to 4 minutes, stopping to scrape sides of bowl. Add egg; beat well.

In a medium bowl, sift together flour and salt. Reduce mixer speed to low. Gradually add flour mixture to butter mixture, beating just until combined. Beat in almond extract. Refrigerate dough until chilled, about 1 hour.

On a lightly floured surface, roll dough to ¼-inch thickness. Using a 2½-inch round cutter, cut dough, rerolling scraps as necessary. Place on prepared pans.

Bake until lightly golden around the edges, about 15 minutes. Let cool on pans for 5 minutes. Remove from pans, and let cool completely on wire racks. To make frosting: In a large bowl, beat butter with a mixer at medium speed until creamy.

Add salt; gradually add confectioners’ sugar and almond extract, beating until smooth.

Add 3 to 4 tablespoons milk or cream 1 tablespoon at a time until desired consistency is reached. Makes about 3 cups.

Divide among 2 – 3 bowls to tint with food coloring of choice. Add frosting to piping bags fitted with an open star tip and pipe rosette onto cookie. To pipe rosette: To make a rosette with frosting, fill a piping bag fitted with an open star tip (1M or 2D) and buttercream frosting.

Hold your tip above the center of your cookie at a 90° angle and squeeze out frosting to form a star.

Without releasing pressure, raise tip slightly as you pipe a circle of frosting around the star in a tight complete rotation, decreasing pressure when you reach the outer edge of the cookie to create the rose. Notes Use the buttercream on cupcakes, cookies or a 9 x 13 cake. You will need more buttercream frosting for a layered cake so adjust recipe accordingly.

You can store any extra frosting in the fridge for up to one week or freeze it for up to one month. If freezing, be sure it's placed inside a freezer-safe bag with as much of the air removed as possible. This will help prevent freezer burn and keep the frosting fresh. Thaw in the fridge and use as normal.

Sifting your powdered sugar first helps ensure there are no lumps in the finished frosting

Use a good quality almond extract to make these cookies and frosting or substitute vanilla extract if you prefer or have a nut allergy.

You’re invited to join Pam and Lidy for tea today:

Pam at Everyday Living

Lidy at FrenchGardenHouse

