Nesting in the Potting Shed + Bird Chirping Weather

Happy Monday! We’ve enjoyed some beautiful spring weather recently. . .ideal for nesting season!
A pair of Eastern Bluebirds have been busy feathering their nest and gathering food to feed their brood.
Entertaining to watch as they fly to and fro and hunting up insects for hungry chicks.
Bluebirds are a gardener’s best friend with their voracious appetite for insects and help naturally rid the garden of pests.
They can produce between two and four broods during the spring and summer months.
I chalked up the door of the Potting Shed with a favorite quote and in celebration of ‘bird chirping’ weather . . .
“My favorite weather is bird chirping weather.”
~Terri Guillemets
*Chirp*
I took my cue from the birds for a little nesting in the Potting Shed.
Birds of a feather have flocked together for a little tabletop fun. . .
Every bird is welcome in celebration of nesting and gardening season!
I feathered my nest twig by twig. . .
Bird napkin rings flew in to roost at the table, perched on nest and egg napkins. . .
Twig flatware. . .
Bird houses and eggs. . .
And nests.
I love the sweet illustrations from The Country Diary of An Edwardian Lady and The Nature Notes of an Edwardian Lady by Edith Holden. I picked them up from a used book seller several years ago.
Beautifully illustrated, Edith Holden’s “nature notes” from 1905, chronicle months of the calendar year with anecdotes, folklore, and poems, and are accompanied by her watercolor paintings of flowers, plants, birds, butterflies and landscape scenes of the British countryside.
The Bird Book by Neltje Blanchan flew home with me from a favorite antique mall several years ago.
Nesting Table Details:
Ceramic birdhouses, plates, mugs / Rae Dunn Artisan Collection and M Studios, HomeGoods, several years ago
Bird napkin rings / Pottery Barn, several years ago
Bird nest and egg napkins / HomeGoods
Twig Flatware / Pier 1, several years ago
Garden and Farm Seeds Sign / Antique Farm House, several years ago
Bird Finials / World Market, several years ago
Birdhouses / collected over the years
Bird Welcome Plaque / Carruth Studios
Hope you’re enjoy some bird chirping weather where you are! ♥
Thank you for your visit!
Sharing with: Metamorphosis Monday
I certainly am enjoying bird chirping weather, both in my backyard, and on my morning walks, Mary. Your potting shed looks particularly delightful decked out in chirping decor. Your collection of birdhouses adds such a fun touch. Thank you for starting my morning off with such beauty. xo
Sweet details! Bluebirds and cardinals are favorites of mine to watch.
Happy Monday!
Love your bird theme this morning. Your potting shed is so inviting!
Finally, seeing the sun here. Still a bit chilly though.
Our bird feeders are up and seeing Cardinals everywhere.
Love watching them come and go……
Always look forward to your posts.
Have a great day and stay safe!
Good Morning, Mary. Is there a particular source where you purchase your bluebird houses? There is so much debate in Virginia birding circles over the most effective type of bluebird house (Peterson, etc.) but yours seem to be working quite well!
Thanks!
Hi Susie, No. This birdhouse was came from a craft fair over 25 years ago. I think placement might be more key for attracting bluebirds rather than type :)