Nesting in the Potting Shed + Bird Chirping Weather

by  • 5 Comments

Eastern Bluebirds nesting | ©homeiswhetheboatis.net

Happy Monday! We’ve enjoyed some beautiful spring weather recently. . .ideal for nesting season!

Female Eastern Bluebird | ©homeiswhetheboatis.net

A pair of Eastern Bluebirds have been busy feathering their nest and gathering food to feed their brood.

Female Eastern Bluebird | ©homeiswhetheboatis.net

Entertaining to watch as they fly to and fro and hunting up insects for hungry chicks.

Eastern Bluebirds nesting | ©homeiswhetheboatis.net

Bluebirds are a gardener’s best friend with their voracious appetite for insects and help naturally rid the garden of pests.

Eastern Bluebird nesting | ©homeiswhetheboatis.net

Eastern Bluebird nesting | ©homeiswhetheboatis.net

They can produce between two and four broods during the spring and summer months.

Eastern Bluebird on birdhouse | ©homeiswhetheboatis.net

I chalked up the door of the Potting Shed with a favorite quote and in celebration of ‘bird chirping’ weather . . .

Chalkboard door of Potting Shed 'bird chirping weather' | ©homeiswhetheboatis.net

“My favorite weather is bird chirping weather.”

~Terri Guillemets

Chalkboard door of Potting Shed 'My favorite weather is bird chirping weather" | ©homeiswhetheboatis.net

*Chirp*

Chirp Rae Dunn Birdhouse | ©homeiswhetheboatis.net

I took my cue from the birds for a little nesting in the Potting Shed.

Tabletop nesting in the Potting Shed | ©homeiswhetheboatis.net #bird #tablescapes #spring

Birds of a feather have flocked together for a little tabletop fun. . .

Garden and Farm Seeds Sign with birds in the Potting Shed | ©homeiswhetheboatis.net

Every bird is welcome in celebration of nesting and gardening season!

Welcome Bird Sign | ©homeiswhetheboatis.net

I feathered my nest twig by twig. . .

Tabletop nesting in the Potting Shed | ©homeiswhetheboatis.net #bird #tablescapes #spring

Bird napkin rings flew in to roost at the table, perched on nest and egg napkins. . .

Tabletop nesting in the Potting Shed | ©homeiswhetheboatis.net #bird #tablescapes #spring

Twig flatware. . .

Tabletop nesting in the Potting Shed | ©homeiswhetheboatis.net #bird #tablescapes #spring

Bird houses and eggs. . .

Tabletop nesting in the Potting Shed | ©homeiswhetheboatis.net #bird #tablescapes #spring

And nests.

Tabletop nesting in the Potting Shed | ©homeiswhetheboatis.net #bird #tablescapes #spring

I love the sweet illustrations from The Country Diary of An Edwardian Lady and The Nature Notes of an Edwardian Lady by Edith Holden. I picked them up from a used book seller several years ago.

Tabletop nesting in the Potting Shed | ©homeiswhetheboatis.net #bird #tablescapes #spring

Beautifully illustrated, Edith Holden’s “nature notes” from 1905, chronicle months of the calendar year with anecdotes, folklore, and poems, and are accompanied by her watercolor paintings of flowers, plants, birds, butterflies and landscape scenes of the British countryside.

Tabletop nesting in the Potting Shed | ©homeiswhetheboatis.net #bird #tablescapes #spring

Tabletop nesting in the Potting Shed | ©homeiswhetheboatis.net #bird #tablescapes #spring

Tabletop nesting in the Potting Shed | ©homeiswhetheboatis.net #bird #tablescapes #spring

The Bird Book by Neltje Blanchan flew home with me from a favorite antique mall several years ago.

Tabletop nesting in the Potting Shed | ©homeiswhetheboatis.net #bird #tablescapes #spring

Nesting Table Details:

Ceramic birdhouses, plates, mugs / Rae Dunn Artisan Collection and M Studios, HomeGoods, several years ago

Bird napkin rings / Pottery Barn, several years ago

Bird nest and egg napkins / HomeGoods

Twig Flatware / Pier 1, several years ago

Garden and Farm Seeds Sign /  Antique Farm House, several years ago

Bird Finials / World Market, several years ago

Birdhouses / collected over the years

Bird Welcome Plaque / Carruth Studios

Rae Dunn Nest Birdhouse | ©homeiswhetheboatis.net #bird #tablescapes #spring

Hope you’re enjoy some bird chirping weather where you are! ♥

Tabletop nesting in the Potting Shed | ©homeiswhetheboatis.net #bird #tablescapes #spring

Thank you for your visit!

  5 comments for “Nesting in the Potting Shed + Bird Chirping Weather

  1. Kitty
    May 11, 2020 at 8:14 am

    I certainly am enjoying bird chirping weather, both in my backyard, and on my morning walks, Mary. Your potting shed looks particularly delightful decked out in chirping decor. Your collection of birdhouses adds such a fun touch. Thank you for starting my morning off with such beauty. xo

    Reply
  2. Rita C.
    May 11, 2020 at 8:33 am

    Sweet details! Bluebirds and cardinals are favorites of mine to watch.

    Reply
  3. Jane
    May 11, 2020 at 8:47 am

    Happy Monday!
    Love your bird theme this morning. Your potting shed is so inviting!
    Finally, seeing the sun here. Still a bit chilly though.
    Our bird feeders are up and seeing Cardinals everywhere.
    Love watching them come and go……
    Always look forward to your posts.
    Have a great day and stay safe!

    Reply
  4. Susie
    May 11, 2020 at 8:51 am

    Good Morning, Mary. Is there a particular source where you purchase your bluebird houses? There is so much debate in Virginia birding circles over the most effective type of bluebird house (Peterson, etc.) but yours seem to be working quite well!
    Thanks!

    Reply
    • Mary
      May 11, 2020 at 9:05 am

      Hi Susie, No. This birdhouse was came from a craft fair over 25 years ago. I think placement might be more key for attracting bluebirds rather than type :)

      Reply

