Garden Flowers Around the Potting Shed

Window boxes Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #flowers

Happy Thursday! We’ve had the most beautiful spring weather the last few weeks which has been very agreeable to me and the flowers! Join me for a stroll to see what’s in bloom around the Potting Shed.

Knock Out Roses | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #flowers

Knock-Out Roses have been blooming their hearts out for several weeks now. The double red variety is shockingly bright to the point of requiring sunglasses when you look at it. :)

Peonies in obelisk and Knock Out Roses | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #flowers

The peonies are blooming! Peonies are long-lived and easy-care perennials and are deer and rabbit resistant.

Peonies in obelisk and Knock Out Roses | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #flowers

‘Sarah Bernhardt’ is one of my favorite peonies with pink double blooms that resemble old-fashioned roses.

‘Sarah Bernhardt’ Peony | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #flowers

 Introduced in 1906, ‘Sarah Bernhardt’ is a popular peony that makes a great cut flower with a healthy amount of deep green foliage that adds interest to the garden throughout the season. I didn’t have a ring or support for it so I used a obelisk I already had to help support the large flowers.

‘Sarah Bernhardt’ Peony | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #flowers

I wish I had a ‘scratch and sniff’ feature here, so you could enjoy their wonderful fragrance!

‘Sarah Bernhardt’ Peony | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #flowers

We have a couple of single pink and white peonies that are early blooming varieties, blooming around mid-April here in North Carolina.

Peony | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #flowers

Peony | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #flowers

Clematis is blooming. . .

 ‘Cherokee’ Clematis | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #flowers

 ‘Cherokee’ Clematis has star-shaped pink blooms with a deeper pink center stripe.

 ‘Cherokee’ Clematis | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #flowers

It’s a fast grower and blooms in May to June and again in August to September.

 ‘Cherokee’ Clematis | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #flowers

Clematis ‘Bernadine’ | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #flowers

Clematis ‘Bernadine’ is another rebloomer variety, flowering in late spring or early summer and then again in August. Ours has been blooming since the end of April.

Clematis ‘Bernadine’ | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #flowers

I love the contrast of the lavender-blue petals with the magenta stamens. It’s happy with 4 – 6 hours of sun, although ours probably gets closer to 8 hours. It’s hardy in zones 4 – 9 and is bee and butterfly friendly!

Clematis ‘Bernadine’ | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #flowers

Note for new gardeners: A USDA Plant Hardiness Zone Map is the standard by which gardeners and growers can determine which plants are most likely to thrive at a location. We’re in zone 7b in our area of North Carolina. Find your garden zone by zipcode, here.

Garden flowers around the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #flowers

Did you know May was Garden for Wildlife™ Month?

Garden for Wildlife Month: Create a Wildlife Habitat in Your Backyard | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #flowers #wildlife #birds #bees #butterflies #pollinators

May is the perfect time to make your yard or garden wildlife-friendly! Whether you’re a gardening novice with a small patio or a gardening veteran with a few acres, you can provide for local wildlife by creating a Certified Wildlife Habitat®.

Garden for Wildlife Month: Create a Wildlife Habitat in Your Backyard | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #flowers #wildlife #birds #bees #butterflies #pollinators

 I’m sharing a promo code that wasn’t available when we certified our garden last year!

Certify this May and save 20% when you purchase any Certified Wildlife Habitat sign with promo code GARDEN20 (valid through June 30, 2020).

“My favorite weather is bird chirping weather.” | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #flowers

“My favorite weather is bird chirping weather.”

~Terri Guillemets

“My favorite weather is bird chirping weather.” chalkboard door Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #flowers

*Chirp*

Nesting Table | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Nesting in the Potting Shed + Bird Chirping Weather

Birdhouse | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #flowers #birdhouse

I hope you’re enjoying some bird-chirping weather where you are! ♥

Garden Flowers Around the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #garden #flowers #birdhouse

