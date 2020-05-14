Garden Flowers Around the Potting Shed
Happy Thursday! We’ve had the most beautiful spring weather the last few weeks which has been very agreeable to me and the flowers! Join me for a stroll to see what’s in bloom around the Potting Shed.
Knock-Out Roses have been blooming their hearts out for several weeks now. The double red variety is shockingly bright to the point of requiring sunglasses when you look at it. :)
The peonies are blooming! Peonies are long-lived and easy-care perennials and are deer and rabbit resistant.
‘Sarah Bernhardt’ is one of my favorite peonies with pink double blooms that resemble old-fashioned roses.
Introduced in 1906, ‘Sarah Bernhardt’ is a popular peony that makes a great cut flower with a healthy amount of deep green foliage that adds interest to the garden throughout the season. I didn’t have a ring or support for it so I used a obelisk I already had to help support the large flowers.
I wish I had a ‘scratch and sniff’ feature here, so you could enjoy their wonderful fragrance!
We have a couple of single pink and white peonies that are early blooming varieties, blooming around mid-April here in North Carolina.
Clematis is blooming. . .
‘Cherokee’ Clematis has star-shaped pink blooms with a deeper pink center stripe.
It’s a fast grower and blooms in May to June and again in August to September.
Clematis ‘Bernadine’ is another rebloomer variety, flowering in late spring or early summer and then again in August. Ours has been blooming since the end of April.
I love the contrast of the lavender-blue petals with the magenta stamens. It’s happy with 4 – 6 hours of sun, although ours probably gets closer to 8 hours. It’s hardy in zones 4 – 9 and is bee and butterfly friendly!
Note for new gardeners: A USDA Plant Hardiness Zone Map is the standard by which gardeners and growers can determine which plants are most likely to thrive at a location. We’re in zone 7b in our area of North Carolina. Find your garden zone by zipcode, here.
May is the perfect time to make your yard or garden wildlife-friendly! Whether you’re a gardening novice with a small patio or a gardening veteran with a few acres, you can provide for local wildlife by creating a Certified Wildlife Habitat®.
Certify this May and save 20% when you purchase any Certified Wildlife Habitat sign with promo code GARDEN20 (valid through June 30, 2020).
“My favorite weather is bird chirping weather.”
~Terri Guillemets
*Chirp*
I hope you’re enjoying some bird-chirping weather where you are! ♥
Thank you for your visit!
