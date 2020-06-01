In Praise of Endless Summer Hydrangeas: Garden Flower Arrangement + Table

Create a flower arrangement using hydrangeas from the garden as a centerpiece for the table. You’ll also find flower arrangement longevity tips and additional floral inspiration.
Happy Monday! It’s the first Monday of the month which means I’m joining my blogging friends for some flower therapy and Monday Morning Blooms.
You can find my flower-loving friends’ links to their floral inspiration at the bottom of this post.
Endless Summer Hydrangeas are blooming! We have several Endless Summer Hydrangea shrubs that are loving our abundance of recent rainfall.
Endless Summer Hydrangea is a re-blooming variety of bigleaf hydrangea. Early season flowers are produced from buds on old wood from the previous year. Flowers also bloom on the new season’s growth later in the summer.
Endless Summer Hydrangea blooms can be blue or pink depending on your soil’s pH level. Blue blooms develop in acidic soil and pink blooms in alkaline soil. If your soil is not acidic and you want blue blooms, you can amend your soil with composted oak leaves, pine needles and coffee grounds, or find a product in the garden center that is sulfur-based that will produce blue flowers.
For a quick centerpiece, I added six acrylic cups as vases to a galvanized planter which makes it easy to replace individual flowers as they fade and change your vase water. . . no flower arranging skills required with this easy method!
I used plastic bags from the grocery store, placing them between the cups to keep them from shifting once they’re filled with water and flowers. Hydrangea blooms are so large it doesn’t take many to fill your container or vase.
I also cut some hosta leaves from the garden to add to the arrangement.
Cut hydrangeas are notorious for wilting.
Here’s a tip to keep them from wilting: Alum!
Cut your hydrangeas in the morning with they are fully hydrated and not stressed from the heat. When arranging them, cut each stem at a 45 degree angle for maximum water uptake and dip 1/2 inch of each cut stem in alum powder, found on the spice aisle at the grocery store. Place your dipped hydrangea stems in your vase of room temperature water (the temperature it runs from the tap).
I always add the floral preservative packets to my vase water to prolong the life of my flowers. If you don’t have any floral preservative, you can make your own with this easy formula.
Another tip to help prolong the life of your cut hydrangeas is remove the leaves as they cause evaporation loss and take water from the head of the flower. Keep your finished arrangement away from the heat and out of direct sunlight and check your water levels in your arrangement, topping off as needed as hydrangeas are heavy drinkers.
In addition to hydrangeas and hosta leaves, I added some Verbena Lollipop that’s blooming around the Potting Shed for a pop of pinky/purple to pair with the tablecloth.
If you’re looking for a flower that attracts pollinators, self-sows and tolerates the heat, Verbena Lollipop is the flower for you!
Verbena Lollipop grows in USDA zones 6 – 10, prefers full sun in well-drained soil and is a butterfly and bee magnet!
I was hoping to set a table outdoors but Mother Nature would not cooperate so I ended up on the porch. We’ve had 5 1/2 inches of rain with pop up thunderstorms everyday over the course of a week and a half.
Thankfully, sunshine and bird-chirping weather returns this week!
An April Cornell tablecloth with hydrangeas provides a foundation for the table . . .
Reproduction majolica plates flew home with me from Pottery Barn a couple of years ago. . .
The four assorted salad plates have embossed bird designs with leaves, flowers, and berry details in the colorful style of vintage majolica dishware.
Chargers and watering can napkin rings from Pier 1 add additional galvanized details to the table to pair with planter. . .
Raise your hand if Pier 1 closing all their stores makes you sad. . . *sniff*.
Table Details:
April Cornell Hydrangea Tablecloth / Amazon, last year
Bird salad plates / Pottery Barn, several years ago
Galvanized chargers and watering can napkin rings / Pier 1, couple of years ago
Galvanized Garden Planter Box / HomeGoods, last year
Napkins / HomeGoods, several years ago
Flatware / Portmeirion Botanic Garden
Goblets / Mikasa French Countryside
Visit my talented friends to see their floral inspiration this week:
Pam at Everyday Living
Lidy at FrenchGardenHouse
Shirley at Housepitality Designs
I highly recommend planting an Endless Summer Hydrangea if you have room in your landscape. They mature to 3 – 5 feet in height and width and are hardy in USDA zones 4 – 9. They need sun to bloom, preferring morning sun with afternoon shade especially in the hot and humid South. . .just like me. ;)
Thank you for your visit, sharing with:
Between Naps on the Porch
Raising my hand for sure! :( Your Endless Summer Hydrangeas are magnificent. I so miss mine and have planted several species around the house and now need to replant them as they are getting too much sun. Now moving to the north side of the house. Love, love seeing the Majolica PB plates again. How perfect for the table of hydrangeas. April Cornell does make the prettiest linens! Another gorgeous arrangement Mary and envy you having beautiful hostas…they are dessert for the deer here. I spy your lovely scissors…I recently bought a new pair that are wonderful. Made in Japan (like me)….A true pleasure sharing Monday Morning Blooms days with you! Have a great week of beautiful weather (for a change).
Mary , Beautiful combination of hydrangeas, hostas and Bonariensis Verbena.. My Hydrangeas are just starting to bloom and I can’t wait to copy your arrangement. Some of the Daylilies I won in your giveaway are blooming and the first ones are a delightful rose pink color. Look forward each day to check on them and see what they will be.. Thanks for your Monday flower therapy. We need all,we can get during these trying days.
Mary, A beautiful way to begin June with a colorful arrangement, gorgeous linens & lovely plates. A perfect tablescape! So sad about Pier 1 closing. ☹️ Your overhead shot is a favorite! Enjoy your week of good weather. Clara ♥️
Thank you Clara! I hope you’re enjoying some beautiful weather in your neck of the woods too❣️🌞🌸
Thank you Kathy. My daylilies are starting to bloom too! Glad to hear yours are coming up. Thank goodness for gardens and flower therapy.❤️🌼🌺🌸
Mary, i so love hydrangeas. We planted Endless Summer three years ago and the deer ate them completely down to the ground, I didn’t try again. But, yours are magnificent! The box of hydrangeas, hosta leaves, and the lollipop verbena is perfect to welcome the month of June. The AC hydrangea tablecloth is a lovely foundation for your PB majolica plates. I adore AC floral linens, I haven’t tried ordering from Amazon, I have ordered from the website. Your weather looks glorious for the week. It was 54 when I awakened this morning. It is always a pleasure to share Monday Morning Blooms with you. Have a wonderful Monday♥️
I’m so sorry to hear about your hydrangea and deer woes Pam…we don’t have deer feasting (knock wood) but the bunnies have been enjoying the perennial buffet. 🌺🌸🌱🐰 Happy June❣️
Your hydrangeas are absolutely stunning!!! What a grand way to begin June, even tho it is the first day of storm season (ugh…) As always, everything you have chosen for this presentation is such a treat to see…many thanks for sharing your talent…:)
Thank you Granny Gay! I hope you weather the storms and stay safe during these unsettled times ❤️
I dont’ comment often, but I really enjoy your site. The photography, design and recipes are inspiring and so useful. Thanks for sharing. I will continue to be an avid, probably silent, follower.
Thank you for taking the time to comment and your visit Annette ❤️
No one does tablescapes like you do! This is just gorgeous! You are an amazing shopper, too. I love those watering can napkin rings. And the tablecloth and dishes. It is all a feast for the eyes. 💜
Thank you for your sweet comment, visit and tweet Jan! ❤️
Mary, your arrangement is endlessly gorgeous, and on that hydrangea tablecloth, it’s even more perfect. Those plates are making me swoon with their beautiful colors and scenes. How I’d love to grow an endless hydrangea. Thanks for sharing the morning beauty! ❤️
What a lovely tablescape! Going to remember the trick with alum powder – my cut hydrangeas always wilt immediately!
Mia
Thank you Kitty. I hope you’re enjoying some bird chirping weather this week and enjoying your pretty water garden❣️🌸
Thank you for the Flower Therapy! It’s needed now more then ever. ☮️
Just beautiful! Even I could do that centerpiece (if and) when my hydrangeas bloom. So very pretty Mary and your long galvanized garden planter is exceptional. I love your sweet bird plates! By the way I am making your lemon tart recipe today to take to a friend’s house for desert, our first neighborhood outing. 😄
Thank you Cyndi! Yes, so easy to do! 🌸 I hope your tarts are a sweet success and hooray for a neighborhood get together.💕🍋
Adore the shot of your girl in the background, pure joy, flowers and pups! Darling container too, so miss hgs, I check everyday to see if open yet, it will be a mob scene! Nice you can grow blue, not in my soil, ever! Mine are in full bloom too, sans 5.5″ of rain per day! Refreshing to see your posts after the news, thank God for gardens…
Hi to you! I’ve been negligent and need to stop by for a visit and see your beautiful blooms! Amen to gardens 🌸🌼🌻🐝🦋
Beautiful! I really enjoy your post. Thank you.💙
Thanks for another beautiful table. Amazed at your talents…recipes, wonderful shared “how tos”, gardening knowledge; it goes on and on. Thanks for always making my day. But please, more of Lola and Sophie. ❤️
Thank you Anne! I’ll let them know they need to guest post 🐾🐾😀
Your hydrangeas look so healthy and pretty. I have been so disappointed that I have very few hydrangea blooms. Pam said hydrangeas were late this year. I am really hoping that is true and there will be blooms just later than normal.Your arrangement in the galvanized container looks so pretty with the hosta leaves and Verbena lollipop flowers. I love your tablescape and especially like the watering can napkin rings. I am very sad about Pier! closing. We don’t have many stores close by as it is that have all the tablescape items. I also heard Tuesday Mornings were closing. I hope that is a rumor.
I like your AC tablecloth and your bird plates look so good on the galvanized chargers.
Have a great week.
Thank you Bonnie❣️I’m sure they’re just late this year. Do you fertilize them in the spring? I’m so sad about Pier1 and hadn’t heard about Tuesday Morning 🙁
Raising my hand! {Note to Bonnie, Tuesday Morning is in re-structuring chapter 11, but still going to be in business according to an email I received from them last week} Mary, those hydrangeas are just stunning. Like your legion of fans, I love everything you do. This floral design and table setting is a feast. It’s a joy to be with your every Monday Morning Blooms dear Mary. xo Lidy
Heard the closings have something to do with Chinese imports being impacted.
On to happier topic – your arrangement and great ideas brought joy and beauty to the day…many thanks.
I too LOVE Hydrangeas and took your advice a year or so ago and bought some Endless Summer hydrangeas. They really are the first to bloom. Mine are not as large as yours but I’m hoping in a few years they will be. Enjoys all of your posts!
The contrast with the verbena is perfect. I love those blue hydrangeas, I mean who doesn’t? But in our area, despite it being zone 5-6, we refer to these as “Endless Bummer”. They look great when you buy them but they never do again. Something about our harsh, dry, climate and the way our winters are that cause them to never be able to bloom again.