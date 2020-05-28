DIY Patriotic Wreath for the Potting Shed

Celebrate the Red, White and Blue and create an easy wreath for your shed door, fence, gate, porch or anywhere you want to plant some garden charm.
My heart beats Red, White and Blue and I love to add a few patriotic touches to celebrate Memorial Day, Flag Day and the 4th of July. This wreath combines both my love of the Red, White and Blue and of gardening to decorate the door of the Potting Shed.
This wreath comes together quickly and is a patriotic version of one I’ve made for spring and one for summer, both using a garden hose a base for the wreath. Any of these three versions are fun to create! Personalize your wreath, letting your creativity ‘bloom’ and ‘plant’ your wreath with small pots, seed packets, tools or anything that says ‘garden’ to you to celebrate summer and gardening season.
For my patriotic wreath, I started with a 25-foot blue garden hose I picked up on clearance at the end of the season last year at Lowe’s. If your hose is too stiff and unwieldy out of the package like mine was, lay it out in the sun first to warm up for about 30 minutes to make it pliable and easier to handle.
Coil your garden hose to your desired size and use a cable tie to secure the coils of the hose. I love how secure cable ties are along with the fact that they’re available in various colors and lengths. Once secured, I hung the hose directly in the wreath hanger on the door.
I decided the hose wasn’t quite large enough for the door so I used a 24-inch grapevine wreath I had to ‘frame’ the hose. I added some red, white and blue ribbon to the grapevine wreath from my stash, left from decorating my Patriotic Tree on the Porch.
An old brass sprinkling nozzle was added to the hose to lend some vintage charm to the wreath.
A red watering can hangs from the center of the wreath by a metal shower curtain ring, leftover from hanging the The Chain Gang.
I used a chenille stem to make a bow for the wreath so I grabbed one to thread through a binder clip. The clip is an easy way to temporarily attach a pair of gardening gloves, using the stem to tie it on to the wreath.
Sprigs of privet add some blooms tucked into the gloves, along with a seed packet and to help camouflage the clip and chenille stem.
Red, White and Blue wildflowers are a patriotic mix of easy-to-grow cornflowers, baby’s breath and poppies. . .appropriately from American Meadows! 🇺🇸
Last but not least, I added some small American flags, tucking them into the grapevine and the bow on the wreath.
❤️ 🇺🇸 💙
What a fun and cool way to create a patriotic wreath! Love how you accessorized it with delightful and poignant red, white and blue items!
Thanks for showing how you attached items. That can be a little tricky. Like the finished wreath
Mary, this is such a fun patriotic wreath for the potting shed…I loved the red, white, and blue! Your tutorial explains so well, I think I could make it. Have a wonderful day! ♥️🇺🇸💙
Love this wreath idea! Love the red, white and blue. Thanks Mary!🇺🇸
Love your patriotic wreath, Mary! It makes a welcoming addition to your door of my favorite potting shed. 💙🇺🇸❤️
Your garden is stunning Mary and this wreath fits right in! Love how it looks on the door of your potting shed.
Mary, I just love your ingenious ideas and attention to the little details. The brass hose nozzle was a wonderful addition and the use of shower rings and pipe cleaners. Absolutely wonderful!
Three cheers for the red, white and blue Mary! Your garden hose wreath is perfect for the summer months and to show your patriotism. Thank you for the showing the steps and how you attached your elements. Using the binder clip for the gloves was genius! 🇺🇸🌺❤️
I love your creativity Mary, now you have me wanting to create a garden hose wreath too! Thanks for the links below, I’m thrilled to be able to get a Potting Shed door sign for my wee shed.
Mary, your creative mind never rests. Love the idea of the garden hose! As always your share is stellar. I wish I had a potting shed on which to hang a wreath. All so festive, and as you know my heart beats red, white, and blue as well.
What a fun wreath and I love how you incorporated so many pieces of summer into it. I like things that can be kept up for a whole season :) Great job friend and so great crafting with you!
I love your Patriotic version of a garden hose wreath– and to have a blue hose to start with– fantastic!
Liberty
I could use a blast from your hose in our heat wave, better yet a dip in your lake! Do you swim much, so nice to have flowers and water!
I love all of your patriotic creations! Thank you for the inspiration.
Fabulous Mary!! How cool to find a blue hose, it’s so perfect! I love all the tricks and tips you used to hold it together, and the red watering can starring in the center is fantastic! The red white and blue garden theme is so perfect for your potting shed and the summer holidays, hooray for the red white and blue! 🇺🇸
Jenna
That is SO clever!! franki
Love THIS! ♥️🇺🇸♥️🇺🇸 What a special tribute, combining your patriotism and love for gardening! I already have the flags and the grapevine wreath so I’m half way there to making this fun project. We have been so busy painting all of our picket fences and now both decks, I think I need a break to do a quick fun project. My shed is white (as you know) and the porch cushions are red, so a patriotic wreath will really look great and I’ll leave it up through Labor Day like I do my front porch buntings. Every year I buy some red and white petunias with some blue flowers added in for my tribute and this will make it all the more special. Thank you Mary for another great inspirational project! You’re the best 😙
P.s. LOVE that vintage brass sprinkler nozzle! Would love to go with you to your favorite antique store! That bright blue hose is pretty awesome too. Note to self: Shop end of summer clearance.
Mary I just love the garden hose wreath on your door. The blue hose is so pretty for the base of the wreath. I love the items you used to hold all the decor pieces on. Great idea. I made a garden hose wreath and using the hose wasn’t as easy to use but your way seems so easy than what I did. Thanks for sharing.
What fun, I Love it! The Blue hose really adds a pop of color.
Thanks for your tutorial. I always wanted to make one of these.
Great Idea Mary, I am saving this to Pinterest for future use. I too have a grapevine wreath with a red and white checked bow on the door of my garden shed and can certainly do something similar to yours. This morning my Amazon delivery contained the Wilton tart pans you recommended. Looking forward to the day I can host a ladies luncheon and follow your recipe for lemon curd cream cheese tarts. Thank you for sharing your fantastic ideas.
This would be such a great Father’s Day gift! It’s like a wreath and a gift basket all in one (if he decided to use a part of it, which seems likely). Thanks for the inspiration. So cute!
How adorable. It was fun hopping with you.
This is so adorable! I have several gardening friends who would love this project! You always make everything magical.
Mary, what a perfect way to adorn the door to your potting shed. I always treasure a visit to your lovely corner of the world! You always have me wishing I had a potting shed, even if it was just to decorate and style! Thanks for sharing! HUGS! Chloe
Very nice Mary! Looks like you’re all set for the summer holidays-enjoy:@)
Mary, this is a great idea for a wreath, using a hose as your base. All the embellishments make for a lush arrangement. It’s so nice that you will be able to use it all summer.
Your Blogs are Awesome.Always my very favorite of the blogs I follow.