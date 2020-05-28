DIY Patriotic Wreath for the Potting Shed

Celebrate the Red, White and Blue and create an easy wreath for your shed door, fence, gate, porch or anywhere you want to plant some garden charm.

Patriotic Wreath using a garden hose for the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #patriotic #wreath #DIY

My heart beats Red, White and Blue and I love to add a few patriotic touches to celebrate Memorial Day, Flag Day and the 4th of July. This wreath combines both my love of the Red, White and Blue and of gardening to decorate the door of the Potting Shed.

Patriotic Wreath using a garden hose for the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #patriotic #wreath #DIY

This wreath comes together quickly and is a patriotic version of one I’ve made for spring and one for summer, both using a garden hose a base for the wreath. Any of these three versions are fun to create! Personalize your wreath, letting your creativity ‘bloom’ and ‘plant’ your wreath with small pots, seed packets, tools or anything that says ‘garden’ to you to celebrate summer and gardening season.

Create a wreath using a garden hose | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #patriotic #wreath #DIY

For my patriotic wreath, I started with a 25-foot blue garden hose I picked up on clearance at the end of the season last year at Lowe’s. If your hose is too stiff and unwieldy out of the package like mine was, lay it out in the sun first to warm up for about 30 minutes to make it pliable and easier to handle.

Create a wreath using a garden hose | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #patriotic #wreath #DIY

Coil your garden hose to your desired size and use a cable tie to secure the coils of the hose. I love how secure cable ties are along with the fact that they’re available in various colors and lengths. Once secured, I hung the hose directly in the wreath hanger on the door.

Patriotic Wreath for the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #patriotic #wreath #DIY

I decided the hose wasn’t quite large enough for the door so I used a 24-inch grapevine wreath I had to ‘frame’ the hose. I added some red, white and blue ribbon to the grapevine wreath from my stash, left from decorating my Patriotic Tree on the Porch.

Create a wreath using a garden hose | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #patriotic #wreath #DIY

An old brass sprinkling nozzle was added to the hose to lend some vintage charm to the wreath.

DIY garden wreath using a watering can | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #patriotic #wreath #DIY

A red watering can hangs from the center of the wreath by a metal shower curtain ring, leftover from hanging the The Chain Gang.

DIY Patriotic Wreath using a garden hose for the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #patriotic #wreath #DIY

I used a chenille stem to make a bow for the wreath so I grabbed one to thread through a binder clip. The clip is an easy way to temporarily attach a pair of gardening gloves, using the stem to tie it on to the wreath.

DIY Patriotic Wreath using a garden hose for the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #patriotic #wreath #DIY

Sprigs of privet add some blooms tucked into the gloves, along with a seed packet and to help camouflage the clip and chenille stem.

DIY Patriotic Wreath using a garden hose for the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #patriotic #wreath #DIY

Red, White and Blue wildflowers are a patriotic mix of easy-to-grow cornflowers, baby’s breath and poppies. . .appropriately from American Meadows! 🇺🇸

Red, White and Blue Wildflower Seeds | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #patriotic #wreath #DIY

Last but not least, I added some small American flags, tucking them into the grapevine and the bow on the wreath.

Patriotic Wreath using a garden hose for the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #patriotic #wreath #DIY

 ❤️ 🇺🇸 💙

Patriotic Wreath using a garden hose for the Potting Shed | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #patriotic #wreath #DIY

  35 comments for “DIY Patriotic Wreath for the Potting Shed

  6. Gail Griffin
    May 28, 2020 at 7:38 am

    What a fun and cool way to create a patriotic wreath! Love how you accessorized it with delightful and poignant red, white and blue items!

    Reply
  7. Gail
    May 28, 2020 at 7:39 am

    Thanks for showing how you attached items. That can be a little tricky. Like the finished wreath

    Reply
  9. Everyday Living
    May 28, 2020 at 8:20 am

    Mary, this is such a fun patriotic wreath for the potting shed…I loved the red, white, and blue! Your tutorial explains so well, I think I could make it. Have a wonderful day! ♥️🇺🇸💙

    Reply
    • Clara
      May 28, 2020 at 7:21 pm

      Love this wreath idea! Love the red, white and blue. Thanks Mary!🇺🇸

      Reply
  10. Kitty
    May 28, 2020 at 8:38 am

    Love your patriotic wreath, Mary! It makes a welcoming addition to your door of my favorite potting shed. 💙🇺🇸❤️

    Reply
  11. Sara
    May 28, 2020 at 8:48 am

    Your garden is stunning Mary and this wreath fits right in! Love how it looks on the door of your potting shed.

    Reply
  12. Kelly
    May 28, 2020 at 8:58 am

    Mary, I just love your ingenious ideas and attention to the little details. The brass hose nozzle was a wonderful addition and the use of shower rings and pipe cleaners. Absolutely wonderful!

    Reply
  13. Teresa Cline
    May 28, 2020 at 9:07 am

    Three cheers for the red, white and blue Mary! Your garden hose wreath is perfect for the summer months and to show your patriotism. Thank you for the showing the steps and how you attached your elements. Using the binder clip for the gloves was genius! 🇺🇸🌺❤️

    Reply
  14. Debbie
    May 28, 2020 at 9:31 am

    I love your creativity Mary, now you have me wanting to create a garden hose wreath too! Thanks for the links below, I’m thrilled to be able to get a Potting Shed door sign for my wee shed.

    Reply
  15. Sarah
    May 28, 2020 at 9:36 am

    Mary, your creative mind never rests. Love the idea of the garden hose! As always your share is stellar. I wish I had a potting shed on which to hang a wreath. All so festive, and as you know my heart beats red, white, and blue as well.

    Reply
  16. Chas
    May 28, 2020 at 9:57 am

    What a fun wreath and I love how you incorporated so many pieces of summer into it. I like things that can be kept up for a whole season :) Great job friend and so great crafting with you!

    Reply
  17. Liberty
    May 28, 2020 at 10:00 am

    I love your Patriotic version of a garden hose wreath– and to have a blue hose to start with– fantastic!

    Liberty

    Reply
  18. A quiet life
    May 28, 2020 at 10:10 am

    I could use a blast from your hose in our heat wave, better yet a dip in your lake! Do you swim much, so nice to have flowers and water!

    Reply
  19. Sue
    May 28, 2020 at 10:32 am

    I love all of your patriotic creations! Thank you for the inspiration.

    Reply
  20. the Painted Apron
    May 28, 2020 at 10:39 am

    Fabulous Mary!! How cool to find a blue hose, it’s so perfect! I love all the tricks and tips you used to hold it together, and the red watering can starring in the center is fantastic! The red white and blue garden theme is so perfect for your potting shed and the summer holidays, hooray for the red white and blue! 🇺🇸
    Jenna

    Reply
  21. franki parde
    May 28, 2020 at 10:55 am

    That is SO clever!! franki

    Reply
  22. Cyndi Raines
    May 28, 2020 at 11:10 am

    Love THIS! ♥️🇺🇸♥️🇺🇸 What a special tribute, combining your patriotism and love for gardening! I already have the flags and the grapevine wreath so I’m half way there to making this fun project. We have been so busy painting all of our picket fences and now both decks, I think I need a break to do a quick fun project. My shed is white (as you know) and the porch cushions are red, so a patriotic wreath will really look great and I’ll leave it up through Labor Day like I do my front porch buntings. Every year I buy some red and white petunias with some blue flowers added in for my tribute and this will make it all the more special. Thank you Mary for another great inspirational project! You’re the best 😙

    Reply
  23. Cyndi Raines
    May 28, 2020 at 11:16 am

    P.s. LOVE that vintage brass sprinkler nozzle! Would love to go with you to your favorite antique store! That bright blue hose is pretty awesome too. Note to self: Shop end of summer clearance.

    Reply
  24. Terrie
    May 28, 2020 at 11:23 am

    Mary I just love the garden hose wreath on your door. The blue hose is so pretty for the base of the wreath. I love the items you used to hold all the decor pieces on. Great idea. I made a garden hose wreath and using the hose wasn’t as easy to use but your way seems so easy than what I did. Thanks for sharing.

    Reply
  25. Sandi Allen
    May 28, 2020 at 12:03 pm

    What fun, I Love it! The Blue hose really adds a pop of color.
    Thanks for your tutorial. I always wanted to make one of these.

    Reply
  26. Virginia
    May 28, 2020 at 12:11 pm

    Great Idea Mary, I am saving this to Pinterest for future use. I too have a grapevine wreath with a red and white checked bow on the door of my garden shed and can certainly do something similar to yours. This morning my Amazon delivery contained the Wilton tart pans you recommended. Looking forward to the day I can host a ladies luncheon and follow your recipe for lemon curd cream cheese tarts. Thank you for sharing your fantastic ideas.

    Reply
  27. Andrea
    May 28, 2020 at 1:52 pm

    This would be such a great Father’s Day gift! It’s like a wreath and a gift basket all in one (if he decided to use a part of it, which seems likely). Thanks for the inspiration. So cute!

    Reply
  28. Cynthia Nessel
    May 28, 2020 at 3:06 pm

    How adorable. It was fun hopping with you.

    Reply
  29. Jacqueline
    May 28, 2020 at 4:03 pm

    This is so adorable! I have several gardening friends who would love this project! You always make everything magical.

    Reply
  30. Chloe Crabtree
    May 28, 2020 at 5:05 pm

    Mary, what a perfect way to adorn the door to your potting shed. I always treasure a visit to your lovely corner of the world! You always have me wishing I had a potting shed, even if it was just to decorate and style! Thanks for sharing! HUGS! Chloe

    Reply
  31. Lynn@Happier than a pig in mud
    May 28, 2020 at 5:15 pm

    Very nice Mary! Looks like you’re all set for the summer holidays-enjoy:@)

    Reply
  32. Carol
    May 28, 2020 at 5:21 pm

    Mary, this is a great idea for a wreath, using a hose as your base. All the embellishments make for a lush arrangement. It’s so nice that you will be able to use it all summer.

    Reply
  33. Margie Ayers
    May 28, 2020 at 5:58 pm

    Your Blogs are Awesome.Always my very favorite of the blogs I follow.

    Reply
Leave a Reply

