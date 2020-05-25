Happy Memorial Day + Boating with Dogs

Happy Memorial Day!

Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake

Memorial Day will be a different holiday for most of us this year as the unofficial kick for summer without the normal beach trips or BBQs with friends and family. One thing remains the same; Memorial Day is still a holiday to remember and honor those made the ultimate sacrifice and gave their lives to protect our country and our freedoms.

“Those who have long enjoyed such privileges as we enjoy forget in time that men have died to win them.” – Franklin D. Roosevelt | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

“Those who have long enjoyed such privileges as we enjoy forget in time that men have died to win them.”

– Franklin D. Roosevelt

Stars and Stripes Swooper Flags | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flag #memorialday #lake

We’ve had a very wet week with over 4 inches of rain and lake levels are still rising. . .

It was nice to see the sun come out on this weekend before more thunderstorms blew through yesterday evening.

Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake

We all had cabin fever and Lola and Sophie were ready for a boat ride. 🐾🐾

Boating with dogs | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #bichonfrise

Boating with dogs | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #bichonfrise

A little sunshine and fresh air is good for your mental health!

Boating with dogs | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flag #memorialday #lake #bichonfrise

We’ve seen a rise in boat activity as North Carolina moves into Phase 2 of the ‘Stay at Home Order’.

Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

Lake Norman | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net

We always enjoy seeing flags flying on boats. . .

Boat with American Flag | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flag #memorialday #lake

Especially when the flag is as big as the boat! 🇺🇸🛥️

Boating with dogs | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #lake #bichonfrise

Boating with dogs | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flag #memorialday #lake #bichonfrise

Boat with American Flag | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flag #memorialday #lake

If you’re looking for some patriotic fare for your celebration, you can find 16+ Patriotic Recipes to Celebrate the Red, White and Blueberry, HERE.

16+ Patriotic Recipes to Celebrate the Red, White and Blueberry! | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #patriotic #recipes #4thofjuly #desserts #appetizers #memorialday #cocktails

You’ll find star-spangled treats, desserts, healthy appetizers and cocktails too.

Dock basket with flags and Queen Anne Lace | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flag #memorialday #lake

Stars and Stripes Swooper Flags | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flag #memorialday #lake

May we never forget that freedom isn't free | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flag #memorialday #lake

However you celebrate Memorial Day, may we never forget that freedom isn’t free.

Memorial Day and Boating with Dogs | ©homeiswheretheboatis.net #flag #memorialday #lake #bichonfrise

