Happy Memorial Day + Boating with Dogs

Happy Memorial Day!
Memorial Day will be a different holiday for most of us this year as the unofficial kick for summer without the normal beach trips or BBQs with friends and family. One thing remains the same; Memorial Day is still a holiday to remember and honor those made the ultimate sacrifice and gave their lives to protect our country and our freedoms.
“Those who have long enjoyed such privileges as we enjoy forget in time that men have died to win them.”
– Franklin D. Roosevelt
We’ve had a very wet week with over 4 inches of rain and lake levels are still rising. . .
It was nice to see the sun come out on this weekend before more thunderstorms blew through yesterday evening.
We all had cabin fever and Lola and Sophie were ready for a boat ride. 🐾🐾
A little sunshine and fresh air is good for your mental health!
We’ve seen a rise in boat activity as North Carolina moves into Phase 2 of the ‘Stay at Home Order’.
We always enjoy seeing flags flying on boats. . .
Especially when the flag is as big as the boat! 🇺🇸🛥️
If you’re looking for some patriotic fare for your celebration, you can find 16+ Patriotic Recipes to Celebrate the Red, White and Blueberry, HERE.
You’ll find star-spangled treats, desserts, healthy appetizers and cocktails too.
However you celebrate Memorial Day, may we never forget that freedom isn’t free.
