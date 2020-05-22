16+ Patriotic Recipes to Celebrate the Red, White and Blueberry!

Celebrate the Red, White and Blueberry with these patriotic recipes. You’ll find star-spangled treats, berrylicious desserts, healthy appetizers and cocktails too.
I’m having a hard time keeping track of days and weeks while sheltering at home, how about you? I had a startling realization this week that Monday is Memorial Day. While North Carolina is easing restrictions and we’re starting to venture out again (with our masks on), Memorial Day will be a different holiday this year as the unofficial start of summer without the normal beach trips or BBQs with friends and family.
One thing remains the same however; Memorial Day is still a holiday for remembering those made the ultimate sacrifice and gave their lives to protect our country and our freedoms.
I pulled together some recipes from the archives if you’re looking for some patriotic fare for the summer holidays and to celebrate the Red, White and Blueberry! Click on the links in red for the complete recipe.
Watermelons have been arriving in grocery stores, just in time for the holiday weekend and the unofficial start of summer. Serve an American flag formation of Watermelon, Feta and Blueberries for this high-flying holiday. The creamy, salty cheese is the perfect partner to the sweet, juicy melon!
Berry Skillet Cobbler
Individual cobblers are baked in mini skillets with a topping that is rustic and simple to make! Substitute ramekins if you prefer for these easy, mini desserts.
Berry Caprese Bruschetta
Slice and grill a baguette and serve with a bowl of berry caprese medley and let your guests help themselves!
Patriotic Berry Trifle
A berrylicious no-bake dessert with layers of store bought cake berries, lemon curd and whipped cream.
Berry {Quick & Easy} Layered Cake
Or cut your store-bought cake in thirds, layer with your fruit and filling of choice and serve.
Land of the Free Lemonade
A refreshing combination of pureed watermelon & lemonade with watermelon stars and blueberries. Add citrus flavored vodka for an adult beverage or serve as a festive summertime lemonade.
Red, White, and Blue Sangria
Mix it an hour to two in advance of patriotic sipping and celebrating!
Blueberry Salsa
Fresh, flavorful, and healthy! Serve with Red, White, and Blue Tortilla Chips
Patriotic Berry Trifle in Jars
Trifle in a jar that’s portable and ideal for a picnic!
Star-Spangled Fruit Tart
A quick and easy dessert with refrigerated chocolate chip cookie dough to celebrate the Red, White & Blueberry!
Red Velvet-Berry Cobbler
Star-Spangled Slab Pie
This slab pie serves more people than your standard 9-inch pie with much less effort. Less work makes for an ideal holiday dessert and more time for celebrating the Red, White and Blueberry!
Star-Spangled Frozen Berry Dog Treats!
Easy dog treats you can make in your blender! Only 2 ingredients that your pup will lap up!
Red, White, and Blueberry Biscuit Shortcake
Enjoy these biscuits two ways: For breakfast/ brunch, served with Basil-Honey Butter, and for dessert, layered with whipped cream and berries as a patriotic shortcake!
Stars and Stripes Berry Trifles
A quick and easy no-bake mason jar dessert!
Red, White & Blueberry No-Churn Ice Cream
No ice cream maker required for this easy dessert~ a perfect treat for the lazy days of summer!
Patriotic Vertical Appetizer Snack Tray
An easy appetizer tray for your holiday snacking to celebrate the Red, White and Blue!
Find a tutorial to create an easy patriotic centerpiece with an American flag to celebrate Memorial Day, Flag Day (June 14th), July 4th, HERE.
However you celebrate Memorial Day, may we never forget that freedom isn’t free.
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
May your Memorial Day be willed with love and peace.
