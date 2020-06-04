Gardening Tidbits: Bunny Battles and Squirrel Wars

I’m sharing some garden tidbits today and hope to sow some seeds of encouragement, positivity and normalcy in my little corner of the blogosphere. I hope you’ll find a little flower therapy encouraging during these unsettling times. I find gardening good for the soul~ you enjoy some sunshine, fresh air, birdsong and at least for a little while, all seems right with the world.
I’ve been spending most of my spare time in the garden during these uncertain times. Gardening has its rewards, but its not without its challenges!
This post may contain affiliate links. For more information see my disclosure policy.
The bunnies and their voracious appetite has been keeping me hopping recently.
I feel a little like Mrs. McGregor trying to keep Peter Rabbit and friends out of the flower patch.🌺🌿🐇
The bunnies seem to be especially fond of sweet potato vine, coneflower, salvia, the tender new shoots of the daylilies recently planted. . .
They’ve also been munching on my containers and found the verbena and petunias especially tasty.
The Potting Shed sits on footers so it makes an excellent 10 x 16-foot bunny home and shelter.
And Peter Rabbit has been telling all his friends about the all-you-can-eat buffet.
We picked up some garden fence to make some wire cages that we thought would protect the perennials from being eaten to the ground.
What we didn’t take into account was that the baby bunnies could hop through the 2 inch x 3 inch openings. . .
I came out the next day and found this baby rabbit happily nibbling away.
My husband jokingly said, “Congratulations, you caught one!” 🐇
Then he said, “Look on the bright side, as much as he’s eating, he’ll soon be too big to hop through the openings.”
Time to try a different fence. . .
I found Liquid Fence Deer & Rabbit Repellent at Lowe’s for around $25 for a gallon of ready-to-spray formula. It repels with a safe and natural egg and garlic formula and odor that won’t harm plants or animals. Let me say that it repels me too and you don’t want to hang around after spraying! Once it dries you can’t detect any odor which must not be the case for rabbits and deer.
So far it seems to be working! I still see plenty of bunnies but haven’t noticed any more munching on my perennials and pots after applying it. (I can’t speak to deer as we don’t have any, knock wood.) The product information says that Liquid Fence Deer & Rabbit Repellent withstands up to one inch of rain per week and only needs to be applied once a month. We had over 5 inches of rain within a week and half so I reapplied it after my initial spraying.
We’ve had our share of squirrel wars too. They’ve gnawed their way into the attic, chewed up our boat and dug up the containers.
Eastern Gray Squirrels can have two litters a year, one in early spring and another in late summer. Every summer I hold my breath to see if they will dig up my window boxes to nest there.
Note to squirrels: You’re welcome to nest in my watering cans . . .just please don’t dig up the flowers.🌼
I discovered last year that not only did they dig up the flowers in my window box, a squirrel ate through the polyethylene material into the irrigation wall of one of the boxes.
Bad squirrel!
The window box wall is hollow so I was afraid any water that would accumulate would make the box too heavy for the brackets.
Flex Tape to the rescue for an easy repair!
Flex Tape is a rubberized waterproof tape that we used after some storm damage to fix a roof leak.
It worked as advertised and held up through snow until we could have our roof replaced. I highly recommend it for an easy waterproof patch!
After patching my window box, I planted the boxes with an assortment of sun-loving annuals back in April.
I read that Blood Meal can work as a scent-based repellent for squirrels, so I sprinkled some on the top of the container among the flowers as a deterrent. As it’s also a fertilizer, so you have to apply with care and follow the package guidelines so you don’t burn your plants. After I purchased the Liquid Fence, I sprayed the boxes with it to see if the rabbit formula will also keep the squirrels away. Of course, frequent watering will reduce it’s potency. I recently saw Liquid Fence also make an all-purpose animal repellent in granular formula to repel squirrels, mice and other small mammals so I’ll be trying that next if all else fails.
Despite my battles with the bunnies and squirrels, I love seeing all the wildlife in the garden. . .the birds, butterflies, bees and bunnies.
Learn how to create and certify your garden as a wildlife habitat, HERE.
How’s your garden growing?
Affliate links are provided below for your convenience. As an Amazon associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. If you purchase anything through an affiliate link, I may earn a small commission at no extra cost to you.
I love reading your blog! I love seeing your beautiful pictures and stories. Love the flowers and especially enjoy your table settings! Love. Thank you
Oh the joys and woes of gardening! I have been using the Liquid Fence deer and rabbit repellent and it works! At any time in our woodsy, residential neighborhood we could have up to five deer in our yard – eating our hydrangeas and hostas. I am happy to report that we no longer have that problem. I will look for the Liquid Fence squirrel repellent. Hopefully, that will deter them from other areas of our garden. I love wildlife, but I also love my plants.
Mary, I so understand your garden woes. We currently have Peter, Flopsy, Mopsy, and Cotton-tail all residing under our magnolia tree. The squirrels are running freely and digging and chewing. For several years we had few rabbits, but their population has exploded. They have told all their friends about the buffet at our house. I was in the garden one morning weeding, when out jumped a rabbit who had been munching on the dahlia leaves. Happy Gardening ♥️🦋🌺
Your gardening pictures are lovely. Your blog is a joy to read. Glad you the squirrels and bunnies are living happily
It is so peaceful in these times to see such beauty……thank you! We do battle with skunks!
Your garden is so beautiful. You are amazing with not only making a peaceful and gorgeous garden, but your respect and love for the animals and all wildlife truly warms my heart.
Mary, you might want to try sprinkling hot pepper flakes or purchasing a liquid product sold for this purpose to keep the squirrels out of your window boxes. It has been found to help with squirrels raiding bird feeders. Apparently they don’t like spicy foods and birds don’t mind. I tried dried blood to keep bunnies away once and boy, did it backfire. A raccoon found it very appealing as did our dogs. It made a great place for them to roll and dig. I think any prey animal would be attracted. Like you, I am having success so far with Liquid Fence for deer. Never had a problem until this year. I guess it’s because I planted some of their very favorites, hydrangeas and hostas.
Thank you Sue Ellen! I tried cayenne pepper before, but it has to be reapplied after every watering and showers and it doesn’t look too pretty 🌺 : https://homeiswheretheboatis.net/2018/05/25/bees-garden-blooms-and-squirrel-wars/
Hi Mary,
I too have had a rabbit or two that sneak under my fence into my back yard and dig around my boxwood shrubs. Every morning when I would let our dog out, I would see mulch all over my walkway. Here’s a suggestion that seems to have worked for me. I finally got a much needed haircut about a week ago. I asked my hairdresser if I could have the hair on the floor which was my own:) She swept it up and put it in a bag for me. That night, I sprinkled the hair all around the boxwood shrubs where they were digging. Since then, they have not disturbed that area at all. Apparently, they smell humans in the hair and stay away! I did hear that the scent wears off after it rains, but so far it has worked for me. I have a woodchuck living under my shed, so that is the next place I’m going to try it.
This was a great post! Very amusing and I had a great laugh this morning enjoying the baby rabbits’ antics. I enjoy reading your blog! You have a beautiful and inspiring garden.
This is hilarious. I have the exact same thing. The squirrels have been swinging on what was an empty hanging basket. They ate all the birdseed I had put out. My husband reminded me the goal is to keep them away from the roof. Those bunnies. Yes we have tons of bunnies and our Bernese Mountain dogs are no threat or worry to the bunnies.
Just started following you and so happy I did! xo laura in Colorado
Mary, Just saw a bunny hopping along our fence where I have a variety of lilies planted. My little Yorkie mix also saw him and gave chase. Hopefully he and our cats will discourage the Rabbits and abundant Squirrels .I love my wildlife but when they start using my garden as their private buffet they are not welcome.
As you have said our gardens are a place of peace and refuge during these stressful times. Please stay safe and well.
Oh my those rabbits were really doing damage! I watched a rabbit bite off part of a rose bush and devour it. I was so shocked to see it eating on my rose plant. I shooed him away and didn’t notice any further activity. That’s funny about the fencing. I put that exact fencing up to protect my hostas because turkeys keep visiting and scratching around and making a mess of them. Anyway I noticed the birds, squirrels and chipmunks happily glided through it! I have squirrels visit frequently but I’ve never noticed them eating my plants. Looks like you’ve got quite a pile of them! That deer and rabbit repellent is good. Best of luck to you for the rest of the season! Your flowers are looking amazing!
Hi Mary, Can you tell me about your window boxes? I want to purchase some for our new home, but don’t know what the advantages of plastic vs.wood etc? And what is a good resource to purchase them?
Hi Mary, The came from windowbox.com. Mine are currently out of stock but they have a large variety. Mine are UV resistant, vinyl/polyethylene (no worry about rot) and have 15 year warranty. I’ve been very happy with them. 🌺
Love love love your blog posts! They make me happy in the morning when I am drinking coffee! Great way to start the day. Loved this post and feel so sorry for your battle with the animals. You need a fox! We have hardly any bunnies this year! Thank you for the links and do you get a small income from just using a link for any purchase from amazon? I was using a scrapbooking site but would use yours too if there was an easy link on your main page. Thank you for all you do.
Enjoy you blog & pictures so much! I have a deck now & only have so much room but have planted my flowers & they are doing great. Haven’t had any problems with the squirrels yet but have had a wren jump into one pot to see if it looked good for a nest I guess. Love the wrens. Thank you & enjoy your summer!!
Good Morning Mary, thanks for the tid bits this morning. Thankfully we do not have a rabbit problem but there seem to be an over abundance of squirrels this year. My husband has been at war with them for years. We have two old pecan trees in the front yard and they have been excavating my gardens looking for nuts they stored away as well as helping themselves to bulbs. He has several have a heart traps which stay busy. My great aunt, Nell swore by blood meal and bone meal as fertilizers. Hope you have a good day, we have fair winds and a blue sky so we are going out sailing today, ⛵️
Loved your posting today and enjoyed all the comments so far too. So glad to read I am not the only one with with visitors to my garden. Great ideas to try too. Despite your visitors your gardens are amazing!
That was a fun post! Never had small creatures, just deer and while mowing I found the largest pile of scat I have never sceen, bear or mountain lion, or maybe a dinosaur, with fur, which means I’m now on the menu! Your shots are adorable, but I feel your pain, i find hoof prints in my freshly planted kitchen garden… You might try deer netting, very affective, small, invisible, can be buried to curtail digging. A friend sent me this video, as we all need joy in our lives and you do have the time and the acrobats on site….
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=hFZFjoX2cGg
Ps check Marin and sac, inundated with new releases 📚 perfect to enjoy while guarding your garden 😉
Great bunny captures with your camera Mary! I know it’s not fun to watch them help themselves to your bunny buffet and pesky squirrels are the worst! It sounds like you found some great products to use for defense, and so glad gardening is soothing your soul! Your Potting Shed is happily surrounded by an abundance of beautiful blooms!
Jenna
I also have a Certified Wildlife Garden and I have a lot of feeders for both birds and critters. This year we have more squirrels than ever! But, lots of birds and pollinators as well. I get a LOT of digging at night with plants trampled a bit so I am thinking that raccoons are making those deep, snout sized holes? Maybe the ones in your pots are also signs of raccoons or even possums? BTW, I also live in Lake Norman but across the street from the lake. It is so much fun having such a lively garden!